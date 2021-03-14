« previous next »
Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 630397 times)

Offline Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15320 on: March 14, 2021, 02:02:59 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on March 14, 2021, 01:22:27 pm
Not only you. They have been a frustrating element in my live for a good few years and Im not really sure if the laid back Netherlander Boss is the answer to relieving this pain.

Yeah Bosz is such a weird one, its feast or famine with him. They have totally fallen off a cliff.

Bielefeld deserve this, levekusen are shocking this half, chaotic in defense , and giving the ball away constantly.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline mobydick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15321 on: March 14, 2021, 02:05:35 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 14, 2021, 02:02:59 pm
Yeah Bosz is such a weird one, its feast or famine with him. They have totally fallen off a cliff.

Bielefeld deserve this, levekusen are shocking this half, chaotic in defense , and giving the ball away constantly.

Its a fucking shit show and Bosz you never hear a word. Easy money and no stress. Völler should fuck off too.
Offline Fromola

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15322 on: March 14, 2021, 02:08:48 pm »
Quote from: Ryba on March 14, 2021, 04:49:54 am
Schalke will be a huge loss to the Bundesliga.

In terms of football quality, the Bundesliga is absolutely paying the price for its 50+1 rule.

Big clubs like Hamburg, Schalke, and Koln would immediately be targets for investment. You'd have loads of money pumped into these clubs and brilliant footballers brought in to boost the league.

Instead of you have massive mismanagement and brilliant clubs like Hamburg and Schalke being run into the ground and out of the league. Koln A yo-yo club... Kaiserslautern languishing in the third division... Massive, historic clubs with huge fan-bases, not even in the first division any more because of terrible mismanagement.

But why are they so mismanaged?  What are hugely supported clubs like Schalke and Hamburg doing wrong year after year on and off the pitch?

Dortmund where were Schalke are 15 years or so ago until Klopp sorted them out. They're not perfectly run now but they've got a successful business model and are in the CL quarter finals with many of the hottest young talent in the game.

Schalke probably needed to bottom out. Maybe Ragnick going back will rejuvenate them a bit like Klopp with Dortmund.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15323 on: March 14, 2021, 02:09:17 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on March 14, 2021, 02:05:35 pm
Its a fucking shit show and Bosz you never hear a word. Easy money and no stress. Völler should fuck off too.

I love Florian Wirtz though. I am so fickle, I dumped Havertz in an instant to fall for a younger model  :-[

But yeah, i am annoyed with this, was hoping Leverkusen would give Mainz a help today, i was wrong to hope!
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15324 on: Yesterday at 02:49:04 am »
I said like 15ish pages ago that if your team is depending on a 17 year old to play well then youre going to have issues.  If that was their grand plan for the season then they should both be fired.
Offline Ryba

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15325 on: Yesterday at 03:09:46 am »
Quote from: Fromola on March 14, 2021, 02:08:48 pm
But why are they so mismanaged?  What are hugely supported clubs like Schalke and Hamburg doing wrong year after year on and off the pitch?


The sad truth is, billionaire businessmen and giant business conglomerates generally know how to run football clubs better than the fans. In far too many of these big clubs in Germany, the people elected to lead the clubs are running them into the ground. Such a shame to see Schalke leave the Bundesliga. Massive, massive club with a massive fanbase all over Germany. They deserve better.
Offline Ryba

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15326 on: Yesterday at 03:17:35 am »
On a completely separate note... Sometimes, the hype is warranted. Remember the name. Youssoufa Moukoko. Remember the name. 
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15327 on: Yesterday at 04:05:13 am »
Quote from: Ryba on Yesterday at 03:17:35 am
On a completely separate note... Sometimes, the hype is warranted. Remember the name. Youssoufa Moukoko. Remember the name.

He's 16.  Same as Wirtz in that it's one thing to look like you could be a superstar but you actually have to give the player time and space to see if that is possible.  Maybe 5-6 years from now, sure.
Offline Fromola

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15328 on: Yesterday at 07:00:26 am »
Quote from: Ryba on Yesterday at 03:09:46 am
The sad truth is, billionaire businessmen and giant business conglomerates generally know how to run football clubs better than the fans. In far too many of these big clubs in Germany, the people elected to lead the clubs are running them into the ground. Such a shame to see Schalke leave the Bundesliga. Massive, massive club with a massive fanbase all over Germany. They deserve better.

Perhaps but there's no magic formula. Look at Newcastle with a billionaire owner, even Everton who've wasted hundreds of millions of pounds in the last 5 years.

On the other hand Dortmund, after being run into the ground themselves, now are a very well run club and generate a lot of revenue.

The fans of Hamburg and Schalke should be using their power to demand competence.
Online aw1991

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15329 on: Yesterday at 07:12:05 am »
Quote from: Ryba on Yesterday at 03:09:46 am
The sad truth is, billionaire businessmen and giant business conglomerates generally know how to run football clubs better than the fans. In far too many of these big clubs in Germany, the people elected to lead the clubs are running them into the ground. Such a shame to see Schalke leave the Bundesliga. Massive, massive club with a massive fanbase all over Germany. They deserve better.
For every Schalke and Hamburg, there are relatively smaller clubs like Mainz or Freiburg or even genuinely big clubs like Frankfurt or Gladbach that have done well. Don't think you can really blame the 50+1 rule on what happened to both clubs, as they've gotten so much wrong in the seasons prior to their relegation. I mean, the gap between Schalke and Wolfsburg, in terms of spending in the last few seasons, can't be too big.

Schalke just failed with a lot of big signings, like Konoplyanka, Bentaleb and Rudy - all fairly big Bundesliga signings. They also failed with their managerial appointments, and probably gave up on the only good coach they had too soon.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15330 on: Yesterday at 09:10:22 am »
Quote from: Ryba on Yesterday at 03:09:46 am
The sad truth is, billionaire businessmen and giant business conglomerates generally know how to run football clubs better than the fans. In far too many of these big clubs in Germany, the people elected to lead the clubs are running them into the ground. Such a shame to see Schalke leave the Bundesliga. Massive, massive club with a massive fanbase all over Germany. They deserve better.

Such a shame that massive clubs in England like Nottingham Forest are ran into the ground and havent played at the top level for years, ditto a big club like Sunderland, or 4 times league winning Sheffield Wednesday. And clubs like Leeds, who took an age to get back to the top league, and Newcastle, who have yo-yod for years.  Theres this club called Liverpool too, I seem to recall they came perilously close to a terrible fate a few years back too.

See, it happens elsewhere too,  I suggest researching Schalke by the way - as part of their financial issue was through choice- they chose not to split the footballing side away from the rest of the club, which means far less sponsorship, so that is something they likely can change themselves, as and when they want too.

The German way of doing things sure isnt perfect, and they for sure could do with modifying some parts of it. But be careful what you wish for. Taking clubs from the fans and handing them over to soulless monstrosities like Abu Dhabi, or a Russian gangster, or some dodgy American owners who just want dividends and to take out giant loans, is not always the answer (in fact its never the answer). Sure, I may be living with my  head in the clouds, but football has been losing its soul for years, and often I wonder - what for? It isnt a better game for it.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15331 on: Yesterday at 10:47:47 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:10:22 am
Such a shame that massive clubs in England like Nottingham Forest are ran into the ground and havent played at the top level for years, ditto a big club like Sunderland, or 4 times league winning Sheffield Wednesday. And clubs like Leeds, who took an age to get back to the top league, and Newcastle, who have yo-yod for years.  Theres this club called Liverpool too, I seem to recall they came perilously close to a terrible fate a few years back too.

See, it happens elsewhere too,  I suggest researching Schalke by the way - as part of their financial issue was through choice- they chose not to split the footballing side away from the rest of the club, which means far less sponsorship, so that is something they likely can change themselves, as and when they want too.

The German way of doing things sure isnt perfect, and they for sure could do with modifying some parts of it. But be careful what you wish for. Taking clubs from the fans and handing them over to soulless monstrosities like Abu Dhabi, or a Russian gangster, or some dodgy American owners who just want dividends and to take out giant loans, is not always the answer (in fact its never the answer). Sure, I may be living with my  head in the clouds, but football has been losing its soul for years, and often I wonder - what for? It isnt a better game for it.
I'd much rather a modified German model over here to be honest, so exactly what Dim has stated has happened to English football can't happen.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15332 on: Yesterday at 12:11:25 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:47:47 am
I'd much rather a modified German model over here to be honest, so exactly what Dim has stated has happened to English football can't happen.

Be nice if there was some sort of happy medium!

And the thing is, ryba says 'They deserve better. Yet, I am pretty confident in saying, that one thing fans of Shalke do not want is for their club to go into the hands of some billionaire from whereaver (be it the US, Asia, the human rights abusing emirate states, heck probably other parts of Germany!). Sure, they want changes at the top of the club, but they still want their club.

Not sure if ryba is a Schalke fan, I guess if he/she is, itd be interesting to know if they are from the region, that likely makes a difference.

I love how fans, like Schalke fans - who are a very passionate and intense lot, want the connection with their clubs above everything - but it dosnt mean they are blind, it doesn't mean they are happy with what is going on - they are not, they are angry. But again, that connection may not be such an important aspect of what is important for some fans - we are all different, and want differnt things. But for me it is, and the way football is now in the top leagues, that gets taken away more and more.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline mallin9

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15333 on: Yesterday at 12:38:44 pm »
Good posts. And I still cant believe Bo Svenson from F-movie Wizards of the Lost Kingdom manages your club
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15334 on: Yesterday at 01:16:22 pm »
Quote from: mallin9 on Yesterday at 12:38:44 pm
Good posts. And I still cant believe Bo Svenson from F-movie Wizards of the Lost Kingdom manages your club

:lmao

Hes multi talented is Bo!

Promising signs under him too for Mainz these first few weeks. May not be enough to save the club from relegation, but its been a concerted effort to re-establish the clubs DNA, a DNA formed under Jürgen Klopp actually! But its been apparent for the last year or two that things where not right at Mainz, too many players not getting it. The biggest of them all of course Jean-Philippe Mateta. And the fans made it clear this season, despite not being in the ground, that they where not happy with the direction it was taking.

People where wondering why on earth theyd let their top scorer leave while in the midst of a relegation battle, but that was kinda the point, Mateta was part of the problem.  And Mainz look better without him.

Anyway, early days still, but hopefully things on the right track for Mainz.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online stoa

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15335 on: Yesterday at 02:38:10 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:10:22 am
Such a shame that massive clubs in England like Nottingham Forest are ran into the ground and havent played at the top level for years, ditto a big club like Sunderland, or 4 times league winning Sheffield Wednesday. And clubs like Leeds, who took an age to get back to the top league, and Newcastle, who have yo-yod for years.  Theres this club called Liverpool too, I seem to recall they came perilously close to a terrible fate a few years back too.

See, it happens elsewhere too,  I suggest researching Schalke by the way - as part of their financial issue was through choice- they chose not to split the footballing side away from the rest of the club, which means far less sponsorship, so that is something they likely can change themselves, as and when they want too.

The German way of doing things sure isnt perfect, and they for sure could do with modifying some parts of it. But be careful what you wish for. Taking clubs from the fans and handing them over to soulless monstrosities like Abu Dhabi, or a Russian gangster, or some dodgy American owners who just want dividends and to take out giant loans, is not always the answer (in fact its never the answer). Sure, I may be living with my  head in the clouds, but football has been losing its soul for years, and often I wonder - what for? It isnt a better game for it.

Agree with most of that. The question whether a club is successful or a mess depends on the people in charge and Schalke, Hamburg and others like Kaiserslautern, Köln or 1860 Munich simply don't seem to have the right people in charge and they also seem to have a hard time of finding the right people. It's not as if investment in a club is not possible. Look at what Dietmar Hopp is doing at Hoffenheim. Say what you want about him (and I'm not a big fan of what he has been doing), but he has been successful and they have basically established themselves in the league. Same goes for Leipzig, but you could argue that they've used rather dodgy methods to stay within the boundaries of 50+1.

Even clubs like Schalke or Hamburg have profitted from investment (in the past). Tönnies has given them quite a bit of money (a lot of that as loans though, but also through sponsorships) and Hamburg also had an investor supporting them. The problem is that too often they've made the wrong decisions in terms of players and what off-the-pitch-personell they sign. That's why they are now in a place, where they have pissed shitloads of money up the wall and are struggling to keep afloat. Had they made the right decisions (or at least more right ones than absolutely horrific ones), they would be in a much better position. That said, I think it's almost impossible to catch Bayern in the short or even medium term. They are just too far ahead, because they've constantly been at the top for decades and they did an almost perfect job of taking advantage of that...
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15336 on: Yesterday at 02:47:02 pm »
˄  very good post stoa.

And then also, its easy to pick on the Bundesliga cos of Bayerns dominance. But the fact is - all the top leagues have a problem (if it is indeed a problem, it likely isnt to many!) of 1, 2, or if they are lucky 3 teams who dominate.

I mean look at the prem title race, this year and last, 1 horse race, dull as dishwater for anyone but the fans of said team. And that isn't unusual in the prem, just that its been 2 or 3 different teams. Although they way things are going, every chance Abu Dhabi can take advantage of a post covid financial hangover for clubs, and can now go on to dominate further. Its a bit of a miracle Liverpool competed and bettered them as it was.

Plus sometimes I think we as fans can forget that there is so much more involved in a league season than who wins the title.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online aw1991

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15337 on: Yesterday at 03:00:21 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:16:22 pm
:lmao

Hes multi talented is Bo!

Promising signs under him too for Mainz these first few weeks. May not be enough to save the club from relegation, but its been a concerted effort to re-establish the clubs DNA, a DNA formed under Jürgen Klopp actually! But its been apparent for the last year or two that things where not right at Mainz, too many players not getting it. The biggest of them all of course Jean-Philippe Mateta. And the fans made it clear this season, despite not being in the ground, that they where not happy with the direction it was taking.

People where wondering why on earth theyd let their top scorer leave while in the midst of a relegation battle, but that was kinda the point, Mateta was part of the problem.  And Mainz look better without him.

Anyway, early days still, but hopefully things on the right track for Mainz.
Missed on Mainz this season, what is their "new DNA"? Do they play differently or more off-the-pitch sort of thing?

It would be a shame if they got relegated, but I'm confident that they would be able to get back into the Bundesliga quickly.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15338 on: Yesterday at 03:27:33 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 03:00:21 pm
Missed on Mainz this season, what is their "new DNA"? Do they play differently or more off-the-pitch sort of thing?

It would be a shame if they got relegated, but I'm confident that they would be able to get back into the Bundesliga quickly.

On and off the pitch really, there was kinda a disassociation of what got them where they are now. So they have tried to get  back to that, with getting a coach who understands and loves the club and city in Bo Svensson, and of course Christian Heidel has gone back, and bringing Martin Schmidt back as sporting director, someone who again has spent a lot of time at the club. There as just a feeling that in recent years many of the players they got in where just not really getting it  - I mean that is a problem that a lot of teams have, cos a lot of teams will always be seen a stepping stone or an audition to bigger and richer clubs. But it shouldnt be at the point when players are basically seeing themselves just as individuals looking for a leg up in their careers, and not willing to be part of a team - and that was happening at Mainz. And for a small club like that, they feel they need that extra push from having a club that is very much entwined in the fabric of the city.

Its tough too though without fans, as it is for everyone, but maybe more so far smaller clubs like this. 

On the pitch they certainly look more like youd hope they look now, a team playing as a team, pressing well, never giving up, working hard for each point they can get, and defensively stronger.

 
 
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15339 on: Yesterday at 04:21:54 pm »
I think all things are cyclical and we've gone from a period of Spanish league dominance to English league dominance which won't last forever.  With that said it's hard to see how the pendulum swings toward the German league anytime soon.  Yes Bayern will always be at the top but I think if you're going to say a 1 or 2 league team can still be fun and competitive then you're quantifying that by how those teams do in Europe and right now you'd have to say that's not a strong point for the league. 
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15340 on: Yesterday at 04:39:57 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 02:38:10 pm
Agree with most of that. The question whether a club is successful or a mess depends on the people in charge and Schalke, Hamburg and others like Kaiserslautern, Köln or 1860 Munich simply don't seem to have the right people in charge and they also seem to have a hard time of finding the right people. It's not as if investment in a club is not possible. Look at what Dietmar Hopp is doing at Hoffenheim. Say what you want about him (and I'm not a big fan of what he has been doing), but he has been successful and they have basically established themselves in the league. Same goes for Leipzig, but you could argue that they've used rather dodgy methods to stay within the boundaries of 50+1.

Even clubs like Schalke or Hamburg have profitted from investment (in the past). Tönnies has given them quite a bit of money (a lot of that as loans though, but also through sponsorships) and Hamburg also had an investor supporting them. The problem is that too often they've made the wrong decisions in terms of players and what off-the-pitch-personell they sign. That's why they are now in a place, where they have pissed shitloads of money up the wall and are struggling to keep afloat. Had they made the right decisions (or at least more right ones than absolutely horrific ones), they would be in a much better position. That said, I think it's almost impossible to catch Bayern in the short or even medium term. They are just too far ahead, because they've constantly been at the top for decades and they did an almost perfect job of taking advantage of that...

Great post
Online aw1991

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15341 on: Today at 10:41:01 am »
Kicker reporting that Nubel could terminate his contract with Bayern if he doesn't play 10 matches for them this season. 9 games to go (not including the CL knockout stages) and he played 2 games so far.

Would be interesting to see how it develops. Monaco are linked with but if he becomes available next summer for free then I'm sure more clubs would become interested. On the other hand, the prospect of taking over Neuer at Bayern would be enough to keep him there for another season.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15342 on: Today at 11:02:10 am »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 10:41:01 am
Kicker reporting that Nubel could terminate his contract with Bayern if he doesn't play 10 matches for them this season. 9 games to go (not including the CL knockout stages) and he played 2 games so far.

Would be interesting to see how it develops. Monaco are linked with but if he becomes available next summer for free then I'm sure more clubs would become interested. On the other hand, the prospect of taking over Neuer at Bayern would be enough to keep him there for another season.
You do wonder how it was sold to him - surely 'you are Neuer's successor' was what they span it around. Maybe a Buffon-Sczeszney situation where they kind of said for him to put up with it for a season and then you'll be number one.

Despite some of the mistakes, he looked a real rising star at Schalke and I'm surprised he's not had some cup games or even Champions League minutes. Neuer is a massive personality who it was always going to be hard to shift, whether you believe he's long past his best or not. The thing is, Neuer is only 34, not ancient by Keeper standards. Nubel could very well be waiting for two to three more seasons and he's 25 this year, he can't waste years of his prime on the bench.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
