I'd much rather a modified German model over here to be honest, so exactly what Dim has stated has happened to English football can't happen.
Be nice if there was some sort of happy medium!
And the thing is, ryba says 'They deserve better. Yet, I am pretty confident in saying, that one thing fans of Shalke do not want is for their club to go into the hands of some billionaire from whereaver (be it the US, Asia, the human rights abusing emirate states, heck probably other parts of Germany!). Sure, they want changes at the top of the club, but they still want their club.
Not sure if ryba is a Schalke fan, I guess if he/she is, itd be interesting to know if they are from the region, that likely makes a difference.
I love how fans, like Schalke fans - who are a very passionate and intense lot, want the connection with their clubs above everything - but it dosnt mean they are blind, it doesn't mean they are happy with what is going on - they are not, they are angry. But again, that connection may not be such an important aspect of what is important for some fans - we are all different, and want differnt things. But for me it is, and the way football is now in the top leagues, that gets taken away more and more.