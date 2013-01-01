The sad truth is, billionaire businessmen and giant business conglomerates generally know how to run football clubs better than the fans. In far too many of these big clubs in Germany, the people elected to lead the clubs are running them into the ground. Such a shame to see Schalke leave the Bundesliga. Massive, massive club with a massive fanbase all over Germany. They deserve better.
For every Schalke and Hamburg, there are relatively smaller clubs like Mainz or Freiburg or even genuinely big clubs like Frankfurt or Gladbach that have done well. Don't think you can really blame the 50+1 rule on what happened to both clubs, as they've gotten so much wrong in the seasons prior to their relegation. I mean, the gap between Schalke and Wolfsburg, in terms of spending in the last few seasons, can't be too big.
Schalke just failed with a lot of big signings, like Konoplyanka, Bentaleb and Rudy - all fairly big Bundesliga signings. They also failed with their managerial appointments, and probably gave up on the only good coach they had too soon.