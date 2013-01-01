Schalke will be a huge loss to the Bundesliga.



In terms of football quality, the Bundesliga is absolutely paying the price for its 50+1 rule.



Big clubs like Hamburg, Schalke, and Koln would immediately be targets for investment. You'd have loads of money pumped into these clubs and brilliant footballers brought in to boost the league.



Instead of you have massive mismanagement and brilliant clubs like Hamburg and Schalke being run into the ground and out of the league. Koln A yo-yo club... Kaiserslautern languishing in the third division... Massive, historic clubs with huge fan-bases, not even in the first division any more because of terrible mismanagement.



But why are they so mismanaged? What are hugely supported clubs like Schalke and Hamburg doing wrong year after year on and off the pitch?Dortmund where were Schalke are 15 years or so ago until Klopp sorted them out. They're not perfectly run now but they've got a successful business model and are in the CL quarter finals with many of the hottest young talent in the game.Schalke probably needed to bottom out. Maybe Ragnick going back will rejuvenate them a bit like Klopp with Dortmund.