Bundesliga Thread

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15320 on: Yesterday at 02:02:59 pm
Quote from: mobydick on Yesterday at 01:22:27 pm
Not only you. They have been a frustrating element in my live for a good few years and Im not really sure if the laid back Netherlander Boss is the answer to relieving this pain.

Yeah Bosz is such a weird one, its feast or famine with him. They have totally fallen off a cliff.

Bielefeld deserve this, levekusen are shocking this half, chaotic in defense , and giving the ball away constantly.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15321 on: Yesterday at 02:05:35 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:02:59 pm
Yeah Bosz is such a weird one, its feast or famine with him. They have totally fallen off a cliff.

Bielefeld deserve this, levekusen are shocking this half, chaotic in defense , and giving the ball away constantly.

Its a fucking shit show and Bosz you never hear a word. Easy money and no stress. Völler should fuck off too.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15322 on: Yesterday at 02:08:48 pm
Quote from: Ryba on Yesterday at 04:49:54 am
Schalke will be a huge loss to the Bundesliga.

In terms of football quality, the Bundesliga is absolutely paying the price for its 50+1 rule.

Big clubs like Hamburg, Schalke, and Koln would immediately be targets for investment. You'd have loads of money pumped into these clubs and brilliant footballers brought in to boost the league.

Instead of you have massive mismanagement and brilliant clubs like Hamburg and Schalke being run into the ground and out of the league. Koln A yo-yo club... Kaiserslautern languishing in the third division... Massive, historic clubs with huge fan-bases, not even in the first division any more because of terrible mismanagement.

But why are they so mismanaged?  What are hugely supported clubs like Schalke and Hamburg doing wrong year after year on and off the pitch?

Dortmund where were Schalke are 15 years or so ago until Klopp sorted them out. They're not perfectly run now but they've got a successful business model and are in the CL quarter finals with many of the hottest young talent in the game.

Schalke probably needed to bottom out. Maybe Ragnick going back will rejuvenate them a bit like Klopp with Dortmund.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15323 on: Yesterday at 02:09:17 pm
Quote from: mobydick on Yesterday at 02:05:35 pm
Its a fucking shit show and Bosz you never hear a word. Easy money and no stress. Völler should fuck off too.

I love Florian Wirtz though. I am so fickle, I dumped Havertz in an instant to fall for a younger model  :-[

But yeah, i am annoyed with this, was hoping Leverkusen would give Mainz a help today, i was wrong to hope!
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15324 on: Today at 02:49:04 am
I said like 15ish pages ago that if your team is depending on a 17 year old to play well then youre going to have issues.  If that was their grand plan for the season then they should both be fired.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15325 on: Today at 03:09:46 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 02:08:48 pm
But why are they so mismanaged?  What are hugely supported clubs like Schalke and Hamburg doing wrong year after year on and off the pitch?


The sad truth is, billionaire businessmen and giant business conglomerates generally know how to run football clubs better than the fans. In far too many of these big clubs in Germany, the people elected to lead the clubs are running them into the ground. Such a shame to see Schalke leave the Bundesliga. Massive, massive club with a massive fanbase all over Germany. They deserve better.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15326 on: Today at 03:17:35 am
On a completely separate note... Sometimes, the hype is warranted. Remember the name. Youssoufa Moukoko. Remember the name. 
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15327 on: Today at 04:05:13 am
Quote from: Ryba on Today at 03:17:35 am
On a completely separate note... Sometimes, the hype is warranted. Remember the name. Youssoufa Moukoko. Remember the name.

He's 16.  Same as Wirtz in that it's one thing to look like you could be a superstar but you actually have to give the player time and space to see if that is possible.  Maybe 5-6 years from now, sure.
