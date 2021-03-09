I thought Bayern already played a super high line under Flick?



I hope that they do get Nagelsmann as his tactics against us were really bad.



Maybe a bit unfair? I think when you set up like Leipzig and ourselves, you're playing on a knife edge where one mistake equals conceding, because we're not so cautious as to implement contingencies in our game - both attacks would falter otherwise. You can't account for individual errors and I think as much as Leipzig looked open against us - it shows their evolution that they went into the two games confident that they could stand toe to toe with a Champions League winning, 3 x European Finalist in recent years, Premier League winning team.Nagelsmann is interesting and fascinating to listen to on the topic of coaching. I'd like to see him stay at Leipzig longer and maybe challenge Bayern (could be this season, only two points between them but RBL's defence has been excellent) but him and beat them to the title at least once, but like Dim says, timing is everything and if he has the opportunity and turns down Bayern this summer, he may not get that chance again.In terms of Bayern's line, they do play higher up under Flick and depend on Davies' recovery pace, my point was more A) they don't play as high or as wide as a Nagelsmann team and B) they lack the defenders to successfully utilise a high line with mid-third press. Boateng and Sule certainly don't look capable of doing it to the standard of say Van Dijk and Gomez, who you could say are their peers - Alaba is leaving - and whilst Hernandez shows promise, neither he nor Pavard have achieved what was hoped as of yet. They moved under Flick to something resembling a closer gegenpressing style, but it's clearly not natural to them, not to say it can't be. Bayern have conceded 34 goals this league campaing, only Dortmund and Freiburg as many in the top half of the table. Even Werder down in 12th have conceded less.By trying the asymmetrical attack patterns that they do produce, it leaves them lopsided and exposed on the turnover and if Davies isn't getting back, no one is. Add this to the fact that when playing Sane, he basically operates as an additional striker and if Muller isn't present, Choupo-Moting is turning the midfield into a two.I'm not really sure where I'm going with it, more that they either need some more pragmatism and more suited players, or they should bring in Nagelsmann with the remit to completely restructure the defence with new signings alongside those who are still salvageable within the set up.I look at Bayern's squad and think a Zakaria and Upamecano would make a lot of difference to them - if Upamecano can learn to minimise the concentration issues that Sule still shows.