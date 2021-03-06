He was no "big name" I would say, but he was pretty successful as a manager before he took the national team job. Won the league with Stuttgart playing very good football, got them to the Cupwinners Cup Final, then did well in his first half season in Turkey and was then stopped by an injury crisis, but also did well when he was in Austria winning the league with Wacker Innsbruck (or whatever they were called back then) and then being on the way to winning the league with Austria Vienna only to be sacked by an idiot billionaire owner. There are also people that think he was basically the brains behind what Klinsmann did with the German National Team. He's had stinkers at some places he went and he was probably not a high-profile manager at the time he took over, but his CV before that is still kind of impressive.



