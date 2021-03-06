Not saying hes a shit coach, but he didnt have great pedigree - maybe thats a better way to put it!
He of course did a great job with them in those years, that team was immense. And it never is as simple as having a great team, plenty of nations with an excellent generation of players dont dominate on the international stage.
I agree that the set up now has become too comfortable and complacent. And even though he sort of did the right thing in shaking up the team a couple years ago, he jumped the gun with ousting Müller.
And the stuff with Neuer was mad, I often think he runs that team these days. Ridiculous the power he has. Marc Andre ter Stegen should have been fuming (he probably was, as they dont like each other).