« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 377 378 379 380 381 [382]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 626086 times)

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15240 on: March 6, 2021, 09:25:12 pm »
I think it speaks worse for Dortmund in that they're the 2nd biggest team and once you take Haaland and Sancho out they have nothing.  Bayern are probably 2nd favorite for the CL but they're nowhere near last years level.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15241 on: March 6, 2021, 10:40:22 pm »
I cant imagine many will have been watching Hoffenheim v Wolfsburg but that tackle from Otavio was absolutely disgusting. That can end careers. He should be having a rest for a very long time.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15242 on: March 6, 2021, 10:47:11 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March  6, 2021, 10:40:22 pm
I cant imagine many will have been watching Hoffenheim v Wolfsburg but that tackle from Otavio was absolutely disgusting. That can end careers. He should be having a rest for a very long time.

I posted about it earlier in the thread and was surprised no one commented.  It's one of the reddest red cards I can remember.  Here it is again:

Edit: Updated link - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1368305735059333124?s=20
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15243 on: March 6, 2021, 10:52:20 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March  6, 2021, 10:47:11 pm
I posted about it earlier in the thread and was surprised no one commented.  It's one of the reddest red cards I can remember.  Here it is again:

Edit: Updated link - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1368305735059333124?s=20

Its unbelievable. I cant believe none of the Hoffenheim players came running after him.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,775
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15244 on: March 6, 2021, 11:02:51 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March  6, 2021, 10:40:22 pm
I cant imagine many will have been watching Hoffenheim v Wolfsburg but that tackle from Otavio was absolutely disgusting. That can end careers. He should be having a rest for a very long time.

it was crazy, scissor tackle!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline RMG

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,913
  • YNWA
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15245 on: March 7, 2021, 01:37:13 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on March  6, 2021, 08:02:24 pm
Its strange, it seems like everyone is totally ok with Bayern winning every year. Almost like a "well ran" single party state

Does seem that way, they always just cherry pick the best players from other clubs in the league without a fight. I get why they all hate Leipzig but must be good to see someone else keeping up with them.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,775
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15246 on: March 7, 2021, 05:36:10 pm »
Quote from: RMG on March  7, 2021, 01:37:13 pm
Does seem that way, they always just cherry pick the best players from other clubs in the league without a fight. I get why they all hate Leipzig but must be good to see someone else keeping up with them.

Its a weird dynamic for sure.

Ive said many times here though, folks have to realise that the majority of fans dont concentrate on what goes on at the top of the table. Me for example - our household supports two teams Mainz and Freiburg, so dont have a great interest in the title. I barely watch Bayern play, yesterday I watched a decent chunk of the game, and thatll probably be the last time Ill see Bayern play this season.

And - the cherry picking thing - Dortmund do it as well.  Also, as much as its easy to hate Bayern, there was a couple seasons recently when the biggest irritation should have been at the inability of ohter clubs (well, Dortmund) for not taking advantage of a window that opened with Bayerns coaching changes and aging squad. Unfortunately, Dortmund cocked it up and the window closed. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,037
  • Dutch Class
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15247 on: March 7, 2021, 05:44:18 pm »
I think people also forget that this league is by design set-up to assist/benefit the national team, which many will care about more than who's winning the BL
« Last Edit: March 7, 2021, 05:46:53 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15248 on: March 7, 2021, 08:44:35 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March  7, 2021, 05:44:18 pm
I think people also forget that this league is by design set-up to assist/benefit the national team, which many will care about more than who's winning the BL

And yet I doubt the Bundesliga league offices are stating this when asking for tender offers for new TV contracts.  I think it's really the 50+1 rule that keeps it this way.  There is no way to invest in teams to really make a difference with Hertha probably being the most recent example.  I'm not saying that they should change it, I don't personally think they should, but once a team is cemented in the top spot there is basically no way to even it back out unless that club agrees to do so on their own or completely melts down.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,775
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15249 on: Yesterday at 12:04:20 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March  7, 2021, 05:44:18 pm
I think people also forget that this league is by design set-up to assist/benefit the national team, which many will care about more than who's winning the BL

although that is a problem now, as Germany has fallen out of love with its national team.

The support for them is at such a low (or Loew  :P ) ebb.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,775
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15250 on: Today at 11:16:10 am »
Joachim Löw leaving Germany job a year before his contract ends - so hes leaving in 2021 after the euros.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,037
  • Dutch Class
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15251 on: Today at 11:18:53 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:16:10 am
Joachim Löw leaving Germany job a year before his contract ends - so hes leaving in 2021 after the euros.



No surprise there. The Klopp speculation will be in overdrive
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,775
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15252 on: Today at 11:21:22 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:18:53 am
No surprise there. The Klopp speculation will be in overdrive

for sure!

Thing is though - Kloppo has been pretty clear on taking a break. So thatd mean not taking a break if he suddenly decides he wants to manage Germany now.

So basically - not happening.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,037
  • Dutch Class
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15253 on: Today at 11:26:25 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:21:22 am

So basically - not happening.

Yep. Can't see it either
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,068
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15254 on: Today at 11:37:44 am »
Has Klopp ever said anything abour managing the German national team in the past?
Logged

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,992
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15255 on: Today at 11:43:34 am »
Always seen Flick as a perfect coach for the NT, but don't think it's the right time. Can see a promotion from within or more of a left-field promotion rather than a high-profile appointment.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,775
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15256 on: Today at 11:55:38 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 11:37:44 am
Has Klopp ever said anything abour managing the German national team in the past?

Yeah he has. A few years ago in an interview he said that its something his sons wants him to do at some point, and hes never dismissed the notion, but rather suggested its something hed be up for - if the timing was right.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,288
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15257 on: Today at 11:58:09 am »
Problem with taking the job now or in the summer is that you are just 18 months off a weird World Cup. Not much time to sort stuff out.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,775
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15258 on: Today at 12:00:06 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 11:43:34 am
Always seen Flick as a perfect coach for the NT, but don't think it's the right time. Can see a promotion from within or more of a left-field promotion rather than a high-profile appointment.

its an interesting time for the German national team, cos they really have fallen out of favour with the public, there is a lot of apathy towards them. But Loew leaving will give a boost,  (as would a good Euros of course). There is some good young players that need intergrating in the squad, and maybe theyll see it as a time to rebuild - so yeah maybe a lower key promotion or appointment now would make sense. Its hard to get the top coaches to manage a national team of course, as they are with club teams, where they earn a heck of a lot more money and coach a heck of a lot more football. Loew wasnt ever a great coach, just happened it all fit in nicely with a great generation of players.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,992
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15259 on: Today at 12:17:43 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:00:06 pm
its an interesting time for the German national team, cos they really have fallen out of favour with the public, there is a lot of apathy towards them. But Loew leaving will give a boost,  (as would a good Euros of course). There is some good young players that need intergrating in the squad, and maybe theyll see it as a time to rebuild - so yeah maybe a lower key promotion or appointment now would make sense. Its hard to get the top coaches to manage a national team of course, as they are with club teams, where they earn a heck of a lot more money and coach a heck of a lot more football. Loew wasnt ever a great coach, just happened it all fit in nicely with a great generation of players.
Don't think he's a great coach as well, but he was the right guy in the right time. He was able to get the best out of most of Germany's star players, which isn't always an easy thing to do. But he did just that and I think Germany of the first half of the previous decade would go down as one of the great NTs of their era.

I think Klopp and Heynckes, with Dortmund and Bayern during the few seasons before the WC win, were the most influential figures in terms of style and players for that team.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,934
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15260 on: Today at 12:40:00 pm »
You don't win the stuff he did in his career without being a great coach in my view. The problem with the national team is that he has been there for too long and it all seems to be too "comfy" at the moment. The best example for that is when Neuer was still his number one keeper for the 2018 WC after being out with an injury for almost the whole season before the tournament and other keepers (like the one who plays/played for Barcelona?) doing very well. Can't do that in my view, because it's completely the wrong signal to everyone...
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,775
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15261 on: Today at 12:48:59 pm »
Not saying hes a shit coach, but he didnt have great pedigree - maybe thats a better way to put it! 

He of course did a great job with them in those years, that team was immense. And it never is as simple as having a great team, plenty of nations with an excellent generation of players dont dominate on the international stage.

I agree that the set up now has become too comfortable and complacent. And even though he sort of did the right thing in shaking up the team a couple years ago, he jumped the gun with ousting Müller.

And the stuff with Neuer was mad, I often think he runs that team these days. Ridiculous the power he has. Marc Andre ter Stegen should have been fuming (he probably was, as they dont like each other).
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,934
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15262 on: Today at 01:11:49 pm »
He was no "big name" I would say, but he was pretty successful as a manager before he took the national team job. Won the league with Stuttgart playing very good football, got them to the Cupwinners Cup Final, then did well in his first half season in Turkey and was then stopped by an injury crisis, but also did well when he was in Austria winning the league with Wacker Innsbruck (or whatever they were called back then) and then being on the way to winning the league with Austria Vienna only to be sacked by an idiot billionaire owner. There are also people that think he was basically the brains behind what Klinsmann did with the German National Team. He's had stinkers at some places he went and he was probably not a high-profile manager at the time he took over, but his CV before that is still kind of impressive.

Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,775
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15263 on: Today at 01:19:15 pm »
I think the only trophy he won domestically in Germany was the DFB Pokal.

Im sure he was a good coach, but its very rarely a top class coach takes over a national side when hes at the height of his powers as it where.

But regardless, his time as national team boss should rightly be remembered first for the positives, and winning the world cup was one heck of a positive!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,725
  • Truthiness
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15264 on: Today at 01:22:22 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:48:59 pm
(he probably was, as they dont like each other).
German keepers not liking each other? Surely you jest?  :P
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,513
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15265 on: Today at 01:22:27 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:21:22 am
for sure!

Thing is though - Kloppo has been pretty clear on taking a break. So thatd mean not taking a break if he suddenly decides he wants to manage Germany now.

So basically - not happening.

He was supposed to be on a break when we came in for him and was persuaded to end the break early. The only thing which might be different this time, is the fact he will need a break and a chance to see his family. All the more reason why we need to be careful what we wish for.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,934
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15266 on: Today at 01:26:21 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:19:15 pm
I think the only trophy he won domestically in Germany was the DFB Pokal.

Ah yeah... Got that wrong. Of course he had to win the Pokal to get to the Cupwinners' Cup...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 377 378 379 380 381 [382]   Go Up
« previous next »
 