We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club. After every second place finish we failed to capitalise and this year ain't looking much different.
who the hell said theyd take Kane ahead of him here the other day One of the worst shouts going.Lewa is a fussballrobot.
who the hell said theyd take Kane ahead of him here the other day One of the worst shouts going.
That was traditional WUM AWWUC.
Lewandowski must be among the shouts for greatest number 9 in the history of football. Absolutely phenomenal player.
Can someone explain Bundesliga teams english social media accounts to me? They all seem to enjoy it when their teams get thrashed by Bayern. Its one of the most bizarre things Ive seen.
Can someone explain Bundesliga teams english social media accounts to me? They all seem to enjoy it when their teams get thrashed by Bayern. Its one of the most bizarre things Ive seen.
what did they say?
Did Leipzig not replace Werner? Hummels with the rare double
They couldn't afford Schick and went with Sorloth
just checked the table. Good God, what's wrong with Mainz and Schalke this year?
Bayern have withdrawn their contract offer for Alaba.
VAR is utter shite
All I see from Sancho is to consistently lose the ball.
Yep, all the threat coming down the other side. Haaland looks so dangerous on the counter, but they're just not playing the right balls. Sancho looks like such a Utd player.
Page created in 0.113 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]