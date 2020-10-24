« previous next »
Lewagoalski, my God.
Lewandowski must be among the shouts for greatest number 9 in the history of football.

Absolutely phenomenal player.
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise and this year ain't looking much different.

who the hell said theyd take Kane ahead of him here the other day :lmao  One of the worst shouts going.

Lewa is a fussballrobot.
who the hell said theyd take Kane ahead of him here the other day :lmao  One of the worst shouts going.

Lewa is a fussballrobot.

Der Neu Kaiser
who the hell said theyd take Kane ahead of him here the other day :lmao  One of the worst shouts going.

That was traditional WUM AWWUC.
That was traditional WUM AWWUC.

Wind Up Merchant Any Which Way You Can

Kind of sad I was able to translate that... :D
Can someone explain Bundesliga teams english social media accounts to me? They all seem to enjoy it when their teams get thrashed by Bayern. Its one of the most bizarre things Ive seen.
Lewandowski must be among the shouts for greatest number 9 in the history of football.

Absolutely phenomenal player.

R9 wont be topped, but I think Lewan might be the best of recent times, got stiff competition in Suarez though.
Can someone explain Bundesliga teams english social media accounts to me? They all seem to enjoy it when their teams get thrashed by Bayern. Its one of the most bizarre things Ive seen.

Its run by the same company/guy I think and is suppose to look like banter. Very cringy.

Haaland scores again, great touch and chip
Can someone explain Bundesliga teams english social media accounts to me? They all seem to enjoy it when their teams get thrashed by Bayern. Its one of the most bizarre things Ive seen.

what did they say?

I dont take a whole lot of notice of any official football social media account. All the Twitter ones tend to be focused very much on younger supporters.

And for sure the English ones for German teams - a lot of those are ran in the US I think, which tends to make the tone different to a lot of European fans. Leverkusen for instance - their social media manager is in the US.

Many are just professional social media managers, probably with zero feel for the clubs, as they dont support them.
Can someone explain Bundesliga teams english social media accounts to me? They all seem to enjoy it when their teams get thrashed by Bayern. Its one of the most bizarre things Ive seen.

Its an acceptance that has been there for years. It used to drive me mad, especially when Calmund, the old manager from
Leverkusen, gave it the big Herzlich willkommen to the bastards when they played in Leverkusen. Still pisses me off now though.
what did they say?

Something along the lines of "at least we didn't lose by 6 like Barca".

Honestly, I just find all this begging for likes from other teams' fans a bit dull, glad the LFC Twitter is a bit above that...
Good game between Leverkusen and Augsburg right now. Its 1-1 with 20 mins left, but probably should be about 3-2. Posts hit, sitters missed, shots saved, at both ends.

oh, and just like that its 2-1, a great header from Alario.
Put Schalke v Stuttgart on for 10 minutes. Realised I was a fucking idiot. Turned it off.
Did Leipzig not replace Werner?  Hummels with the rare double
Did Leipzig not replace Werner?  Hummels with the rare double

They couldn't afford Schick and went with Sorloth
They couldn't afford Schick and went with Sorloth

Thanks I forgot about Sorloth signing, been seeing a lot of Poulsen and wondering ...why.

Sorloth no goals in 5, showing his Palace form?  Feel a player being meh in the PL and scoring a lot of goals in the Turkish league would be one thing Michael Edwards team would look for as a red flag
just checked the table. Good God, what's wrong with Mainz and Schalke this year?
just checked the table. Good God, what's wrong with Mainz and Schalke this year?

Schalke are absolute shite. Mainz seem to be carrying on from part of last season. Meanwhile cracking starts from Werder Bremen and Augsburg could keep them.both up
Bayern have withdrawn their contract offer for Alaba.
Bayern have withdrawn their contract offer for Alaba.

As good as he is, the wage demands can't be justified right now. And I can't see the likes of Barcelona caving to them, even without a transfer fee. It will be interesting to see if Alaba's camp blink and do a u-turn. Hainer's statement as reported by Bayerischer Rundfunk is totally fair
Dortmund - Bayern in 15 mins. Really hope for a Dortmund win as always, but it feels like Bayerns gonna smash them like usual.

When it comes to Haaland, I was initially very sceptical, especially as a Norwegian since our media hypes our players who goes abroad. Now, however I think he is the real deal and I want us to sign him, particularly with his rumored release clause
Dortmund getting space in behind Bayern, but their finishing is off.

And there it is.

1-0 Bayern. Who else? Lewandowski

Edit: Offside.
VAR is utter shite
All I see from Sancho is to consistently lose the ball.
Kimmich injures himself assaulting Haaland  ;D
is that micheal mcintyre reffin?
All I see from Sancho is to consistently lose the ball.

Yep, all the threat coming down the other side. Haaland looks so dangerous on the counter, but they're just not playing the right balls.

Sancho looks like such a Utd player.  ;D
Yep, all the threat coming down the other side. Haaland looks so dangerous on the counter, but they're just not playing the right balls.

Sancho looks like such a Utd player.  ;D
Exactly my thinking.

Overpriced and overrated. The kind of player that would fit United perfectly.
1-0 dortmund  ;D
Nice finish Reus!
Reus showing them how you do it.  ;D
Go on Reus! Great half of footy this. Dortmund have a bit more edge about them this season - but we've been here before...
Well worked goal that!  :D
1-1. Alaba.
