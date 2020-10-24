Can someone explain Bundesliga teams english social media accounts to me? They all seem to enjoy it when their teams get thrashed by Bayern. Its one of the most bizarre things Ive seen.



what did they say?I dont take a whole lot of notice of any official football social media account. All the Twitter ones tend to be focused very much on younger supporters.And for sure the English ones for German teams - a lot of those are ran in the US I think, which tends to make the tone different to a lot of European fans. Leverkusen for instance - their social media manager is in the US.Many are just professional social media managers, probably with zero feel for the clubs, as they dont support them.