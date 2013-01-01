Bild Sport are reporting that Bayern Munich have agreed a deal for Leroy Sane, just under 50m euros.
His contract is up next summer.
Plus I think its Bayern or nothing, he would have just run down his deal.
Were City and Bayern Munich in serious negotiations last summer?If so, Guardiola's decision to play Sane in the Community Shield was a pretty costly one.
Which centre back is likely to go with Alaba seemingly moving there full time and kouassi coming in, Hernandez?
First choice XI is probably going to be Neuer, Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Muller, Sane, Gnabry and Lewandowski. Absolutely disgusting to be honest.
I would personally love Hernandez here. What was his problem at Bayern? Bad form?
Allegedly not settled, or his missus hasnt. But hes a crock too, and has been injured, so that won't help!I cant stand him, but this is from brief viewings of him as a Simeone player, all he did was dive around and cry like hed been shot every time someone was within a foot of him. Absolute twat.
Maybe, but his stats were ridiculous. I guess it would be a loan deal or Bayern would take a massive loss here.
Thiago when fit gets into that side. Their biggest weakness is Boateng who is way past it.
