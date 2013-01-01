« previous next »
Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 521531 times)

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14160 on: Yesterday at 06:30:08 PM »
Good for him, and good for Liverpool, cos he loved playing vs us! But for some reason Guardiola wasnt his biggest fan, maybe too much of a maverick.
Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14161 on: Yesterday at 06:34:00 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 06:23:39 PM
Bild Sport are reporting that Bayern Munich have agreed a deal for Leroy Sane, just under 50m euros.

Snip that.
Offline aw1991

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14162 on: Yesterday at 06:36:22 PM »
Kinda cheap no?
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14163 on: Yesterday at 06:37:35 PM »
His contract is up next summer.
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14164 on: Yesterday at 06:40:25 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:37:35 PM
His contract is up next summer.

Plus I think its Bayern or nothing, he would have just run down his deal.
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14165 on: Yesterday at 06:43:52 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:40:25 PM
Plus I think its Bayern or nothing, he would have just run down his deal.

Yeah, Bayern are in control. It seems like he wants to go there and with Covid-19, it's probably better for them to lose him now for a fee than for nothing at all next year. Guardiola doesn't seem to trust him that much anyway.
Offline aw1991

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14166 on: Yesterday at 06:45:44 PM »
I hate what Bayern has done to the Bundesliga, but they are absolutely amazing when it comes to finding extremely good players on a bargain. One of the best run clubs ever.
Offline Bob Sacamano

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14167 on: Yesterday at 06:48:37 PM »
Post-Covid, coming off a serious knee injury and just one year left on his contract. City will be disappointed they didnt get the 100 million they might have gotten last summer, but considering the circumstances its still very good money.
Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14168 on: Yesterday at 06:55:34 PM »
Sane and Davies - scary combo. Two of the fastest players I can think of when running with the ball.
Online Oskar

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14169 on: Yesterday at 07:39:50 PM »
Were City and Bayern Munich in serious negotiations last summer?

If so, Guardiola's decision to play Sane in the Community Shield was a pretty costly one.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14170 on: Yesterday at 07:41:24 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 07:39:50 PM
Were City and Bayern Munich in serious negotiations last summer?

If so, Guardiola's decision to play Sane in the Community Shield was a pretty costly one.

yeah they where apparently, and that decision certainly irked Bayern Munich it seems.  And at the time it seemed a rather selfish decision to play him. Still worked out well in the end, so long as Sane is fine after the injury, its a great deal, they get him his prime years.
Offline Dynasty

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14171 on: Yesterday at 07:52:24 PM »
Hopefully, they take Havertz as well they are building a scary team! and also weakening our rivals and competing for the same targets so yeah thanks Bayern  ;D
Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14172 on: Yesterday at 07:54:10 PM »
First choice XI is probably going to be Neuer, Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Muller, Sane, Gnabry and Lewandowski. Absolutely disgusting to be honest.
Offline Chris~

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14173 on: Yesterday at 08:18:59 PM »
Which centre back is likely to go with Alaba seemingly moving there full time and kouassi coming in, Hernandez?
Logged

Offline aw1991

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14174 on: Yesterday at 08:24:00 PM »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 08:18:59 PM
Which centre back is likely to go with Alaba seemingly moving there full time and kouassi coming in, Hernandez?
Wasn't Boateng heavily linked with other clubs last summer? Hernandez is still fairly recent signing and I think he's really good.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14175 on: Yesterday at 08:24:37 PM »
Flick doesn't seem particularly keen to play him to say he's their record signing.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14176 on: Yesterday at 08:30:49 PM »
Lucas Hernandez has already been linked with moves away.

Nik Sule should be back, he was their main man back there before his bad injury.
Offline aw1991

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14177 on: Yesterday at 08:36:40 PM »
I would personally love Hernandez here. What was his problem at Bayern? Bad form?
Offline kloppagetime

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14178 on: Yesterday at 08:37:04 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:54:10 PM
First choice XI is probably going to be Neuer, Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Muller, Sane, Gnabry and Lewandowski. Absolutely disgusting to be honest.
With Flick as manager which makes its even more scarier
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14179 on: Yesterday at 08:39:50 PM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 08:36:40 PM
I would personally love Hernandez here. What was his problem at Bayern? Bad form?

Allegedly not settled, or his missus hasnt. But hes a crock too, and has been injured, so that won't help!

I cant stand him, but this is from brief viewings of him as a Simeone player, all he did was dive around and cry like hed been shot every time someone was within a foot of him. Absolute twat. 
Offline aw1991

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14180 on: Yesterday at 08:42:06 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:39:50 PM
Allegedly not settled, or his missus hasnt. But hes a crock too, and has been injured, so that won't help!

I cant stand him, but this is from brief viewings of him as a Simeone player, all he did was dive around and cry like hed been shot every time someone was within a foot of him. Absolute twat.
Maybe, but his stats were ridiculous. I guess it would be a loan deal or Bayern would take a massive loss here.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14181 on: Today at 01:50:36 AM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 08:42:06 PM
Maybe, but his stats were ridiculous. I guess it would be a loan deal or Bayern would take a massive loss here.

do you think he was helped considerably from being on a Simeone team?

I didnt see much of him at Bayern, as I dont watch them a lot, but he didnt really stand out the couple times I did.  Hansi Flick hasn't taken to him at all. 
Offline deFacto

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14182 on: Today at 01:57:17 AM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:54:10 PM
First choice XI is probably going to be Neuer, Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Muller, Sane, Gnabry and Lewandowski. Absolutely disgusting to be honest.

Thiago when fit gets into that side. Their biggest weakness is Boateng who is way past it.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14183 on: Today at 02:33:20 AM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 01:57:17 AM
Thiago when fit gets into that side. Their biggest weakness is Boateng who is way past it.

Sule gets into their best 11, and should be back ready for next season.
