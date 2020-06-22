« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 346 347 348 349 350 [351]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 517491 times)

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14000 on: June 22, 2020, 04:10:39 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 22, 2020, 03:59:12 PM
Leverkusen have better depth of attackers than Gladbach, Id say that Thuram and the always massively underrated Kevin Volland are the pick of the strikers from both teams, but Leverkusen have much more off the bench, and more young legs there as it where (at the moment).
I like Volland, but I think Plea is on par with him. Diaby always impressed me when I saw him play, but Bailey...

I do agree Gladbach's depth hinders them. Amazing how Fabian Johnson and Ibrahima Traore are still hanging around.

I do think Leverkusen midfield is better. Demirbay, Aranguiz, Palacios and Amiri are really good options.
« Last Edit: June 22, 2020, 04:12:15 PM by aw1991 »
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,549
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14001 on: June 22, 2020, 04:25:42 PM »
Quote from: aw1991 on June 22, 2020, 04:10:39 PM
I like Volland, but I think Plea is on par with him. Diaby always impressed me when I saw him play, but Bailey...

I do agree Gladbach's depth hinders them. Amazing how Fabian Johnson and Ibrahima Traore are still hanging around.

I do think Leverkusen midfield is better. Demirbay, Aranguiz, Palacios and Amiri are really good options.

I like Plea, but I guess I just think Volland is one of the best all round forwards in the league, and gets ignored totally by the national team, which is always such a shame!

Leverkusen will have a big gap to fill when Aranguiz leaves, as seems to be the case.

I wonder where Denis Zakaria will end up, been a lot of talk of him moving, but hes been injured for a while, so that may play a big part in his immediate future. Gladbach coped reasonably well without him the last few weeks. Contracts are up for Johnson, Raffael and Stoble, and then next year there is another set of older players out of contract too including Traore and Wendt so I would think Gladbach will be getting quite a bit younger.
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14002 on: June 22, 2020, 04:50:28 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 22, 2020, 04:25:42 PM
I wonder where Denis Zakaria will end up, been a lot of talk of him moving, but hes been injured for a while, so that may play a big part in his immediate future.
He's one player I always see linked with top sides (including us). Good player but I think he found his level (for now) at Gladbach.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,549
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14003 on: June 22, 2020, 05:00:44 PM »
Quote from: aw1991 on June 22, 2020, 04:50:28 PM
He's one player I always see linked with top sides (including us). Good player but I think he found his level (for now) at Gladbach.

Im glad it didnt happen, but hed have been the ideal player for Everton to have gone for last summer.   Also, Id have him ahead of all of Arsenals midfield.

But I hope he stays at Gladbach, get over his injury, and get back to playing every week, and get some games in Europe too. He played a few games in central defence for them as well this season, so thats another aspect to his game. 
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online kloppagetime

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 850
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14004 on: June 22, 2020, 06:02:21 PM »
I've seen rumors of Atletico Madrid being linked with Zakaria if Party leaves them
Logged

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14005 on: June 22, 2020, 06:12:31 PM »
Jude Bellingham close to Dortmund for £20m:
https://twitter.com/swearimnotpaul/status/1275095819994226690?s=20
Logged

Online kloppagetime

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 850
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14006 on: June 22, 2020, 07:17:34 PM »
Forgot to mention this about Liepzig but I feel the loss of Diego Demme has been massive for them, he's been excellent for Napoli since he signed for them in January.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14007 on: June 22, 2020, 07:39:22 PM »
Quote from: aw1991 on June 22, 2020, 06:12:31 PM
Jude Bellingham close to Dortmund for £20m:
https://twitter.com/swearimnotpaul/status/1275095819994226690?s=20
Good move for Dortmund and happy to see he's not going manchester united. Hopefully we're in for him in a few years time when he's ready to move again.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,361
  • YNWA
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14008 on: June 23, 2020, 06:09:26 PM »
Meunier to Dortmund. Good move, if Hakimi is going back to Madrid.
Logged

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14009 on: June 23, 2020, 06:43:56 PM »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on June 23, 2020, 06:09:26 PM
Meunier to Dortmund. Good move, if Hakimi is going back to Madrid.
No transfer fee and he plays as a wing back with a back three for the NT, so should fit Dortmund's current formation. Good deal.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14010 on: June 23, 2020, 06:44:47 PM »
Meunier is a fantastic signing. Love watching him for Belgium.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,549
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14011 on: June 23, 2020, 10:43:29 PM »
Schalke fans have hit out publicly at the club today, this from a statement one of their biggest Ultras group released:

The entire season is a moral declaration of bankruptcy. A sell-out of the Schalke values, which are often used for marketing purposes, but are otherwise trampled on it read.

It hit out at a club increasingly losing credibility and identification with Gelsenkirchen. Rarely has the club given a more catastrophic picture.

The supervisory board were slammed with chairman Clemens Tönnies and board members Jochen Schneider and Alexander Jobst also getting it in the neck. The fact that the players waived part of their salaries and the fans didnt demand season ticket refunds to help the club, and then saw the most vulnerable, lowest paid staff members laid off was wholly unacceptable they said.

The statement concluded by saying, The family feeling that makes this club so special only seems to exist among the fans. We are shocked to see that decision-makers have long since turned away from our values ​​and ideals. In the meantime, the majority of the members are stunned at what has become of our club. One thing is certain: we will not allow the club to be taken away from us, let alone be destroyed. The club must return to its mission statement and live up to the social responsibility contained within it."

Harsh words and evidence that what has been happening off the field has hurt the fans just as much as the debacle that had unfurled off it. For the final Bundesliga match of the season this weekend, a protest has been organised to take place to coincide with the Königsblauens away match with Freiburg. A human chain will form around the clubs Veltins Arena home. The motto of the demo: Schalke is not a slaughterhouse! Against the disassembly of our club! is a clear dig at boss Clemens Tönnies, whose meat business has made headlines in Germany this week for a localised surge in Corona virus cases at one of his slaughter houses in Gutersloh leading to a localised lockdown.

 From here.
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14012 on: June 24, 2020, 10:50:29 AM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 23, 2020, 10:43:29 PM

Public statement S04 concerning the upcoming protests
Quote
We understand fans and members who are currently expressing their displeasure with the situation at FC Schalke 04. Your desire for freedom of speech is your absolute right, we hear your criticism and try to understand it/deal with it.

We believe that the necessary trust for a better future can only be regained through a honest dialogue and we are ready for this challenge "

- Jochen Schneider and Alexander Jobst.

(Translation from Schalke's Reddit)
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,390
  • Dutch Class
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14013 on: June 24, 2020, 10:52:34 AM »
I wonder how much the spinning off the professional sports branch is affecting this. You have to assume Tönnes will be gone by the end of the season. The outbreak at his processing plant has become a national scandal in Germany
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,549
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14014 on: June 24, 2020, 11:33:36 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June 24, 2020, 10:52:34 AM
I wonder how much the spinning off the professional sports branch is affecting this. You have to assume Tönnes will be gone by the end of the season. The outbreak at his processing plant has become a national scandal in Germany

Problem for Schalke there is they have little choice but to do it? It is for sure one of the reasons for a lot of this unrest, cos the fans are not happy with that happening. But maybe time to put pride aside, as tough as it can be, finacially Schalke have little choice. The fans issue is of course that they likely shouldnt be in such a financial mess anyway, but the problems are so deep, and the reliance on tv money so great, that here they are.
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,318
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14015 on: June 24, 2020, 04:41:44 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 24, 2020, 11:33:36 AM
Problem for Schalke there is they have little choice but to do it? It is for sure one of the reasons for a lot of this unrest, cos the fans are not happy with that happening. But maybe time to put pride aside, as tough as it can be, finacially Schalke have little choice. The fans issue is of course that they likely shouldnt be in such a financial mess anyway, but the problems are so deep, and the reliance on tv money so great, that here they are.

Read a comment on Facebook by some guy I know. He said he used to be a member at Schalke, but he quit, when two years in a row he didn't get a notice to pay his membership fee, but the club immediately got a collection agency involved. Not really the way a "club of the people" should do their business...
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,549
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14016 on: June 24, 2020, 04:46:58 PM »
Quote from: stoa on June 24, 2020, 04:41:44 PM
Read a comment on Facebook by some guy I know. He said he used to be a member at Schalke, but he quit, when two years in a row he didn't get a notice to pay his membership fee, but the club immediately got a collection agency involved. Not really the way a "club of the people" should do their business...

the fact that Clemens Tönnies is still involved after all that bullshit last season was further evidence.

Schalke need a re-boot. A once proud club with absolutely fantastic support should not be in this state.
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,390
  • Dutch Class
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14017 on: June 24, 2020, 05:14:54 PM »
Quote from: stoa on June 24, 2020, 04:41:44 PM
Read a comment on Facebook by some guy I know. He said he used to be a member at Schalke, but he quit, when two years in a row he didn't get a notice to pay his membership fee, but the club immediately got a collection agency involved. Not really the way a "club of the people" should do their business...


Good grief
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14018 on: June 25, 2020, 05:44:03 PM »
Thomas Meunier has officially joined BVB:

Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14019 on: June 25, 2020, 05:44:39 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 22, 2020, 04:25:42 PM
I like Plea, but I guess I just think Volland is one of the best all round forwards in the league, and gets ignored totally by the national team, which is always such a shame!

Leverkusen will have a big gap to fill when Aranguiz leaves, as seems to be the case.

I wonder where Denis Zakaria will end up, been a lot of talk of him moving, but hes been injured for a while, so that may play a big part in his immediate future. Gladbach coped reasonably well without him the last few weeks. Contracts are up for Johnson, Raffael and Stoble, and then next year there is another set of older players out of contract too including Traore and Wendt so I would think Gladbach will be getting quite a bit younger.
A bit late with this but he signed a 3 year extension last month.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14020 on: Today at 09:09:25 AM »
Looks like Hakimi won't be returning, close to a move to Inter.

Big day today. Fortuna at Union, Werder at home to Koln. A Fortuna draw and a Werder win by 4 goals will relegate Fortuna and see Bremen secure the playoff spot. Fortuna win and Werder will go down.
Logged

Online kloppagetime

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 850
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14021 on: Today at 12:12:31 PM »
Hope Gladbach finish the job today and finish in the top four
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,843
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14022 on: Today at 02:06:01 PM »
Come on Gladbach. Looking forward to this game should be good.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,549
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14023 on: Today at 02:09:16 PM »
I would love it if somehow Werder Bremen could get out of that bottom two, but I have little confidence in it happening  :(

Im gonna watch Gladbach vs Hertha though for sure  ;D
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online Oskar

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14024 on: Today at 02:09:52 PM »
Is Havertz injured?
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,549
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14025 on: Today at 02:11:32 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 02:09:52 PM
Is Havertz injured?

hes on the bench
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online Oskar

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14026 on: Today at 02:13:20 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:11:32 PM
hes on the bench

He must be carrying some sort of knock in that case, there can't be any other reason to leave him out of a game Leverkusen have to win.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,549
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14027 on: Today at 02:14:25 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 02:13:20 PM
He must be carrying some sort of knock in that case, there can't be any other reason to leave him out of a game Leverkusen have to win.

One eye on the cup final Id guess, he also struggled last week.

Maybe a case of bringing him on for half an hour if they still need a goal to win.

I love Mainz, but if Leverkusen cant beat them without Havertz, then they have bigger problems. Mainz are safe, they arent going to be so intense, they put an awful lot into their last 2 games.
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14028 on: Today at 02:36:18 PM »
Why are Werder wearing white at home? Superstition?
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,843
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14029 on: Today at 02:37:22 PM »
Get innn. 1-0 BMG.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,549
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14030 on: Today at 02:37:31 PM »
Gladbach lead  8)  Hofmann with the goal.

Leverkusen lead too.
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14031 on: Today at 02:39:38 PM »
Good start in the Bremen game. Smart saves from both keepers.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,549
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14032 on: Today at 02:43:02 PM »
The traditional farewell today in Dortmund, although with facemasks and sadly no fans! Mario Götze says goodbye (again) to BVB.

Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14033 on: Today at 02:46:02 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:43:02 PM
The traditional farewell today in Dortmund, although with facemasks and sadly no fans! Mario Götze says goodbye (again) to BVB.


Interesting to see where he ends up. Will probably have to take a big cut on his wages as well.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,549
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14034 on: Today at 02:46:41 PM »
Be nice if Gladbach sneak 3rd  ;D
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,843
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14035 on: Today at 02:50:22 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:46:41 PM
Be nice if Gladbach sneak 3rd  ;D

They are starting to up the tempo now, would be good to get another goal.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 346 347 348 349 350 [351]   Go Up
« previous next »
 