Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9840 on: December 20, 2019, 09:33:00 PM
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on December 20, 2019, 09:30:11 PM
Reus will be back after the winter break, he just mssed this game with a muscle injury - first league game he missed.

Sancho has been in very good form recently, seems to have sorted himself out last few weeks. But tonight was not his night for sure.

They lost Hummels at half time to what looked like a broken hand. Hazard went off at half time too.  Witzel is out injured, so that's one of the main leaders not playing.  I guess that doesn't help, still, bad bad week for them.
Why not Paco on earlier than the 83rd minute. You're playing crosses all game and yet our only striker is on the bench?
Offline Dim glas yn siaced Santa

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9841 on: December 20, 2019, 09:36:30 PM
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on December 20, 2019, 09:33:00 PM
Why not Paco on earlier than the 83rd minute. You're playing crosses all game and yet our only striker is on the bench?

he's been well out of favour recently, not sure why! He's not scored for ages, but then he isn't playing much either, so hard to score!  He was injured for a bit, but the last few weeks, the longest he's got is 45 mins in that mad game vs Paderborn.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9842 on: December 20, 2019, 09:46:03 PM
Has he been sacked yet? My god Favre is a bum.
Offline deFacto

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9843 on: December 20, 2019, 09:47:47 PM
They're wasting those players with him for the 2nd year running. If Monchengladbach end up winning the title, he should switch to cricket
Offline Dim glas yn siaced Santa

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9844 on: December 20, 2019, 09:51:08 PM
I gotta say though, think it's always a bit shit when 2 teams have to play on a Friday night during englische woche!

Dortmund played like a tired team tonight, they where just a bit off, loads of good moves breaking down right at the end with passes JUST missing their target. Sure, no excuse, but they certainly looked like a team running on empty. They had a really tough CL group too, so not like they could take a day off.   

Still, even with that, they should be doing better, so yeah Favre is on shaky ground.   

Online a festive chrimbo turkish delight platter please

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9845 on: December 20, 2019, 10:01:55 PM
*insert billionth Brett Favre joke here*

Offline Dim glas yn siaced Santa

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9846 on: December 20, 2019, 10:09:41 PM
I think Dortmund are 12 points worse off than they where the same stage last season  :o :o  That is bad!!!!

It's not like they lost any first 11 players either last summer, yes Pulisic left but he wasn't a regular starter. They strengthened well, yet have taken a giant leap back, a lot of that has to be on the coach. But yet again - injuries killing them. But Favre's insistance of playing players out of position and not trusting players isn't helping there either - they lose central defenders yet he goes and plays fullbacks and midfielders in place of them, rather than trust younger central defenders on the squad.

Although nice to see him finally trusting Zagadou, and surprise surprise, he's probably been their best defender recently.
Offline Dim glas yn siaced Santa

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9847 on: December 21, 2019, 02:22:11 PM
And today's games:

Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg
Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen
RB Leipzig vs Augsburg
Schalke 04 vs SC Freiburg
FC Köln vs Werder Bremen

And the late game:
Hertha BSC vs Borussia Mönchengladbach

Reckon I shall watch the Mainz game  8)
Online Gutzon Borglum

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9848 on: December 21, 2019, 02:43:44 PM
Leipzig go a goal down early, the Bundesliga has been so damn unpredictable this season, looks like the trend continues.
Offline jingllebellc jingllebellc

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9849 on: December 21, 2019, 02:46:53 PM
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on December 21, 2019, 02:22:11 PM
And today's games:

Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg
Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen
RB Leipzig vs Augsburg
Schalke 04 vs SC Freiburg
FC Köln vs Werder Bremen

And the late game:
Hertha BSC vs Borussia Mönchengladbach

Reckon I shall watch the Mainz game  8)


Shame Gladbach is the late game clashes with our's.
Offline Dim glas yn siaced Santa

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9850 on: December 21, 2019, 02:49:41 PM
Quote from: jingllebellc jingllebellc on December 21, 2019, 02:46:53 PM


Shame Gladbach is the late game clashes with our's.

yeah it is! I'll have it on in the background, cos our game isn't on tv here, well, it kinda is - it's on a streaming channel though so I'll have it on my puter.

Mainz had a couple decent chances in this one so far, Leverkusen had a goal ruled out for offside too. So not a bad start to the game.
Offline Dim glas yn siaced Santa

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9851 on: December 21, 2019, 03:18:26 PM
0-0 at half time, Mainz will be dissapointed, they have had some great chances, 3 or 4 of them, but just can't find that goal their play deserved.

Schalke lead Freiburg 1-0 at half time, and Effzeh lead Bremen 1-0 too, Bremen's troubles getting worse and worse.
Online a festive chrimbo turkish delight platter please

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9852 on: December 21, 2019, 03:31:42 PM
Leipzig are playing to their "concept," but it's all a bit frantic.

When they go a goal down and the other side drops off, you can see that their commitment to verticality starts to cause more problems than solutions for them on the attack.
Online Gutzon Borglum

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9853 on: December 21, 2019, 03:51:08 PM
Quote from: a festive chrimbo turkish delight platter please on December 21, 2019, 03:31:42 PM
Leipzig are playing to their "concept," but it's all a bit frantic.

When they go a goal down and the other side drops off, you can see that their commitment to verticality starts to cause more problems than solutions for them on the attack.

We had the same problem a couple years ago, the more possession we had it seemed the less chance we would win. All tactical systems have their weaknesses, luckily for us we just figured out how to switch between them at will during matches when the game situation necessitates it, of course that's why we are the best team in the world right now..

Back to Leipzig though, sounds like they need some piece of individual brilliance or a set-piece to get themselves level, with Dortmund losing and Bayern still being held 0-0, they would kick themselves not being able to capitalize against such a comparatively poor side.
Offline Dim glas yn siaced Santa

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9854 on: December 21, 2019, 03:54:27 PM
Quote from: an alternative rhetorical friend of Cosmo Kramer.. on December 21, 2019, 03:51:08 PM
We had the same problem a couple years ago, the more possession we had it seemed the less chance we would win. All tactical systems have their weaknesses, luckily for us we just figured out how to switch between them at will during matches when the game situation necessitates it, of course that's why we are the best team in the world right now..

Back to Leipzig though, sounds like they need some piece of individual brilliance or a set-piece to get themselves level, with Dortmund losing and Bayern still being held 0-0, they would kick themselves not being able to capitalize against such a comparatively poor side.

In terms of talent, Leipzig would kick themselves not to win this, but in terms of form, Augsburg are right at the top of the charts the last few weeks (with Leipzig in fact!), the have won 5 out of their last 6, and 1 draw. So this wasn't going to be a walk in the park.

And Leverkusen score  :butt They have done so little so far this game, but they take the lead. Poor attempted clearance from Mainz led to it.

Oh wait, VARing it, it was a handball in the build up, no goal for Leverkusen  8)

Now Leverkusen down to 10 men, Wendell sent off, 2 yellow cards.
Online Gutzon Borglum

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9855 on: December 21, 2019, 04:03:07 PM
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on December 21, 2019, 03:54:27 PM
In terms of talent, Leipzig would kick themselves not to win this, but in terms of form, Augsburg are right at the top of the charts the last few weeks (with Leipzig in fact!), the have won 5 out of their last 6, and 1 draw. So this wasn't going to be a walk in the park.


Fair enough mate, nevertheless will be a massive if Leipzig can find a winner after their equalizer. I'm watching the Prem, but have been tracking Gladbach and Leipzig this season as I'm sick of Bayern walking the league every season, so hopefully they can extend their lead this weekend.
Offline Dim glas yn siaced Santa

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9856 on: December 21, 2019, 04:05:40 PM
Quote from: an alternative rhetorical friend of Cosmo Kramer.. on December 21, 2019, 04:03:07 PM
Fair enough mate, nevertheless will be a massive if Leipzig can find a winner after their equalizer. I'm watching the Prem, but have been tracking Gladbach and Leipzig this season as I'm sick of Bayern walking the league every season, so hopefully they can extend their lead this weekend.

I'm torn on Leipzig, I hate all the stand for really, but I don't mind watching them lol.  I just hope Dortmund and Gladbach can continue pushing, although Dortmund had a disaster of a week, so they didn't help themselves much before the break.

Freiburg now leading 2-1 vs Schalke.   
Online Gutzon Borglum

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9857 on: December 21, 2019, 04:10:08 PM
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on December 21, 2019, 04:05:40 PM
I'm torn on Leipzig, I hate all the stand for really, but I don't mind watching them lol.  I just hope Dortmund and Gladbach can continue pushing, although Dortmund had a disaster of a week, so they didn't help themselves much before the break.

Freiburg now leading 2-1 vs Schalke.

I know what you mean, but also fuck Bayern's post-Klopp monopoly. As for Dortmund, I don't trust them to win a league title, they have to be one of the most mentally fragile elite football teams I have ever seen.

Gladbach winning it would be ideal though, considering our spiritual connection with them after the 77' final it would be rather poetic if they manage to pull it off this season as well.
Online Gutzon Borglum

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9858 on: December 21, 2019, 04:14:42 PM
Massive goal for Leipzig! Bayern in danger of dropping points too.
Offline Dim glas yn siaced Santa

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9859 on: December 21, 2019, 04:17:50 PM
Quote from: an alternative rhetorical friend of Cosmo Kramer.. on December 21, 2019, 04:10:08 PM
I know what you mean, but also fuck Bayern's post-Klopp monopoly. As for Dortmund, I don't trust them to win a league title, they have to be one of the most mentally fragile elite football teams I have ever seen.

Gladbach winning it would be ideal though, considering our spiritual connection with them after the 77' final it would be rather poetic if they manage to pull it off this season as well.

I'd love nothing more than Gladbach to win it, love 'em! And the Liverpool connection, plus the Klopp-Rose connection is cool too. Not sure they can hang in there though, they have had their struggles in recent weeks, but hopefully they can regroup after the break and come back strong. Plus no European football to distract them in the 2nd half of the season.

Bayern winning now.

Mainz just can't score in this one, SO many chances, infuriating!
Offline Dim glas yn siaced Santa

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9860 on: December 21, 2019, 04:23:15 PM
Sod off Leverkusen  :no :no the most undeserved win ever.  Stole it at the death.

Schalke equalised vs Freiburg, so that is 2-2. Bayern win 2-0, Leipzig win 3-1.

Looks like Bremen are going to lose, they are in serious trouble.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9861 on: December 22, 2019, 10:37:40 PM
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on December 21, 2019, 04:23:15 PM
Sod off Leverkusen  :no :no the most undeserved win ever.  Stole it at the death.

Schalke equalised vs Freiburg, so that is 2-2. Bayern win 2-0, Leipzig win 3-1.

Looks like Bremen are going to lose, they are in serious trouble.

Same can be said for Frankfurt. Just a few spot kicks away from a Europa League final last season and a 7th place finish in the league and now they're 3 points above the drop zone. They've fallen off a cliff this season.
Offline Vinay

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9862 on: Yesterday at 03:43:38 PM
Once again,
Brilliant League.
Online newterp

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9863 on: Today at 03:12:44 AM
So Bayern rescue 4 pts in the last 2 games at the last 2 mins of the game or something?

And the BuLi is on a 1 month vacation??? Wow. Didn't realize it was that long.
