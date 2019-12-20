Leipzig are playing to their "concept," but it's all a bit frantic.



When they go a goal down and the other side drops off, you can see that their commitment to verticality starts to cause more problems than solutions for them on the attack.



We had the same problem a couple years ago, the more possession we had it seemed the less chance we would win. All tactical systems have their weaknesses, luckily for us we just figured out how to switch between them at will during matches when the game situation necessitates it, of course that's why we are the best team in the world right now..Back to Leipzig though, sounds like they need some piece of individual brilliance or a set-piece to get themselves level, with Dortmund losing and Bayern still being held 0-0, they would kick themselves not being able to capitalize against such a comparatively poor side.