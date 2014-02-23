I gotta say though, think it's always a bit shit when 2 teams have to play on a Friday night during englische woche!
Dortmund played like a tired team tonight, they where just a bit off, loads of good moves breaking down right at the end with passes JUST missing their target. Sure, no excuse, but they certainly looked like a team running on empty. They had a really tough CL group too, so not like they could take a day off.
Still, even with that, they should be doing better, so yeah Favre is on shaky ground.