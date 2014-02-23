« previous next »
Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9840 on: Yesterday at 09:33:00 PM
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on Yesterday at 09:30:11 PM
Reus will be back after the winter break, he just mssed this game with a muscle injury - first league game he missed.

Sancho has been in very good form recently, seems to have sorted himself out last few weeks. But tonight was not his night for sure.

They lost Hummels at half time to what looked like a broken hand. Hazard went off at half time too.  Witzel is out injured, so that's one of the main leaders not playing.  I guess that doesn't help, still, bad bad week for them.
Why not Paco on earlier than the 83rd minute. You're playing crosses all game and yet our only striker is on the bench?
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 PM
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Online Dim glas yn siaced Santa

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9841 on: Yesterday at 09:36:30 PM
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 09:33:00 PM
Why not Paco on earlier than the 83rd minute. You're playing crosses all game and yet our only striker is on the bench?

he's been well out of favour recently, not sure why! He's not scored for ages, but then he isn't playing much either, so hard to score!  He was injured for a bit, but the last few weeks, the longest he's got is 45 mins in that mad game vs Paderborn.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9842 on: Yesterday at 09:46:03 PM
Has he been sacked yet? My god Favre is a bum.
Offline deFacto

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9843 on: Yesterday at 09:47:47 PM
They're wasting those players with him for the 2nd year running. If Monchengladbach end up winning the title, he should switch to cricket
Online Dim glas yn siaced Santa

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9844 on: Yesterday at 09:51:08 PM
I gotta say though, think it's always a bit shit when 2 teams have to play on a Friday night during englische woche!

Dortmund played like a tired team tonight, they where just a bit off, loads of good moves breaking down right at the end with passes JUST missing their target. Sure, no excuse, but they certainly looked like a team running on empty. They had a really tough CL group too, so not like they could take a day off.   

Still, even with that, they should be doing better, so yeah Favre is on shaky ground.   

Online a festive chrimbo turkish delight platter please

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9845 on: Yesterday at 10:01:55 PM
*insert billionth Brett Favre joke here*

Online Dim glas yn siaced Santa

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9846 on: Yesterday at 10:09:41 PM
I think Dortmund are 12 points worse off than they where the same stage last season  :o :o  That is bad!!!!

It's not like they lost any first 11 players either last summer, yes Pulisic left but he wasn't a regular starter. They strengthened well, yet have taken a giant leap back, a lot of that has to be on the coach. But yet again - injuries killing them. But Favre's insistance of playing players out of position and not trusting players isn't helping there either - they lose central defenders yet he goes and plays fullbacks and midfielders in place of them, rather than trust younger central defenders on the squad.

Although nice to see him finally trusting Zagadou, and surprise surprise, he's probably been their best defender recently.
Online Dim glas yn siaced Santa

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9847 on: Today at 02:22:11 PM
And today's games:

Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg
Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen
RB Leipzig vs Augsburg
Schalke 04 vs SC Freiburg
FC Köln vs Werder Bremen

And the late game:
Hertha BSC vs Borussia Mönchengladbach

Reckon I shall watch the Mainz game  8)
Online an alternative rhetorical friend of Cosmo Kramer..

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9848 on: Today at 02:43:44 PM
Leipzig go a goal down early, the Bundesliga has been so damn unpredictable this season, looks like the trend continues.
Offline jingllebellc jingllebellc

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9849 on: Today at 02:46:53 PM
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on Today at 02:22:11 PM
And today's games:

Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg
Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen
RB Leipzig vs Augsburg
Schalke 04 vs SC Freiburg
FC Köln vs Werder Bremen

And the late game:
Hertha BSC vs Borussia Mönchengladbach

Reckon I shall watch the Mainz game  8)


Shame Gladbach is the late game clashes with our's.
Online Dim glas yn siaced Santa

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9850 on: Today at 02:49:41 PM
Quote from: jingllebellc jingllebellc on Today at 02:46:53 PM


Shame Gladbach is the late game clashes with our's.

yeah it is! I'll have it on in the background, cos our game isn't on tv here, well, it kinda is - it's on a streaming channel though so I'll have it on my puter.

Mainz had a couple decent chances in this one so far, Leverkusen had a goal ruled out for offside too. So not a bad start to the game.
Online Dim glas yn siaced Santa

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #9851 on: Today at 03:18:26 PM
0-0 at half time, Mainz will be dissapointed, they have had some great chances, 3 or 4 of them, but just can't find that goal their play deserved.

Schalke lead Freiburg 1-0 at half time, and Effzeh lead Bremen 1-0 too, Bremen's troubles getting worse and worse.
