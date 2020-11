By the time any re-counts and legal wrangling's are over and Trump finds himself facing a bleak and depressing few weeks, I suspect he'll resign for two reasons.



1) so Pence can pardon him and his cabal.



2) so he doesn't have to attend Biden's inauguration. There is no way he can face that, it's not in his dna to try to act dignified as a loser.



And once it is all over I'll open that locked thread discussing the legal issues he faces.