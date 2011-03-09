« previous next »
No666

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71440 on: Yesterday at 05:03:21 PM
Quote from: newrosswaterford on Yesterday at 03:29:19 PM
If the dems win the senate they should immediately impeach trump again, starting the moment they know the senate will be theirs come jan 3rd. Hold the Articles with the house until they take over the senate.

Once they have the senate the can completely blunt trump by running the saga out for a month. 

The Hatch act would be the best thing to use I think. Go after the money.
I think the senate is the most important factor in this election. Trump winning matters far less if the Senate flips. I don't suppose Biden would win and the Senate remain Republican, but that would be a pyrrhic victory.
redbyrdz

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71441 on: Yesterday at 05:06:23 PM
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 04:57:06 PM
I'm wondering if he shows up to Biden's inauguration? Would love to see him sat there as Joe rips into his legacy. Probably spend the whole ceremony tweeting.

Hell no. He won't show up, he's a coward without manners.
Red Berry

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71442 on: Yesterday at 05:06:49 PM
Democrats need all three government branches to neutralise SCOTUS.

Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 04:57:06 PM
I'm wondering if he shows up to Biden's inauguration? Would love to see him sat there as Joe rips into his legacy. Probably spend the whole ceremony tweeting.

You mean the way Trump basically torched Obama in 2017? Biden has too much dignity.  He'll leave Trump for the FBI.
Alan_X

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71443 on: Yesterday at 06:09:57 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:06:49 PM
Democrats need all three government branches to neutralise SCOTUS.

You mean the way Trump basically torched Obama in 2017? Biden has too much dignity.  He'll leave Trump for the FBI.

If he wins he should treat Trump with the disdain he deserves - maybe one passing comment about leaving the Trump shitfest behind - and focus on the work ahead.

As you say, it's for others to deal with his criminality.
Red Berry

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71444 on: Yesterday at 06:51:29 PM
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 06:09:57 PM
If he wins he should treat Trump with the disdain he deserves - maybe one passing comment about leaving the Trump shitfest behind - and focus on the work ahead.

As you say, it's for others to deal with his criminality.

I expect Biden to talk about bringing the country together, about unity and healing, and about a unified and structured response to Covid-19.

That alone will be a slap to the orange jowls, but it will be a message delivered with a quite, pragmatic, matter of fact dignity where Trump can only seethe quietly and unable to respond because he wont be the centre of attention - the camera will be on Biden.

I honestly don't think he'll turn up for that very reason.  The man's incapable of keeping a dignified silence, and he'd be a sideshow of ridicule in any case.
Commie Bobbie

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71445 on: Yesterday at 07:09:06 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:51:29 PM
I expect Biden to talk about bringing the country together, about unity and healing, and about a unified and structured response to Covid-19.

That alone will be a slap to the orange jowls, but it will be a message delivered with a quite, pragmatic, matter of fact dignity where Trump can only seethe quietly and unable to respond because he wont be the centre of attention - the camera will be on Biden.

I honestly don't think he'll turn up for that very reason.  The man's incapable of keeping a dignified silence, and he'd be a sideshow of ridicule in any case.

I think he would have left the country at that point. Pence will have to do his best runners up face. Because that is all he is going to have.
FlashGordon

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71446 on: Yesterday at 08:34:56 PM
Are we really certain that he's going actually be president? This is going to get messy.
Red Berry

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71447 on: Yesterday at 09:00:11 PM
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 08:34:56 PM
Are we really certain that he's going actually be president? This is going to get messy.

Nothing will be known with any degree of certainty until probably around Thursday - except that Trump will fight tooth and nail to reject any result that rejects him.
FlashGordon

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71448 on: Yesterday at 10:42:21 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:00:11 PM
Nothing will be known with any degree of certainty until probably around Thursday - except that Trump will fight tooth and nail to reject any result that rejects him.

I was pretty mellow over the whole thing up until today. Maybe just pre-game jitters but I'm starting to get worried about the whole situation now unfortunately.
BarryCrocker

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71449 on: Yesterday at 10:42:27 PM
Feel the burn.

Quote
Ronald Klain
@RonaldKlain
Im that guy.  And if Donald Trump really cares about what I think, here you go:  no President has bungled anything, ever, as badly as Trump has bungled COVID.  Period.
Quote
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
Biden was a pathetic laughing stock all over Washington for the horrible way he handled the H1N1 Swine Flu. Even his own Chief of Staff said he didnt know what he was doing!
rafathegaffa83

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71450 on: Yesterday at 11:36:47 PM

Maggie Haberman@maggieNYT
In less guarded moments, the president over recent weeks has told advisers he is worried about new prosecutions, including by federal prosecutors, if he loses

1892tillforever

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71451 on: Yesterday at 11:38:54 PM
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 05:03:21 PM
I think the senate is the most important factor in this election. Trump winning matters far less if the Senate flips. I don't suppose Biden would win and the Senate remain Republican, but that would be a pyrrhic victory.
From what I can see, it is the race in Maine between Collins and Gideon that is likely the key to a Democrat majority. It has tightened up in the last few days with Gideon only 1.4% ahead in the polls.

Now, Ossoff could also pull off a win for the Dems in Georgia as he is only 0.5% down. There are a couple of other close races, and it is a hell of a lot closer (on paper) than the Presidential Election.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71452 on: Today at 01:36:18 AM
Trump spouting violence on the streets due to decision in PA to accept ballots after Election Day.  What an utter, utter c*nt - needs to be defeated early and then charged with inciting violence.
