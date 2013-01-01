A lot of people are scaremongering at the moment, they said the system would collapse and abortion would be made illegal when Gorsuch was appointed, then they said the same thing when Kavanaugh was appointed. In reality those two have actually went against the government numerous times.



Could you give some specific examples of that, because while I'll admit to have not followed all supreme court decisions since Gorsuch, I cant think of any off the top of my head that went against the Trumps needs. Same with Kavanaugh?Willing to be proved wrong though