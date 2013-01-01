« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1778 1779 1780 1781 1782 [1783]   Go Down

Author Topic: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread  (Read 3270397 times)

Online feynman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 249
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71280 on: Today at 12:14:57 AM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:42:01 PM
Hold on, nearly 20% of men would vote for Trump but fewer than 25% of women would vote for him. That's about the same thing surely?
Yes, they have the same small brains.

Sent from my SM-G965F using Tapatalk

Logged

Online rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,975
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71281 on: Today at 12:42:20 AM »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 08:38:43 PM
A lot of people are scaremongering at the moment, they said the system would collapse and abortion would be made illegal when Gorsuch was appointed, then they said the same thing when Kavanaugh was appointed. In reality those two have actually went against the government numerous times.

Could you give some specific examples of that, because while I'll admit to have not followed all supreme court decisions since Gorsuch, I cant think of any off the top of my head that went against the Trumps needs. Same with Kavanaugh?

Willing to be proved wrong though
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1778 1779 1780 1781 1782 [1783]   Go Up
« previous next »
 