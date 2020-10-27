« previous next »
Author Topic: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread  (Read 3269559 times)

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71240 on: Today at 08:40:53 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:34:03 AM
Even increasing it from 9 to 11 would still see 6 conservative v 5 liberal leaning judges.

It still would be useful. Most judges will still uphold precedence unless they are full on corrupt.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71241 on: Today at 08:41:37 AM »
I had a fucking frightening realization last night..

When/if he loses he is going to declare a run for 2024, continue his rallies and such, claim he was robbed and any attempt to prosecute will be mired with it being painted a political hit job.

I cannot see him giving up his rallies, they are essential to his ego now.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71242 on: Today at 08:43:54 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:31:05 PM
I'd pay good money to bash this fucking rat.



Lazy blacks innit,if only they had an all White mindset.

Video if you can stomach it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wSgoRGFAvsk

That guy is clueless. He hit the jackpot by marrying Trump's daughter.

And what's up with this family thing in US? I mean, every single family member of Donald Trump is holding some important position. There is a word for that in Europe, it's "nepotism" i believe!
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71243 on: Today at 08:48:38 AM »
He can see the end in sight....

Trump today at his rally in Allentown, PA: "By the way, nice trucks. You think I could hop into one of them and drive it away? I'd love to do it. Just drive the hell outta here. Just get the hell out of this. I had such a good life. My life was great."
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71244 on: Today at 08:50:31 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:34:03 AM
Even increasing it from 9 to 11 would still see 6 conservative v 5 liberal leaning judges.

Impeach Kavanagh and replace him.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71245 on: Today at 08:55:23 AM »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 08:43:54 AM
That guy is clueless. He hit the jackpot by marrying Trump's daughter.

And what's up with this family thing in US? I mean, every single family member of Donald Trump is holding some important position. There is a word for that in Europe, it's "nepotism" i believe!

If Trump, by whatever means, remains in post for another 4 years, expect his Republican replacement will come from his cabal of a family.  The trump dynasty.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71246 on: Today at 09:04:59 AM »
Supreme Court rules against extending date for receipt of mail-in votes in Wisconsin.  So a win for Trumps party.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71247 on: Today at 09:40:30 AM »
Quote from: newrosswaterford on Today at 08:41:37 AM
I had a fucking frightening realization last night..

When/if he loses he is going to declare a run for 2024, continue his rallies and such, claim he was robbed and any attempt to prosecute will be mired with it being painted a political hit job.

I cannot see him giving up his rallies, they are essential to his ego now.

Hey here's hoping he starts his own party and splits the right.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71248 on: Today at 09:42:33 AM »
This is going to end on the streets.

I just don't see any other outcome.

Someone give me some reason why after all he has done, that he doesn't leave office in the event of defeat?
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71249 on: Today at 10:16:01 AM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:04:59 AM
Supreme Court rules against extending date for receipt of mail-in votes in Wisconsin.  So a win for Trumps party.

A few legal types have already found errors in his interpretation at least one of which is glaring and CNN have picked it up

Quote
Marshall Cohen@MarshallCohen
Kavanaugh ruled AGAINST the six-day extension for Wisconsin to accept ballots postmarked by Election Day. He cited an article from legal scholar (and CNN contributor) Rick Pildes. But in that article, Pildes says states SHOULD extend postmark deadlines.


 Also Kavanaugh, Coney-Barrett and Roberts were all part of Bush's legal team in Bush v Gore
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71250 on: Today at 10:17:00 AM »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 09:42:33 AM
This is going to end on the streets.

I just don't see any other outcome.

Someone give me some reason why after all he has done, that he doesn't leave office in the event of defeat?


Biden really needs to blow him away completely for this not to end on the streets.
Even then, Trump will try and confuse the narrative and contest every possible step of the transition of power.
The reason he is relatively relaxed about the election outcome is because his game isn't about winning it fairly - but has always been about hijacking the process, proclaiming himself the winner and holding on for dear life.

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71251 on: Today at 10:23:27 AM »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:17:00 AM

Biden really needs to blow him away completely for this not to end on the streets.
Even then, Trump will try and confuse the narrative and contest every possible step of the transition of power.
The reason he is relatively relaxed about the election outcome is because his game isn't about winning it fairly - but has always been about hijacking the process, proclaiming himself the winner and holding on for dear life.

I dont think it matters if he blows him out the water.

If Trump stokes the fires his core supporters, the ones who would fight, will do so regardless of how big the loss is. For the most part I imagine theyre hoping for a fight regardless, as brain dead as most seem to be.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71252 on: Today at 10:24:52 AM »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:17:00 AM

Biden really needs to blow him away completely for this not to end on the streets.
Even then, Trump will try and confuse the narrative and contest every possible step of the transition of power.
The reason he is relatively relaxed about the election outcome is because his game isn't about winning it fairly - but has always been about hijacking the process, proclaiming himself the winner and holding on for dear life.

Not only that but he's also got the backup option of running again in 2024. If he loses, and if he runs again, I don't see how his name wont be on the ballot. So he could be hedging his bets a bit. In some ways, if he loses it suits him better because it gives him more time in the spotlight. It means that if/when he does leave office, he's basically got 4 years to campaign again. And make no bones about it, he'll still get a tonne of airtime and he'll be on every news channel and he'll be even more deranged on Twitter etc. He wont just go away, and that suits him. And soon enough, a couple of years out from the 2024 election, he'll be right where he wants to be.


I really think that he's not bothered about the outcome because he's got plans either way.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71253 on: Today at 10:29:41 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:16:01 AM
A few legal types have already found errors in his interpretation at least one of which is glaring and CNN have picked it up

Quote
Quote
Marshall Cohen@MarshallCohen
Kavanaugh ruled AGAINST the six-day extension for Wisconsin to accept ballots postmarked by Election Day. He cited an article from legal scholar (and CNN contributor) Rick Pildes. But in that article, Pildes says states SHOULD extend postmark deadlines.

 Also Kavanaugh, Coney-Barrett and Roberts were all part of Bush's legal team in Bush v Gore

Quote
Further, George W. Bushs 2000 election legal teamwhich included Barrett, Kavanaugh, and Robertsargued during that contested election that ballots arriving late and without postmarks, which were thought to benefit Bush, must be counted in Florida.

https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2020/10/brett-kavanaugh-mail-ballots-trump-fraud.html
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71254 on: Today at 10:46:46 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:29:41 AM
Also Kavanaugh, Coney-Barrett and Roberts were all part of Bush's legal team in Bush v Gore


https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2020/10/brett-kavanaugh-mail-ballots-trump-fraud.html

Well I for one am stunned at the hypocrisy. Flabbergasted I am
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71255 on: Today at 10:47:14 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:34:03 AM
Even increasing it from 9 to 11 would still see 6 conservative v 5 liberal leaning judges.

Why not increase it to 12-11 in the Democrats favour if they are increasing it?

Why would you break convention to increase it, yet still fall short of a Republican majority
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71256 on: Today at 10:53:23 AM »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 10:47:14 AM
Why not increase it to 12-11 in the Democrats favour if they are increasing it?

Why would you break convention to increase it, yet still fall short of a Republican majority

Fuck it, go all out and increase it to 100 vs 6 in the dems favour.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71257 on: Today at 12:23:07 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 10:47:14 AM
Why not increase it to 12-11 in the Democrats favour if they are increasing it?

Why would you break convention to increase it, yet still fall short of a Republican majority

In my opinion there is strong justification for 2, but a much harder argument for more (in fact I'd argue against more)
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71258 on: Today at 12:26:28 PM »
I know this could ultimately drag on for weeks or months, but what sort of time in the UK are we going to be seeing some initial results coming in next Tuesday?
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71259 on: Today at 12:43:55 PM »
Quote from: WTF? on Today at 12:26:28 PM
I know this could ultimately drag on for weeks or months, but what sort of time in the UK are we going to be seeing some initial results coming in next Tuesday?

Dont know if US has got our (uk) equivalent of the exit poll position.  Short of that Id guess Tue evening/Wed early hours.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71260 on: Today at 12:44:20 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 10:47:14 AM
Why not increase it to 12-11 in the Democrats favour if they are increasing it?

Why would you break convention to increase it, yet still fall short of a Republican majority

I think the big problem becomes in opening Pandora's Box (although with the GOP,  pandora is usually the name of the dead hooker in the trunk and her box is...well...you get the idea)

It's all very well adding more SC justices to balance it out, especially after McConnell's absolute ratfucking of Obama's last pick and Trump's obvious deal with Kennedy to allow him another pick, but once you open the door to that convention, you can't close it again. Next time a GOP goon gets in, they can do the same to restore "natural justice" after Biden "artificially changed the make up of the court because it was conservative" or some such bullshit. Obama had to use lots of executive orders to do anything during his last term because of McConnell's zombie senate, bit that just meant Trump used even more to bypass oversight and felt it was fair to to do so by pointing at Obama's EOs, just leaving out the obvious context.

I'm not saying they don't have the moral or regal right to pack the court given the fuckery involved, but I think I'd concentrate more on closing every fucking loophole and good faith convention the GOP has used over the past decade. I'd absolutely put in law, not convention or anything, that Supreme Court picks last up until the end of term regardless of the Senate Majority. I'd strip some of the power from the senate and House majority leaders in being the sole arbitor of what comes up to vote. I'd place limits on time between bills going from house to senate (say 100 days) without being voted on. If the time limit passes, it's assumed that concensus is reached and the bill automatically becomes law. That sort of stuff isn't sexy, it isn't going to grab as many headlines as court balancing or what have you, but will be much more effective in the long run of restoring some balance of power between the various powers and make ratfuckery harder.

Edit: after reading JCs post below, I would absolutely put in law that the President is not immune to charges while in office. Dump that fucking DoJ memo Barr and Trump have hidden behind to the curb and clarify in black and white what the President can and can't be charged with whilst in office. At the very least, codify that the statute of limitations is paused while President if you can't get everyone to agree on actually having them accountable while in office.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71261 on: Today at 12:44:28 PM »
Quote from: newrosswaterford on Today at 08:41:37 AM
I had a fucking frightening realization last night..

When/if he loses he is going to declare a run for 2024, continue his rallies and such, claim he was robbed and any attempt to prosecute will be mired with it being painted a political hit job.

I cannot see him giving up his rallies, they are essential to his ego now.
Just another reason to make sure that he faces charges for all his crimes.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71262 on: Today at 12:53:04 PM »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 12:23:07 PM
In my opinion there is strong justification for 2, but a much harder argument for more (in fact I'd argue against more)
The argument I imagine you making would actually allow for Biden to appoint an additional four. Kavanaugh should have been a Democratic pick - as should be Coney-Barrett. If those two picks were flipped (Republican -2; Democrat +2), this is equivalent to Biden now appointing four new justices.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71263 on: Today at 05:19:06 PM »
Quote from: WTF? on Today at 12:26:28 PM
I know this could ultimately drag on for weeks or months, but what sort of time in the UK are we going to be seeing some initial results coming in next Tuesday?

I was advised not to expect a clear cut result on Election night - but look at the battleground states to see what sort of lead Trump gets early doors before mail in ballots come into play.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71264 on: Today at 05:29:47 PM »
@Fahrenthold
NEW: Previously un-released documents show the government has paid $2.5 million to @realdonaldtrump 's businesses. Far more than we knew.

Trump Org charged $7,700 for a dinner, $6,000 for floral arrangementsand $3 for POTUSs own glass of water.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/ballrooms-candles-and-luxury-cottages-during-trumps-term-millions-of-government-and-gop-dollars-have-flowed-to-his-propertiesmar-a-lago-charged-the-government-3-apiece-for-glasses-of-water-for-trump-and-the-japanese-leader/2020/10/27/186f20a2-1469-11eb-bc10-40b25382f1be_story.html

Quote
Those payments from April 2018, revealed here for the first time, are part of a long-running pattern whose scope has become clear only in recent months.

Since his first month in office, Trump has used his power to direct millions from U.S. taxpayers  and from his political supporters  into his own businesses. The Washington Post has sought to compile examples of this spending through open records requests and a lawsuit.

In all, he has received at least $8.1 million from these two sources since he took office, those documents and publicly available records show.

In addition, Trumps campaign and fundraising committee paid $5.6 million to his companies since his inauguration in January 2017. Those payments  turning campaign donations into private revenue  continued even this year, as Trump fell behind in polls and his campaign ran short of money.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71265 on: Today at 05:57:39 PM »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 05:19:06 PM
I was advised not to expect a clear cut result on Election night - but look at the battleground states to see what sort of lead Trump gets early doors before mail in ballots come into play.

Some of those battleground states have laws which require mail in ballots to be counted no later than election day. If they arrive after that, they won't count. So counting the votes will be no different than if everyone had voted on election day itself. There will just be more votes to count. So in other words, a lot of states will be seeing the full results on November 3rd.

Arizona, Florida, Michigan and Wisconsin must receive their mail in ballots by November 3rd.

Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania must have their ballots postmarked by November 3rd.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71266 on: Today at 06:11:29 PM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:24:52 AM
Not only that but he's also got the backup option of running again in 2024. If he loses, and if he runs again, I don't see how his name wont be on the ballot. So he could be hedging his bets a bit. In some ways, if he loses it suits him better because it gives him more time in the spotlight. It means that if/when he does leave office, he's basically got 4 years to campaign again. And make no bones about it, he'll still get a tonne of airtime and he'll be on every news channel and he'll be even more deranged on Twitter etc. He wont just go away, and that suits him. And soon enough, a couple of years out from the 2024 election, he'll be right where he wants to be.


I really think that he's not bothered about the outcome because he's got plans either way.

He'd need the Republican party to back him eventually though. Don't see that. They'll go for the safe Romney type of dude for 2024.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71267 on: Today at 06:56:39 PM »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 12:44:20 PM
I think the big problem becomes in opening Pandora's Box (although with the GOP,  pandora is usually the name of the dead hooker in the trunk and her box is...well...you get the idea)

It's all very well adding more SC justices to balance it out, especially after McConnell's absolute ratfucking of Obama's last pick and Trump's obvious deal with Kennedy to allow him another pick, but once you open the door to that convention, you can't close it again.
...

The Supreme Court has varied in number widely through the centuries. It's only been kept at nine since 1869. FDR aimed to increase the size of the court in 1937 to better reflect America's population, but was defeated in Congress.

And that's the rub. SCOTUS is created and defined by Congress, and Congress has the power to use their mandate to influence the unelected court composition and responsibilities. I've seen it plausibly argued that Article 3 of the Constitution (which establishes SCOTUS and infers lesser courts) allows Congress to redeploy justices - ie they might have a lifetime appointment, but not necessity to just the Supreme Court - they could be sent to another appellate court by Congress.

The point is, the people's will, expressed through providing Congress with a mandate, is actually the supreme decision maker, and the Founders cleary intended the Constitution to be a living document subject to Amendment (heck, it was amended before it came off the printing press) not a sacred tablet.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71268 on: Today at 07:33:22 PM »
Justice need term limits too.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71269 on: Today at 08:07:29 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:57:39 PM
Some of those battleground states have laws which require mail in ballots to be counted no later than election day. If they arrive after that, they won't count. So counting the votes will be no different than if everyone had voted on election day itself. There will just be more votes to count. So in other words, a lot of states will be seeing the full results on November 3rd.

Arizona, Florida, Michigan and Wisconsin must receive their mail in ballots by November 3rd.

Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania must have their ballots postmarked by November 3rd.
Arrival/receipt and being counted/tallied are two different things. As you note there are states which require the ballots to be received by election day, and others that will count those received after election day so long as they're postmarked before election day. But I don't think there are rules about them being counted/tallied on election day, so the scenario is different. In person votes are tallied at the polling place, then all the precincts submit them up the chain on election night. For mail in ballots received on or after election day, of which undoubtedly there will be many, they need to be individually shorn of their two envelopes and then run through machines to be tallied, then added to the total, all of which will not be complete on election day or even for days after. Don't expect to know a whole lot on election night because record turnout + record mail in voting means it will take longer than usual.
