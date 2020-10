When I lived in California in 2015/16 I was amazed by how many people voted based on taxation policy , what we may call normal folk who decided on Trump because Clinton was going to cost them more. Not racists, just selfish c*nts.



Most people have a certain world view and are either unprepared to challenge it or lack the critical thinking to look at both sides and understand how the media works. Add to that the increasingly entrenched and divisive nature of politics and the dog whistle politics of the likes of Trump and hey presto here we are. The great irony of course is that people who support Trump tend to buy into the media conspiracy liberal elite narrative which is an actual conspiracy theory spun on social media. What they’re buying into is unsubstantiated crap peddled by non experts to feed a narrative. The worst thing that has happened (and deliberately so) is the concerted effort to undermine experts or people of science, lawyers, at every turn. That way lies real trouble. Same thing happens here. Anyone wanting to actually level up society is a fiscally irresponsible socialist and lawyers and experts are the enemy. Twenty years ago, even as a cynic, I’d have not believed it possible for this kind of narrative to actually take hold in this country and the USA.