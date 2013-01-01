What's your call Lone Star, could the impossible happen?



I'm not getting too excited about early voting numbers as I think Republicans are getting theirs in early too.



I'm certainly no expert but I would be absolutely stunned if Biden wins here in Texas, but I do think it'll be the closest Presidential race in Texas in decades (not that that's saying a whole lot). Best case scenario for Biden, besides obviously winning the state, would be a similar result to the Ted Cruz - Beto O'Rourke Senate race a couple of years ago. That entire race made a lot of people sit up and take notice, on both sides of the aisle.I agree with you that I think a lot of R's have come out in force to vote early too. I've said it before but there's a lot of 'quiet Republican/Trump supporters' here. People who don't like Trump to varying degrees but are staunch conservatives and while they won't have Trump signs out in their yard or Trump stickers on their cars, they'll still vote Republican. I know quite a few of them.