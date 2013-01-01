« previous next »
Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71200 on: Today at 04:12:29 PM
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Yesterday at 11:52:05 PM
Well, this will cheer you up Red Berry.

First off, the latest Dallas Morning News poll shows Biden three points ahead in Texas. Whilst the doomies will tell you it's within the margin of error, so it could be tied, the positive spin is that he could also be SIX points UP within the margin. This is after the doomsayers predicted Biden had lost Texas in the debate after his comments on oil.

Second, it looks like Putin is at least hedging his bets and more likely, certain Trump is going to lose. He's just torpedoed the Hunter Biden shite. It's been fun an' all, but he'll need to work with a Biden presidency and Putin is nothing if not pragmatic. Note how even Netanyahu refused the bait when Trump tired to get him to join in an attack on Biden. They know.

https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/522657-dallas-morning-news-poll-shows-biden-leading-trump-in-texas

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-putin-idUSKBN27A0TA

7.35 million Texans have already voted, which is 82% of the entire 2016 vote in the state.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71201 on: Today at 04:17:53 PM
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:12:29 PM
7.35 million Texans have already voted, which is 82% of the entire 2016 vote in the state.

What's your call Lone Star, could the impossible happen?

I'm not getting too excited about early voting numbers as I think Republicans are getting theirs in early too.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71202 on: Today at 04:19:31 PM
Quote from: orrellparkblues on Today at 03:56:35 PM
i dislike the republican party but at least with Bush as much of a blurt as he was, it didn't quite extend into full on white power, confederacy flags and lock up opponents shouts

No white power or anything but he did do the small matter of invading Iraq and Afghanistan which killed hundreds of thousands, displaced millions and lined his pockets along the way. He was much more than a goofy blurt.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71203 on: Today at 04:25:08 PM
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 04:17:53 PM
What's your call Lone Star, could the impossible happen?

I'm not getting too excited about early voting numbers as I think Republicans are getting theirs in early too.

Had a discussion at work this morning along these lines - historically, early reporting appears to favor the Democrats but with the early figures in Texas / Florida / Arizona / that could equally just be a concerted effort from those on the right to get out the vote.

Hence my fearful posts in this thread over the weekend, the Trump base is as strong as it was 4 years ago.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71204 on: Today at 04:27:53 PM
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 04:17:53 PM
What's your call Lone Star, could the impossible happen?

I'm not getting too excited about early voting numbers as I think Republicans are getting theirs in early too.

I'm certainly no expert but I would be absolutely stunned if Biden wins here in Texas, but I do think it'll be the closest Presidential race in Texas in decades (not that that's saying a whole lot). Best case scenario for Biden, besides obviously winning the state, would be a similar result to the Ted Cruz - Beto O'Rourke Senate race a couple of years ago. That entire race made a lot of people sit up and take notice, on both sides of the aisle.

I agree with you that I think a lot of R's have come out in force to vote early too. I've said it before but there's a lot of 'quiet Republican/Trump supporters' here. People who don't like Trump to varying degrees but are staunch conservatives and while they won't have Trump signs out in their yard or Trump stickers on their cars, they'll still vote Republican. I know quite a few of them.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71205 on: Today at 05:16:19 PM
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:27:53 PM
I'm certainly no expert but I would be absolutely stunned if Biden wins here in Texas, but I do think it'll be the closest Presidential race in Texas in decades (not that that's saying a whole lot). Best case scenario for Biden, besides obviously winning the state, would be a similar result to the Ted Cruz - Beto O'Rourke Senate race a couple of years ago. That entire race made a lot of people sit up and take notice, on both sides of the aisle.

I agree with you that I think a lot of R's have come out in force to vote early too. I've said it before but there's a lot of 'quiet Republican/Trump supporters' here. People who don't like Trump to varying degrees but are staunch conservatives and while they won't have Trump signs out in their yard or Trump stickers on their cars, they'll still vote Republican. I know quite a few of them.


Would they answer honestly if they were polled on the matter though?
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71206 on: Today at 05:37:37 PM
You just have to look at Texas four years ago. Trump won it 52-43. 9 point difference. Obviously Biden is far more liked than Clinton ever was, but can that make up a 9 point defecit? I don't think so. It's too much of a steep hill to climb. Maybe he can make up 5-6 percent and only lose by 3 or 4, but the odds of Biden winning Texas are slim to none.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71207 on: Today at 05:46:41 PM
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 05:16:19 PM

Would they answer honestly if they were polled on the matter though?

There was a good piece on NPR on Friday about voters feeling embarrassed by their choice, with some going as far as saying they voted for the other candidate when asked by Pollsters
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71208 on: Today at 06:01:30 PM
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 05:46:41 PM
There was a good piece on NPR on Friday about voters feeling embarrassed by their choice, with some going as far as saying they voted for the other candidate when asked by Pollsters

Just like here. No one admits the voted for Johnson or the Neo Nazi Ukip party but some did.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71209 on: Today at 06:17:34 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:37:37 PM
You just have to look at Texas four years ago. Trump won it 52-43. 9 point difference. Obviously Biden is far more liked than Clinton ever was, but can that make up a 9 point defecit? I don't think so. It's too much of a steep hill to climb. Maybe he can make up 5-6 percent and only lose by 3 or 4, but the odds of Biden winning Texas are slim to none.

Suggestion is that his vote has collapsed in white collar suburbs but that his gains among (especially male) Hispanic voters since 2016 are probably going to be enough to see him through on that sort of margin. Wasserman (Cook Report) is pointing to the potential irony of Trump scraping Texas having just torched a load of competitive down ballot races and adding nowhere enough to challenge where the new Trump voters are.
