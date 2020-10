Ohhhhh Shit.

Borat scammed his people into the White House



Honestly, Trump will let anybody in if they seem deferential enough. His particular brand of idiocy is ripe for someone like Cohen to exploit. Rudy's threats were laughable because you just know how this works - get the mark relaxed and let them incriminate themselves. No need to lie or manipulate, just hand them the rope and let them do the rest.