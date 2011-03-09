« previous next »
Author Topic: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
October 20, 2020, 05:51:46 PM
Quote from: Alan_X on October 20, 2020, 05:44:46 PM
He's going to struggle to pay those taxes...


I'm confused. Does 50 Cent live in care home?
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
October 20, 2020, 06:27:06 PM
Hope the IRS rip him a new one.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
October 20, 2020, 06:33:31 PM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 20, 2020, 09:54:14 AM
Minor in the scale of his lies so far.

Just so were all clear, it never happened, the ExxonMobil statement read.

According to the campaign finance records published on opensecrets.org, individuals affiliated with ExxonMobil have contributed far more to Mr Biden and other Democrats this years presidential election than to Mr Trump and the Republicans. While Mr Trump raised a total $69,486, Mr Biden earned $111,866.

How's energy coming?
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
October 20, 2020, 06:42:36 PM
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on October 20, 2020, 06:33:31 PM
How's energy coming?

Made me lol. Just goes to show that he knows nothing about business or the world?
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
October 20, 2020, 06:56:35 PM
Quote from: Machae on October 20, 2020, 05:39:58 PM


50 CENT ENDORSES DONALD TRUMP, SAYS HE DOESNT CARE IF TRUMP DOESNT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!

50 Cent has had a change of mind and took to social media to endorse Donald Trump. In the past, Fif made it clear he wasnt rocking with Trump, and called him out for how he responded to COVID-19 but now 50 is singing a different tune.

On 50s Instagram, he posted Joe Bidens alleged tax plan for some states. This caused Fif to do a 180 on supporting Biden. 50 said in the caption,

WHAT THE F***! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, wrote 50 Cent, endorsing Trump as the President of the United States. F*** NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I dont care Trump doesnt like black people 62% are you out of ya f****** mind.


https://www.hot97.com/hip-hop-news/hot-news/50-cent-endorses-donald-trump-says-he-doesnt-care-if-trump-doesnt-like-black-people/
Well, there's your proof, if needed, that the rich only give a fuck about themselves and about how much money they have to pay in taxes. Just offer them tax breaks and they'll vote for any c*nt, no matter what. Just look at the Scottish referendum and Brexit. No thought process. Just "how much money is it going to cost me?"

And why the fuck anyone would need to, or want to, live in a house that size is beyond me. That mansion is a picture of capitalism summed up.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
October 20, 2020, 09:19:16 PM
Quote from: Machae on October 20, 2020, 05:39:58 PM


50 CENT ENDORSES DONALD TRUMP, SAYS HE DOESNT CARE IF TRUMP DOESNT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!

50 Cent has had a change of mind and took to social media to endorse Donald Trump. In the past, Fif made it clear he wasnt rocking with Trump, and called him out for how he responded to COVID-19 but now 50 is singing a different tune.

On 50s Instagram, he posted Joe Bidens alleged tax plan for some states. This caused Fif to do a 180 on supporting Biden. 50 said in the caption,

WHAT THE F***! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, wrote 50 Cent, endorsing Trump as the President of the United States. F*** NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I dont care Trump doesnt like black people 62% are you out of ya f****** mind.


https://www.hot97.com/hip-hop-news/hot-news/50-cent-endorses-donald-trump-says-he-doesnt-care-if-trump-doesnt-like-black-people/
Who wants to volunteer to teach him what a marginal/progressive tax rate is and who will mainly be the beneficiaries?
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
October 20, 2020, 09:53:23 PM
50 being selfish shocker.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
October 21, 2020, 06:35:28 AM
https://budgetmodel.wharton.upenn.edu/issues/2020/9/14/biden-2020-analysis#tax

Quote
This new tax revenue in the Biden plan comes mainly from those with relatively high household incomes, with the top 1 percent by income shouldering 80 percent of tax increase. Under the Biden plan, households with adjusted gross income (AGI) of $400,000 per year or less would not see their taxes increase directly but would see lower investment returns and wages as a result of corporate tax increases. Those with AGI at or below $400,000 would see an average decrease in after-tax income of 0.9 percent under the Biden tax plan, compared to a decrease of 17.7 percent for those with AGI above $400,000 (the top 1.5 percent by income)

It's not really something that affects the vast majority of the population.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
October 21, 2020, 08:51:06 AM
Eric's retweet.



The real deal.

Quote
Ice Cube
@icecube
·Jul 7
Happy birthday to the homie ⁦
@50cent

Cubes response.

Quote
Ice Cube
@icecube
16h
Nigga please... https://twitter.com/erictrump/status/1318537266868924416
This Tweet is unavailable.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
October 21, 2020, 09:32:44 AM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 21, 2020, 08:51:06 AM
Eric's retweet.



The real deal.
Cubes response.

 ;D

That's small-time even for the dumb Trumps.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
October 21, 2020, 10:23:13 AM
Scandalous. At this rate it wouldn't surprise me if there ends up being a number of children that it turns out in a few years time were  passed off/adopted by people with GOP connections or in favourable groups (Evangelicals, military) like what happened in places like Argentina with the children of the people who disappeared

Quote
Lawyers appointed by a federal judge to identify migrant families who were separated by the Trump administration say that they have yet to track down the parents of 545 children and that about two-thirds of those parents were deported to Central America without their children, according to a filing Tuesday from the American Civil Liberties Union.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/ncna1244066?
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
October 21, 2020, 10:39:58 AM
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on October 21, 2020, 09:32:44 AM
;D

That's small-time even for the dumb Trumps.

"It's a retweet. I just retweeted it. I retweet a lot of stuff."
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
October 21, 2020, 11:28:41 AM
Can we talk about Trumps China bank account?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-54625422

Quote
US President Donald Trump has a Chinese bank account and spent years pursuing business projects in the country, the New York Times has reported.

The account is controlled by Trump International Hotels Management and paid local taxes between 2013 and 2015.

It was set up "to explore the potential for hotel deals in Asia", according to a Trump spokesman.

Mr Trump has been critical of US firms doing business in China and sparked a trade war between the two countries.

The NY Times revealed the account after obtaining Mr Trump's tax records, which included both personal and company financial details.

The newspaper's previous reports show he paid $750 (£580) in US federal taxes in 2016 and 2017, when he became president.

The Chinese bank account has paid out $188,561 in local taxes.
« Last Edit: October 21, 2020, 11:40:51 AM by newterp »
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
October 21, 2020, 12:13:47 PM
Paid more in taxes to China than the US. Ouch! ;D
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
October 21, 2020, 12:56:29 PM
I *think* that every foreign business set up in China must have Chinese partners, so he was literally in business with them. No doubt hed explore loopholes though.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
October 21, 2020, 01:21:10 PM
Quote from: KillieRed on October 21, 2020, 12:56:29 PM
I *think* that every foreign business set up in China must have Chinese partners, so he was literally in business with them. No doubt hed explore loopholes though.

I believe that is true as well - but his hypocrisy is on display as usual. Railing on Biden for what he is going to do with China - when Trump has actively already been doing business there.

I also find it hilarious that for every story that Trump tries to create about Biden - theres one worse optically for him.
« Last Edit: October 21, 2020, 01:22:45 PM by newterp »
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
October 21, 2020, 11:44:38 PM
The fucking corrupt baby Trump is gonna have a duck-egg after that wonderful Obama speech which highlighted the inadequacies of this moron. He'll be tweeting that his campaign was spied on illegally within moments.
Obama destroyed Trump and Trumpism and demonstrated how to galvanise a country with leadership. Haters gonna hate. Pricks.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
October 21, 2020, 11:50:52 PM
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Yesterday at 10:15:20 AM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on October 21, 2020, 10:23:13 AM
Scandalous. At this rate it wouldn't surprise me if there ends up being a number of children that it turns out in a few years time were  passed off/adopted by people with GOP connections or in favourable groups (Evangelicals, military) like what happened in places like Argentina with the children of the people who disappeared


Knowing the Trumpistas' penchant for projection, those poor kids have probably been sold to nonces in the basement of a pizza joint.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Yesterday at 05:35:45 PM
Rudy "I was just tucking my shirt in" Guiliani.

https://twitter.com/RudyGiuliani/status/1319031305120657410



Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Yesterday at 05:47:47 PM
He's put up the 60 Minutes interview and he left because...

Kyle Griffin@kylegriffin1
Trump complains that Stahl asked inappropriate questions (she did not). Stahl responds: "You're president. Don't you think you should be accountable to the American people?" Trump says that when Stahl set up the interview, she didn't specify that she would ask tough questions.

:lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Yesterday at 05:52:15 PM
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:35:45 PM
Rudy "I was just tucking my shirt in" Guiliani.





He was clearly about to try and thumb in a softy, suppose we will see when the film comes out tomorrow. Thing that annoys me about stuff like this though is that if it is just a brief moment why stop everything at that point an run in? Why not wait until he has pants down an waving his little stump around with absolutely zero chance to backtrack, not that it would have done anything anyway but would have at least not allowed him go into the typical boring as fuck Trump denial.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Yesterday at 05:52:44 PM
Quote
"Dutch security researcher succeeded in logging into the Twitter account of the American President Donald Trump [who] had an extremely weak and easy to guess password ["maga2020!"] and had, according to the researcher, not applied two-step verification."

https://twitter.com/tobiaschneider/status/1319281640493907975?s=20

Quote
Victor Gevers was also one of the three hackers who logged into Trumps account in 2016. That we would succeed in doing it again so soon, was not planned, he says about the buildup to the action. The reason for making another attempt to hack Trumps account was the reporting in the US about Hunter Biden. A hard disk owned by presidential candidate Joe Bidens son was supposedly stolen or hacked  also because Hunter Biden used an easy to guess password (Hunter02). Gevers is familiar with leaked databases of old passwords and searched these for Hunter Bidens data. After analysing these old databases, he felt that the information was incorrect. Hunter Biden used other passwords. Gevers: I could tell that it wasnt his password.

https://www.volkskrant.nl/nieuws-achtergrond/dutch-ethical-hacker-logs-into-trump-s-twitter-account~badaa815/?referrer=https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2F
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Yesterday at 07:18:03 PM
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 05:52:15 PM
He was clearly about to try and thumb in a softy, suppose we will see when the film comes out tomorrow. Thing that annoys me about stuff like this though is that if it is just a brief moment why stop everything at that point an run in? Why not wait until he has pants down an waving his little stump around with absolutely zero chance to backtrack, not that it would have done anything anyway but would have at least not allowed him go into the typical boring as fuck Trump denial.

Bit tricky with the actress though, right? I don't think she signed up for that. SBC is responsible for her well-being at that point
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Yesterday at 07:33:51 PM
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 05:52:15 PM
He was clearly about to try and thumb in a softy, suppose we will see when the film comes out tomorrow. Thing that annoys me about stuff like this though is that if it is just a brief moment why stop everything at that point an run in? Why not wait until he has pants down an waving his little stump around with absolutely zero chance to backtrack, not that it would have done anything anyway but would have at least not allowed him go into the typical boring as fuck Trump denial.

It’s a movie. So Rudy’s declaration that ‘it’s a fabrication’ is all rather pointless.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Yesterday at 07:45:54 PM
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 07:18:03 PM
Bit tricky with the actress though, right? I don't think she signed up for that. SBC is responsible for her well-being at that point

That's probably why he intervened when he did.  Rudy exposing himself to her might be a nasty legal mess.  That said, other than offending her eyes, she'd probably laugh her head off.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Yesterday at 07:58:54 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:45:54 PM
That's probably why he intervened when he did.  Rudy exposing himself to her might be a nasty legal mess.  That said, other than offending her eyes, she'd probably laugh her head off.

If the room was rigged with cameras - which it was - then the production team would have been watching the action unfolding live from a nearby room. SBC's cue to intervene would have come from those cameras. And obviously the young actor would have rehearsed the scene for all eventualities and known that help was close at hand.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Yesterday at 08:05:54 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:58:54 PM
If the room was rigged with cameras - which it was - then the production team would have been watching the action unfolding live from a nearby room. SBC's cue to intervene would have come from those cameras. And obviously the young actor would have rehearsed the scene for all eventualities and known that help was close at hand.

Of course. I guess he or the studio could still be liable for endangerment though; I imagine a guy exposing himself isn't a minor felony, even if the woman knows it's possible. It was more likely a studio directive to not let things go too far, probably from an insurance perspective.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Yesterday at 08:51:53 PM
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 07:18:03 PM
Bit tricky with the actress though, right? I don't think she signed up for that. SBC is responsible for her well-being at that point

Haha, yeah very good point I suppose. Dont think she was being paid enough to have to endure that.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Yesterday at 10:30:35 PM
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:35:45 PM
Rudy "I was just tucking my shirt in" Guiliani.

https://twitter.com/RudyGiuliani/status/1319031305120657410





As Lyndon Johnson said after accusing his opponent of having sex with pigs,"I just want to hear him deny it once."
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Yesterday at 10:46:55 PM
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:30:35 PM
As Lyndon Johnson said after accusing his opponent of having sex with pigs,"I just want to hear him deny it once."

David Cameron has entered the chat.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Yesterday at 10:51:06 PM
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Yesterday at 10:46:55 PM
David Cameron has entered the chat.

Funny name for a pig.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Yesterday at 11:13:26 PM

Exclusive: Trump administration pays state-owned Prestwick airport nearly £25m
The Scottish Government has been accused of turning a state-owned airport into a petrol pump for the Pentagon after an investigation by The Scotsman found it has received nearly £10 million from Donald Trumps administration over the past year.


A major spike in US Armed Forces refuelling at the heavily-indebted Glasgow Prestwick Airport has seen the US Defence Departments spending nearly double over the past 18 months, reigniting criticism of SNP ministers for abandoning their principles provided there are enough dollars on the table.

The unprecedented level of US defence spending at Prestwick will also raise further questions about whether US aircrews are continuing to stay at the US presidents loss making Turnberry resort, located just 23 miles south of the airport.

An analysis by The Scotsman of US federal government procurement data shows that in the past three years, Prestwicks parent company has received nearly £25m from the Trump administration.

It comes just weeks after the collapse of a proposed sale of Prestwick, with transport secretary Michael Matheson referencing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the aviation sector.

However, the spending records for jet fuel placed by the US military shows that Prestwicks primary revenue stream has spiked significantly. Since last October, it has fulfilled 556 orders placed by the US Defence Logistics Agency (DLA), a sub-agency of the US Defence Department. Cumulatively, they are worth $12m (£9.1m).

The Scotsman revealed last June the DLA had paid more than $11.6m (£8.8m) to Prestwick for 644 fuel orders between October 2017 and March 2019.

In the 18 months since, the spending has soared, with a further 977 orders for aircraft fuel worth more than $20.8m (£15.9m). This January alone, the airports parent company fulfilled 103 orders worth more than $2.6m (£2m).

Scottish Labours deputy leader, Jackie Baillie, said the scale of the payments showed that Prestwick is now, to all intents and purposes, a US military base.

She said: It is quite extraordinary that taxpayers money has been used to subsidise this, especially as the nature of the flights remains shrouded in mystery.

I remember the SNP, in opposition, raising the possibility of rendition flights landing at Prestwick and the truth is we simply dont know whether these flights contain detainees.

However it now seems the SNP is content to abandon their principles and turn a blind eye if there are enough dollars on the table.

There has been a marked increase in the use of Prestwick by the US military since Mr Trump came to office, a trend attributed by the US Air Force (USAF) to various factors, including the standardisation of routing locations.

While USAF aircraft made just 145 stopovers at the hub in 2016, the number shot up to 180 in 2017 and 257 in 2018. There were 259 stopovers in the first eight months of 2019.

After it emerged last year that at least 31 aircrews had been put up in Trump Turnberry, a US Air Mobility Command review concluded there had been no wrongdoing, and that the use of the presidents property to billet military personnel was in line with established policies.

Prestwick Airports reliance on US military lends rendition questions fresh impetus  Martyn McLaughlin
The USAF did not respond to enquiries from The Scotsman about stopovers at Prestwick in the past year, or how many aircrews had stayed at Mr Trumps resort.

We revealed last December how UK taxpayers have paid at least £53,000 to cover fees for US military aircraft landing at Prestwick since Mr Trump took office. The payments for landing, navigation, and parking fees were picked up by the Ministry of Defence as part of a reciprocal arrangement with the US.

We also reported allegations that Prestwick was waiving so-called service fees for US military aircraft. Airport management have repeatedly declined to comment, or release information, about the claims, claiming its commercial interests are not outweighed by the public interest in disclosing them.

Patrick Harvie, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, said: "The Scottish Government owns this airport on behalf of the public, and its officials sit on the board, so ministers have a responsibility to be honest with the public. Is there still a viable Prestwick Airport, or is there merely a Pentagon petrol pump?

Aside from its viability as a business, there are serious moral questions which the government seems unwilling to take a stand on. Cashing in on Donald Trumps warmongering, while American bombs continue to kill civilians in war-torn countries, is indefensible.

SNP ministers should share the civilised world's condemnation of Trump, instead of using a publicly owned business to help his toxic, corrupt administration. Scotland can be a force for good on the global stage, but not while ministers are willing to take money from Americas military warchest. This needs to stop.

Willie Rennie, leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, said: SNP ministers have made no secret of their distaste for Donald Trump but his government is now comfortably Prestwick's number one customer.

"Prestwick is one of Scotland's biggest publicly-owned assets, ministers need to be honest about who is paying the bills."

A spokeswoman for the airport said: As weve stated publicly, our unique combination of geographical location, facilities and excellent customer service has helped attract a growing number of military customers from many friendly countries, including the US, Canada and Sweden.

The fact that we now regularly service over 20 such customers is extremely welcome, especially in light of the enormous impact Covid-19 has had on the worldwide passenger aviation industry.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: Glasgow Prestwick Airport is operated on a commercial basis and at arms length from the Scottish Government, in compliance with European Union state aid rules. Ministers do not intervene in the commercial discussions at the airport.

The senior management team at the airport has been tasked with all aspects of taking the airport forward, including building on existing revenue streams. Prestwick has handled military and private flights since the 1930s and it remains an important part of the airports business.

https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/exclusive-trump-administration-pays-state-owned-prestwick-airport-nearly-ps25m-3011909
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Yesterday at 11:19:23 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:51:06 PM
Funny name for a pig.

I prefer it to Porky
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Yesterday at 11:24:12 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:51:06 PM
Funny name for a pig.

Sort of a hasty pun...
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Today at 12:09:13 AM
US signs anti-abortion declaration with group of largely authoritarian governments

Quote
The Geneva Consensus Declaration calls on states to promote womens rights and health  but without access to abortion  and is part of a campaign by Trump administration, led by secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, to reorient US foreign policy in a more socially conservative direction, even at the expense of alienating traditional western allies.

The core supporters of the declaration are Brazil, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia and Uganda, and the 27 other signatories include Belarus (where security forces are currently trying to suppress a women-led protest movement), Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Sudan, South Sudan, Libya.

Most of the signatories are among the 20 worst countries to be a woman according to the Women, Peace and Security Index established by Georgetown University.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/oct/22/us-trump-administration-signs-anti-abortion-declaration
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Today at 12:10:31 AM
Quote
The core supporters of the declaration are Brazil, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia and Uganda, and the 27 other signatories include Belarus (where security forces are currently trying to suppress a women-led protest movement), Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Sudan, South Sudan, Libya.

That's quite a list of countries to be associated with.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Today at 12:42:31 AM
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:10:31 AM
That's quite a list of countries to be associated with.

Indeed, but not a list the US finds itself far from in the last few years.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Today at 12:52:29 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:42:31 AM
Indeed, but not a list the US finds itself far from in the last few years.

Yeah unfortunately true.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Today at 05:49:51 AM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 05:52:44 PM
Dutch security researcher succeeded in logging into the Twitter account of the American President Donald Trump [who] had an extremely weak and easy to guess password ["maga2020!"] and had, according to the researcher, not applied two-step verification

Betchya pounds to pennies his new password is maga2021!
