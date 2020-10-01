« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1773 1774 1775 1776 1777 [1778]   Go Down

Author Topic: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread  (Read 3251714 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71080 on: Yesterday at 05:51:46 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 05:44:46 PM
He's going to struggle to pay those taxes...


I'm confused. Does 50 Cent live in care home?
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,007
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71081 on: Yesterday at 06:27:06 PM »
Hope the IRS rip him a new one.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,230
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71082 on: Yesterday at 06:33:31 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:54:14 AM
Minor in the scale of his lies so far.

Just so were all clear, it never happened, the ExxonMobil statement read.

According to the campaign finance records published on opensecrets.org, individuals affiliated with ExxonMobil have contributed far more to Mr Biden and other Democrats this years presidential election than to Mr Trump and the Republicans. While Mr Trump raised a total $69,486, Mr Biden earned $111,866.

How's energy coming?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71083 on: Yesterday at 06:42:36 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 06:33:31 PM
How's energy coming?

Made me lol. Just goes to show that he knows nothing about business or the world?
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,837
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71084 on: Yesterday at 06:56:35 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:39:58 PM


50 CENT ENDORSES DONALD TRUMP, SAYS HE DOESNT CARE IF TRUMP DOESNT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!

50 Cent has had a change of mind and took to social media to endorse Donald Trump. In the past, Fif made it clear he wasnt rocking with Trump, and called him out for how he responded to COVID-19 but now 50 is singing a different tune.

On 50s Instagram, he posted Joe Bidens alleged tax plan for some states. This caused Fif to do a 180 on supporting Biden. 50 said in the caption,

WHAT THE F***! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, wrote 50 Cent, endorsing Trump as the President of the United States. F*** NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I dont care Trump doesnt like black people 62% are you out of ya f****** mind.


https://www.hot97.com/hip-hop-news/hot-news/50-cent-endorses-donald-trump-says-he-doesnt-care-if-trump-doesnt-like-black-people/
Well, there's your proof, if needed, that the rich only give a fuck about themselves and about how much money they have to pay in taxes. Just offer them tax breaks and they'll vote for any c*nt, no matter what. Just look at the Scottish referendum and Brexit. No thought process. Just "how much money is it going to cost me?"

And why the fuck anyone would need to, or want to, live in a house that size is beyond me. That mansion is a picture of capitalism summed up.
Logged

Offline ericthered10

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71085 on: Yesterday at 09:19:16 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:39:58 PM


50 CENT ENDORSES DONALD TRUMP, SAYS HE DOESNT CARE IF TRUMP DOESNT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!

50 Cent has had a change of mind and took to social media to endorse Donald Trump. In the past, Fif made it clear he wasnt rocking with Trump, and called him out for how he responded to COVID-19 but now 50 is singing a different tune.

On 50s Instagram, he posted Joe Bidens alleged tax plan for some states. This caused Fif to do a 180 on supporting Biden. 50 said in the caption,

WHAT THE F***! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, wrote 50 Cent, endorsing Trump as the President of the United States. F*** NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I dont care Trump doesnt like black people 62% are you out of ya f****** mind.


https://www.hot97.com/hip-hop-news/hot-news/50-cent-endorses-donald-trump-says-he-doesnt-care-if-trump-doesnt-like-black-people/
Who wants to volunteer to teach him what a marginal/progressive tax rate is and who will mainly be the beneficiaries?
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,470
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71086 on: Yesterday at 09:53:23 PM »
50 being selfish shocker.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71087 on: Today at 06:35:28 AM »
https://budgetmodel.wharton.upenn.edu/issues/2020/9/14/biden-2020-analysis#tax

Quote
This new tax revenue in the Biden plan comes mainly from those with relatively high household incomes, with the top 1 percent by income shouldering 80 percent of tax increase. Under the Biden plan, households with adjusted gross income (AGI) of $400,000 per year or less would not see their taxes increase directly but would see lower investment returns and wages as a result of corporate tax increases. Those with AGI at or below $400,000 would see an average decrease in after-tax income of 0.9 percent under the Biden tax plan, compared to a decrease of 17.7 percent for those with AGI above $400,000 (the top 1.5 percent by income)

It's not really something that affects the vast majority of the population.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71088 on: Today at 08:51:06 AM »
Eric's retweet.



The real deal.

Quote
Ice Cube
@icecube
·Jul 7
Happy birthday to the homie ⁦
@50cent

Cubes response.

Quote
Ice Cube
@icecube
16h
Nigga please... https://twitter.com/erictrump/status/1318537266868924416
This Tweet is unavailable.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71089 on: Today at 09:32:44 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:51:06 AM
Eric's retweet.



The real deal.
Cubes response.

 ;D

That's small-time even for the dumb Trumps.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob
Pages: 1 ... 1773 1774 1775 1776 1777 [1778]   Go Up
« previous next »
 