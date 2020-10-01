



50 CENT ENDORSES DONALD TRUMP, SAYS HE DOESNT CARE IF TRUMP DOESNT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!



50 Cent has had a change of mind and took to social media to endorse Donald Trump. In the past, Fif made it clear he wasnt rocking with Trump, and called him out for how he responded to COVID-19 but now 50 is singing a different tune.



On 50s Instagram, he posted Joe Bidens alleged tax plan for some states. This caused Fif to do a 180 on supporting Biden. 50 said in the caption,



WHAT THE F***! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, wrote 50 Cent, endorsing Trump as the President of the United States. F*** NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I dont care Trump doesnt like black people 62% are you out of ya f****** mind.





https://www.hot97.com/hip-hop-news/hot-news/50-cent-endorses-donald-trump-says-he-doesnt-care-if-trump-doesnt-like-black-people/



Well, there's your proof, if needed, that the rich only give a fuck about themselves and about how much money they have to pay in taxes. Just offer them tax breaks and they'll vote for any c*nt, no matter what. Just look at the Scottish referendum and Brexit. No thought process. Just "how much money is it going to cost me?"And why the fuck anyone would need to, or want to, live in a house that size is beyond me. That mansion is a picture of capitalism summed up.