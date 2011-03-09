Minor in the scale of his lies so far.
During a bizarre off-script moment at a campaign rally in Prescott, Arizona, Mr Trump suggested he could be the greatest fundraiser in history if only he was corrupt. It comes after campaign declarations showed his rival Joe Biden has raised considerably more in donations in recent weeks.
To illustrate his point, Mr Trump described a hypothetical call that he could make to the CEO of ExxonMobil, soliciting a bribe from the company. So I call the head of Exxon I dont know, Ill use a company, he said. Hi, how are you doing? Hows energy coming? When are you doing the exploration? Oh, you need a couple of permits, huh? Okay.
But I call the head of Exxon, I say, You know, Id love you to send me $25 million for the campaign. Absolutely sir, why didnt you ask? Would you like some more?'
Just so were all clear, it never happened, the ExxonMobil statement read.
According to the campaign finance records published on opensecrets.org, individuals affiliated with ExxonMobil have contributed far more to Mr Biden and other Democrats this years presidential election than to Mr Trump and the Republicans. While Mr Trump raised a total $69,486, Mr Biden earned $111,866.