I dont think he has done his campaign any favours with his attack on Fauci.



Even the GOP seem to be shrinking from defending him.



Every news channel apart from Fox Entertainment seem to be comparing Fauci with Trumps comments about it all being over by April and other nuggets.

I think we are increasingly seeing the foul bad tempered Trump that the TV gloss has obscured for years.

Calling CNN dumb bastards and the attack on an advisor in public are behaviours that have been hidden from public gaze.

All the rumours about his tantrums and his laziness, only wanting to hear people praise him, its all starting to bulge out into the open as he gets more desperate.

Ive worked for someone like that and you knew if you stood up to them you would be sacked with a shite reference. The facade facing outwards covered a multitude of sins. But eventually it cracks and the poison leaks out.