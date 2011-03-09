« previous next »
Author Topic: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread

Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71040 on: Yesterday at 09:21:48 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 09:19:26 PM
Presidential.

https://twitter.com/projectlincoln/status/1318277852140249088?s=21
Just hugely depressing in so many ways...

Weve come to this... so so awful...
Offline Caligula?

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71041 on: Yesterday at 09:24:18 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 09:19:26 PM
Presidential.

https://twitter.com/projectlincoln/status/1318277852140249088?s=21

Trump: *says dumb bastards*

Crowd:



They really are a small-minded basket of deplorables.
Offline nozza

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71042 on: Yesterday at 09:28:52 PM »
He is grasping and desperate, rambling utter bollox and the crowd laps it up. It really is mind blowing how he is president.
Offline RF

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71043 on: Yesterday at 10:16:55 PM »
Watched Channel 4's Dispatches (Trumps Coronavirus Catastrophe) tonight.

It's a must watch for anyone that hasn't seen it.
Offline TSC

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71044 on: Yesterday at 10:40:51 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 09:19:26 PM
Presidential.

https://twitter.com/projectlincoln/status/1318277852140249088?s=21

Expect him to sink lower and lower with each day between now and election. 
Offline TSC

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71045 on: Yesterday at 10:43:27 PM »
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 10:16:55 PM
Watched Channel 4's Dispatches (Trumps Coronavirus Catastrophe) tonight.

It's a must watch for anyone that hasn't seen it.

Never caught that but seen some report on ch4 news before it about a bunch of gun loving Trump loons somewhere in Philadelphia.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71046 on: Yesterday at 10:46:07 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 09:19:26 PM
Presidential.

https://twitter.com/projectlincoln/status/1318277852140249088?s=21
CNN are a disgrace aren't they, I mean talking about a pandemic in the middle of an er, pandemic that has seen over 200,000 Americans die of a little Chinese 'flu that will soon be gone. I mean it's not like it's important or anything is it, you dumb bastard Donnie
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71047 on: Yesterday at 10:55:50 PM »
Offline Alan_X

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71048 on: Yesterday at 11:31:40 PM »
Offline Giono

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71049 on: Today at 05:18:59 AM »
Trump sounds desperate. Trying to trash talk Fauci is just desperately self-destructive.
Online redbyrdz

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71050 on: Today at 06:57:01 AM »
What's left of his mental 'health' will be destroyed be an election loss. He'll spend the rest of his days in private care in one of his hotels, where the carers continue to pretend he's the president and give him empty papers to sign like his dad.
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71051 on: Today at 07:05:36 AM »
Trump isnt mentally ill.

Hes just an extremely selfish and self serving individual.
Online redbyrdz

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71052 on: Today at 07:26:05 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 07:05:36 AM
Trump isnt mentally ill.

Hes just an extremely selfish and self serving individual.

He can't even speak in full sentences. He's well on the way to dementia, plus his charming narcisstic traits.
Offline 12C

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71053 on: Today at 08:31:50 AM »
I dont think he has done his campaign any favours with his attack on Fauci.

Even the GOP seem to be shrinking from defending him.

Every news channel apart from Fox Entertainment  seem to be comparing Fauci with Trumps comments about it all being over by April and other nuggets.
I think we are increasingly seeing the foul bad tempered Trump that the TV gloss has obscured for years.
Calling CNN dumb bastards and the attack on an advisor in public are behaviours that have been hidden from public gaze.
All the rumours about his tantrums and his laziness, only wanting to hear people praise him, its all starting to bulge out into the open as he gets more desperate.
Ive worked for someone like that and you knew if you stood up to them you would be sacked with a shite reference. The facade facing outwards covered a multitude of sins. But eventually it cracks and the poison leaks out.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71054 on: Today at 08:51:19 AM »
When you type "idiot" in Google images, Trump's face dominates the page. I know it has been posted before, but it's still funny to me ;D
Offline davidlpool1982

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71055 on: Today at 08:53:24 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 07:05:36 AM
Trump isnt mentally ill.

Hes just an extremely selfish and self serving individual.

Why not both?

There's definite signs that at the very least that he could have dementia (speech patterns, short attention span, posture). Family history of it too.
Offline TSC

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71056 on: Today at 09:01:28 AM »
Its been confirmed his debate with Biden will be facilitated with the presence of the mute option to prevent interruption.  Id assume it isnt face to face like the 1st one then?

Aside from that further foul mouthed waffle will not play well with anyone beyond his crazy base.

Democrats also beavering away in the background to prepare for any legal fight should it arise following the election, so CNN reports.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71057 on: Today at 09:10:40 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 07:05:36 AM
Trump isnt mentally ill.

Hes just an extremely selfish and self serving individual.

He`s certainly cognitively diminished, even if you go as recently as pre-covid you can see the decline between interviews then and now. If you go further back to 15-20 years ago the decline is shocking. That doesnt give him a free pass from his decades of corruption, criminality and deviance. A twat with dementia is still a twat.
Online Red Berry

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71058 on: Today at 09:10:56 AM »
Trump is such a master of projection that his next job should be in a cinema.

His desperate pleas for investigations into his political opponents, and indeed anyone he feels has crossed him or his fragile ego feels remotely threatened by, smacks of a guy who knows what's waiting for him once he is no longer protected by his office.

Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71059 on: Today at 09:24:23 AM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:01:28 AM
Its been confirmed his debate with Biden will be facilitated with the presence of the mute option to prevent interruption.  Id assume it isnt face to face like the 1st one then?

Aside from that further foul mouthed waffle will not play well with anyone beyond his crazy base.

Democrats also beavering away in the background to prepare for any legal fight should it arise following the election, so CNN reports.

From my understanding it's the same format as the 1st in that it's 'face to face' but with the addition of the mute function. While the oner is allocated a 2-3 min slot the other is muted from interrupting. Would be magic to see Trump mouthing off with no audio when he wants to disrupt.

I'd actually be surprised if this goes ahead based on Trump's complaints about the moderator who just happens to be black and female, the topics being focused on "American families, race in America, climate change, national security, and leadership" and now the inclusion of a mute button which would contravene his 1st Amendment to free speech.

Offline KillieRed

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71060 on: Today at 09:25:36 AM »

I hope they have the perspex panels up too, just to further goad the oaf.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71061 on: Today at 09:54:14 AM »
Minor in the scale of his lies so far.

Quote
During a bizarre off-script moment at a campaign rally in Prescott, Arizona, Mr Trump suggested he could be the greatest fundraiser in history  if only he was corrupt. It comes after campaign declarations showed his rival Joe Biden has raised considerably more in donations in recent weeks.

To illustrate his point, Mr Trump described a hypothetical call that he could make to the CEO of ExxonMobil, soliciting a bribe from the company. So I call the head of Exxon  I dont know, Ill use a company, he said. Hi, how are you doing? Hows energy coming? When are you doing the exploration? Oh, you need a couple of permits, huh? Okay.

But I call the head of Exxon, I say, You know, Id love you to send me $25 million for the campaign. Absolutely sir, why didnt you ask? Would you like some more?'

Just so were all clear, it never happened, the ExxonMobil statement read.

According to the campaign finance records published on opensecrets.org, individuals affiliated with ExxonMobil have contributed far more to Mr Biden and other Democrats this years presidential election than to Mr Trump and the Republicans. While Mr Trump raised a total $69,486, Mr Biden earned $111,866.
Offline newterp

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71062 on: Today at 11:47:50 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:54:14 AM
Minor in the scale of his lies so far.

Just so were all clear, it never happened, the ExxonMobil statement read.

According to the campaign finance records published on opensecrets.org, individuals affiliated with ExxonMobil have contributed far more to Mr Biden and other Democrats this years presidential election than to Mr Trump and the Republicans. While Mr Trump raised a total $69,486, Mr Biden earned $111,866.

that was pretty funny - the Exxon tweet back
Offline TSC

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71063 on: Today at 12:14:25 PM »
Fauci responding to Trump attacks yesterday like in the Godfather its nothing personal.  Im just trying to do my job and look after the country
