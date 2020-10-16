They've been going after McConnell and Graham non-stop for weeks now for being pathetic, hypocritical cowards.



But have they attacked the SCOTUS process? I don't follow TLP closely so they may be issuing ads that I'm not aware of.And even if they're not attacking Barrett, they could be issuing ads explaining why her appointment is a bad idea, and urging her to withdraw from the process until the election is done. You'd like to think any self respecting judge, after bearing witness to what happened in 2016, would want to respect the rule of precedent, even if it's not the rule of law. It's both a depressing and worrying sign of where her loyalties lie that she seems as content as the GOP to ramrod this through.