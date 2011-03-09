Tonight's town hall with him is sure to be an absolute train wreck.



NBC are just a shower of greedy idiots. Nothing will happen in that town hall except that it will be a free ad for Trump and give NBC a massive amount of viewers. However, as a media organisation you have to take responsibility at one point and just not give someone like Trump a stage where he can play his greatest hits.I'm sure some people at NBC might be thinking that they can "get" him and make him say or do something that will change how he's viewed, but it will never happen. The guy is immune to being set up or being "got". Ask him a tough question, he'll just tell you how great he is and what great things he has done. Try making him answer the question he'll tell you how mean you are and how he's the greatest president ever. Trying to "get" him is like running headfirst into a brick wall and expecting it to fall over at some point. It will never happen. Just look at what stupid shite he has said and done in speeches, interviews whatever. Nothing has changed anything. It becomes news for a couple of days (like whatever the fuck he said in that interview with that Australian guy) and then the next outrageous thing happens.I have done quite a few interviews (as a newspaper journalist though), but I would never ever want to do an interview with Trump. You cannot prepare for what he might come up with and even if you did and you completely refuted everything he told you, he'd still just carry on like normal and you'd still only be second best.