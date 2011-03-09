« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1769 1770 1771 1772 1773 [1774]   Go Down

Author Topic: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread  (Read 3238537 times)

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,856
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70920 on: Yesterday at 03:39:39 PM »
Quote from: Garrus on Yesterday at 11:59:57 AM
I can't believe that Amy Coney Barrett has never tried a case in her life and is being appointed to the Supreme Court. What the absolute fuck!  :o

Nor had Elena Kagan. It's not that unusual, there are plenty of other good reasons to shit on Amy Covid Witch.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70921 on: Yesterday at 03:57:19 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 03:36:22 PM
He's under investigation for tax fraud by the NY district attorney I thought.

But if he's pardoned at federal level by the president, he can still be prosecuted in NY at state level for the same crime.  Cuomo put that law in place last year.
That's right. And that's why I twice - stated, 'federal' - in my post. ;) No matter what happens at the federal level, Trump will be facing very serious charges from numerous states. :)
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70922 on: Yesterday at 04:08:08 PM »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 03:39:39 PM
Nor had Elena Kagan. It's not that unusual, there are plenty of other good reasons to shit on Amy Covid Witch.
Fair enough but it seems a little hard to comprehend although my understanding of the legal profession is fairly limited!
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70923 on: Yesterday at 04:17:26 PM »
Quote from: Garrus on Yesterday at 04:08:08 PM
Fair enough but it seems a little hard to comprehend although my understanding of the legal profession is fairly limited!
So's Amy Coney Barrett's. :)
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,863
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70924 on: Yesterday at 05:07:21 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:57:19 PM
That's right. And that's why I twice - stated, 'federal' - in my post. ;) No matter what happens at the federal level, Trump will be facing very serious charges from numerous states. :)

I think a federal pardon would get him off the hook at state level as well everywhere except NY, but I'll admit I can't really be bothered to go and lookup the double jeopardy laws in 49 other states.  As long as well all agree he's fucked, that's good enough ;D
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70925 on: Yesterday at 05:29:44 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 05:07:21 PM
I think a federal pardon would get him off the hook at state level as well everywhere except NY, but I'll admit I can't really be bothered to go and lookup the double jeopardy laws in 49 other states.  As long as well all agree he's fucked, that's good enough ;D
I think you'll find that NY was the odd one out, that they had statute which prevented them from prosecuting the same offense tried at the federal level (or, presumably, pardoned at the federal level - or something along those lines (I forget the exact details). But repealed the law a year back or more. As far as I know, all (or most) other states never had this restrictions. Though, I could be wrong. I guess one of us should do some Googling. :)
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,863
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70926 on: Yesterday at 06:47:37 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:29:44 PM
I think you'll find that NY was the odd one out, that they had statute which prevented them from prosecuting the same offense tried at the federal level (or, presumably, pardoned at the federal level - or something along those lines (I forget the exact details). But repealed the law a year back or more. As far as I know, all (or most) other states never had this restrictions. Though, I could be wrong. I guess one of us should do some Googling. :)

Ah I thought NY had done something special there. As long as he's buggered one way or another that's fine with me!
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70927 on: Yesterday at 09:06:44 PM »
Latest nonsense;

Trump accuses Fauci of being a democrat and states 85% of people wearing a mask catch the virus.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,611
  • I live!
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70928 on: Yesterday at 09:19:00 PM »
Tonight's town hall with him is sure to be an absolute train wreck.
Logged

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,776
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70929 on: Yesterday at 09:21:41 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:06:44 PM
Latest nonsense;

Trump accuses Fauci of being a democrat and states 85% of people wearing a mask catch the virus.
Thats genuinely insane

And all this talk of Trump in prison has given me images of him being fisted by some tattooed red neck.  Its not a good one.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,163
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70930 on: Yesterday at 09:23:25 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:06:44 PM
Latest nonsense;

Trump accuses Fauci of being a democrat and states 85% of people wearing a mask catch the virus.

The virus that isn't dangerous? Why would it matter then?
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,163
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70931 on: Yesterday at 09:24:10 PM »
Has everyone heard the Superman T shirt story?
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,611
  • I live!
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70932 on: Yesterday at 09:36:57 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:24:10 PM
Has everyone heard the Superman T shirt story?

Yes. Do they sell Superman t-shirts in XXXL size though?
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,509
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70933 on: Yesterday at 09:38:44 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:19:00 PM
Tonight's town hall with him is sure to be an absolute train wreck.

NBC are just a shower of greedy idiots. Nothing will happen in that town hall except that it will be a free ad for Trump and give NBC a massive amount of viewers. However, as a media organisation you have to take responsibility at one point and just not give someone like Trump a stage where he can play his greatest hits.

I'm sure some people at NBC might be thinking that they can "get" him and make him say or do something that will change how he's viewed, but it will never happen. The guy is immune to being set up or being "got". Ask him a tough question, he'll just tell you how great he is and what great things he has done. Try making him answer the question he'll tell you how mean you are and how he's the greatest president ever. Trying to "get" him is like running headfirst into a brick wall and expecting it to fall over at some point. It will never happen. Just look at what stupid shite he has said and done in speeches, interviews whatever. Nothing has changed anything. It becomes news for a couple of days (like whatever the fuck he said in that interview with that Australian guy) and then the next outrageous thing happens.

I have done quite a few interviews (as a newspaper journalist though), but I would never ever want to do an interview with Trump. You cannot prepare for what he might come up with and even if you did and you completely refuted everything he told you, he'd still just carry on like normal and you'd still only be second best.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,917
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70934 on: Yesterday at 09:54:40 PM »
The problem is if NBC didn't do it another network would have.  And if the liberal networks all join forces and refuse (and I don't think any network actually has the power to refuse airtime to the president, even if it's an election based broadcast?) then he would just turn the whole thing over to FOX.

What pisses me off is the timing.  Wish they could have at least insisted on the Friday rather than deliberately clash with Biden.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70935 on: Yesterday at 10:07:02 PM »
Your typical character assassination by Donnie. Virtually, assures not Trump supporter ever listening to any recommendation from Dr Fauci cause you know he's a Democrat and his mate is a Democrat Governor of NY.

Quote
During a rally in North Carolina on Thursday, President Donald Trump attacked the use of masks as a method to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and also complained about his upcoming town hall event.

They keep saying, nobody wears masks. Wear the masks, Trump remarked. Then they come out with things today. Did you see it? CDC [said] that 85% of the people wearing the mask catch it, okay?

Then you have my friend Tony, and hes a nice guy. Tony Fauci. He said this is not a threat, this not a problem, dont worry about it. No, its a problem, its the craziest thing. And then he said do not wear a mask, do not wear a mask under any circumstances, dont wear a mask  dont, dont, dont. Right? So we dont. Then they say wear a mask, the president said.

Do you ever see any conflicts  but hes a nice guy so I keep him around. Hes a Democrat, everybody knows that. Hes Cuomos friend. Cuomo did the worst job of any governor in the United States.

https://www.rawstory.com/2020/10/wtch-trump-s-masks-rants-about-democrat-fauci-and-claims-nbc-townhall-is-a-setup-as-his-rally-goes-off-the-rails/
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline nozza

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70936 on: Yesterday at 10:09:43 PM »
I tested Positive today. Pretty mild symptoms up to now but had to close my business so i can quarantine, send staff home to get tested, kids and mrs have to quarantine as well now and i just finished texting everyone I have been around.
 
Shitshow.

Then you have Trump running around the country saying everything is ok. What an absolute fucking twat.



Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,509
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70937 on: Yesterday at 10:12:09 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:54:40 PM
The problem is if NBC didn't do it another network would have.  And if the liberal networks all join forces and refuse (and I don't think any network actually has the power to refuse airtime to the president, even if it's an election based broadcast?) then he would just turn the whole thing over to FOX.

What pisses me off is the timing.  Wish they could have at least insisted on the Friday rather than deliberately clash with Biden.

I'm sorry mate, but that's a bit "If I hadn't stolen that old ladies handbag, some other dude would have done it". Again, media outlets aren't just there to present news, interesting stories or even entertain. They also have to bear some responsibility. Giving free air time to a person - even if he's the President - who is fuelling conspiracy theories, is trying to divide society, can't condemn racist, white supremacists and fascists and who tries to undermine democracy, is just not on, if you want to be considered a legitimate news organisation. Let him go to his propaganda channel and spout his shite there, but stay well away from him and don't become an accomplice. And I am not sure whether the President in the US has the power to just demand to be on TV. I could understand an obligation that networks have to broadcast stuff like the State of the Union Address and speeches in other emergency situations, but I would find it very odd, if the President could just demand air-time whenever he wants...
Logged

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70938 on: Yesterday at 10:12:55 PM »
Quote
I will be doing a major Fake @NBCNews Town Hall Forum, live tonight from Miami, at 8:00 P.M. They asked me to do it in place of the Rigged Steve Scully (he is now suspended from @cspan for lying) Debate. I wonder if theyll treat me as well as Sleepy Joe? They should!

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1316839129833902080
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,185
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70939 on: Yesterday at 10:15:13 PM »
Quote from: nozza on Yesterday at 10:09:43 PM
I tested Positive today. Pretty mild symptoms up to now but had to close my business so i can quarantine, send staff home to get tested, kids and mrs have to quarantine as well now and i just finished texting everyone I have been around.
 
Shitshow.

Then you have Trump running around the country saying everything is ok. What an absolute fucking twat.

Get well soon and best of luck with the business.

Its a shite state of affairs, Tommy.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,890
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70940 on: Yesterday at 10:15:57 PM »
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,163
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70941 on: Yesterday at 10:16:36 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 10:12:55 PM
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1316839129833902080

He is such a whiny c*nt. It says a lot about the whiny c*nts that seem to be his core support.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70942 on: Yesterday at 10:18:13 PM »
The "deplorables" moment of 2020? Video in the link.

Quote
In a remarkably nontraditional bit of political rhetoric, President Donald Trump appeared to insult the very constituents of the states where he is currently behind former Vice President Joe Biden in the polls. Thats right, instead of seeking to build his popularity in the near dozen battleground states where he is behind and desperately needs to swing in his favor, he insulted them.

During a mid-day rally in Greenville, NC, Trump spoke in his predictable disparaging way, saying Im running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics, he lamented. How do you lose to a guy like this? he asked, adding Ay, ay, ay for flourish.

He followed by noting, apparently according to his internal polls, he is leading in North Carolina, though multiple polls show him down a few points. I think we are leading everywhere people are intelligent, he added. So, those states where he is down in the polls are apparently filled with morons?

And actually we just got a report, the lines are through the roof on areas that would more typically vote for us, Trump added. Trying to be diplomatic when I say that, he added.

https://www.mediaite.com/donald-trump/trump-says-states-hes-losing-are-just-dumb-were-winning-everywhere-where-people-are-intelligent/
Logged

Offline nozza

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70943 on: Yesterday at 10:18:30 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:15:13 PM
Get well soon and best of luck with the business.

Its a shite state of affairs, Tommy.

Thanks !  Will feel a lot better once he is voted out.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70944 on: Yesterday at 10:33:15 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:24:10 PM
Has everyone heard the Superman T shirt story?
I expect so.

God, I wish I was there to cheer him on: Yes, Mr President - That's a fantastic idea - Do not let the naysayers try to dissuade you - It will be magnificent. Glorious!
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70945 on: Yesterday at 10:40:10 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:15:57 PM
An absolute child.
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:16:36 PM
He is such a whiny c*nt. It says a lot about the whiny c*nts that seem to be his core support.
Not a single redeeming quality in the man. None. Even if he was rendered down, it would be rancid.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,450
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70946 on: Yesterday at 10:40:57 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:24:10 PM
Has everyone heard the Superman T shirt story?

The one where he was leaving the hospital or is there another one?
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,917
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70947 on: Yesterday at 10:44:18 PM »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:12:09 PM
I'm sorry mate, but that's a bit "If I hadn't stolen that old ladies handbag, some other dude would have done it". Again, media outlets aren't just there to present news, interesting stories or even entertain. They also have to bear some responsibility. Giving free air time to a person - even if he's the President - who is fuelling conspiracy theories, is trying to divide society, can't condemn racist, white supremacists and fascists and who tries to undermine democracy, is just not on, if you want to be considered a legitimate news organisation. Let him go to his propaganda channel and spout his shite there, but stay well away from him and don't become an accomplice. And I am not sure whether the President in the US has the power to just demand to be on TV. I could understand an obligation that networks have to broadcast stuff like the State of the Union Address and speeches in other emergency situations, but I would find it very odd, if the President could just demand air-time whenever he wants...

I don't disagree with you. The point remains is that's not how reality works, no matter how much we want it too and how much sense it makes. At least NBC might actually challenge him more than Fox.

Edit: and I do believe the Whitehouse can demand airtime, as the government takes the view that it owns the airwaves. I just don't know if that applies to election politics rather than simply addressing the nation on matters of state.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:51:25 PM by Red Berry »
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,922
  • Dutch Class
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70948 on: Yesterday at 11:02:15 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:15:57 PM
An absolute child.

Yep

Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:16:36 PM
He is such a whiny c*nt. It says a lot about the whiny c*nts that seem to be his core support.

Makes sense given a lot of his base and 2016 voters essentially voted for him to 'punish' others (mainly minorities) who they believed were taking things that were rightfully theirs, while apparently gaining privileges/rights
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70949 on: Yesterday at 11:14:23 PM »
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,890
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70950 on: Yesterday at 11:39:21 PM »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:14:23 PM
he sounds defeated there.

He's also leading in mainly the least educated states in the US....so that doesn't seem to fit.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,611
  • I live!
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70951 on: Today at 02:17:41 AM »
Just as expected, a car crash of a town hall.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,890
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70952 on: Today at 02:34:18 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:17:41 AM
Just as expected, a car crash of a town hall.

I watched ...... zero minutes and zero seconds.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,611
  • I live!
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70953 on: Today at 03:07:36 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:34:18 AM
I watched ...... zero minutes and zero seconds.

I watched for two minutes. Enough to see him completely ignore a question, insult the moderator and look like he had done a few lines of coke before coming on. I can only imagine what the rest of it would was like.
Logged

Online Redcap

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,812
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70954 on: Today at 03:16:31 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:07:36 AM
I watched for two minutes. Enough to see him completely ignore a question, insult the moderator and look like he had done a few lines of coke before coming on. I can only imagine what the rest of it would was like.

From everything I'm reading, Savannah Guthrie did an excellent job.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,043
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70955 on: Today at 04:54:12 AM »
So Ben Sasse says everything he thinks about Trump....but he still voted not to impeach him. Coward.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,876
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70956 on: Today at 05:41:40 AM »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 04:54:12 AM
So Ben Sasse says everything he thinks about Trump....but he still voted not to impeach him. Coward.

There is no base level for Republican cowardice. Still would notch Romney below Sasse - voted to impeach Trump but voted for Trump on every other issue including the Supreme Court nominee. Below Romney, I would slot in the Project Lincoln grifters - not one pithy video attacking Amy Coney Barrett, mainly because they agree with her views on everything.

Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,138
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70957 on: Today at 06:01:11 AM »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 05:41:40 AM
There is no base level for Republican cowardice. Still would notch Romney below Sasse - voted to impeach Trump but voted for Trump on every other issue including the Supreme Court nominee. Below Romney, I would slot in the Project Lincoln grifters - not one pithy video attacking Amy Coney Barrett, mainly because they agree with her views on everything.

Why would they go after Barrett? Theyve gone non-stop at the Republican politicians who have gone back on their word regarding the Supreme Court nomination differences between her and Gorsuch.

Think theyve been pretty clear all along that their target is Trump and his bootlickers in Congress.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 1769 1770 1771 1772 1773 [1774]   Go Up
« previous next »
 