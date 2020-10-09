« previous next »
Author Topic: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70800 on: Yesterday at 09:32:18 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 02:39:55 PM
Militia Groups are not a laughing matter and needed to be treated with respect for what they are possibly capable of. The big worry with these it that they will include ex military personnel amongst their ranks, possibly ex Special Forces such as SEALS and Delta. They are experienced soldiers and will have seen combat in both Afghanistan and Iraq. They have the room in the states to constantly train unhindered, they can basically run terrorist training camps out in the likes of Texas and Montana. At least one of the brothers who committed the Charlie Hebdo murders were trained out in Yemen and you could see this in the way they moved when killing the Police officer.

I see what you mean and truth be told, I hadn't considered the possibility of militias including ex-service personnel. But now that you mention it, I realise the seriousness of the situation.

But my question could still be extended to include the following conditions. Strictly based on numbers, ammunation at hand, technology at their disposal, backup technology and logistical support. Even if the militias include ex-service personnel, do you think they stand a chance against the sheer volumes of US army?

Only a civil war can save that nation now I think. Its far beyond a tipping point where rational and logic can bring the sides together.

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70801 on: Yesterday at 09:33:34 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 06:52:40 PM
I'm very well aware of what it does and know it's standard procedure, but it's giving Trump ammunition. He wants there to be a discussion about how this will just be another ploy in order to try and remove him from power.
He doesn't need ammunition Caligula, his own big gob and demented mind are already spouting shite like that. He often refers to the debunked theory that his 2016 campaign was spied on as a Coupe. There's going to be a scatter-gun of accusations, lies and nonsense for the next few weeks irrespective of what the Dems do.

Pelosi won't deter people from voting for the Democrats, but it may enrage a diseased dolt which could be fun.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70802 on: Yesterday at 09:53:26 PM »
I was wrong.

According to Pompeo on Fox News, the October Surprise is actually Hillary's emails.

He's got them. All of them. You know, the ones the Trump campaign claimed that she deliberately deleted from her private server. The ones that were so classified, that America's Enemies could have obtained them because of her carelessness. And he's going to release them publiclally to prove it. So there!

I fear this will have an impact on her campaign. You may call me a doom-monger, but I don't think Hillary Clinton is going to be president in 2020.

 :o
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70803 on: Yesterday at 10:05:46 PM »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:33:34 PM
He doesn't need ammunition Caligula, his own big gob and demented mind are already spouting shite like that. He often refers to the debunked theory that his 2016 campaign was spied on as a Coupe. There's going to be a scatter-gun of accusations, lies and nonsense for the next few weeks irrespective of what the Dems do.

Pelosi won't deter people from voting for the Democrats, but it may enrage a diseased dolt which could be fun.

Don't be surprised if Pompeo or Barr raise an 'investigation' as their late October surprise.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70804 on: Yesterday at 10:12:30 PM »
The investigation they're pinning their hopes on is Durham's. Lawfare precis from when it began. It'll be 'Obama authorised the Trump campaign being spied upon - and Biden was in on it too'.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70805 on: Yesterday at 10:18:38 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 10:12:30 PM
The investigation they're pinning their hopes on is Durham's. Lawfare precis from when it began. It'll be 'Obama authorised the Trump campaign being spied upon - and Biden was in on it too'.

Comey re-opened the Clinton investigation less than 2 weeks before the 2016 election. I'm betting Durham/Barr/Pompeo do something this time around.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70806 on: Yesterday at 10:26:08 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:05:46 PM
Don't be surprised if Pompeo or Barr raise an 'investigation' as their late October surprise.

Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 10:12:30 PM
The investigation they're pinning their hopes on is Durham's. Lawfare precis from when it began. It'll be 'Obama authorised the Trump campaign being spied upon - and Biden was in on it too'.
Yep, its well under way, the 'oranges'. Everything that has or will be revealed has been myth debunked at a secure level, but potentially there could be a distraction. Quick look over here at this really bad thing done by bad people.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70807 on: Yesterday at 10:26:31 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:18:38 PM
Comey re-opened the Clinton investigation less than 2 weeks before the 2016 election. I'm betting Durham/Barr/Pompeo do something this time around.

They better act fast - millions of people have already voted. I'm one of them. Not that any investigation would ever change my vote, but you would image that there a lot of independents/on the fence voters who are currently making their minds up. He won Florida by less than 1% four years ago.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70808 on: Yesterday at 10:31:25 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:18:38 PM
Comey re-opened the Clinton investigation less than 2 weeks before the 2016 election. I'm betting Durham/Barr/Pompeo do something this time around.

They'll need to do more than that.  I expect Barr to outright issue an arrest warrant for Hunter or Joe himself.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70809 on: Yesterday at 10:43:23 PM »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 09:32:18 PM
Even if the militias include ex-service personnel, do you think they stand a chance against the sheer volumes of US army?
Most likely they wouldn't stand a chance no, but I don't think you need much in the sense that their goal is to destablise, place fear or doubt, or give hope to like minded thugs and that's mission accomplished for them.

Kind of like the terrorism situation, it only needs one thing to go off, one incident, to cause a re-think.

I don't think it'll come to this though. Trump will be voted in and before anyone jumps at me with poll numbers I will say I completely hope I'm wrong, but if I learnt anything from the last election, our own Brexit and Dubyah's victory is that people say they will vote one way and then go the other in the booth.

This orange fella is also backed by Saudi billions and Russian influence among others. I'd love to believe 'the will of the people' will stand up to that, I really would.

Again, hope I'm wrong and we'll see Biden come in January.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70810 on: Yesterday at 10:49:37 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:26:31 PM
They better act fast - millions of people have already voted. I'm one of them. Not that any investigation would ever change my vote, but you would image that there a lot of independents/on the fence voters who are currently making their minds up. He won Florida by less than 1% four years ago.

Who did you vote for?
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70811 on: Yesterday at 10:57:06 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:26:31 PM
They better act fast - millions of people have already voted. I'm one of them. Not that any investigation would ever change my vote, but you would image that there a lot of independents/on the fence voters who are currently making their minds up. He won Florida by less than 1% four years ago.

Pompeo says he will release Clinton emails following Trump criticism

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday announced he would release more of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's emails -- an openly political move on behalf of President Donald Trump ahead of the November election and a year after a State Department investigation concluded there was no "persuasive evidence" of widespread mishandling of classified information by Clinton or her aides.

A day earlier, Trump expressed displeasure that his top US diplomat had not yet released the

"She said she had 33,000 e-mails," Trump told Fox News on Thursday. "They're in the State Department, but Mike Pompeo is unable to get them out, which is very sad actually. I'm -- I'm not happy about him for that, that reason. He was unable to get -- I don't know why. You're running the State Department and you get them out. But they're in the State Department."

In an interview with Fox News Friday, Pompeo said, "We've got the emails, we're getting them out." It is unclear if he was referencing the deleted emails.

Asked if they would be released before the election, he said, "I certainly think there'll be more to see before the election."

"We're going to get all this information out so the American people can see it. You'll remember there was classified information on a private server, should have never been there, Hillary Clinton should never have done that, that was unacceptable behavior," Pompeo said.

"You can see, whether it's Russia or China or Iran or the North Koreans who want to get their hands on this kind of information, classified information needs to stay in the right places. Secretary Clinton, when she was here at the State Department, did not do that," he said.

An investigation by the State Department released in October 2019 said there was no "persuasive evidence" of widespread mishandling of classified information. Then-FBI Director James Comey twice concluded in 2016 that Clinton should not face criminal charges over her use of a private server, but did rebuke Clinton and her aides in July of that year for being "extremely careless" in the handling of classified information. A subsequent Department of Justice inspector general report released in June 2018 found that Comey's prosecutorial decisions in the Clinton case were "consistent" with precedent and not affected by bias or other improper actions.

Trump has consistently attacked his 2016 presidential rival and in the waning days of the 2020 campaign has sought to pressure top officials to take steps to malign his political opponents. Some officials, like Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and Attorney General Bill Barr have obliged, providing a string of declassified documents to Senate Republicans and others targeting the FBI's Russia investigation ahead of the November election.

In late September, Ratcliffe released unverified Russian intelligence about Clinton. Democrats accused him then of pushing Russian disinformation about Clinton, which he denied.

On Tuesday, former CIA Director John Brennan accused Ratcliffe of selectively declassifying documents to help Trump.
"John Ratcliffe is anything but an intelligence professional. It is appalling his selective declassification of information. It is designed to advance the political interests of Donald Trump and Republicans who are aligned with him," Brennan said.

https://us.cnn.com/2020/10/09/politics/pompeo-clinton-emails/index.html
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70812 on: Yesterday at 10:59:10 PM »
Does he know he's running against Biden and not Hillary?
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70813 on: Yesterday at 11:03:03 PM »
 
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:26:08 PM
Yep, its well under way, the 'oranges'. Everything that has or will be revealed has been myth debunked at a secure level, but potentially there could be a distraction. Quick look over here at this really bad thing done by bad people.

Barr's already shown he can write a summary which is very different from what is being summarised so it does seem like all they need is Durham's name to go hogwild. The selective briefing of intelligence has already begun by Trump appointees too (eg Ratcliffe releasing something on Clinton without clarifying that 'hearing' something isn't believing something to be true). I wonder if it'll get much airplay outside of Fox but it's going to really feed the whole 'deep state coup' and Q bullshit whatever happens.

NYT has his tax returns though and are finding strange payments in and out so at least they'll be too busy for too many 'Is Biden as bad as Trump?' hot takes.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70814 on: Yesterday at 11:03:05 PM »
He's running against the liberals and everyone who thinks he's a fool in his eyes. Don't think he sees one specific opponent.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70815 on: Yesterday at 11:15:16 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:49:37 PM
Who did you vote for?

Howie Hawkins of course.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70816 on: Yesterday at 11:25:31 PM »
The next superspreader event?

Kyle Griffin@kylegriffin1
NYT: Trump is planning to host hundreds of people on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday for his first in-person event since he announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus, three people familiar with the plans said.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70817 on: Yesterday at 11:32:41 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:57:06 PM

"We're going to get all this information out so the American people can see it. You'll remember there was classified information on a private server, should have never been there, Hillary Clinton should never have done that, that was unacceptable behavior," Pompeo said.

"You can see, whether it's Russia or China or Iran or the North Koreans who want to get their hands on this kind of information, classified information needs to stay in the right places. Secretary Clinton, when she was here at the State Department, did not do that," he said.

Usual level of consistency there, it's supposedly classified information, but they want to release it.  ;D
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70818 on: Yesterday at 11:34:54 PM »
Who are these people that have been waiting 4 years for these emails?
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70819 on: Yesterday at 11:35:57 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:30:53 PM
But surely gender is part of the issue. Women are deemed to be for sex, rearing children and house keeping. Very much the christian  right view of women. Sort of a weird frontiersman shit. Protecting the homestead from marauding banditos.

Yes, that part is definitely true and I can agree with that almost everything else in the article.
The following part not so much:

Quote
Im often told that men have instincts to protect their family and how protector is their natural role. Thats certainly one theory. But I think the case can be more easily argued that men have zero natural instincts to protect their family. If an instinct to protect had evolved, wouldnt that include men checking back (over the course of several months) with any woman theyd had sex with, to find out if he had caused a pregnancy? I mean, how can we say men have an instinct to protect their family when there are children all over the world, who have fathers who have no idea the children exist?

What does that have to do with the point she is trying to make? It's just a dig at "men" and how they "have zero natural instincts to protect their family". And her reasoning for that is that there are children all over the world who have fathers who don't even know that they have kids? That's just horseshite. It's like saying women don't have natural instincts to protect their family, because babies are abandonded by their mothers all over the world.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70820 on: Yesterday at 11:43:52 PM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:59:20 PM
Was waiting for you to see that :lmao

There were a shitload of great memes when he first said this a month ago. The best one is this one of the "Austrian Subway/Tube": https://twitter.com/evas_sager/status/1305915716462407680
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70821 on: Today at 08:27:53 AM »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:43:52 PM
There were a shitload of great memes when he first said this a month ago. The best one is this one of the "Austrian Subway/Tube": https://twitter.com/evas_sager/status/1305915716462407680

;D

It had to be made from metal obviously, because of all the exploding trees.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70822 on: Today at 11:37:08 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:25:31 PM
The next superspreader event?

Kyle Griffin@kylegriffin1
NYT: Trump is planning to host hundreds of people on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday for his first in-person event since he announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus, three people familiar with the plans said.
Trump better hop they've voted already, because that's them gone
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70823 on: Today at 11:49:39 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:25:31 PM
The next superspreader event?

Kyle Griffin@kylegriffin1
NYT: Trump is planning to host hundreds of people on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday for his first in-person event since he announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus, three people familiar with the plans said.

Good stuff please invite all GOP senators and your campaign staff too Donald. Cheers.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70824 on: Today at 11:50:34 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:25:31 PM
The next superspreader event?

Kyle Griffin@kylegriffin1
NYT: Trump is planning to host hundreds of people on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday for his first in-person event since he announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus, three people familiar with the plans said.

Sounds good. Hopefully they are all republicans.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70825 on: Today at 11:58:23 AM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:27:53 AM
;D

It had to be made from metal obviously, because of all the exploding trees.

Nah, everybody knows that the trees only explode when you make loud noises, so everyone on the subway just has to be extra quiet. Most of the tunnels are made from wood like the subway cars and the tracks. We don't have metal here. This piece of metal was left by the mighty Americans when they left Austria after WW II. We have been so impressed by their superior technology that we used it for our subway and proudly display it whenever we can, so other peoples think we know how to make metal. ;)
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70826 on: Today at 11:59:23 AM »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 09:32:18 PM
I see what you mean and truth be told, I hadn't considered the possibility of militias including ex-service personnel. But now that you mention it, I realise the seriousness of the situation.

But my question could still be extended to include the following conditions. Strictly based on numbers, ammunation at hand, technology at their disposal, backup technology and logistical support. Even if the militias include ex-service personnel, do you think they stand a chance against the sheer volumes of US army?

Only a civil war can save that nation now I think. Its far beyond a tipping point where rational and logic can bring the sides together.



Ask the Russians, the Yanks and us how easily be managed to defeat the mujahideen/taliban in Afghanistan. The estimates in the states are between 15,000 and 20,000 people are in the 300 militia groups and at least 25% of those are ex military. The thought of up to 300 well trained terrorist cells should be terrifying.

The worry with an organised group of ex service personnel is, unlike a bunch of hicks who will hole up in a compound and fight till they eventually get killed, they have been highly trained by the military, will be well versed in guerilla warfare, will be very very well armed and very well equipped, they will know how the likes of the Taliban and Al Qaeda fought their battles and will have learnt some very valuable lessons on how to fight against the US military and they will pass this training on to the rest of the groups.

The big fear the US authorities will have is just what types of weapons they have, AR15's, M16's are easily bought, ammunition is easy to get hold of, also how many sympathetic quartermasters they have still within the military and what stuff is getting stolen. (The best thing I've ever heard of stolen from inside the US Air Force was an F16 engine).

You'd hope its just posturing or at worst a few whack jobs without a clue, but the FBI have been monitoring ex military with Operation Vigilant Eagle since 2009, so they are obviously worried.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70827 on: Today at 02:48:16 PM »
Trump was asked whether he knew where hed caught the virus.

I dont know. They had some big events at the White House, perhaps there, the president said. You know, people have contracted it all over the world.

Talk about being disingenuous.  No Donald you had the big events at the White House you complete fucking bellend, at your current "home" and ignoring all advice because you'll never catch it will you, you cretinous twat.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70828 on: Today at 04:57:06 PM »
Chris Christie has been released from the hospital after about a week. I did read a few days ago that his condition was more serious than any other senior republican who's currently battling it.

How are they doing it? He's insanely obese and extremely unhealthy. And yet you have healthy 30 year olds dying while all these recover.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70829 on: Today at 05:53:14 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:57:06 PM
Chris Christie has been released from the hospital after about a week. I did read a few days ago that his condition was more serious than any other senior republican who's currently battling it.

How are they doing it? He's insanely obese and extremely unhealthy. And yet you have healthy 30 year olds dying while all these recover.

The rich can afford top of the line health care.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70830 on: Today at 06:11:31 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:53:14 PM
The rich can afford top of the line health care.

More than money it's access to that healthcare that their positions offer them. I'm pretty sure that if any one of us went to a hospital and took out a briefcase full of money and asked them for the plasma treatment that Trump received, we'd be told that it wasn't available and that they didn't have it. I suppose that wouldn't be a problem if you're a Chris Christie.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70831 on: Today at 06:29:49 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:57:06 PM
Chris Christie has been released from the hospital after about a week. I did read a few days ago that his condition was more serious than any other senior republican who's currently battling it.

How are they doing it? He's insanely obese and extremely unhealthy. And yet you have healthy 30 year olds dying while all these recover.

Pacts with the devil?
