« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1761 1762 1763 1764 1765 [1766]   Go Down

Author Topic: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread  (Read 3214108 times)

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,132
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70600 on: Yesterday at 09:17:19 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:06:48 PM
I've said it before: there is no way Trump would have testing which involves a swab being jammed that far up his nose. It has probably been weeks (or even months) since his last test (it would not even surprise me if his first test was last week). After all, testing is about preventing ill-health and death in others - it makes no real difference to the health of individual. Trump does not give a shiny one for anyone else - so, no testing. It is not even a topic for opinion.

That's my guess. The dumb fuck and his clown posse thought testing other people would protect them.

Kayleigh McEnany's statement was carefully worded. It had a vagure refererence to 'consistent' testig and then specific testing 'every day since Thursday'.

I don't necessarily think they were hiding positive tests. It's just as l;ikely they just weren't testing themselves.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70601 on: Yesterday at 09:17:38 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:15:20 PM
Highly speculative, of course. But if this were true, it could result (down the line) in a charge of manslaughter. Failing that, reckless endangerment. And this would apply to anyone who knew about it.

My guess, though, is that it was just general neglect (and monumental stupidity). But, like most of you here, I cannot shake the idea that they knew about Trump's COVID status and might have deliberately attempted to infect Biden and others.

It is a symptom of our times that those of us who are usually vehemently against conspiracy theories actually entertain such thoughts about Trump and his entourage.

I think only reason why people even entertain these ideas is because he and his staff have lied non-stop for last 4 years about everything right from day one. Remember the inaguration crowd numbers?
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,821
  • Dutch Class
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70602 on: Yesterday at 09:18:38 PM »
So when will the strongman photo appear of him probably maskless in the Oval Office turn up?

Peter Baker@peterbakernyt
Trump has gone to the Oval Office, over the objections of aides who wanted him to remain isolated in the residence while recovering from the coronavirus.

Meridith McGraw@meridithmcgraw
WH chief of staff Mark Meadows, decked out in PPE, is with POTUS in the Oval Office, with Dan Scavino popping in an out today, I'm told. Those are the only two senior aides that have been with POTUS. A table with PPE is set up outside the West Wing.

Jeremy Diamond@JDiamond1
The White House confirms that President Trump -- who is still contagious -- is now in the Oval Office, thereby exposing more areas of the White House & more staff. White House spokesman Brian Morgenstern says he is being briefed on stimulus talks & the Hurricane Delta.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:21:01 PM by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70603 on: Yesterday at 09:23:22 PM »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 09:17:38 PM
I think only reason why people even entertain these ideas is because he and his staff have lied non-stop for last 4 years about everything right from day one. Remember the inaguration crowd numbers?
Oh, I agree. As I said, I cannot shake the idea either. For any other administration, it would be unthinkable. But, there is virtually nothing these fuckers will not do; and literally nothing that Trump will do in the effort to further his agenda (him).
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70604 on: Yesterday at 09:24:32 PM »
so the bastard is recovering now?
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,132
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70605 on: Yesterday at 09:47:19 PM »
Who knows?
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,132
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70606 on: Yesterday at 09:48:41 PM »
A humbling Herman Cain/coronavirus timeline:

6/24: Attends Trump rally, maskless
7/2: Tests positive for Covid-19
7/10: Says hes improving
7/15: Says his doctors seem happy
7/27: Says hes really getting better
7/30: Dies
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,698
  • Justice.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70607 on: Yesterday at 09:50:40 PM »
Dúirt mé leat go raibh mé breoite.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,060
  • Believer
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70608 on: Yesterday at 10:11:48 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:23:22 PM
Oh, I agree. As I said, I cannot shake the idea either. For any other administration, it would be unthinkable. But, there is virtually nothing these fuckers will not do; and literally nothing that Trump will do in the effort to further his agenda (him).

I personally don't think it is anything other than monumental incompetence. Every book and article I read has one running theme. Total disarray and incompetence in thought and deed. Once you understand the sheer level of incompetence you can easily see how something like systematic testing was unlikely to have been happening
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70609 on: Yesterday at 10:18:23 PM »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 10:11:48 PM
I personally don't think it is anything other than monumental incompetence. Every book and article I read has one running theme. Total disarray and incompetence in thought and deed. Once you understand the sheer level of incompetence you can easily see how something like systematic testing was unlikely to have been happening


Actual WH career staff will have been pushing for it so that doesn't wash.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70610 on: Yesterday at 10:18:42 PM »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 10:11:48 PM
I personally don't think it is anything other than monumental incompetence. Every book and article I read has one running theme. Total disarray and incompetence in thought and deed. Once you understand the sheer level of incompetence you can easily see how something like systematic testing was unlikely to have been happening
Yes, I agree. That's what I think too. It is just the feeling I cannot shake. I expect it is the same with a lot of posters here: what they think vs what they feel.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,793
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70611 on: Yesterday at 10:22:37 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:15:20 PM
Highly speculative, of course. But if this were true, it could result (down the line) in a charge of manslaughter. Failing that, reckless endangerment. And this would apply to anyone who knew about it.

My guess, though, is that it was just general neglect (and monumental stupidity). But, like most of you here, I cannot shake the idea that they knew about Trump's COVID status and might have deliberately attempted to infect Biden and others.

It is a symptom of our times that those of us who are usually vehemently against conspiracy theories actually entertain such thoughts about Trump and his entourage.

It doesn't help that the WH flat refuses to confirm things like when Trump last had a negative test, or indeed a test at all.  Either through incompetence or design, Trump was a walking Biological Weapon (emphasis on the weapon there).

Regardless of what the Whitehouse confirms and denys, it would not surprise me at all that Trump personally, in his own head, decided to try and infect Biden, because that is simply what the man is like - an utter bastard devoid of an ounce of humanity. 

That's something we will likely never know, unless somebody can step forward and say they heard Trump say it.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,569
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70612 on: Yesterday at 10:39:13 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:18:23 PM
Actual WH career staff will have been pushing for it so that doesn't wash.

While they would probably be able to enforce a proper testing regime with most people in the white house, he's clearly not going to be arsed with doing it himself and will have been expecting everyone else around him to be getting tested, if that.
Logged

Offline Franny

  • RAWK Director of Geo-location
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 576
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70613 on: Yesterday at 10:54:30 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 07:42:49 PM
Not as bad as Trump but i no way was Reagan 'fine'. He took Nixon's 'southern strategy' and sanitised it. Reagan's first speech as nominee was a straight dog-whgistle appeal to white supremacy. He went to Neshoba Couty Fair to give a speech on States Rights.

I believe in states rights. I believe in people doing as much as they can for themselves at the community level and at the private level. And I believe that weve distorted the balance of our government today by giving powers that were never intended in the Constitution to be given to that federal establishment. And if I do get the job Im looking for, Im going to devote myself to trying to reorder those priorities and to restore to the states and local communities those functions which properly belong there.

And why Neshoba County?

Why would Reagan, fresh off the Republican convention with his partys nomination in hand, travel to a remote, rural county in a poor southern state that possessed all of seven piddly electoral votes? Devil knows why, indeed. Its in the history, and in particular an episode from the summer of 1964  the Mississippi freedom summer, when scores of civil rights workers travelled to Mississippi to organize and register African Americans to vote. On 21 June, three of these activists  Michael Schwerner, age 24; James Chaney, age 22; and Andrew Goodman, age 20: kids, basically  drove from their base in Meridian to Neshoba County to investigate the burning of tiny Mount Zion AME church, whose congregation had recently agreed to host a freedom school on its premises. That afternoon, the three young men were arrested on a speeding charge by Neshoba County sheriff Lawrence Rainey, held in jail for six hours, then released around 10.30 in the evening. They drove off in the direction of Meridian and disappeared.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/mar/05/trump-reagan-nixon-republican-party-racism

He was a racist and pandered to the religious right. Without Reagan there would be no Trump.

Agree 100% Reagan knew exactly what he was doing, a dog whistle to those who opposed any progress in fighting discrimination from the 50's onwards
Many on here may have seen the film Mississippi Burning "loosely based", on these murders and rightly the recipient of critical comment, however it is still a powerful film and well worth watching, in my opinion, see link

  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mississippi_Burning
« Last Edit: Today at 12:39:15 AM by Franny »
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,025
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70614 on: Yesterday at 11:25:49 PM »
Just tried to bribe the populace with free Regeneron / therapeutics if he were to stay president. 
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70615 on: Yesterday at 11:40:20 PM »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 11:25:49 PM
Just tried to bribe the populace with free Regeneron / therapeutics if he were to stay president.

Another insider trading investigation by the Biden controlled house and senate.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,368
  • In a squeeze play on the cheesy side of town
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70616 on: Yesterday at 11:41:35 PM »
Quote from: Franny on Yesterday at 10:54:30 PM
Agree 100% Reagan knew exactly what he was doing, a dog whistle to those who opposed any progress in fighting discrimination from the 50's onwards
Most on here will have probably seen the film Mississippi Burning based on these murders, a powerful film and well worth watching, in my opinion, see link

  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mississippi_Burning
Still one of the best political songs written, 40 years on, musically and lyrically

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xSOp507HJMA

B Movie-Gil Scott-Heron,  1981

Well, the first thing I want to say is..."Mandate My Ass!", Because it seems as though we've been convinced
That 26% of the registered voters, Not even 26% of the American people
But 26% of the registered voters form a mandate ...Or a landslide ... 21% voted for Skippy and 3, 4% voted for somebody else Who might have been running

But, oh yeah, I remember in this year that we have now declared the year from Shogun to Ray-Gun
I remember what I said about Ray-Gun...meant it, Acted like an actor... Hollyweird, Acted like a liberal
Acted like General Franco when he acted like Governor of California, Then he acted like a Republican
Then he acted like somebody was going to vote for him for President, and now we act like 26% of the registered voters is actually a mandate, We're all actors in this I suppose

What has happened is that in the last 20 years, America has changed from a producer to a consumer
And all consumers know that when the producer names the tune...the consumer has got to dance
That's the way it is. We used to be a producer  very inflexible at that aAnd now we are consumers and, finding it difficult to understand natural resources and minerals will change your world.
The Arabs used to be in the 3rd World, they have bought the 2nd World and put a firm down payment on the 1st one
Controlling your resources will control your world

This country has been surprised by the way the world looks now, they don't know if they want to be Matt Dillon or Bob Dylan, they don't know if they want to be diplomats ...or continue the same policy of nuclear nightmare diplomacy
John Foster Dulles ain't nothing but the name of an airport now

The idea concerns the fact that this country wants nostalgia, they want to go back as far as they can ...
Even if it's only as far as last week, not to face now or tomorrow, but to face backwards

And yesterday was the day of our cinema heroes, riding to the rescue at the last possible moment
The day of the man in the white hat or the man on the white horse, or, the man who always came to save America at the last moment, someone always came to save America at the last moment, especially in "B" movies

And when America found itself having a hard time ...facing the future, they looked for people like John Wayne
But since John Wayne was no longer available, they settled for Ronald the Ray-Gun, and it has placed us in a situation that we can only look at ...like a "B" movie.  Come with us back to those inglorious days when heroes weren't zeros
Before fair was square, when the cavalry came straight away and all-American men were like Hemingway ...
To the days of the wondrous "B" movie

The producer underwritten by all the millionaires necessary, will be Casper "The Defensive" Weinberger;
No more animated choice is available, the director will be Attila the Haig, ...running around frantically declaring himself in control and in charge, the ultimate realization of the inmates taking over at the asylum
The screenplay will be adapted from the book called "Voodoo Economics", by George "Papa Doc" Bush
Music by the "Village People" the very military "Macho Man."

"Company!!!" "Macho, macho man!" "Two-three-four." "He likes to be . . . Well, you get the point."
"Huuut! Your left! Your left! Your left...right, Left, right, left, right...!"

A theme song for saber-rallying and selling wars door-to-door, remember, we're looking for the closest thing we can find to John Wayne, Cliches abound like kangaroos ...courtesy of some spaced out Marlin Perkins, a Reagan contemporary, cliches like, "itchy trigger finger" and "tall in the saddle", and "riding off or on into the sunset."
Cliches like, "Get off of my planet by sundown!", more so than cliches like, "He died with his boots on."
Marine tough, the man is Bogart tough, the man is Cagney toughm the man is Hollywood tough, the man is
Cheap steak tough, and Bonzo's substantial

The ultimate in synthetic selling: A Madison Avenue masterpiece ...A miracle ...A cotton-candy politician...Presto! Macho! "Macho, macho man!"

Put your orders in, America, and quick as Kodak your leaders duplicate with the accent being on the nukes
Cause all of a sudden we have fallen prey to selective amnesia ...remembering what we want to remember and
Forgetting what we choose to forget, all of a sudden, the man who called for a blood bath on our college campuses
Is supposed to be Dudley "God-damn" Do-Right?  "You go give them Liberals Hell Ronnie."

That was the mandate, to the new "Captain Bligh" on the new ship of fools, It was doubtlessly based on his chameleon performance of the past ...As a liberal democrat  as the head of the Studio Actor's Guild, when other celluloid saviors were cringing in terror from McCarthy, Ron stood tall

It goes all the way back from Hollywood to hillbilly, from liberal to libelous, from "Bonzo" to Birch idol...born again
Civil rights, women's rights, gay rights...it's all wrong, call in the cavalry to disrupt this perception of freedom gone wild, god damn it...first one wants freedom, then the whole damn world wants freedom

Nostalgia, that's what we want...the good ol' days...when we gave 'em Hell, when the buck stopped somewhere and you could still buy something with it, to a time when movies was in black and white ...and so was everything else

Even if we go back to the campaign trail, before six-gun Ron shot off his face and developed hoof-in-mouth
Before the free press went down before full-court press, and were reluctant to review the menu, because they knew the only thing available was ... Crow

Lon Chaney, our Man of a Thousand Faces ...No match for Ron, Doug Henning does the make-up ...special effects from Grecian Formula-16 and Crazy Glue, transportation furnished by the David Rockefeller of Remote Control Company
Their slogan is, "Why wait for 1984? You can panic now...and avoid the rush."

So much for the good news...As Wall Street goes, so goes the Nation, and here's a look at the closing numbers ...
Racism's up, Human Rights are down, Peace is shaky, War items are hot, the House claims all ties

Jobs are down, money is scarce, and common sense is at an all-time low with heavy trading, movies were looking better than ever, and now no one is looking because, We're starring in a "B" movie

And we would rather had John Wayne...We would rather had John Wayne. You don't need to be in no hurry
You ain't never really got to worry, And you don't need to check on how you feel, Just keep repeating that none of this is real, and if you're sensing, that something's wrong, well just remember, that it won't be too long, before the director cuts the scene... Yea.  This ain't really your life, ain't really your life, ain't really ain't nothing but a movie



This ain't really your life
Ain't really your life
Ain't really ain't nothing but a movie
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,821
  • Dutch Class
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70617 on: Today at 12:57:23 AM »
So much for quarantining

Maggie Haberman@maggieNYT
TRUMP campaign is exploring having him hold an event (not a rally) in Pittsburgh on Monday, per 3 ppl familiar with the discussions. They're setting up possible travel plans for him all week, with later in the week seeming more solid.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70618 on: Today at 01:28:56 AM »

34 infections linked to White House

ABC News (the American one) has got its hands on an internal government memo revealing 34 White House staffers "and other contacts" have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days.

That is more than previously known, though it is unclear what the memo means when it refers to "other contacts".
The list of infections we know about includes:

 President Donald Trump;
 First Lady Melania Trump;
 Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien;
 Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany;
 Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway;
 Communications adviser Hope Hicks;
 Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel;
 Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie;
 Senator Mike Lee;
 Senator Thom Tillis;
 Senator Ron Johnson;
 Pastor Greg Laurie;
 Notre Dame President John Jenkins;
 Three deputy press secretaries;
 Three White House reporters;
 Two housekeeping staff from the White House residence;
 The Presidents bodyman, Nick Luna;
 Two military aides to Mr Trump, including his valet;
 And policy adviser Stephen Miller.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Redcap

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,788
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70619 on: Today at 01:48:19 AM »
From a public health perspective, this is a disaster.

From an electoral perspective, Trump failing to quarantine and potentially giving COVID to his supporters at rallies is going to be a massive own goal that will ram home how little interest he has in the safety of anyone, including his most loyal backers.

From the perspective of Trump's personal health, if the treatment he's received hasn't comprehensively quashed the COVID, he's going to exposing himself to a lot more risk and probably a longer recovery trajectory.

But desperate times, eh?

I bet he's really worried that he's going to jail.
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,979
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70620 on: Today at 02:24:06 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 09:50:40 PM
Dúirt mé leat go raibh mé breoite.

this is being cryptic done right!  sent me off on an interesting read, cheers

and apropos
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,555
  • Truthiness
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70621 on: Today at 08:55:35 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 09:50:40 PM
Dúirt mé leat go raibh mé breoite.
Alright Spike, how goes it?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,793
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70622 on: Today at 09:06:32 AM »
I wonder if Trump's treatment or his attitude on refusing to sit tight will prolong the period he is infectious?
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,770
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70623 on: Today at 09:20:58 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:24:15 PM
I mean it's bordering on conspiracy stuff, however... he and his team seemingly turned up late so couldn't be tested, and now they won't say when his last negative test was, so it's certainly backing up such an idea.

Even if not to hope he got severely ill or died, maybe they hoped they could hide Trump's positive test in the hope he showed no symptoms (or they could hide them) and then point to Biden as being weak as he did get it.

I think he is such a toddler that he just didnt want to be tested. All we have seen and heard about this creature point to a man who has never been told No!. He has been brought up to think he can do what he wants, pussy grabbing drugs, draft dodging, his wealth has allowed him his own way. He thinks bad things happen to others, because nothing bad has ever happened to him in his life.
He thinks he can buy immortality. Imagine being the staffer trying to get him regularly tested? He probably thought in his own twisted mind, if I turn up late they cant test me.
It seems he hasnt been getting tested for weeks now -it ever - the man is a monster.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70624 on: Today at 09:21:35 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 09:50:40 PM
Dúirt mé leat go raibh mé breoite.

Thats my god daughters name. Its pronounced as Dianne.  ::)
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 1761 1762 1763 1764 1765 [1766]   Go Up
« previous next »
 