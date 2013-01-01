Here's an interesting tangent.It appears that the GOP is increasingly worried that Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing may be lost if any more Republican senators get sick. Since a fair few were at the events where Trump/Hicks were likely infectious but didn't tell anyone, there may be several senators falling ill in the next week.Rather amusingly, if enough got sick and could not attend/died, the Democrats could make Schumer majority leader and pass a fair few of that mountain of bills in Turtle's office bin onto the ailing Trump's desk. (However, it would be more likely that the GOP would walk out en masse, depriving the Senate of a quorum, but still).