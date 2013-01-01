« previous next »
Author Topic: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread

west_london_red

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #69960 on: Today at 12:30:17 AM
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:19:59 AM
Is it normal for anyone to go downhill this fast? Any medical experts that can confirm?

My understanding was it takes quite a while from first symptoms to getting to 'shit maybe I should go to hospital' stage.

Depends when he actually caught the disease, your assuming its only been a day or two, maybe its been longer?
Just Elmo?

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #69961 on: Today at 12:31:47 AM
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:30:17 AM
Depends when he actually caught the disease, your assuming its only been a day or two, maybe its been longer?

Yeah I was assuming he was symptom free at the debate.
Commie Bobbie

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #69962 on: Today at 12:32:58 AM
Is it entirely plausible that part the reason why Trump went all in on the first debate was because he thought that there was a chance that such an outbreak was possible to happen within his close circle, or it had been already detected?
west_london_red

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #69963 on: Today at 12:38:33 AM
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:31:47 AM
Yeah I was assuming he was symptom free at the debate.

Im sure hes tested daily if not more but I wouldnt put it past him and his circle to say its maybe been longer and they tried keeping it quiet.
The North Bank

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #69964 on: Today at 12:40:50 AM
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:31:47 AM
Yeah I was assuming he was symptom free at the debate.

Everyone that attended the debate was tested, had to have a negative test to be allowed in, Including hope hicks who allegedly caught it first and passed it onto Trump and Melania.
Its all seems to have broken 2 days after the debate.
gamble

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #69965 on: Today at 12:41:15 AM
He's got the best health care in the world around him, he'll be just fine.

But do wonder how they will do the campaigning and presidential debates now with him out?
west_london_red

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #69966 on: Today at 12:43:18 AM
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:40:50 AM
Everyone that attended the debate was tested, had to have a negative test to be allowed in, Including hope hicks who allegedly caught it first and passed it onto Trump and Melania.
Its all seems to have broken 2 days after the debate.

Watching CNN they said Trump turned up too late to get tested at the debate. Make of that what you will.
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #69967 on: Today at 12:44:09 AM
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:40:50 AM
Everyone that attended the debate was tested, had to have a negative test to be allowed in, Including hope hicks who allegedly caught it first and passed it onto Trump and Melania.
Its all seems to have broken 2 days after the debate.
https://thehill.com/homenews/media/519418-chris-wallace-trump-arrived-too-late-to-be-tested-in-ohio-before-debate-relied
rodderzzz

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #69968 on: Today at 12:44:15 AM
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:40:50 AM
Everyone that attended the debate was tested, had to have a negative test to be allowed in, Including hope hicks who allegedly caught it first and passed it onto Trump and Melania.
Its all seems to have broken 2 days after the debate.

That simply isnt true accordin to Chris Wallace. He was on Fox News earlier saying that the campaigns didnt arrive at the theatre until 4/5 pm and allowed in based on goodwill
Banquo's Ghost

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #69969 on: Today at 12:45:24 AM
Here's an interesting tangent.

It appears that the GOP is increasingly worried that Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing may be lost if any more Republican senators get sick. Since a fair few were at the events where Trump/Hicks were likely infectious but didn't tell anyone, there may be several senators falling ill in the next week.

Rather amusingly, if enough got sick and could not attend/died, the Democrats could make Schumer majority leader and pass a fair few of that mountain of bills in Turtle's office bin onto the ailing Trump's desk. (However, it would be more likely that the GOP would walk out en masse, depriving the Senate of a quorum, but still  ;D).

surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #69970 on: Today at 12:53:12 AM
Had a look at the regeneron treatment.  This is a note to investors,  so as positive as the company can make it:

https://investor.regeneron.com/news-releases/news-release-details/regenerons-regn-cov2-antibody-cocktail-reduced-viral-levels-and

You're looking at the 7 day mark,  where even seronegative patients (ie where the body's immune system didn't produce enough antibodies to begin with)  showed a good response to the treatment.  If he's still exhibiting clear symptoms past that point,  the issue could be serious. 

Also why his medical team thought they needed to try this could stem from a poor immune response from him in the first place.

Anyone in the field welcome to add anything / correct a mistake in my reading of it,  if any.
Caligula?

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #69971 on: Today at 12:56:25 AM
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:43:18 AM
Watching CNN they said Trump turned up too late to get tested at the debate. Make of that what you will.

He's a c*nt who cares for no one other than himself. And he's arrogant enough to think that he's untouchable. I've never wished anyone death before so I won't start now, but I hope he suffers. Whatever happens, happens. If he recovers then so be it. But I hope he suffers for long after this. Until the rest of his life. Let the fat c*nt see that karma can be a bitch.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #69972 on: Today at 01:14:55 AM
Jim Acosta@Acosta
WH officials have serious concerns about Trump's condition tonight and his symptoms are worse than those of the First Lady at this point, according to our sources

Also another GOP Senator (Thom Tillis) that was the SCOTUS event tests positive
djahern

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #69973 on: Today at 01:16:04 AM
Quote from: bryanod on Yesterday at 11:34:40 PM
CNN suggesting basically he's freaked out that he actually got it and panicked hahahah

I reckon the same.

Hes panicked and ordered them to give him the most promising treatment. And to give him a bigger dose. And then take him to hospital.
Caligula?

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #69974 on: Today at 01:18:27 AM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:14:55 AM
Jim Acosta@Acosta
WH officials have serious concerns about Trump's condition tonight and his symptoms are worse than those of the First Lady at this point, according to our sources

He's having trouble breathing. That's as serious as it can get.

That being said, I'd be fucking fuming if I was Biden at the moment. The orange fat c*nt was probably exposed to the virus before the debate and he turned up late and didn't get tested. To top that off, not one if his people in the audience was wearing a mask.  :no Biden should demand that everyone gets tested right before the next debate or just pull out.
John C

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #69975 on: Today at 01:34:21 AM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:14:55 AM
Jim Acosta@Acosta
WH officials have serious concerns about Trump's condition tonight and his symptoms are worse than those of the First Lady at this point, according to our sources

Divock Origi wouldn't mind a perverse analogy, but in our LFC world it's like another one of his goals. Yeeeeessssssseees, get the fuck in. At Last. Result.
John C

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #69976 on: Today at 01:42:50 AM
Anyway, I dared to text Alan yesterday to consider this is a big con. Donald Trump, the corrupt shitbag will ironically use this Covid illness to avoid future indictments due to ill health.

newterp

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #69977 on: Today at 01:48:36 AM
Is Obamacare covering this?
Black Bull Nova

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #69978 on: Today at 01:50:40 AM
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:18:27 AM
He's having trouble breathing. That's as serious as it can get.

That being said, I'd be fucking fuming if I was Biden at the moment. The orange fat c*nt was probably exposed to the virus before the debate and he turned up late and didn't get tested. To top that off, not one if his people in the audience was wearing a mask.  :no Biden should demand that everyone gets tested right before the next debate or just pull out.

If the worst does happen then I suspect his last contribution on earth would be to get people to take this seriously, thereby possibly saving a few lives. Then, at last, his life would have served some purpose wider than for just himself.
oldfordie

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #69979 on: Today at 02:02:28 AM
Quote from: John C on Today at 01:42:50 AM
Anyway, I dared to text Alan yesterday to consider this is a big con. Donald Trump, the corrupt shitbag will ironically use this Covid illness to avoid future indictments due to ill health.
Lets assume we ignore all the people who must have been involved in his con,  he would have to show sever disabilities as soon as he comes out of self isolation for his con to work, that must mean he has to step down from the presidency which makes him more vulnerable to prosecution, that doesn't add up for me. assuming he does step down then I imagine a judge would want antibody tests done to prove if he has contracted Covid, the test aren't 100% right now but am sure they will be far more accurate by the time Trump faced any indictment.
Trump has the virus am sure.
Zeb

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #69980 on: Today at 02:10:29 AM
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 12:53:12 AM

Also why his medical team thought they needed to try this could stem from a poor immune response from him in the first place.

Trump boasted about taking the non-fishtank cleaner version of the last 'miracle cure'. He'll have told his doctor to prescribe him the works (look at the list, it's everything every Fox News host has ever boosted as a 'cure' or preventative) and the doctor, with a tear in his eye, would have said 'Yes, sir' or they wouldn't be the President's doctor still.
