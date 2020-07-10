« previous next »
Author Topic: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick  (Read 2991362 times)

CNN
Donald Trump chooses distraction politics over leadership
Ananlysis by Maeve Reston, CNN 
7 mins ago

President Donald Trump headed into the hot zone of Miami-Dade County, Florida, on Friday intent on creating an alternate reality as the coronavirus ravages the United States. He wore no mask, showed no sense of remorse about the rushed reopening that has plunged the nation's health care system back into chaos, and barely mentioned the virus.

By the time he returned to the White House that night, Trump had commuted the sentence of his longtime friend Roger Stone, who'd been pleading for relief, arguing the coronavirus would be a death sentence if he had to report to prison (as he was scheduled to next week).

In thumbing his nose at justice -- intervening on behalf of a former political adviser who was convicted of crimes that included lying to Congress in part, prosecutors said, to protect the President -- Trump continued turning a blind eye to the Americans for whom coronavirus has actually been a death sentence.

At a time when his poll numbers are sinking, the President has refused to take on a greater leadership role to beat back the virus. Instead, he seems caught in a cycle of anger and self-pity about ancillary issues that he believes are more important to his political fortunes.

The gulf between reality and the President's delusion was in sharp relief during his visit to Florida, where cases are up 1,237% since the state's reopening in early May. After touching down in a county where the rate of positive cases hit 28% on Friday, Trump focused on issues that are far from the pressing concerns of most Americans, underscoring once again that he has no strategy for confronting the virus that has infected more than 3 million Americans.

The President visited Southern Command to discuss drug trafficking prevention efforts and held a roundtable with dissidents who decried communist and socialist regimes in Latin America, which at times sounded like a campaign spectacle meant to praise the President and attack former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democrats.

The day's political pettiness -- which included more false tweets about mail-in ballots being tied to fraud -- was capped off with Stone being spared from serving prison time.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany described Stone's prosecution, arrest and trial as "unfair" in a statement Friday night and said Stone was "a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency."

"Roger Stone has already suffered greatly. He was treated very unfairly, as were many others in this case," McEnany said. "Roger Stone is now a free man!"

Jeffrey Toobin, a former federal prosecutor and CNN legal analyst, called the President's move "the most corrupt and cronyistic act in perhaps all of recent history."

"Richard Nixon, at the height of Watergate, never pardoned or commuted the sentences of any of the people involved in Watergate. He thought he could never get away with it," Toobin said Friday night on "Anderson Cooper 360."

"But our standards have sunk so low that the President could reach out to someone who was convicted of a crime that -- everyone who was convicted of that crime goes to prison," Toobin said, adding that while Stone was sentenced to 40 months, "he will do no time for the only reason that he is the President's friend."

Biden cited the commutation of Stone's sentence as evidence that the President has "abused his power," alleging that Trump made the announcement on a Friday night "to avoid scrutiny as he lays waste to the norms and the values that make our country a shining beacon to the rest of the world."

"He will not be shamed," Biden said in a statement Friday night. "He will only be stopped when Americans make their voice heard at the ballot box this fall."

Trump's distraction politics
But three years into a presidency where Trump has used many Friday nights to fire his perceived enemies or make moves that he believes will help him politically, the commutation of Stone's sentence came as little surprise.

For months now as the pandemic has raged on in America, Trump has been consumed with grievance politics, using Twitter and his campaign events to lash out at his opponents, while complaining to allies and friends about how poorly he is being treated by the press.

Now in a critical danger zone four months before the election as he trails Biden in critical swing states, the President shows no signs of correcting course -- instead blithely continuing to distract from the devastating effects of the virus, which has now killed more than 133,000 Americans, while distorting the facts about the grave situation that the country is facing as it confronts Covid-19.

On Friday, the number of new coronavirus cases in the US rose to 63,900, a new single-day record according to John Hopkins University data.

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll released on Friday showed that two-thirds of Americans (67%) now disapprove of Trump's handling of the response to the coronavirus. That number had increased even among Republicans -- 78% of GOP voters approve of his handling of coronavirus compared to 90% in June. And in the midst of a national reckoning on race following the death of George Floyd, 67% of Americans disapprove of Trump's handling of race relations, a finding that held across all racial groups.

While many Americans are scared of soaring coronavirus cases and worried about the risks of sending their children back to school, Trump threatened this week to withhold federal money from schools if officials do not reopen them in the fall and doubled down on his insistence that the states need to get their economies reopened as quickly as possible.

But a clear majority of Americans do not share that view. In the ABC/Ipsos poll, 59% of Americans said they believe the economy is reopening too quickly.

Trump doesn't seem to be listening. Instead, while the red states that elected him are seeing staggering case numbers, he's railing against his perceived political enemies.

The chief example of that this week was Trump's angry reaction to the Supreme Court rulings on efforts to obtain his financial records -- even though the immediate outcome was essentially a win for him politically.

The Supreme Court ruled that House Democrats could not access Trump's financial records but ruled that the President is not immune from a subpoena for his financial documents from a New York prosecutor. The cases were sent back to lower courts for further review, giving him a reprieve by making it unlikely that he would have to hand over those records before the November election.

Still, Trump tweeted: "The Supreme Court sends case back to Lower Court, arguments to continue. This is all a political prosecution. I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!" (His attorney, Jay Sekulow, by contrast, hailed the decisions as a win).

Trump won't have the opportunity to channel those grievances in front of a friendly rally crowd this weekend. His campaign postponed a Saturday campaign event in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, citing weather.

Ahead of the campaign rally, which would have been his first since the one in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where crowds didn't meet expectations, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway appeared to downplay crowd expectations, suggesting that supporters might stay at home during the pandemic because they already support Trump -- an implicit admission that even Trump supporters are concerned about their health.

Trump has repeatedly made light of the virus' danger -- perhaps no more glaringly than last week when he falsely said that 99% of case are harmless. But this weekend, in a surprising reversal, and after weeks of pressure, Trump may do something publicly that his own public health advisers say is essential to curtailing the spread: wear a mask.

Trump has said he'll wear one when he visits wounded service members at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Saturday. It's a decision that came only after repeated pleading by aides who urged the President to set an example for his supporters, according to aides familiar with the deliberations.

"You're in a hospital setting, I think it's a very appropriate thing," the President told Fox News' Sean Hannity on Thursday. "I have no problem with a mask."

"If I'm with soldiers, people that -- you know, I don't want to spread anything," Trump said.

"Hopefully I'll look good in a mask," he told Telemundo on Friday.

If he follows through, it will be a rare example of the President putting the common good before his own needs and his vanity -- a simple move that could help him change his current trajectory, which appears headed toward defeat in November.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/donald-trump-chooses-distraction-politics-over-leadership/ar-BB16C7Cd?ocid=mailsignout
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 12:46:52 PM
What's stopping Democrats from removing all these heavily stacked Republican Supreme court judges,
What Jiminy, said above although the Judges can also be impeached and removed if there is good reason.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:55:56 PM
They are lifetime appointments. This is Trump has been encouraging older Republican justices on teh court to retire so that he can appoint some younger ones who could be there for 40 years.

The only realistic option to tip the balance on the court is for the Democrats to add additional justices to the court (for a total of 11, say). I do not know the mechanism for that, but it is, apparently, possible.

Yes appreciate they're lifetime appointments, but what's stopping who ever is in power to say, fuck that shit and just remove them, especially when the votes are only decided on partisan politics anyway. It's not like the Republicans have played fair and not gamed the system
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:52:13 PM
As has already been highlighted in this thread, individual states might claim irregularities in the voting and not sign off (I forget the correct phrase) on the vote (tghis must occur with a few weeks of the election - I forget the date). In this case, their state electoral votes will not be counted. The states likely to do this are those with a Republican legislature, and where Biden has won. Biden (or Trump) need 270 electoral votes to claim the presidency. If this does not happen, it then goes to Congress, where each state has a single vote (or is it two). Trump would be expected to win this.

There is nothing, NOTHING Trump will not do. And, it seems, far, far too many elected Republicans too.As above, it could be worse than that. Just when you thing the GOP has reached bottom, the dig deeper.I don't see anything like that. It will be using the flawed electoral system as far as possible to steal the presidency.

Of course there's nothing that elected Republicans won't do. But you can't just claim irregularities in the voting and not sign off on the electoral votes of your state. You'll need evidence. And plenty of it. It's not as simple as Georgia saying "FRAUD!" and not signing off and then it going to Congress. There'll be lawsuits up and down country and that's why I said it'll go to the Supreme Court where even a pessimist like me (in terms of the election) thinks that they'll uphold the original vote to prevent a full on Civil War from breaking out.
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 12:25:09 PM
The army and the Secretary of Defense basically told him to fuck off when he wanted them to go out on the streets to quash the protests a few weeks ago, so there's that at least. As for the SCOTUS, he's put two on the bench but ask yourself this: they're there for life. Trump isn't. Why should they pledge some sort of blind loyalty when the two guys he's put on will probably see 4-5 more Presidents before they even consider retiring from the bench? Unless they've drank the kool-aid as well, but some of their recent rulings seems to suggest that they're not MAGA-hat wearing Trumpists.



don't think that is the case, they told him it wouldn't be wise and the National Guard would be a better option. it was reported that army units were put on standby. no idea if that's true of course. what is true though is that the joint chief of staff walked beside him in uniform. that's unprecedented.

As for the supreme court, we will see if/when it gets to the decisions on whether he has to go or not.
If it is clear that Trump has lost the election but refuses to leave, two things give me hope.

First, I have faith that the military would support Biden. They crave stability. And they know that Trump is a nutter  who will likely make their jobs more difficult in the next 4 years. I'm not suggesting that a (legitimate) coup of sorts would need to take place, but I think the generals would make it quite clear to the saner members of the Republican party that Trump needs to leave, or else.

Second, I could see the EU, Canada, Japan, Australia etc. growing some collective balls and cutting off non-essential trade to the US until a legitimate Biden administration is put in place. Yes, that would be painful for them, but a month or two of that would completely cripple the US economy and force the Republicans' hand. None of those countries will want Trump for 4 more years - I think they'd join forces on this for their greater longterm good.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:29:04 PM
You dont need a passport to travel from the US to Canada as an American citizen. Just a specific id card. I did a road trip with an American buddy back in 2016 and we crossed into Canada to visit Niagara Falls.
That explains a lot. These guys were loud and obnoxious.
Can the New England states and New York and New Jersey join Canada if Trump wins? I mean, they're right next door. Easy peasy to use a Sharpie to re-draw the map. They all hate Trump.

Asking for a friend (actually, about 45 million friends).
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 02:38:18 PM
If it is clear that Trump has lost the election but refuses to leave, two things give me hope.

First, I have faith that the military would support Biden. They crave stability. And they know that Trump is a nutter  who will likely make their jobs more difficult in the next 4 years. I'm not suggesting that a (legitimate) coup of sorts would need to take place, but I think the generals would make it quite clear to the saner members of the Republican party that Trump needs to leave, or else.

Second, I could see the EU, Canada, Japan, Australia etc. growing some collective balls and cutting off non-essential trade to the US until a legitimate Biden administration is put in place. Yes, that would be painful for them, but a month or two of that would completely cripple the US economy and force the Republicans' hand. None of those countries will want Trump for 4 more years - I think they'd join forces on this for their greater longterm good.

The first I 100% agree with you on.  There are forces that would make it difficult for Trump to stick around.

The second I doubt.  Trying to define what non-essential trade is with multi-national corps, aid, military, etc would be impossible.  It would take months if not years for one country to calculate the devastating effects, let alone many together given how intertwined everyone is.  Also, if one country starts trade issues with the US, others will jump in and take the benefits.  It's only when Trump would threaten these countries' interests completely that the would have to step in, but I doubt it gets there.  The best people to get Trump out of office are the American people themselves.  Outside countries banding together to cripple the American economy is a disaster waiting to happen.  It's mutually assured economic destruction.  Also, they would, ironically, be taking a page out of the US' book with regards to regime change through economic sanctions.  And that's almost always problematic.
The only one of his GOP colleagues with a spine

Mitt Romney@MittRomney
Unprecedented, historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 03:59:13 PM
The only one of his GOP colleagues with a spine

Mitt Romney@MittRomney
Unprecedented, historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president.
The depths of depravity displayed by all other GOP Senators puts Romney into different perspective from the man I thought he was eight years ago. A shift in the Overton window, I guess. Romney is now the acceptable face of Republican politics. I did not see that coming two primary seasons ago.
Was reading up on Romney's father. Supposedly he was one of the people who wanted GOP to become more moderate during '60s but they decided to go the southern strategy route with Nixon.
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 04:51:42 PM
Was reading up on Romney's father. Supposedly he was one of the people who wanted GOP to become more moderate during '60s but they decided to go the southern strategy route with Nixon.

Check out this podcast from 538 if you're interested.  A lot of interesting research on the history between the GOP and minority constituents and how Romney (to your point) wanted to get them involved but the GOP went with Nixon.

https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-how-the-gop-chose-to-be-a-white-party/
TheWrap
Tucker Carlson's Top Writer Resigns After Discovery of Racist, Sexist Comments in Online Forum
J. Clara Chan 
17 hrs ago

Fox News host Tucker Carlson's top writer, Blake Neff, has resigned after CNN Business discovered that he had been posting racist and sexist material in an online forum under a pseudonym.

A Fox News spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap on Friday that Neff had resigned but did not elaborate on the reason why.

According to CNN Business, Neff disparaged Black and Asian people and derided a woman for being a "megashrew" in multiple pseudonymous posts. Comments include, "Black doods staying inside playing Call of Duty is probably one of the biggest factors keeping crime down," which CNN said Neff wrote last month. In another post made this week, CNN reported that Neff said that he "wouldn't get LASIK from an Asian for free" in response to an email thread with the subject line, "Would u let a JET BLACK congo n do lasik eye surgery on u for 50% off?"

CNN Business said that after receiving an anonymous tip, they were able to identify Neff as the person behind the username "CharlesXII" by reviewing his messages with public information about Neff. The account had also posted photos in 2018 to the online forum in which Neff's reflection can be seen taking the photograph, according to CNN Business.

Neff was asked to join "Tucker Carlson Tonight" as a writer in November 2016 from the Daily Caller, where he was an education correspondent, according to a recent profile published in Dartmouth University's alumni magazine. In the profile, Neff also said he was responsible for the "first drafts" for "anything" that Carlson was reading off the teleprompter.

Neff has taken down most of his social media accounts as of Friday evening. He remains unable to be reached for comment.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/news/tucker-carlsons-top-writer-resigns-after-discovery-of-racist-sexist-comments-in-online-forum/ar-BB16ARhu?li=BBnbfcL&ocid=mailsignout
In sign of the times, Ayn Rand Institute approved for PPP loan

Quote
(Reuters) - The institute promoting the laissez-faire capitalism of writer Ayn Rand, who in the novels Atlas Shrugged and The Fountainhead introduced her philosophy of objectivism to millions of readers, was approved for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan of up to $1 million, according to data released Monday by the Trump administration.

The Ayn Rand Institute: The Center for the Advancement of Objectivism in Santa Ana, California, sought to preserve 35 jobs with the PPP funding, according to the data.

The institute advocates the Russian-American writers philosophy and applies its principles to many issues and events, including ones Rand herself never discussed, according to its website. It focuses on areas that have a long-term multiplying impact on the direction of our culture  notably, education and policy debates, the website says.

The institute referred Reuters to a May 15 article, in which board member Harry Binswanger and senior fellow Onkar Ghate wrote that the organization would take any relief money offered from the CARES Act. We will take it unapologetically, because the principle here is: justice, they wrote, adding that the government has no wealth of its own. It can only redistribute the wealth of others.

Quote
In a 1962 essay, Rand wrote of seventeenth century French businessmen: They knew that government help to business is just as disastrous as government persecution, and that the only way a government can be of service to national prosperity is by keeping its hands off.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-ppp-ayn-rand/in-sign-of-the-times-ayn-rand-institute-approved-for-ppp-loan-idUSKBN248026
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/AMP-MlFB1N4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/AMP-MlFB1N4</a>
Putting this in here in case it's missed.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/TaPcmOPJYk4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/TaPcmOPJYk4</a>
Quote from: ShakaHislop on July 10, 2020, 11:59:55 PM
Trump says he'll sign order with 'road to citizenship' for DACA recipients

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506844-trump-says-hell-sign-order-with-road-to-citizenship-for-daca

Top US companies to Trump: Leave DACA alone

Quote
A coalition of major companies and trade groups that represent more than half of American private sector workers wrote to President Trump on Saturday urging him to leave the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in place.

More than 140 companies and trade associations signed on to the letter, including Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, Google, Marriott, Target, Uber, Lyft, the National Retail Federation and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The groups are members of the Coalition for the American Dream, which organized the letter.

"As large American employers and employer organizations, we strongly urge you to leave the DACA program in place," the letter states. "DACA recipients have been critical members of our workforce, industries, and communities for years now, and they have abided by the laws and regulations of our country in order to maintain their DACA status."

The letter cited public polling that found most Americans favor protecting "Dreamers," the young immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children.

"This is no time to disrupt the economic recovery of our companies and communities, nor time to jeopardize the health and safety of these vulnerable individuals," the letter states. "We ask that you leave DACA in place and refrain from taking any additional administrative actions that would negatively impact the DACA program."

Quote
Trump raised eyebrows on Friday when, in an interview with Telemundo, he said he was working on an executive order that would include a path to citizenship for "Dreamers." The comments drew ire from conservatives, and the White House sought to clarify the president's message.

"As the President announced today, he is working on an executive order to establish a merit-based immigration system to further protect U.S. workers," deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement. "Furthermore, the President has long said he is willing to work with Congress on a negotiated legislative solution to DACA, one that could include citizenship, along with strong border security and permanent merit-based reforms. This does not include amnesty."

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506886-top-us-companies-urge-trump-to-leave-daca-in-place
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:24:31 PM
Putting this in here in case it's missed.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/TaPcmOPJYk4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/TaPcmOPJYk4</a>

Hang on. This may have been discussed before and I missed it, but is that bloke suggesting Trump can give himself, and his family, a pre-emptive pardon for stuff they have yet to be investigated/convicted of? Surely he cant do that?

Surely?
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 07:41:24 PM
Hang on. This may have been discussed before and I missed it, but is that bloke suggesting Trump can give himself, and his family, a pre-emptive pardon for stuff he, and they, have not been convicted of yet? Surely he cant do that?

Surely?

Well Ford pardoned Nixon without the latter ever being charged, so I guess it's possible.

The only real question is how far Trump will go? Will he pardon himself for example? It will say a lot about those working in Trump's administration if he has to pardon most of them. Not least of which is it being an admission of guilt, which is why Trump commuted Stone's sentence rather than pardoning him.

I just hope there is plenty of evidence under lock and key that can lead to post-Trump charges that can't be pardoned.
Former Federal Prosecuter Jeffry Toobin scathes over the corrupt Roger Stone pardon and asks the question, "will any one care"? Wake the fuck up you fucking idiots.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eEcoI8pQUi4

Oh, and Preet Bharara is magnificent as usual.
Mueller pens WaPo op-ed: Roger Stone 'remains a convicted felon, and rightly so'

Former special counsel Robert Mueller, the top lawyer who led the Russia investigation, defended his teams' findings on President Trump's associate Roger Stone on Saturday after Trump moved to commute his sentence.

"[Stone] remains a convicted felon, and rightly so," Mueller wrote in a Washington Post op-ed.

Stone, a Republican operative and confidant of Trump, was convicted in November of 2019 by a jury in Washington, D.C., on all counts including lying to Congress in connection with its separate investigation into Russian interference, witness tampering and obstructing an official proceeding.

The Mueller investigation found Stone was allegedly aware that WikiLeaks was planning to release emails from former secretary of State Hillary Clintons campaign and the Democratic National Committee, viewing the leaks as beneficial to the Trump campaign.

Stone lied to Congress when he denied that he worked with WikiLeaks and the Trump campaign to coordinate the release of the emails, among other things.

Trump commuted Stone's sentence on Friday, less than a week before Stone was about to report to prison.

Throughout the op-ed, Mueller sought to establish the integrity of the investigation, which Trump and his allies have called a "political witch hunt."

The work of the special counsels office  its report, indictments, guilty pleas and convictions  should speak for itself, Mueller wrote, breaking a long-held silence since the investigation was completed. 

The women and men who conducted these investigations and prosecutions acted with the highest integrity, Mueller wrote. Claims to the contrary are false.

Mueller said he felt compelled to respond both to broad claims that our investigation was illegitimate and our motives were improper, and to specific claims that Roger Stone was a victim of our office.

In a state announcing the commutation Friday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that the Republican operative was charged with alleged crimes that resulted solely from Muellers improper investigation.

"Roger Stone has already suffered greatly. He was treated very unfairly, as were many others in this case. Roger Stone is now a free man," McEnany said.

The Russia investigation, which Trump has routinely called a hoax, did not conclude that Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election, but detailed a series of contacts and found the campaign welcomed Russia's efforts. Stone was the last of six Trump associates to be charged in connection with Muellers investigation.

Mueller wrote that the investigation identified numerous links between the Russian government and Trump campaign personnel  Stone among them.

He described Stone as "central figure" in the investigation because of his communications with Russian intelligence officials, whom the investigation determined were actively seeking to influence the 2016 election through WikiLeaks.

https://thehill.com/homenews/news/506919-mueller-pens-wapo-op-ed-roger-stone-remains-a-convicted-felon-and-rightly-so
