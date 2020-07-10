« previous next »
Author Topic: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick  (Read 2988683 times)

Offline John C

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66760 on: Yesterday at 09:51:27 PM »
I'm really interested in this and listen to lots of stuff about it. Plenty of experts have commented about the Trump tax SCOTUS decision but this is really interesting. Paul may want to drop it in the video thread also. Watch from 1min 30.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EtjErmqLlv0
Offline Corkboy

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66761 on: Yesterday at 10:38:37 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Yesterday at 09:47:42 PM
So. Be kind to American Tourists. Anyone with a brain that travels and is from America has a brain, hates Republicans and thinks Trump should fucking swivel. The inbred c*nt.

As an EU citizen, I rather think I'll be asking them why they're here, considering they're banned and all.
Online ShakaHislop

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66762 on: Yesterday at 11:54:49 PM »
Trump administration to impose tariffs on French products over digital tax

The Trump administration on Friday announced plans to impose tariffs of 25 percent on about $1.3 billion worth of French products, in response to the country's digital service tax that impacts major U.S. technology companies.

The tariffs are set to take effect on Jan. 6, 2021. Products that are set to be subject to the tariffs include makeup, soap and handbags, according to a notice issued by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

The announcement of the tariffs comes after USTR determined in December that France's digital tax is discriminatory and burdensome to U.S. commerce under section 301 of the U.S. Trade Act of 1974. At that time, USTR proposed tariffs of up to 100 percent on $2.4 billion of French products.

The tariffs announced on Friday are smaller than the tariffs proposed in December, both in terms of the rate and the amount of products. The December list of products that could face tariffs included sparkling wine and cheese, which were not included in the Friday's list.

USTR said that it chose the volume of products subject to the tariffs after considering the amount of taxes France is expected to assess on U.S. companies under its digital tax.

"Additional duties of 25 percent on the products of France covered by the trade action should result in the collection of tariffs on goods of France at comparable, though somewhat lower amounts," USTR said.

Earlier this year, the U.S. and France had reached an agreement under which the U.S. agreed to hold off on tariffs and France paused its tax while talks about taxing the digital economy were ongoing at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). But the U.S. has become frustrated with those talks and has stepped away from them.

USTR said that it is suspending the tariffs until January 2021 "to allow additional time for bilateral and multilateral discussions that could lead to a satisfactory resolution of this matter."

France's digital tax has been opposed by U.S. tech giants such as Facebook and Google, and is also disliked by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Retaliatory tariffs arent ideal but the French governments refusal to back down from its unilateral imposition of unfair and punitive taxes on U.S. companies leaves our government with no choice, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and ranking member Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said in a statement Friday.

We hope the French government views the Administrations deferral of these tariffs as an opportunity to repeal its digital services tax and continue working with OECD member states on a multilateral approach that is fair to all parties. Unilateral action that targets and discriminates against U.S. businesses will not be tolerated, the senators added.

USTR last month announced investigations into digital taxes that have been proposed or adopted in a number of other countries and the European Union, which could potentially result in tariffs on products from those jurisdictions.

https://thehill.com/policy/finance/506843-trump-administration-to-impose-tariffs-on-french-products-over-digital-tax

The UK is one of those "other countries"
Online ShakaHislop

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66763 on: Yesterday at 11:59:55 PM »
Trump says he'll sign order with 'road to citizenship' for DACA recipients

President Trump said Friday he intends to sign an executive order on immigration within the next month that he said will include a "road to citizenship" for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

In an interview with Telemundo anchor José Díaz-Balart, Trump blamed Democrats from walking away from a deal on DACA and said the Supreme Court's decision last month blocking his administration's plan to end the Obama-era program gave him "tremendous power."

"The deal was done. DACA is going to be just fine. Were putting it in. It's going to be just fine. And I am going to be, over the next few weeks, signing an immigration bill that a lot of people don't know about. You have breaking news, but I'm signing a big immigration bill," Trump told Díaz-Balart.

"Is that an executive order?" the anchor asked.

"I'm going to do a big executive order. I have the power to do it as president and I'm going to make DACA a part of it," Trump responded. "But, we put it in, and we'll probably going to then be taking it out. We're working out the legal complexities right now, but I'm going to be signing a very major immigration bill as an executive order, which Supreme Court now, because of the DACA decision, has given me the power to do that."

Asked whether the executive order would provide temporary relief for DACA recipients, Trump said its scope would be much wider.

"No, what I'm going to do is that they're going to part of a much bigger bill on immigration. It's going to be a very big bill, a very good bill, and merit-based bill and it will include DACA, and I think people are going to be very happy," said Trump.

"But one of the aspects of the bill is going to be DACA. We're going to have a road to citizenship," he added.

It's unclear whether the president can grant a category of undocumented immigrants  in this case DACA beneficiaries  permanent legal status with a road to citizenship.

When former President Obama created the program through a Department of Homeland Security memorandum in 2012, he was criticized for executive overreach, although DACA only provides temporary deferral from deportation and a work permit to certain undocumented immigrants who meet a set of conditions.

After Trump rescinded that memo in 2017, he gave Congress six months to pass a statutory replacement for DACA, sparking a flurry of legislative activity that ultimately ended in a deadlock, as the White House nixed a nascent bipartisan agreement.

That legislation was replaced by a Republican-led bill, which included provisions unacceptable to Democrats, such as severe reductions of family-based immigration and the diversity visa program.

Negotiations fully broke down after Trump's rescission was blocked by the courts, starting a two-year process that ended in June's Supreme Court ruling.

In Trump's view, the Democrats broke a deal in leaving the negotiating table after the bipartisan deal had been nixed by the White House.

"I had a deal with the Democrats and they broke the deal. The DACA could have been taken care of two years ago, but the Democrats broke the deal. All of a sudden they just broke it for no reason. Actually, they had a court case that slightly went their way, and they said, 'Oh, let's not talk about the deal anymore,'" Trump told Díaz-Balart.

But Trump said he feels empowered by the Supreme Court ruling, in which Chief Justice John Roberts affirmed the executive branch has the power to do away with DACA, but that proper procedure was not followed in the 2017 order.

"If you look at the Supreme Court ruling, they gave the president tremendous powers when they said that you could take in, in this case, 700 thousand or so people, so they gave powers," said Trump.

"Based on the powers that they gave, I'm going to be doing an immigration bill. One of the aspects of the bill that you will be very happy with, and that a lot of people will be, including me and a lot of Republicans, by the way, will be DACA. It will give them a road to citizenship," he added.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506844-trump-says-hell-sign-order-with-road-to-citizenship-for-daca
Online ShakaHislop

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66764 on: Today at 12:06:57 AM »
Online ShakaHislop

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66765 on: Today at 12:12:44 AM »
He's pissed off the Zodiac Killer though, so some good has come from his latest word soup.

https://twitter.com/tedcruz/status/1281717061828435968
Online ShakaHislop

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66766 on: Today at 01:32:31 AM »
Online ShakaHislop

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66767 on: Today at 01:37:46 AM »
Quote
Goya is a staple of Cuban food. My grandparents ate Goya black beans twice a day for nearly 90 years. And now the Left is trying to cancel Hispanic culture and silence free speech. #BuyGoya

9:01 PM · Jul 10, 2020

https://twitter.com/tedcruz/status/1281679899607142400

Quote
I love America. I stand for the anthem, respect the flag & honor the men & women who fought to defend our Nation. I respect Free Speech & Im exerting mine: until @Nike ends its contempt for those values, I WILL NO LONGER PURCHASE NIKE PRODUCTS. #WalkAwayFromNike RT if you agree.

5:41 PM · Jul 2, 2019

https://twitter.com/tedcruz/status/1146096648445145089
Offline Caligula?

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66768 on: Today at 01:44:49 AM »
Someone said it here the other day: We're a few months from an election where all of this could then come back to haunt them big time next year. Why are Republicans and specifically Trump so brazen about everything now, more than ever before? The rule of law has meant nothing to them but it's bordering on absolute ridiculousness now. Have they really just stopped giving any and all fucks or do they truly know something about what will transpire over the next few months to half a year that rest of us don't?
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66769 on: Today at 01:51:39 AM »
Trump on Biden's new economic plan.

"He plagiarised from me, but he can never pull it off. He likes plagiarising. It's a plan thats very radical left but he said the right things because he's copying what I've done. But the difference is he can't do it."

So does that mean Trump's economic plan is 'radical left'?

Logged
Online ShakaHislop

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66770 on: Today at 01:54:06 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:44:49 AM
Someone said it here the other day: We're a few months from an election where all of this could then come back to haunt them big time next year. Why are Republicans and specifically Trump so brazen about everything now, more than ever before? The rule of law has meant nothing to them but it's bordering on absolute ridiculousness now. Have they really just stopped giving any and all fucks or do they truly know something about what will transpire over the next few months to half a year that rest of us don't?

I think they may have bought into the "enthusiasm gap" idea and hope riling up the base will be enough to beat Biden, who seemingly doesn't enjoy the same enthusiasm on an individual basis among Democrats. However, I also think they, and some commentators, are underestimating the pragmatism of anti-Trump voters this time around and the resulting turnout for Biden.
