Ill Douche - Fungal Dick

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 04:42:05 PM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 04:09:23 PM
"[Black Lives Matter] is a very divisive organization based on marxist principles," Loeffler, who faces a tough special election battle in November, told Fox News' Laura Ingraham.

Loeffler also called BLM "anti-Semitic" and claimed that the group is against the "nuclear family."
Hey, you stupid bitch, educate yourself before you open your mouth:
Quote
The Jewish nigger Lassalle who, Im glad to say, is leaving at the end of this week, has happily lost another 5,000 talers in an ill-judged speculation. The chap would sooner throw money down the drain than lend it to a friend, even though his interest and capital were guaranteed.  It is now quite plain to meas the shape of his head and the way his hair grows also testifythat he is descended from the negroes who accompanied Moses flight from Egypt (unless his mother or paternal grandmother interbred with a nigger). Now, this blend of Jewishness and Germanness, on the one hand, and basic negroid stock, on the other, must inevitably give rise to a peculiar product. The fellows importunity is also nigger-like.

-- Karl Marx, Marx to Friedrich Engels in Manchester, 1862
Yes, I'm sure BLM are big fans of Marx. ::)
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 04:50:51 PM
Bunker Baby is having a major poop in his Twitter diaper right now over the Supreme Court ruling. Firing off tweets left and right. :lmao
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 04:55:20 PM
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 04:50:51 PM
Bunker Baby is having a major poop in his Twitter diaper right now over the Supreme Court ruling. Firing off tweets left and right. :lmao

Shit loads of time to tweet, but not do his accounts...!
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 05:13:30 PM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 04:31:59 PM
'Joe Shapiro', apparently. His widow was asked about this, and she said something to the effect that Joe was a stickler for doing things right and would never have done this. Unless, Trump was friendly with another Joe Shapiro, looks like the end of it.

Then again, it's not like he'd tell anyone what he did, specially when Fungus stiffed him on the payment.

If she admits Joe knew Trump, it's done.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 05:17:13 PM
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 05:13:30 PM
Then again, it's not like he'd tell anyone what he did, specially when Fungus stiffed him on the payment.

If she admits Joe knew Trump, it's done.
That's already known. Though, his wife (or someone) strongly espoused the position that Shapiro only met Trump at College (for which Shapiro supposed sat the exam for Trump). It was couple of days when I read this. The situation or consensus might have developed since then..
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 05:59:21 PM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 03:28:21 PM
"I work harder than any president in history. 7 hours a day, 24 days a week year"

;) ;D
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 06:18:25 PM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:17:13 PM
That's already known. Though, his wife (or someone) strongly espoused the position that Shapiro only met Trump at College (for which Shapiro supposed sat the exam for Trump). It was couple of days when I read this. The situation or consensus might have developed since then..
In case anyone is interested:

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/widow-trumps-friend-pushes-back-mary-trump-sat/story?id=71678433

Not that I think Shapiro's widow would have an unbiased view on the matter. We are unlikely to ever know the truth of Joe Shapiro's involvement. But there can be no doubt that someone other that Donald Trump took the SATs, entrance exams, etc.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 06:21:59 PM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:18:25 PM
In case anyone is interested:

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/widow-trumps-friend-pushes-back-mary-trump-sat/story?id=71678433

Not that I think Shapiro's widow would have an unbiased view on the matter. We are unlikely to ever know the truth of Joe Shapiro's involvement. But there can be no doubt that someone other that Donald Trump took the SATs, entrance exams, etc.




I didn't realise that his widow was Pam Shriver.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 06:27:31 PM
More than 100 Democrats press Trump to extend jobless benefits

House Democrats this week are pressing President Trump to extend emergency jobless benefits in response to the economic turmoil caused by the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The issue is poised to be one of the highest barriers to a bipartisan deal as Congress prepares to launch negotiations on a fifth round of emergency pandemic relief, which leaders from both parties want to finalize by month's end.

Congress in March had adopted a broad expansion of federal unemployment insurance benefits, including a weekly bump of $600 above traditional state payments, designed to cushion the impact on workers and retail spending amid historic mass layoffs caused by the deadly pandemic.

With those unemployment checks set to expire at the end of the month, Democrats are pushing for Trump to extend them  with the additional $600 intact.

In a letter to the president set to be delivered on Thursday, more than 100 House Democrats said the extension is "essential" to an economic recovery.

"Cutting off enhanced unemployment benefits while the economy is still in crisis would ignore the millions of Americans who are still suffering," the lawmakers wrote.

Spearheaded by Reps. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) and Danny K. Davis (D-Ill.), the letter is endorsed by 110 Democrats. In it, they note that the recession has not only spiked unemployment from 3.6 percent in January to more than 11 percent today, but it's also hit minority communities particularly hard  an issue of particular prominence amid the protests against racial injustice that have followed the police killing of George Floyd in May.

"Our nation is currently reckoning with deep-rooted racial injustices," reads the letter. "These injustices are the reason communities of color disproportionately feel the health and economic effects of this pandemic and must be addressed."

In a phone interview Thursday morning, Kildee warned that if Congress allows the benefits to expire without throwing an additional lifeline, workers would lose homes, be evicted from apartments and curtail their spending on essential goods that would lead to the closure of countless small businesses. The result, he said, would be another Great Depression.

"It's literally the difference between people surviving or not surviving," Kildee said. "It would just be devastating."

In May, House Democrats passed a fifth coronavirus relief bill, the HEROES Act, providing an additional $3 trillion in emergency funding. It includes an extension of unemployment insurance benefits, including the $600 supplemental payment, through January of 2021.

But Trump and top administration officials have said they'll oppose an extension of the $600 supplemental, arguing that because the benefit provides some workers with more money than the salary they lost, it creates a disincentive for those workers to seek jobs.

Joining Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has opposed the additional payment, characterizing it as "a bonus not to go back to work."

As an alternative approach, some Republicans are pushing for a "back-to-work" bonus, which would provide laid-off workers receiving unemployment benefits a one-time payment if they return to the workforce.

Kildee said he's open to that idea, but rejected the notion that workers receiving unemployment insurance benefits wouldn't jump at the chance to return to jobs  if jobs were available amid the spike in coronavirus cases around the country.

"That's pretty insulting to the American worker," he said. "People will choose work if they have the chance to go back to work."

Anecdotally, Kildee said he's spoken with Republicans who agree in an extension of the additional unemployment insurance benefits. But those lawmakers won't break with Trump, he said, for fear of a backlash from the president.

"Privately, there's an acknowledgement that we have to extend it," Kildee said. "But until the president gives them permission to say so, most of them are unwilling to cross him."

https://thehill.com/homenews/house/506559-more-than-100-democrats-press-trump-to-extend-jobless-benefits
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 06:33:25 PM
What happened to "LAW AND ORDER!!!"??

You'd think Bunker Baby would be thrilled that the Supreme Court is making a decision today to uphold Law and Order?!

I get so confused. :-[
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 06:40:29 PM
Powell takes on Trump over Confederate flag

Quote
Retired Gen. Colin Powell took on President Trump over the presidents defense of the Confederate flag on Thursday, saying, Doesnt he have more important things to do?

Powell, who served as former President George W. Bushs secretary of state, told MSNBCs Andrea Mitchell Reports that he doesnt know why Trump is fooling around with comments on the Confederate flag and NASCARs Bubba Wallace.

I dont know why he does this, Powell said. Doesnt he have more important things to do? I mean why is he fooling around with NASCAR and a flag?

The former secretary of state said Mississippis efforts to change its flag, which includes a Confederate emblem, is no business of the president.

Its called state rights, he said. Its their flag, not his flag.

Powell, who voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 and says he will vote for former Vice President Joe Biden this fall, also said it was quite appropriate for military leadership to look at renaming the Army bases named after Confederate leaders, saying the names mean something now that they didn't mean all those years before.

The president should keep out of it and let the military figure out what the right thing is to do, the retired general said.

We have a president who goes out of his way to keep us from moving forward, he said. But were moving forward without his blessing because the people of the United States of America know what is right.

Powells comments come after the president defended the Confederate flag as freedom of speech earlier this week, while saying it is up to NASCAR to decide whether to allow the flag at races.

https://thehill.com/homenews/news/506597-powell-takes-on-trump-over-confederate-flag
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 07:10:52 PM
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Yesterday at 08:33:08 AM
Someone should ask him how the Drain the swamp thing is going.
ere going to need a bigger swamp.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 07:29:50 PM
The Lincoln Project videos are outstanding, they hit a target every time. Lets hope they continue to have some great ideas right up to the election.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 07:31:07 PM
During the hours of 9am-1pm a hardworking, caring President would be focused on trying to find solutions for his crippled economy, racial disharmony, and a pandemic that has killed over 130,000 citizens.

From 9am-1pm today, President Trump fired off 10 tweets complaining about the Supreme Court's decision re: how he is hiding his financial paperwork.

I'm so proud to be an American. :(
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 07:40:21 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 07:10:52 PM
ere going to need a bigger swamp.

He's expanding it. It will be the greatest swamp you've ever seen. A beautiful swamp. He knows more about swamps than almost anyone.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 07:42:31 PM
Quote from: Gnurglan on Yesterday at 07:40:21 PM
He's expanding it. It will be the greatest swamp you've ever seen. A beautiful swamp. He knows more about swamps than almost anyone.

The movie "Shrek" was made in his honour.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 08:01:16 PM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 07:42:31 PM
The movie "Shrek" was made in his honour.

Quote from: Gnurglan on Yesterday at 03:41:09 PM
He's more like Shrek now, King of the Swamp.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 11:00:12 PM
Cohen sent back to gaol for breaking his parole terms.

Lol

https://twitter.com/tom_winter/status/1281286529609076743?s=21
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 11:31:44 PM
Just need to send Stone back now. Its amazing how these people do a little time then get released, when theres many people in prison for a number of years for the most ridiculous charges against them
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 01:19:29 PM
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:31:44 PM
Just need to send Stone back now. Its amazing how these people do a little time then get released, when theres many people in prison for a number of years for the most ridiculous charges against them

Trump on possible Roger Stone pardon: 'His prayer may be answered'

President Trump on Thursday said in multiple interviews that he would consider granting a pardon or clemency for longtime confidant Roger Stone.

When asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity whether he is considering a pardon or commutation for Stone, Trump responded, I am always thinking.

"You'll be watching like everyone else in this case," Trump told Hannity.

Stone was convicted in November 2019 of making false statements, obstructing an official proceeding and witness tampering in a case related to special counsel Robert Muellers Russia investigation.

Stone on Monday asked an appeals court to delay his 40-month prison sentence amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic in the Georgia facility where he is currently set to serve his term.

Trump also slammed Stones treatment by law enforcement in an interview with radio host Howie Carr Thursday.

"He was framed. He was treated horrible. He was treated so badly," Trump said. The president has repeatedly defended Stone, previously calling him the "victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt."

Carr cited reports that Stone is praying for a commutation of his convictions or a pardon from the president.

Well if you say hes praying, his prayer may be answered. Lets find out what happened, Trump responded.

Prosecutors initially asked for seven to nine years in prison for Stones sentence, but Attorney General William Barr reduced the recommendation.

In a court filing on Thursday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a court filing Thursday that it supports Stone starting his jail sentence next week.

The DOJ wrote that Stone failed to provide adequate reasoning as to why he should be treated differently from other convicted felons.

Stone is currently due to report to prison on July 14.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506711-trump-on-possible-roger-stone-pardon-his-prayer-may-be-answered
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 01:36:44 PM
Trump on Kanye West's presidential run: 'He is always going to be for us'

Quote
President Trump brushed off the news of rapper Kanye Wests presidential bid and his subsequent comments that he no longer supports the president.

He is always going to be for us, and his wife is going to be for us, Trump said Thursday in an interview with Fox Newss Sean Hannity, referring to West and reality TV star Kim Kardashian West.

Trump brushed off comments that West made earlier this week, telling Forbes that he is taking the red hat off," referring to Trumps signature red Make America Great Again campaign baseball caps.

Trump did not, however, criticize West in his interview with Hannity and maintained that he thinks West will support him in his reelection bid.

[Hes a] very good guy. He is a person that I get along with very well, Trump said. At the end I think he would support us over anyone else, we have to stop the radical left from taking over our country.

https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/506706-trump-dismisses-kanye-wests-presidential-run-he-is-always-going-to-be-for
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 01:41:20 PM
Remember when Democrats were being criticised by some around the time of the 2016 elections and the 2018 midterms about not focusing on the issues that really matter to people? Well, do the people really give a shit about NASCAR ratings and monuments and the names of army bases? You had Joe Biden release a near $1 trillion plan for the economy yesterday and the Democrats can claim to be the party of healthcare, what with the current administration's plans to scrap ObamaCare without a replacement plan. What is Trump saying and/or doing in response? Acting like a desperate ex claiming that a rapper still supports his campaign?
