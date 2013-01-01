« previous next »
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66640 on: Yesterday at 01:23:48 PM »
Trump re: virus flare-ups and opening schools: "Now we're open, and we want to stay open, and we will stay open. We're not closing. We'll put out the fires as they come out," he said."

Translation -- The only possible way I can get re-elected is if the economy is doing great. So you all need to make a sacrifice for me -- thousands of you with your lives -- to make me look good.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66641 on: Yesterday at 01:44:16 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:30:32 AM

Many's the date that met under John Lewis' balls.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66642 on: Yesterday at 01:48:11 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:17:38 PM
They could start with that statue of Zlatan or the one of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dixie Dean?
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66643 on: Yesterday at 02:00:58 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 12:38:48 PM
The fatal blow?

Kanye West breaks with Trump: 'I am taking the red hat off'

 denied that his supposed bid is an attempt to split the vote in Trumps favor, calling the suggestion a form of racism and white supremacy and white control to say that all Black people need to be Democrat and to assume that me running is me splitting the vote.

https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/506330-kanye-west-breaks-with-trump-i-am-taking-the-red-hat-off

"All black people are Democrats" might indeed be racist, in the same way it's prejudiced to say everyone who voted for Brexit was an ill informed, xenophobic cnut.

But it's not racist to suggest your campaign is a cynical attempt to split the vote. Pulling GOP votes that are being targeted by the Lincoln Project to benefit Biden might allow Trump to hold onto some key states.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66644 on: Yesterday at 02:22:34 PM »
Harvard, MIT sue to block Trump administration from stripping student visas amid pandemic

Harvard and MIT filed a lawsuit on Wednesday that seeks to prevent the Trump administration from stripping foreign students of visas if their universities move exclusively to online classes amid the pandemic.

The universities asked a federal court in Boston for a temporary restraining order and permanent injunction against the administration's plan to require international students whose courses move entirely online to depart the country.

https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/506346-harvard-mit-sue-to-block-trump-administration-from-stripping-student
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66645 on: Yesterday at 02:26:34 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 02:22:34 PM
Harvard, MIT sue to block Trump administration from stripping student visas amid pandemic

Harvard and MIT filed a lawsuit on Wednesday that seeks to prevent the Trump administration from stripping foreign students of visas if their universities move exclusively to online classes amid the pandemic.

The universities asked a federal court in Boston for a temporary restraining order and permanent injunction against the administration's plan to require international students whose courses move entirely online to depart the country.

https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/506346-harvard-mit-sue-to-block-trump-administration-from-stripping-student
They'll win that. Judges placed in Boston (probably educated at Harvard!) tend to be liberal.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66646 on: Yesterday at 02:59:30 PM »
Almost half of staffers at ICE detention center diagnosed with COVID-19

Almost half of the staff at the Eloy Detention Center in Arizona have tested positive for COVID-19, two employees and 14 migrants at the center told NBC News.

CoreCivic, the company that owns the detention center, confirmed to NBC that 137 out of 300 employees have tested positive. CoreCivic did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Lawyers for the Florence Project, a nonprofit pushing to release migrants from custody, told NBC that migrants they represent told them they noticed a reduced presence of guards at the facility.

"There is fear in our staff. How can you work in a place where you fear for your life or fear for your family?" one of the workers told NBC.

Migrants told attorneys with the Florence Project that they were under lockdown from 7 p.m. until 3 p.m., and were unable to leave their cells.

Core Civic said the detainees were subject to cohorting procedures that grouped people together to try to prevent the spread of disease.

"Sometimes we don't have enough staff to let out a pod," one of the employees told NBC in July, referring to cellblocks of about 50 people. "They stay on lockdown because we don't have enough staff to open that pod."

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), 242 migrants at the Eloy Detention Center have tested positive. A total of 836 people in ICE custody have tested positive for the virus.

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/506352-almost-half-of-staffers-at-ice-detention-center-diagnosed-with-covid-19
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66647 on: Yesterday at 03:17:04 PM »
States allege Education Department is diverting pandemic relief to private schools

A coalition of blue states sued the Department of Education on Tuesday alleging that coronavirus aid has been illegally diverted by department officials towards private schools, some of which have already received aid amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Associated Press reported that five states led by California's Xavier Becerra (D) and Michigan's Dana Nessel (D) are alleging that the Education Department is using $13.2 billion in Title I funding set aside for low-income areas and attempting to distribute it based on total population, instead of targeting schools that need the aid the most.

The result, the attorneys general argue, is that some private schools which have already received aid through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which public schools are ineligible to use, will now receive aid twice while some public schools are left starved for resources during the pandemic.

“Some of those private schools have already been able to access hundreds of billions of dollars from the CARES ACT Paycheck Protection Program unlike California public schools that can’t,” Becerra said, adding: “Today’s announcement is about stopping the Trump administration’s latest effort to steal from working families to give it to the very privileged."

California schools, according to Becerra, would lose out on more than $1.5 billion in funding as a result of the department's policy.

A spokeswoman for the Education Department maintained that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos had been clear that aid should reach all students, including private school students, but did not comment on the states' lawsuit specifically.

“While the Department does not comment on pending litigation, the Secretary has said many times, this pandemic affected all students, and the CARES Act requires that funding should be used to help all students. There is no reasonable explanation for debating the use of federal funding to serve both public and private K-12 students when federal funding, including CARES Act funding, flows to both public and private higher education institutions," said press secretary Angela Morabito.

Michigan's state schools superintendent, who attended a press conference announcing the lawsuit, outlined what the lost funding would do for Michigan's schools.

“This is enough to buy 63,694 Chromebooks for students at $259 per Chromebook, or to buy personal protective equipment for 33,944 students at $486 per student annually,” Michael Rice said, according to the AP.

“The U.S. Secretary of Education manufactured guidance and their rule that favored nonpublic schools at the expense of public schools in a way neither intended nor enacted by Congress,” he added.

https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/506360-states-allege-education-department-is-diverting-pandemic-relief-to

Quote
Under the rule issued by DeVos, school districts are ordered to set aside a portion of their aid for private schools using a formula based on the total number of private school students in the district.

The policy has been contested by public school officials who say the funding should be shared based on the number of low-income students at local private schools rather than their total enrollments. That’s how funding is shared with private schools under other federal rules that Congress referenced in the legislation creating the relief aid.

But DeVos has said the funding is separate from other federal aid and was meant to support all students.

The rule “creates a false choice where school districts must include private schools on the basis of their total population or be forced to jump through unnecessary hoops to do what Congress intended and make sure the funds get to schools that are hurting the most,” Becerra said.

He said the rule undermines the intent of Congress and violates the separation of powers as established by the U.S. Constitution.

Quote
Becerra said it is not that private schools are ineligible for relief funds, but he said Congress called for those funds to be distributed on the basis of need.

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/education/states-sue-u-s-department-over-virus-relief-funds-for-schools
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66648 on: Yesterday at 03:28:10 PM »
Supreme Court upholds Trump's expansion of ObamaCare birth control exemptions

Quote
The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Trump administration's expansion of ObamaCare birth control exemptions for employers.

The 7-2 decision stemmed from a highly litigated question that first arose in the early days of the 2010 Affordable Care Act: Do employers who oppose birth control have to pay for workers contraception?

In the Obama era, religious nonprofits could claim an exemption from contraceptive coverage. Under the Trump administration, eligibility was extended to companies that voiced religious or moral objections.

"We hold that the departments had the authority to provide exemptions from the regulatory contraceptive requirements for employers with religious and conscientious objections," Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the majority in Wednesday's ruling.

https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/506366-supreme-court-upholds-trumps-expansion-of-obamacare-birth-control
« Reply #66649 on: Yesterday at 03:30:41 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 02:22:34 PM
Harvard, MIT sue to block Trump administration from stripping student visas amid pandemic

Harvard and MIT filed a lawsuit on Wednesday that seeks to prevent the Trump administration from stripping foreign students of visas if their universities move exclusively to online classes amid the pandemic.

The universities asked a federal court in Boston for a temporary restraining order and permanent injunction against the administration's plan to require international students whose courses move entirely online to depart the country.

https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/506346-harvard-mit-sue-to-block-trump-administration-from-stripping-student

Quote
Their lawsuit alleges that ICE’s decision appears designed to “force universities to reopen in-person classes,” thereby increasing the risk of exposure to the coronavirus, while scrambling carefully laid plans to conduct courses online and upending foreign students’ lives.

“The effect — and perhaps even the goal — is to create as much chaos for universities and international students as possible,” the lawsuit states.

Quote
The lawsuit alleges several violations of a federal law known as the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), which concerns how much decision-making power resides with federal agencies. At issue is whether ICE’s new policy is legally justified or if it was “arbitrary and capricious,” and thus illegal under the act.

The lawsuit makes several references to the Supreme Court’s recent decision to block the administration’s plan to end an Obama-era deportation shield for young undocumented immigrants. In that ruling, a majority of justices found the Trump administration had failed to give an adequate justification under the APA for terminating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
« Reply #66650 on: Yesterday at 04:28:00 PM »
Fox host pushes back after Trump campaign spokesman says things 'undoubtedly' better than four years ago

Quote
Brian Kilmeade, a host on Fox & Friends, pushed back Wednesday when a Trump campaign spokesperson said things were undoubtedly better today than than four years ago.

Listen, the president wants to go in there and talk about all the accomplishments he's done in his first term and how he's made people's lives better, said Hogan Gidley, who recently moved from the White House to become the Trump campaigns new national press secretary.

It answers the age-old question  are you better off now than you were before? And the answer, undoubtedly, is yes, he added.

Kilmeade pushed back on Gidleys remarks, reminding him Americans are currently experiencing a public health and economic crisis.

With the pandemic, now you know the growth is not there, Kilmeade said. You know the unemployment [rate] is still 11 percent. So you can't really say you're better off than you were three years ago because of, at the very least, the pandemic. So you can't really say that, right?

Gidley responded by saying that this global pandemic hit all of us, not just here in this country but across the world, touting the presidents response to the pandemic.

As of right now, this presidents policy, this presidents decisions, his leadership, has saved almost 2 million lives in this country, Gidley said, referring to a March study from the Imperial College London that estimated 2.2 million Americans would die from the virus.

I put that up against anybody, Gidley added.

https://thehill.com/homenews/media/506377-fox-host-pushes-back-after-trump-campaign-spokesman-says-things-undoubtedly
Made these. ;D
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66652 on: Yesterday at 06:06:17 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 04:28:00 PM
Fox host pushes back after Trump campaign spokesman says things 'undoubtedly' better than four years ago

https://thehill.com/homenews/media/506377-fox-host-pushes-back-after-trump-campaign-spokesman-says-things-undoubtedly
BOOM. And there it is folks. As many said before.   His people are now claiming he's personally responsible for saving 2m American lives.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66653 on: Yesterday at 06:15:05 PM »
Quote from: Big Red Richie on Yesterday at 06:06:17 PM
BOOM. And there it is folks. As many said before.   His people are now claiming he's personally responsible for saving 2m American lives.

Its not shock, hes claimed it already himself. Its the only line they can even attempt to run with.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66654 on: Yesterday at 06:25:05 PM »
« Reply #66655 on: Yesterday at 07:01:40 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 06:15:05 PM
Its not shock, hes claimed it already himself. Its the only line they can even attempt to run with.

"It would have been worse without Trump."

Thankfully most people wont buy into that shite.
« Reply #66656 on: Yesterday at 07:11:27 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 01:48:11 PM
Dixie Dean?

The night they burnt old Dixie down, and all the people were fewmin'  :P
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66657 on: Yesterday at 07:26:33 PM »
Imagine this was a zombie apocalypse rather than a pandemic. The US & UK would be over-run, quarantined from the rest of the world. Trump would have started by saying its a hoax, then that its not too bad most people survive being bitten, look how many are back on their feet again, lets get everyone out of their bunkers, its ruining the economy & my chances of re-election/staying out of prison. Meanwhile hes closed the border after weeks of flying potentially infected in. Hed also have invested in the best compound, weaponry & drugs for his fellow super-rich survivalists and called it, suitably enough Fiddlers Green.

Johnson would just have said if you get bitten , you get bitten, best to take your chances & get it over with. You know hed also survive a Zed attack thanks to the virus being allergic to him, hed thank the staff before privatising their hospitals, making them reapply for their own jobs then blame them for the outbreak in the first place.
« Reply #66658 on: Yesterday at 08:01:33 PM »
Trudeau: Canada handled coronavirus better than many countries, 'including our neighbor'

Quote
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday touted his country's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that its response proved to be better than many of its allies, including the United States.

We were able to control the virus better than many of our allies, particularly including our neighbor, Trudeau said during a news briefing, according to Reuters.

https://thehill.com/policy/international/506420-trudeau-canada-handled-coronavirus-better-than-many-countries-including
« Reply #66659 on: Yesterday at 08:02:41 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:27:36 AM
What's the statue?

 :o

Its Liverpool Resurgent aka Dicky Lewis by a guy called Jacob Epstein

In 77 after Rome someone tied a red and white scarf between his hands looked boss
« Reply #66660 on: Yesterday at 10:15:28 PM »
Trump campaign says Univision is 'Leftist propaganda'

President Trump's campaign on Wednesday called the Spanish-language news network Univision  a Leftist Propaganda Machine.

Univision is not a news network; it is a leftist propaganda machine and a mouthpiece of the Democrat Party, a statement from the campaign reads. We will treat them accordingly.

The campaign has previously accused the Spanish-language TV network of trashing Mount Rushmore by describing his speech there last weekend as divisive.

The renewed attack comes after Univision hosted a forum where panelists recommended books on Latin American history, which included The open veins of Latin America, a book written by Eduardo Galeano that describes the economic exploitation of Latin America by Europe and the U.S.

The book has been praised by communist leaders such as Hugo Chávez, Fidel Castro, and Nicolás Maduro.

It is bad enough that Univision has joined the Radical Left's attack on our national monuments, now it is actively pushing Marxist propaganda that is used by the communist regime in Cuba to indoctrinate students, the Trump campaign said. To make matters worse, Univision is shamelessly lying about it."

The Trump campaign, which has made disparaging remarks about Mexican and Central American immigrants, said Univision is helping the Democrats by hiding "the truth about the Democrat Party's radicalism from its viewers because it knows it will alienate Hispanic voters."

"They think they can get away with their left-wing political activism posing as journalism because they are a Spanish-language network and believe no one will notice their dishonesty," the campaign said.

In a statement to The Hill, the TV giant said their journalists have covered the electoral campaign and President Donald Trump with honesty and rigorous journalism. The network invited him to speak on its air, as he has in the past.

However, the latest message from his campaign intends to confuse and disinform, the network said. The president has an open invitation for an interview with our journalists. We will continue to meet our commitment and duty of informing the Hispanic community about his policies and his electoral campaign by embracing the truth and the facts.

It is not the first time Trump has clashed with Univision. In 2015, one of the network's anchors, Jorge Ramos, was escorted out of a Trump campaign conference while asking a question.

https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/506436-trump-campaign-says-univision-is-leftist-propaganda
« Reply #66661 on: Yesterday at 10:16:33 PM »
« Reply #66662 on: Yesterday at 10:19:12 PM »
GOP Miami mayor does not commit to voting for Trump

Quote
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) declined to commit to voting for President Trump in November, saying he wants to see more from both the president and his presumptive Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, before making his decision.

I want to see what both candidates have to offer for the urban communities before making up my mind on who Im going to support," Suarez, 42, told Politico.

Quote
The president, who switched his official residency from New York to Florida in 2019, is slated to visit Miami on Friday. Suarez has expressed his expectations that Trump wear a mask during his visit, a requirement of the city.

The president is expected to follow the rules, just like everybody else, Suarez said.

Trump last week said that he had "no problem" with wearing a mask, but hasn't done so in his most recent in-person campaign stops, including South Dakota, Arizona and Oklahoma.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506451-gop-miami-mayor-does-not-commit-to-voting-for-trump
« Reply #66663 on: Yesterday at 10:30:57 PM »
Justice Dept to resume executions next week for first time in 15 years

Federal executions are set to begin next week for the first time in more than a decade after a months-long legal battle and despite concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that three executions will take place next week, beginning Monday, and per federal guidelines will result in family members of death row inmates being allowed to observe the proceedings despite an overall ban on visitors at the Indiana prison where the executions will take place.

Those visiting will be subjected to temperature checks and asked to wear face masks, but will not be tested for COVID-19 before entering the facility according to the AP.

Activists pointed to the concerns as evidence that plans for the Trump administration to resume federal executions for the first time since 2003 was politically motivated.

The original execution plan last year appeared to be political. And the current plan eliminates any doubt about that, Robert Dunham of the Death Penalty Information Center told the AP.

Why would anybody who is concerned about public health and safety want to bring in people from all over the country for three separate execution in the span of five days to a virus hot spot? he added.

In a statement last month announcing the scheduling of execution dates, Attorney General William Barr characterized the American public as decidedly supportive of the death penalty. 54 percent of Americans told a Gallup poll in June that they found capital punishment morally acceptable   a record low.

The American people, acting through Congress and Presidents of both political parties, have long instructed that defendants convicted of the most heinous crimes should be subject to a sentence of death, he said.

The first federal inmate set to receive the death penalty next week is Daniel Lee, a 47-year-old white supremacist convicted of killing a family in Arkansas.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506463-justice-dept-to-resume-executions-next-week-for-first-time-in-15
« Reply #66664 on: Yesterday at 11:24:27 PM »
Tulsa health official: Trump rally 'likely contributed' to COVID-19 surge

A Tulsa, Okla. health official said Wednesday President Trumps rally and the accompanying protests likely contributed to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the county.

Bruce Dart, the Tulsa City-County Health Department director, during a Wednesday press conference attributed the increase in new cases over the past two days to the rally and the associated protests. On Monday, the county identified 261 new cases, the highest daily increase during the pandemic, and on Tuesday, officials confirmed 206 new cases, he said.

In the past two days, weve had almost 500 new cases, and we knew we had several large events a little over two weeks ago, which is about right, so I guess we just connect the dots, Dart said.

The health department has a policy not to publicly identify settings where people may have contracted the virus.

But when asked how Tulsa County ended up having the most cases in the state, Dart said we did have some significant events in the past few weeks that more than likely contributed to that.

We have to follow different rules now, he said, adding If were going out in public, and were engaging with other people, and were not taking precautions, were gonna have transmissions  I mean, thats just the bottom line.

Tulsa County has confirmed 4,571 cases of COVID-19, leading to 72 deaths and 3,451 recoveries, according to Oklahoma data. The county makes up more than 25 percent of the cases and more than 17 percent of the deaths in the state.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health recorded its highest increase in new cases on Tuesday, with 858 new cases identified, bringing the state's total to 17,893.

Asked about the Tulsa health officials comments during a press briefing, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she had no data indicating the rally was the source of an increase in cases.

I have no data to indicate that on my end, but its the decision of individuals whether to go. We encourage the wearing of masks. As the president said, if he couldnt distance he would [wear a mask,] but its the individual choice of the person, McEnany said.

McEnany also indicated that Trump had no plans to make changes to the health protocols at his rallies, noting that the campaign is distributing hand sanitizer and masks and that ultimately individuals choose whether or not to go to the event.

Dart had expressed concerns about the rally ahead of time, saying the pandemic was still a serious health threat and the indoor event posed a huge risk to the county.

COVID is here in Tulsa, it is transmitting very efficiently, Dart had said last month. I wish we could postpone this to a time when the virus isnt as large a concern as it is today.

A reporter who attended the rally is among those who tested positive for the virus, along with two members of the Trump campaign. Six other campaign members tested positive before the event and were not allowed to attend.

Former presidential candidate Herman Cain and Kimberly Guilfoyle, a top fundraising official for the Trump campaign and the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., both tested positive for the virus after attending the rally.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506472-tulsa-health-official-trump-rally-likely-contributed-to-covid-19
« Reply #66665 on: Yesterday at 11:40:08 PM »
Their complete lack of any redeeming qualities continues to shock me.
Remarks by President Trump on Safely Reopening Americas Schools https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-safely-reopening-americas-schools/

From the statement.
THE FIRST LADY:  Thank you.  Good afternoon, everyone.  The first pillar of my BE BEST initiative is childrens wellbeing.

Well how about stopping your husband taking them away from their parents and locking them in cages then you stupid gold digging fucking bitch.
« Reply #66666 on: Yesterday at 11:51:15 PM »
Facebook civil-rights record hammered in own review

Quote
Facebook's "vexing and heartbreaking" decisions are causing significant setbacks for civil rights, an audit commissioned by the company says.

The two-year-long review says its actions have left many activists "disheartened, frustrated and angry".

Facebook has already said it will make some - but not all - of the changes called for in the 100-page report.

The official number of advertisers boycotting Facebook over its civil-rights policy is now at nearly 1,000.

Facebook commissioned the review in May 2018, a month after founder Mark Zuckerberg faced intense questioning at a congressional hearing.

"With each success, the auditors became more hopeful that Facebook would develop a more coherent and positive plan of action that demonstrated, in word and deed, the company's commitment to civil rights," it says.

"Unfortunately, in our view Facebook's approach to civil rights remains too reactive and piecemeal.

"Many in the civil rights community have become disheartened, frustrated and angry after years of engagement where they implored the company to do more to advance equality and fight discrimination, while also safeguarding free expression."

But the audit report also praises Facebook for progress in some areas, such as its improved consultations with rights groups.

Facebook said the report was "the beginning of the journey, not the end".

"What has become increasingly clear is that we have a long way to go," it said.

"As hard as it has been to have our shortcomings exposed by experts, it has undoubtedly been a really important process for our company."

The auditors also referenced Facebook's decision to allow a controversial post from US President Donald Trump to remain on the platform.

"When it means that powerful politicians do not have to abide by the same rules that everyone else does, a hierarchy of speech is created that privileges certain voices over less powerful voices," the report says.

It calls for:

  • a more effective policy to tackle voter suppression that "prohibits content like the Trump voting posts" and more consistent enforcement ahead of the US presidential election at the start of November
  • civil rights to be "more visible" and made a consistent priority in Facebook's decision-making
  • Facebook to invest more in addressing "organised hate" against Muslim, Jewish people and other groups
  • a ban on the "praise" and "support" of the ideas underpinning white nationalism "even where the terms themselves are not used"
    more concrete, specific actions to address worries about bias in the company's algorithms

"This report outlines a number of positive and consequential steps that the company has taken but at this point in history, the auditors are concerned that those gains could be obscured by the vexing and heartbreaking decisions Facebook has made that represent significant setbacks for civil rights," it adds.

Chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg said the audit had already had a "profound effect" on the company and Facebook had already acted on many of its recommendations.

"While we won't be making every change they call for, we will put more of their proposals into practice soon," she said.

She also noted that two years ago, the company could not have predicted the audit would be published at a time of a major advertising boycott of Facebook.

Organisers of the boycott said a meeting with Facebook's senior management this week, including Ms Sandberg and Mr Zuckerberg, had been "disappointing".

"It was abundantly clear in our meeting today that Mark Zuckerberg and the Facebook team is not yet ready to address the vitriolic hate on their platform," the Stop hate for Profit group said, adding the company would not respond directly to the demands of the boycott.

And it accused Mr Zuckerberg of offering "the same old defence" society had "heard too many times before".

"Facebook wants us to accept the same old rhetoric, repackaged as a fresh response," it said.

Color of Change president Rashad Robinson also said the meeting "was a disappointment".

Quote
Meanwhile, it has emerged Facebook's much-lauded oversight board will not now launch until late-autumn. The board will be an independent body that can decide what kind of content can and cannot be on Facebook - with the power to overrule the company's own decisions.

When asked, the Oversight Board Administration said the tweet did not necessarily mean the start date would be after the US Presidential election on 3 November.

"There has been no change to the oversight board's timing for becoming fully operational, and we expect it to begin its work in the coming months," it told the BBC.

"No effort is being made to avoid any particular event, and the board aims to begin its work as early as possible. No exact date can be set yet as the technical and operational systems are still being set up."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-53333626
« Reply #66667 on: Today at 12:09:20 AM »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:16:33 PM
c*nts.

Supreme Court expands religious rights with trio of rulings

Quote
In a blistering dissent from the ObamaCare majority ruling, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said the Trump administrations far-reaching exemptions clash with Congresss intent under the 2010 Affordable Care Act to subsidize female employees contraception.

Today, for the first time, the Court casts totally aside countervailing rights and interests in its zeal to secure religious rights to the nth degree, Ginsburg wrote in her dissent, which was joined by Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

The ObamaCare contraception ruling came just minutes after the justices issued a ruling that expanded a First Amendment doctrine that insulates religious employers from discrimination suits brought by workers. It also came a week after the court ruled that religious schools cannot be excluded from state-backed private school scholarship programs.

Among the trio of recent decisions, perhaps the most politically potent was the courts 7-2 ruling to give certain employers more leeway to opt-out of paying for birth control, as is generally required under ObamaCare.

The Supreme Court's decision to enable the Trump Administrations brutal assault on womens health, financial security and independence is a fundamental misreading of the statute, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement. The Affordable Care Act was explicitly designed to prevent discrimination against women and to ensure that women have access to preventive care, including contraception.

In the Obama era, religious nonprofits could claim an exemption from contraceptive coverage. But legal challenges arose in response to the Trump administrations move to expand eligibility to companies that voiced religious or moral objections.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the majority, which comprised his fellow conservative justices, as well as two of its more liberal justices, Obama appointee Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer. But the two more liberal justices made clear their vote in the case  Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania  was not centered on religious liberty.

Kagan and Breyer insisted that exemptions to the contraception mandate must stand only because the Executive Branch has broad power to create the exemptions, not because they agreed that the Little Sisters had a right to be exempt from the law, said Franke, who serves as faculty director of Columbia Universitys Law, Rights, and Religion Project and who joined an amicus brief opposing the expanded exemptions for religious employers.

But Kagan and Breyer expressed no such reservations when they joined the conservative wing to expand religious rights in a decision issued earlier Wednesday morning.

In that case, the court ruled that a pair of Los Angeles-area Catholic schools are immune from discrimination suits brought by two former teachers in a decision that expands the scope of protections for religious employers.

The 7-2 opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, broadens the so-called ministerial exception, a First Amendment doctrine that prohibits lawsuits by employees who are considered ministers due to the religious nature of their work.

Sotomayor, in dissent, said the majority decision "has no basis in law and strips thousands of schoolteachers of their legal protections."

The pair of decisions Wednesday came about a week after the Supreme Court issued another ruling that favored religious rights. That case concerned a Montana private school scholarship program that excluded religious schools from receiving aid.

The court said that making scholarships off-limits to parochial schools ran afoul of First Amendment protections for the free exercise of religion, which prohibits the government from treating religious and secular groups differently.

Roberts joined his fellow conservative justices to form a 5-4 majority in that case, Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue.

But two of the courts more conservative justices  Thomas and Neil Gorsuch  made clear they would have gone even further than the majority to advance religious rights at the state level.

In a concurring opinion, Thomas argued that the courts current treatment of the First Amendments Establishment Clause, which functions as a sort of counterweight to the free exercise clause, unduly interferes with states ability to support religious activities.

So long as this hostility remains, fostered by our distorted understanding of the Establishment Clause, free exercise rights will continue to suffer, Thomas, joined by Gorsuch, wrote.

In another fiery dissent, Sotomayor accused the majority of using Montanas defunct scholarship program to supply an overly broad reading of the free exercise clause in a decision she called perverse.

Franke, of Columbia University, said the majority decision in Espinoza reflected an interpretative approach that has been advanced by religious conservatives over the past two decades.

This position seeks to frame a state's efforts to maintain a wall of separation between public and religious entities as a form of discrimination against religious entities, she said.

https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/506486-supreme-court-expands-religious-rights-with-trio-of-rulings
« Reply #66668 on: Today at 12:11:38 AM »
Statue of Melania Trump set on fire in Slovenia

Quote
A wooden sculpture of first lady Melania Trump near her hometown in Slovenia was set on fire the night of July 4, according to the artist who commissioned the piece.

Brad Downey, a Berlin-based American artist, told Reuters the wooden sculpture near Melania Trumps hometown of Sevnica was torched.

I want to know why they did it, Downey told Reuters.

He told the newswire the sculpture was removed as soon as police informed him on July 5 of the incident.

Downey reportedly said he filed a police report and said he would like to interview the people behind the incident, if theyre found, for a film he is preparing ahead of his exhibition that is set to open in September.

Police spokeswoman Alenka Drenik told Reuters the police cant reveal details since the investigation into the case is ongoing.

The wooden statue was unveiled in Slovenia last year. It depicts Melania Trump in the blue outfit she wore to her husbands inauguration in 2017, raising her left hand as if to wave. It became the butt of some jokes last year after it was revealed, but Downey defended the artwork at the time.

People might laugh at the aesthetics of the monument, but the context plays a very important role, Downey told The Washington Post at the time. This is not the random positioning of a monument. People may laugh, but the context still resonates.

https://thehill.com/policy/international/europe/506485-statue-of-melania-trump-set-on-fire-in-slovenia

« Reply #66669 on: Today at 12:28:05 AM »
"We've done such a good job protecting the bears, that it's crazy not to let us shoot them again"

Faultless logic

Court upholds protections for Yellowstone grizzly bears

A federal court on Wednesday upheld a lower court decision reversing a Trump administration policy that eliminated protections for grizzly bears in and around Yellowstone National Park.

A three-judge panel agreed with a prior ruling that the Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) acted contrary to the best available science in its determination that grizzly bears near the park would no longer be listed as a threatened species.

FWS delisted grizzlies in 2017, affecting about 700 bears in Wyoming, Idaho and Montana.

At that time, proponents said that increases in bear populations, conservation efforts and state protection policies justified delisting the creature. However, opponents said that threatened species protections were still necessary because it was too soon to tell if Yellowstone grizzlies had recovered.

FWS did not immediately respond to The Hills request for comment on the new ruling.

Conservationists hailed the decision as a win that will prevent the creatures from being hunted as trophies.

This is a tremendous victory for all who cherish Yellowstones grizzly bears and for those whove worked to ensure theyre protected under the Endangered Species Act," said Andrea Zaccardi, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, in a statement "Hunting these beautiful animals around Americas most treasured national park should never again be an option.

However, Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), who chairs the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, called the decision "flat wrong."

"Wyoming - not an activist court - should determine how the bear is managed. The state has a strong, science-based management plan and it should be given a chance to succeed., he said in a statement.

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/506446-court-upholds-protections-for-yellowstone-grizzly-bears
« Reply #66670 on: Today at 01:11:13 AM »
« Reply #66671 on: Today at 01:39:54 AM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 11:51:15 PM
Facebook civil-rights record hammered in own review

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-53333626

Pressure mounts on Facebook to rein in hate speech

Facebook came under renewed public scrutiny Wednesday with the release of an independent audit slamming the platforms progress on civil rights issues, adding to internal and external pressure on the company to rein in hate speech and misinformation.

The audit was the third shoe to drop this month after a group of high-profile advertisers launched a boycott of the site and following a Democratic National Committee memo bashing the company just months before a crucial election.

The independent review of the companys policies released Wednesday  the third in a set of three commissioned by the social media giant in 2018  criticized Facebook for failing to develop a mechanism for protecting civil rights and for a hands-off approach when it comes to free speech, even in cases of violent posts.

Outside critics said the findings report shows the company needs to step up and make changes. If it doesnt, they argued, government intervention would be warranted.

If Facebook wont create rules for the platform that protect free elections and public safety, then Congress must intervene to ensure civil rights are protected, said Rashad Robinson, head of Color of Change. Our work continues with or without Facebooks collaboration; we wont rest until the platform is a safe and just place for Black people.

Auditors took particular issue with Facebooks handling of posts from President Trump. One of the posts they highlighted was one from the president in response to protests in Minneapolis over the police killing of George Floyd in which Trump wrote when the looting shoots, the shooting starts.

The review said Facebooks decision to leave such posts untouched has real world consequences.

The report acknowledged Facebook has made some significant improvements in the platform, but the overall audit was a scathing rebuke.

The report adds to growing pressure on Facebook to tighten its policies against hate speech and misinformation.

Several civil rights groups last month launched an ad boycott campaign called Stop Hate for Profit, asking companies to pull their ad dollars from Facebook for the month of July until action is taken on those issues. Hundreds of businesses have joined the campaign.

On Monday, the leaders of those civil rights groups met with Facebook executives including CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg for more than an hour. The meeting, organized by Facebook, did little to win over its critics.

The end of the conversation was the exact same thing that we started with: another dialogue, no action, Derrick Johnson, CEO and president of the NAACP, said in an interview with The Hill on Monday.

The organizers presented a list of 10 demands aimed at reducing hate on the platform, according to Johnson, including hiring a civil rights expert to a top executive position, submitting to regular audits and creating expert teams to review harassment claims.

Their demands were not met.

Facebook said in a statement after the meeting that it is working to keep hate off of our platform and that the civil rights leaders want Facebook to be free of hate speech and so do we.

In a separate call Tuesday, executives at Facebook met with other civil rights leaders, including Vanita Gupta of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund.

The companys recent announcements have been incremental, rather than the kind of bold action needed to seriously address the harmful impact of voter disinformation and hate speech on the platform, Gupta and Ifill said in a joint statement. As long as the platform is weaponized to spread hate and undermine our democracy, a united civil rights community will continue to fight.

The platform has sought to position the civil rights audit as proof of its commitment to meaningful improvements. Sandberg said Wednesday that having our shortcomings exposed by experts has undoubtedly been a really important process for our company.

Critics have been quick to point out that Facebook did not adopt recommendations from the previous two audits.

They have not even adapted the recommendations from the release of the prior audit, Johnson told The Hill. What we learned from the prior two audit releases is that the recommendations fall flat.

Criticism of Facebook has not been confined to civil rights circles.

The Democratic National Committee skewered the company for failing to keep promises in a memo obtained by The Hill.

The memo says the platform has not managed to limit sensational and hyperpartisan content or develop a substantial enough fact-checking team.

Following the 2016 election, Facebook made a number of public promises of change, the memo reads. As the company makes new commitments in response to renewed public criticism, it is worth reviewing carefully how the companys actions measure up to its words. In many cases, as documented below, Facebook failed to keep its promises.

The platforms approach to hate speech has drawn internal ire as well. Last month, dozens of employees staged a digital walkout while others publicly criticized Zuckerberg online.

The fire from all angles has led to some changes, though.

Zuckerberg recently committed to flagging political speech that violates platform policies, a marked shift from the companys previous approach.

The company also committed to a civil rights position, although not at the C-suite level as requested by the civil rights groups.

However, those changes dont match the steps taken by other social media companies. Twitter has begun labeling and reducing the spread of Trumps posts, while Snapchat has stopped promoting the president entirely.

Facebooks commitment to free expression above all else, a position outlined in a lengthy speech Zuckerberg gave at Georgetown University last year, is likely to draw further criticism, especially as Election Day draws near.

Elevating free expression is a good thing, but it should apply to everyone, the auditors wrote in their report.

When it means that powerful politicians do not have to abide by the same rules that everyone else does, a hierarchy of speech is created that privileges certain voices over less powerful voices, they added. The prioritization of free expression over all other values, such as equality and non-discrimination, is deeply troubling to the Auditors.

https://thehill.com/policy/technology/506494-pressure-mounts-on-facebook-to-rein-in-hate-speech
« Reply #66672 on: Today at 02:09:36 AM »
Facebook takes down Roger Stone-affiliated accounts, pages

Quote
Facebook said Wednesday that it removed a network of more than 100 pages and accounts associated with former Trump adviser Roger Stone after determining that they engaged in "coordinated inauthentic behavior" focused on audiences in the U.S.

Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of security policy, said in a blog post that the network used fake accounts and pages to deceive the platform's users on issues related to local politics in Florida, Stone and hacked materials released by WikiLeaks ahead of the 2016 presidential election, among other things.

Stone, a former Republican operative, was sentenced to 40 months in prison in February after being convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing a proceeding. His charges stemmed from former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The network linked to Stone and his associates consisted of 54 Facebook accounts, 54 Facebook pages and four accounts on Instagram, the photo-sharing app owned by Facebook. Several of the pages were also linked to the Proud Boys, a far-right group banned from Facebook in 2018.

The network analysis firm Graphika also released a report concluding that Stones personal accounts were part of the network, whose main purpose was to amplify other pages and Stone's work. The report said activity among the accounts and pages suggested they engaged in coordinated harassment and incitement in some cases.

Stone's personal Facebook and Instagram pages are no longer active.

Facebook said that the network was most active between 2015 and 2017 and that it had been largely dormant in the following years. The pages had cumulatively garnered about 260,000 followers on Facebook and about 61,500 on Instagram. The network spent more than $300,000 on advertising.

A sample of the content shared by the accounts included posts about Stone, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and FBI investigations.

The company noted that its discovery of the network came after it began looking into attempts by the Proud Boys group to return to Facebook. Officials at Facebook found the "full scope" of the inauthentic activity after the public disclosure of search warrants pertaining to Mueller's investigation following a joint petition filed by a number of news organizations, the company said.

https://thehill.com/policy/technology/506435-facebook-takes-down-roger-stone-affiliated-accounts-pages-for-coordinated
« Reply #66673 on: Today at 02:43:16 AM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on July  4, 2020, 02:23:30 PM
North Korea nixes idea of more talks with US

https://thehill.com/policy/international/asia-pacific/505843-north-korea-nixes-idea-of-more-talks-with-us

Trump Says He'd Meet with Kim Jong Un Again

Quote
SEOUL - U.S. President Donald Trump says he is open to another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, even as Pyongyang signals it is uninterested in resuming stalled nuclear talks.

Trump made the comments Tuesday in an interview with Gray Televisions Greta Van Susteren.

"I understand they want to meet and we would certainly do that," Trump said, later adding: "I would do it if I thought it was going to be helpful."

When Van Susteren, also a VOA contributor, asked if Trump thought such a meeting would be helpful, Trump replied: "Probably. I have a very good relationship with him, [so it] probably would be."

North Korea has twice in the past week said it is not interested in more talks with the U.S., insisting another summit would only benefit Trumps domestic political situation.

Explicitly speaking once again, we have no intention to sit face to face with the U.S., said Kwon Jong Gun, a North Korean foreign ministry official, in an article in the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) Tuesday.

On Saturday, senior North Korean diplomat Choe Son Hui said "we do not feel any need to sit face to face with the U.S., as it does not consider the DPRK-U.S. dialogue as nothing more than a tool for grappling its political crisis."

Earlier this month, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he would like to see Trump and Kim hold another meeting before the U.S. presidential election in November.

The issue is likely to come up Wednesday when U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Steve Biegun meets in Seoul with South Korean leaders on how to advance the stalled nuclear talks.

Speaking Wednesday after meeting his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, Biegun downplayed North Koreas recent remarks.

I do not take my direction from Vice Minister Choi Son Hui, nor from Ambassador John Bolton, the former White House National Security Advisor, who recently wrote a book highly critical of Trumps outreach to North Korea, Biegun said.

Biegun last month said an in-person summit before the election is unlikely, in part because of coronavirus concerns. On Wednesday, he did not publicly address the chances of another summit.

Quote
Trump has repeatedly insisted his relationship with Kim remains strong and has portrayed his outreach to Kim as a success, even as North Korea resumed frequent short-range missile tests and other provocations.

"Just so you understand, [its been] almost four years we're not in a war. Almost anybody else would have been in a war. I get along, we talk, and let's see what happens. But we've done a great job and haven't been given the credit we deserve," Trump told Van Susteren.

Since Trump and Kim began talking, North Korea has refrained from nuclear and long-range missile tests but continues developing nuclear weapons. According to some estimates, North Korea now has enough material for about 40 nuclear bombs.

Asked about North Koreas continued nuclear weapons activity, Trump replied:

Well, we'll have to see. There's no delivery, et cetera, et cetera, as you know. Not yet. And at some point there might be. And we'll have to have very serious discussions and thought about that, because there could be some time when something's going to happen.

The complete interview will air Sunday on Gray TV's Full Court Press program, but VOA obtained a transcript of Trump's North Korea comments ahead of time.
 

https://www.voanews.com/usa/trump-says-hed-meet-kim-jong-un-again
« Reply #66674 on: Today at 07:42:14 AM »
« Reply #66675 on: Today at 08:16:36 AM »
The headlines yesterday about the companies who benefited from the US Pay Protection scheme indicates further corruption. Many companies associated with the Trump organisation and even those of the people who created the scheme. In many cases very few employees were protected despite the company receiving £000's.
More to follow in the coming weeks.
« Reply #66676 on: Today at 08:33:08 AM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:16:36 AM

Someone should ask him how the Drain the swamp thing is going.
« Reply #66677 on: Today at 08:33:38 AM »
