Author Topic: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick  (Read 2972863 times)

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66520 on: Yesterday at 11:45:32 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:14:09 PM
Hell be hiding the bodies soon.  Pesky deaths in election year.

I caught that interview where he actually said he was stopping testing because it 'made him look bad'

And people still vote for him..
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66521 on: Today at 12:14:59 AM »
So. Wait. Trump is now claiming that America fought alone n the World Wars?

What a dick.

Also doesn't seem to give much of a fuck about Americans dying and catching the virus.
Offline jambutty

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66522 on: Today at 03:39:42 AM »
uPolitics.com
Trump Called German Chancellor Angela Merkel Stupid In Call, Report Says
uPolitics.com 
8 hrs ago

President Donald Trump was consistently unprepared for important discussions with other world leaders and often abused key allies to the point that some senior officials, including his former secretaries of state and defense, two national security advisers and his longest-serving chief of staff, determined him to be a danger to national security.

According to a CNN report by Carl Bernstein, which cited White House and intelligence officials familiar with the phone conversations, national security advisers H.R. McMaster and John Bolton, Defense Secretary James Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and White House chief of staff John Kelly, said Trump to be often delusional in handling foreign affairs.

The insidious effect of the conversations comes from Trumps tone, his raging outbursts at allies while fawning over authoritarian strongmen, his ignorance of history and lack of preparation as much as it does from the troubling substance, according to the sources, Bernstein wrote. While in office, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats expressed worry to subordinates that Trumps telephone discussions were undermining the coherent conduct of foreign relations and American objectives around the globe, one of CNNs sources said.

Trump often bullied several leaders of ally countries, but particularly lashed out at United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel on the phone.

Trump often told May she was weak and a fool for her handling of Brexit, NATO and immigration policy.

One of CNNs sources said Trump also called Merkel stupid and accused her of being in the pocket of the Russians.

During phone conversations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trump would frequently brag about himself, his wealth and his accomplishments as president.

He also disparaged his Oval Office predecessors, calling himself smarter and stronger than the imbeciles and weaklings who came before him.

CNN additionally reported that Trump asked that all calls from Erdogan go directly to him, meaning they often bypassed typical National Security Council protocols.

The outlet added that several U.S. policy decisions concerning Syria were directly linked to Erdogans calls, including the presidents decision to pull out U.S. troops, thus allowing Turkey to attack Kurds who had helped fight ISIS with the U.S.

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews responded: President Trump is a world class negotiator who has consistently furthered Americas interests on the world stage. From negotiating the phase one China deal and the USMCA to NATO allies contributing more and defeating ISIS, President Trump has shown his ability to advance Americas strategic interests.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-called-german-chancellor-angela-merkel-stupid-in-call-report-says/ar-BB16kVrk?ocid=msedgdhp
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66523 on: Today at 03:43:42 AM »
CNN
Cracks in the Trump-Europe relationship are turning into a chasm
Analysis by Luke McGee, CNN 
41 mins ago

For more than 70 years, the transatlantic alliance has served as the unshakable foundation of European stability and underpinned the values of the US-led Western order. In 2020, it appears that relationship is being rethought on both sides of the Atlantic.

President Trump has criticized the bloc on several occasions.

Earlier this week, the European Union declined to include US in its list of "safe countries," meaning that American travelers will be unwelcome inside the bloc for the foreseeable future, due to the eyewatering US coronavirus infection numbers. Controversially, the list includes China -- the country where the virus originated -- on the condition of reciprocal arrangements.

EU officials insist that the decision was not political and based entirely on epidemiological evidence, in the hope this would pacify US President Donald Trump, a man who has attacked the bloc on several occasions.

However, others privately concede that had Brussels wanted to make the pill more palatable for an American audience, they could have added a sugar coating. "In the past, I can see that we might have not included China in order to keep the US happy," says an EU diplomat not authorized to speak on record about how the decision was made.

It might seem a stretch to take this incident as evidence of a rupture in transatlantic relations, until you place it in the current geopolitical context. It's no secret that Washington takes less of an interest in European affairs these days. And it's well known that European nations actively seek greater diplomatic autonomy from America. This is especially true for the 27 member states of the European Union.

One of the ways Brussels thinks it can distance itself from DC is by engaging with China as a strategic and economic partner, decreasing its reliance on one of the world's superpowers by balancing its relationship with the other.

In the past few years, Brussels has stuck to its guns on big, international matters as Trump tore everything up. Think of the Paris Climate Accord, the Iran Nuclear deal, 5G, and you start to see a pattern of behavior in which the EU could be perceived to have sided with China over its oldest ally. Sure, it might be a ungenerous read of the situation, given the deep, established bond between Europe and the US, but in this context, any perceived friendliness to Beijing punches a very real bruise.

"Knowing what we know about China's data, how it has behaved during the pandemic and the White House's stance, I think in another world we would have kept them off," says the diplomat. That other world he refers to isn't simply the world before Trump took office.

One Brussels official who works on EU foreign policy but is not authorized to speak on the record said the shift away from Europe as a geopolitical priority began under former US president Barack Obama.

"Obama didn't have as close an interest in the Middle East as previous presidents, which is geographically more of a European problem. And he was shifting his priorities from Europe to China and Asia," the official said.

However, longstanding observers of the alliance accept it has been strained over the past four years -- and will worsen still if Donald Trump beats former vice president Joe Biden in this year's US election. "Trump considers the EU, especially Germany, an economic and trade rival, which means tensions can be expected in the case he gets a second term," says Velina Tchakarova, from the Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy.

She says that as the EU is taking steps toward "building stronger autonomy in the field of security and defence," Trump tries to "undermine such efforts through his attacks on the European NATO members as well as through economic and trade measures."

Controversially, the EU has included China -- the country where the novel coronavirus originated -- on its list of "safe countries" on condition of reciprocal agreements.

The Brussels official explains that Trump's "break from multilateralism" on big international matters like Iran, coupled with the US taking "less responsibility in European security" has accelerated European thinking to take a step away from America and "do our own thing on the world stage."

This characterization of a hostile US administration that goes out of its way to avoid working with Europeans is one that the EU diplomat recognizes. "The problem is, officials in DC who want to work with Europe, while in contact, don't have the mandate from the government to engage in any serious way. They have hung on as long as they can but if we get a second Trump term, then we are in real trouble."

This, according to Tchakarova, is why "EU institutions and leaders of the member states hope that Joe Biden will be elected in November ... he is in favor of multilateralism and the expectation is that he will strengthen the ties between the USA and Europe."

CNN approached numerous officials from the EU institutions and diplomats on both sides of the Atlantic for comment. Most declined to comment; several conceded that they believed this to be the case. One European diplomat said: "We'll dance with whoever is on the dance floor, but it doesn't take a genius to see that the EU-US cooperation is currently underperforming."

Asked to comment on a potential pivot by the EU away from its historical ties with the US, a State Department spokesperson said: "The United States and the EU share a strong, enduring partnership based on common democratic values and governance, respect for human rights and the rule of law, deep economic ties, and a commitment to Transatlantic prosperity and security. This longstanding partnership is vital as we coordinate on a host of international efforts."

However, a potential Biden victory would provide no quick fix for the transatlantic partnership. "The question is not really if you can get the relationship back to where it was, but if we can persuade the US to re-join the Western order," says the EU diplomat.

"The US and EU geopolitical pivots on Asia, the Middle East and trade have respectively already begun. The difference at the moment is we think the West should be pivoting as one."

And even if Biden did go back to Obama-era policy on Europe, there is no guarantee that in four years' time he wouldn't be replaced by someone even more radical than Trump. "The fundamental shifts going on in the US will probably remain and we have to adjust, making the best of the relationship we can. These shifts, they are structural and they are not just based on one person," says the Brussels official.

Of course, none of this means that the transatlantic alliance will stop being important. It will remain central to what the West represents, and the US will always be a more important ally to Europe than China ever could be. Besides, the EU's big plans to engage more with China were dealt a major blow by the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, that fading veneer of warmth -- with Europe seeking a new place on the world stage as the US's global role becomes inherently more unpredictable -- can only be seen as good news for those that these historic Western powers were united against not so long ago.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/cracks-in-the-trump-europe-relationship-are-turning-into-a-chasm/ar-BB16jVwP?ocid=msedgntp
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66524 on: Today at 05:25:34 AM »
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66525 on: Today at 06:52:17 AM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:25:34 AM
https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2020/07/04/kanye-west-announces-hes-running-for-president/#18859b75536d

If he follows through the Dems are screwed.

Oh, I forgot he's got an album coming out aptly named God's Country.
Offline Max_powers

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66526 on: Today at 07:35:08 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:52:17 AM
If he follows through the Dems are screwed.

Oh, I forgot he's got an album coming out aptly named God's Country.

He is a Trump supporter himself.

I think he has definitely been going through some mental health issues over past decade or so. A very talented musician still, but he has been releasing some utter trash (mixed in with some good albums) and making some crazy statements. 

Don't think many people will vote for him though, even among most hip-hop fans he is considered kinda of a narcissistic idiot. 
Online GreatEx

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66527 on: Today at 08:01:12 AM »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 07:35:08 AM
he is considered kinda of a narcissistic idiot. 

Umm...
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66528 on: Today at 08:10:40 AM »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 08:01:12 AM
Umm...

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.
