« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1658 1659 1660 1661 1662 [1663]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick  (Read 2972070 times)

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,408
  • I live!
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66480 on: Today at 12:23:18 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:02:52 AM
Actually I dont. I do remember Trump getting right into Hillary's personal space in a blatant attempt to intimidate her - something he wont find so easy to do this time.

Last time they were both candidates; I'd say, though, that when a challenger is up against an incumbent the onus is to deny the incumbent a victory in a debate. Even a draw would normally favour the incumbent because people want to see the challenger strike a blow. However in this situation Trump is doing so badly that a draw wont do him any good at all.

So you remember that second debate where he tried to intimidate her by getting into her personal space, but don't remember her schooling him in policy and just about everything else? Domestic policy? Foreign policy? The nuclear triads, which he had no idea about?

Debates hardly ever swing the needle that much so, again, I wouldn't prioritise them over Biden's China policy and certainly not over his VP pick which will be by far the most important of the three.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:27:05 AM by Caligula? »
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,009
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66481 on: Today at 01:19:13 AM »
Yep, I'd say it's VP:debate:GYNA 80:5:15
Logged

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66482 on: Today at 01:58:18 AM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on July  1, 2020, 09:19:23 PM
Trump maintains coronavirus will 'just disappear' at some point

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/505487-trump-maintains-coronavirus-will-just-disappear-at-some-point

White House looks to make 'we need to live with it' the new tone on coronavirus: report

Quote
Trump administration officials say the White House plans to adopt a new message on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the coming weeks, with the overall tone summing up as "we need to live with it," according to a report by NBC News.

Unnamed officials from within the administration told the outlet that President Trump wants to acknowledge that the virus is not going away in the near future and will likely be a lingering problem through the November election. The plan, NBC reports, is for top officials to emphasize the need for the economy and life to move forward regardless of the virus.

Promoting pharmaceuticals and current treatments for the virus will reportedly be emphasized as part of the White House strategy.

"The virus is with us, but we need to live with it," an official told NBC.

More frequent coronavirus task force briefings are reportedly also part of the administration's plans, with more meetings starting this week in response to climbing cases of the virus nationwide.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/505827-white-house-looks-to-make-we-need-to-live-with-it-the-new-tone-on

"Tough Shit 2020"
« Last Edit: Today at 02:02:23 AM by ShakaHislop »
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66483 on: Today at 02:38:19 AM »
That's not the complete message I'm sure. It's: We need to live with it. You need to die from it.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66484 on: Today at 04:59:22 AM »
Someone needs to photoshop an image of Trump with  The virus is with us above and  But do we need to live with it? below it.

Theres a campaign poster right there.

Also, if the American people need to live with it will Trump forego his constant tests to make sure he doesnt have it and will he and the Republicans fund the ongoing testing and treatments for free.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,943
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66485 on: Today at 05:05:39 AM »
Its borderline criminal how poor their response has been for a developed nation. Most countries that took the threat seriously and had the resources have been able to  get over the peak and keep the disease manageable.

But they are letting it run through the population just to meet political ends. I even saw in Indian news (Modi controlled) were spinning US's incompetence as some sort of metric to judge India's poor response.

This is what happens when bullshitters like Trump, Bolsanaro, and Putin are running the show.
Logged

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,583
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66486 on: Today at 05:38:23 AM »
Stable Genius. :rollseyes

On fireworks being shot for the first time in ages at Mount Rushmore:
Quote
While the president has said nobody knows why fireworks have been banned at the site since 2009, the reason is rooted in environmental concerns and fears that the surrounding forests could catch fire. But in a 2019 interview with the publication The Hill, the president said I think they thought ... the stone was gonna catch on fire. That doesn't happen, right?
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-mount-rushmore-controversy-fireworks-personal-fascination/story?id=71595321
Logged
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,474
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66487 on: Today at 06:05:20 AM »

Don Juniors's girlfriend has caught Corona ahead of her trip to Mount Rushmore.     ;D

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/kimberly-guilfoyle-donald-trump-jrs-girlfriend-tests-positive/story?id=71604361
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,635
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66488 on: Today at 06:40:21 AM »
Trump has a plan to stay in the White House if he loses election, former senator says

President Donald Trump is scheming to retain power in the event of an electoral loss in November, according to a former Senator from Colorado.

Tim Wirth published an op-ed in Newsweek where he lays out his theory, apparently inspired in-part by HBO's adaptation of the Philip Roth novel The Plot Against America.

The former Democratic senator begins with an allegation that Mr Trump will attempt to retain power through voter suppression. Mr Wirth alleges there is a strategy to suppress voter turnout by purging voters - especially inner-city voters - from registration rolls and to suppress mail-in voting. He also believes physical polling locations will be limited, especially in urban areas, in an effort to create long lines on Election Day and discourage voting.

Mr Wirth's allegations that there has been an effort in Republican-led states to remove people from the voter-roll is accurate.

According to data compiled by Mother Jones, between 2016 and 2018, more than 17 million names have been removed from the voter rolls. While names are removed from voter rolls every year due to deaths or citizens leaving the state, the number of voters removed from the rolls since 2016 has significantly increased.

Between 2016 and 2018, states on average removed 7.6 per cent of their voters from the rolls. However, the purge in some states went much further.

Indiana purged the greatest number of voters, removing 22.3 per cent of the state's voters from its rolls. Both Virginia and Wisconsin removed 14 per cent, and Maine, Oklahoma and Massachusetts removed between 11 and 12.1 per cent.

Mr Wirth's theory about Mr Trump trying to retain power following the 2020 US election doesn't end at the ballot box, however. He believes that - should the president lose - he will claim the vote was rigged and rely on a complicated gambit involving emergency powers and the compliance of Republican legislators to stay in the White House.

According to Mr Wirth, should Mr Trump lose in a scenario where challenger Joe Biden beats him by "decent but not overwhelming" margins in the swing states of Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, Mr Trump will declare that the vote was rigged.

He will supposedly blame mail-in ballots and Chinese election interference for the loss and invoke emergency powers to launch a Justice Department investigation into alleged "election hacking" in the swing states.

From there, Mr Wirth claims Mr Trump will stall until 14 December, which is the date when states must appoint their US Electoral College electors. Because the swing states are each controlled by Republicans, Mr Wirth believes the state legislatures will refuse to certify their electors until the election hacking investigation is finished.

He then claims the Democrats will challenge the investigation and the challenge to the election, which will eventually be taken to the US Supreme Court. Mr Wirth believes the Supreme Court will rule against the Republicans, but will concede that Mr Trump's emergency powers authorise him to continue his investigation. The Supreme Court will also maintain that should the swing states not be able to certify their selectors by 14 December - for any reason - then the Electoral College will have to meet and vote for the president without the swing states included.

Under Mr Wirth's theory, the Electoral College will then meet without the swing states under investigation, and neither candidate will receive enough votes to secure the presidency. According to Mr Wirth, the contested election would then move to the House of Representatives, where each delegation gets to cast one vote towards the presidency.

Since there are more Republican controlled House delegations than Democratic controlled delegations - 26 Republican to 23 Democrats - the Republicans will be the victors of the vote and Mr Trump will remain in office.

Mr Wirth claims the plot is not far-fetched, and points to Mr Trump's threat to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 to use the US military against demonstrators at the George Floyd protests, but notes later on that the "recent resistance of our military establishment is an encouraging sign and necessary component of the 'people's firewall'".

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-2020-us-election-third-term-tim-wirth-white-house-a9600486.html
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,937
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66489 on: Today at 08:56:32 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:23:18 AM
So you remember that second debate where he tried to intimidate her by getting into her personal space, but don't remember her schooling him in policy and just about everything else? Domestic policy? Foreign policy? The nuclear triads, which he had no idea about?

Debates hardly ever swing the needle that much so, again, I wouldn't prioritise them over Biden's China policy and certainly not over his VP pick which will be by far the most important of the three.

Yep, because an image is worth a thousand words. And, I imagine, that's the image that stuck in a lot of Americans' minds too - not the dull facts and truth coming from the uncharismatic Clinton.

You should know well enough how big a role personality plays in these things; otherwise Trump would never have made it through the primary debates, much less the presidential ones.

People think Biden doesn't have much personality because he's careful with his words, but he's got a temper on him and he's learned to channel it. Trump's got a record to defend. He's not going to be able to waffle his way through 130k dead Americans.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,937
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66490 on: Today at 09:00:40 AM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 01:58:18 AM
White House looks to make 'we need to live with it' the new tone on coronavirus: report

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/505827-white-house-looks-to-make-we-need-to-live-with-it-the-new-tone-on

"Tough Shit 2020"

I said months ago Trump would look to normalize Covid deaths in the same way Americans are numb gun violence, unless it happens to them. Just get used to the idea of people dying.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,937
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66491 on: Today at 09:06:02 AM »
Quote from: soxfan on Today at 05:38:23 AM
Stable Genius. :rollseyes

On fireworks being shot for the first time in ages at Mount Rushmore:https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-mount-rushmore-controversy-fireworks-personal-fascination/story?id=71595321

Dont worry. If any fires start they can just rake the forests.  ::)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,470
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66492 on: Today at 09:15:27 AM »
Doesn't bleach put out fires.............?
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,980
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66493 on: Today at 10:35:57 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:00:40 AM
Just get used to the idea of people dying.
True though.

Until there's a vaccine, quarantine only delays eventual exposure, no?

Me and 2 of mine had a nasty cough for 6 weeks in December and tested positive for antibodies.
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,937
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66494 on: Today at 11:15:00 AM »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 10:35:57 AM
True though.

Until there's a vaccine, quarantine only delays eventual exposure, no?

Me and 2 of mine had a nasty cough for 6 weeks in December and tested positive for antibodies.

As I understand it, lockdown was intended to get the spread under control and put provisions in place to minimise the spread.  The aim was to prevent the health system being overwhelmed so non-Covid patients didn't die as a result of a clogged system.

America's done precious little of this, so now they're just telling people to get used to people dying.  Except it wont just be Covid-19 sufferers who lose their lives. 
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,408
  • I live!
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66495 on: Today at 11:42:31 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:56:32 AM
Yep, because an image is worth a thousand words. And, I imagine, that's the image that stuck in a lot of Americans' minds too - not the dull facts and truth coming from the uncharismatic Clinton.

You should know well enough how big a role personality plays in these things; otherwise Trump would never have made it through the primary debates, much less the presidential ones.

People think Biden doesn't have much personality because he's careful with his words, but he's got a temper on him and he's learned to channel it. Trump's got a record to defend. He's not going to be able to waffle his way through 130k dead Americans.

I can't disagree with you there. You're right, the image of Trump looming over an opponent smaller in size than him - and a woman, no less, stuck in people's minds. He was Mr. Billy big bollocks. Personally, I think he was either put up to it or just did it on the spot because he's too fucking stupid to come up with something like that on his own. But he certainly can't pull that shit off with Biden. I just think that despite what happened, the debates didn't really impact the final outcome. Plenty of other factors conspired to fuck Clinton over, many of which were of her own doing.

As for Biden, once again I'm in agreement. Some on here think that he's an old, low-energy man but he has a temper to him that'll chew and spit out Trump in any debate if he's triggered enough to do so. Trump's insults won't do it. But perhaps talking about the hundreds of thousands of dead Americans, the economy, being Putin's puppet and loads of others might reveal that side of Biden that I'm sure a lot of people would love to see. The side that says "This isn't grandpa Joe, this is the Biden who could KO Trump with one punch." He's been very compassionate up until now, so we'll see how it goes with Biden in the months to come. But make no mistake that his VP pick is crucial into the strategy that'll see the campaign go into November. Clinton's ego couldn't allow having someone take away the spotlight for even 5 minutes four years ago, but Biden will take any help that he can get.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,980
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66496 on: Today at 11:53:54 AM »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 06:05:20 AM
Don Juniors's girlfriend has caught Corona ahead of her trip to Mount Rushmore.     ;D

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/kimberly-guilfoyle-donald-trump-jrs-girlfriend-tests-positive/story?id=71604361

With all due respect  :lmao, the weaker that lineage the better.
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,937
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66497 on: Today at 12:11:42 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:42:31 AM
I can't disagree with you there. You're right, the image of Trump looming over an opponent smaller in size than him - and a woman, no less, stuck in people's minds. He was Mr. Billy big bollocks. Personally, I think he was either put up to it or just did it on the spot because he's too fucking stupid to come up with something like that on his own. But he certainly can't pull that shit off with Biden. I just think that despite what happened, the debates didn't really impact the final outcome. Plenty of other factors conspired to fuck Clinton over, many of which were of her own doing.

I agree with you there.  Clinton had so much baggage, and I think the debates just confirmed people's suspicions about her.  But then, Trump was also an unknown quantity at the time, which is not the case this time around. 

I think he did come up with that on his own though, because is clearly afraid of women, and has some deep seated hatred or contempt for them.  Bullying comes natural to that colossal prick, and he probably behaves like that a lot when the cameras aren't around. 

That said, he probably didn't know what to do with himself, so just figured he wanted to be in camera shot regardless.


Quote
As for Biden, once again I'm in agreement. Some on here think that he's an old, low-energy man but he has a temper to him that'll chew and spit out Trump in any debate if he's triggered enough to do so. Trump's insults won't do it. But perhaps talking about the hundreds of thousands of dead Americans, the economy, being Putin's puppet and loads of others might reveal that side of Biden that I'm sure a lot of people would love to see. The side that says "This isn't grandpa Joe, this is the Biden who could KO Trump with one punch." He's been very compassionate up until now, so we'll see how it goes with Biden in the months to come. But make no mistake that his VP pick is crucial into the strategy that'll see the campaign go into November. Clinton's ego couldn't allow having someone take away the spotlight for even 5 minutes four years ago, but Biden will take any help that he can get.

Yeah.  I think the trick for Biden is to channel the anger constructively, rather than coming across as being "triggered" by Trump.

During the Trump/Clinton debate, when Trump was standing over her, I kind of hoped that she would have paused in what she was saying, said, "hold on one second," before very deliberately turning and slowly looking up and down at him before saying, "Something I can do for you?"

A part of me thought it would be really good to see her stand up to him like that, and potentially embarrass him; but another part of me thinks his team could have spun it as Trump getting under Clinton's skin.  I'd like to hope Biden can avoid that no-win situation, where either responding or not gives Trump an advantage.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:13:38 PM by Red Berry »
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,480
  • Dutch Class
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66498 on: Today at 01:14:47 PM »
The fascist imagery of his speech and statue garden showed exactly where is now. He even said the following: "We are the people who had an incredible dream. That dream was called Las Vegas". :o

Quote from: soxfan on Today at 05:38:23 AM
Stable Genius. :rollseyes

On fireworks being shot for the first time in ages at Mount Rushmore:https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-mount-rushmore-controversy-fireworks-personal-fascination/story?id=71595321

It would be totally within the realms of 2020 for this to happen

Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:00:40 AM
I said months ago Trump would look to normalize Covid deaths in the same way Americans are numb gun violence, unless it happens to them. Just get used to the idea of people dying.

Yep. This has been pretty obvious, particularly since Trump and several of his governor minions have said no to lockdowns in the event of a second wave
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,233
  • YNWA
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66499 on: Today at 01:18:03 PM »
His speech at Rushmore was nothing more than a call to arm imo. Sounds pretty clear he knows hes going to lose the election and is hardening his core base for a fight.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,408
  • I live!
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66500 on: Today at 01:22:58 PM »
Quote from: Craig  on Today at 01:18:03 PM
His speech at Rushmore was nothing more than a call to arm imo. Sounds pretty clear he knows he’s going to lose the election and is hardening his core base for a fight.

ScouserAtHeart posted an article higher up the page that details a plan on  how he could try and remain in the White House despite losing the election. Using emergency powers given to the President (no doubt using Covid as an excuse to use them) and calling the election rigged because of fraud/mail in ballots/illegals voting/Hillary Clinton/China meddling and taking it all the way to the Supreme Court. It's quite a frightening read actually.
Logged

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66501 on: Today at 01:47:02 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:14:47 PM
The fascist imagery of his speech and statue garden showed exactly where is now. He even said the following: "We are the people who had an incredible dream. That dream was called Las Vegas". :o

It would be totally within the realms of 2020 for this to happen

Yep. This has been pretty obvious, particularly since Trump and several of his governor minions have said no to lockdowns in the event of a second wave

"A New World of casinos and weddings officiated by Elvis impersonators"
Logged

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,583
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66502 on: Today at 01:52:24 PM »
 ::)

Donald J. Trump Retweeted
The White House
@WhiteHouse

We believe in equal opportunity, equal justice, and equal treatment for EVERY American!
Logged
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Mazdamaniac? Mazdad? Mazduh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,779
  • Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66503 on: Today at 02:19:43 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on Today at 01:52:24 PM
::)

Donald J. Trump Retweeted
The White House
@WhiteHouse

We believe in equal opportunity, equal justice, and equal treatment for EVERY American!

He tries so hard. And only ends up with more shit in his face than his arse.
Logged

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66504 on: Today at 02:23:30 PM »
North Korea nixes idea of more talks with US

Quote
North Korea dismissed the idea of any future nuclear negotiations with the U.S., saying Washington is using talks as a political tool without intending to accomplish anything.

We do not feel any need to sit face-to-face with the U.S., as it does not consider the [Democratic People's Republic of Korea]-U.S. dialogue as nothing more than a tool for grappling its political crisis, North Korea Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said Saturday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

Pyongyang accused Washington of trying to fool North Korea, saying the Trump administration has neither intention nor will to go back to the drawing board, and warning that it will not change its nuclear policy.

The U.S. is mistaken if it thinks things like negotiations would still work on us. We have already worked out detailed strategic timetable for putting under control the long-term threat from the U.S. There will never be any adjustment and change in our policy, conditional on external parameters like internal political schedule of someone, said Choe.

https://thehill.com/policy/international/asia-pacific/505843-north-korea-nixes-idea-of-more-talks-with-us
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,937
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66505 on: Today at 02:48:07 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on Today at 01:52:24 PM
::)

Donald J. Trump Retweeted
The White House
@WhiteHouse

We believe in equal opportunity, equal justice, and equal treatment for EVERY American!

Especially the white ones!
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,780
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66506 on: Today at 03:41:28 PM »
Will be interesting to see how many registered voters will turn up in November as the average American does not vote when there is no virus pandemic so god help the turnout this year. If they get about 50% I will be surprised considering the virus / closure of voting centers.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,937
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66507 on: Today at 03:57:59 PM »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 03:41:28 PM
Will be interesting to see how many registered voters will turn up in November as the average American does not vote when there is no virus pandemic so god help the turnout this year. If they get about 50% I will be surprised considering the virus / closure of voting centers.

People have queued for literally hours to vote in primaries and special elections during the outbreak.  I'll be interested to see if gangs of thugs or police try to actively disrupt voters though.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66508 on: Today at 03:59:09 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:23:30 PM
North Korea nixes idea of more talks with US

https://thehill.com/policy/international/asia-pacific/505843-north-korea-nixes-idea-of-more-talks-with-us

But but, Trump said "Kim Jong Un is a good friend of mine"
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66509 on: Today at 05:07:43 PM »
RE: the Deep State, type "Itanimulli" (Illuminati backwards) into Google.  :shocked
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,937
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66510 on: Today at 05:09:28 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:18:03 PM
His speech at Rushmore was nothing more than a call to arm imo. Sounds pretty clear he knows hes going to lose the election and is hardening his core base for a fight.

Will be very interesting to see how the GOP might react if Trump attempts to suspend democracy in the wake of an election defeat.  And by interesting I mean terrifying.

Consider: if he claims the presidential election was rigged, then he's basically saying ALL the elections were rigged - the senate races, the local legislatures, governorships, the works.  Republicans know where backing claims like that will lead - massive civil unrest, and likely a second civil war. 

States will simply not put up with such a brazen attempt at an outright power grab.  They're not going to allow something like that to be played out in the courts, or any attempt to give such ludicrous claims legitimacy.  They'll demand Trump is dragged from the Whitehouse and clamped in irons.

I can't believe the Pentagon would stay neutral in a situation like that, and I struggle to believe even the GOP would be mad enough to think they could get away with it.

As for Trump's supporters, well this is certainly the kind of "power" he craves - slavish, unquestioning obedience, outright fanaticism.  But Trump should have figured out in the wake of BLM that they wont die for him; they're the type who love to complain and posture and intimidate, but when the chips are down the vast majority will slink off and moan about how hard done by they are.  Only in places where they know they outnumber the opposition will they look to cause trouble.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,826
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66511 on: Today at 05:55:30 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 05:07:43 PM
RE: the Deep State, type "Itanimulli" (Illuminati backwards) into Google.  :shocked

Some guy did that just for a laugh.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/national-secret-society-agency/
Logged

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,583
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66512 on: Today at 06:21:44 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 05:07:43 PM
RE: the Deep State, type "Itanimulli" (Illuminati backwards) into Google.  :shocked
:D
Logged
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66513 on: Today at 06:50:47 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:57:59 PM
People have queued for literally hours to vote in primaries and special elections during the outbreak.  I'll be interested to see if gangs of thugs or police try to actively disrupt voters though.
But, huge numbers have been illegitimately de-registered by state Republican administrations. It seems apparent that the Republicans are targeting inner cities and other Democratic strongholds for these measures. I dare say,  large number of them won't even realise until too late; will have to jump through impossible loops to re-register; will find they remain off the register.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66514 on: Today at 06:55:04 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 05:07:43 PM
RE: the Deep State, type "Itanimulli" (Illuminati backwards) into Google.  :shocked
What are we supposed to be shocked about?

https://www.quora.com/Why-does-itanimulli-com-Illuminati-spelled-backwards-go-to-the-NSA-National-Security-Agency-website
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,937
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66515 on: Today at 07:25:06 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:50:47 PM
But, huge numbers have been illegitimately de-registered by state Republican administrations. It seems apparent that the Republicans are targeting inner cities and other Democratic strongholds for these measures. I dare say,  large number of them won't even realise until too late; will have to jump through impossible loops to re-register; will find they remain off the register.

I would ordinarily agree with you, and it's quite obvious that Republicans are working flat out to purge voter registers, and likely not telling voters into the bargain either.  I think, though, that both Democrats and voters are wise enough now to Republican actions that there will be a strong grass roots' drive to counter this.  At the end of the day the GOP aren't strong to do this everywhere, and there are far too many states in play for them to rig them all.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66516 on: Today at 09:25:27 PM »
Trump voices frustration with soaring COVID-19 totals: 'Cases, cases, cases!'

Quote
President Trump voiced frustration Saturday with rising COVID-19 case counts as both the U.S. and many states have reported new record totals in recent days.

Cases, Cases, Cases! If we didnt test so much and so successfully, we would have very few cases, the president tweeted. If you test 40,000,000 people, you are going to have many cases that, without the testing (like other countries), would not show up every night on the Fake Evening News.

Trump said that the media has an appetite for reporting on more cases but doesnt report that deaths and the all important Mortality Rate goes down.

....In a certain way, our tremendous Testing success gives the Fake News Media all they want, CASES. In the meantime, Deaths and the all important Mortality Rate goes down. You dont hear about that from the Fake News, and you never will. Anybody need any Ventilators???

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/505872-trump-voices-frustration-with-soaring-covid-19-totals-cases-cases
Logged

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,583
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66517 on: Today at 10:51:10 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 09:25:27 PM
Trump voices frustration with soaring COVID-19 totals: 'Cases, cases, cases!'

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/505872-trump-voices-frustration-with-soaring-covid-19-totals-cases-cases


Donald Trump, this is Columbia, South Carolina.

Imagine for a moment, you stupid obese orange prick, driving through this city. Then seeing that EVERYONE in this beautiful city is dead. Every single man, woman and child.

132,299 of your citizens are dead from COVID-19 as of this morning. And the number keeps rising.

FUCK. YOU.
Logged
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski
Pages: 1 ... 1658 1659 1660 1661 1662 [1663]   Go Up
« previous next »
 