Its borderline criminal how poor their response has been for a developed nation. Most countries that took the threat seriously and had the resources have been able to get over the peak and keep the disease manageable.
But they are letting it run through the population just to meet political ends. I even saw in Indian news (Modi controlled) were spinning US's incompetence as some sort of metric to judge India's poor response.
This is what happens when bullshitters like Trump, Bolsanaro, and Putin are running the show.