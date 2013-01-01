« previous next »
Actually I dont. I do remember Trump getting right into Hillary's personal space in a blatant attempt to intimidate her - something he wont find so easy to do this time.

Last time they were both candidates; I'd say, though, that when a challenger is up against an incumbent the onus is to deny the incumbent a victory in a debate. Even a draw would normally favour the incumbent because people want to see the challenger strike a blow. However in this situation Trump is doing so badly that a draw wont do him any good at all.

So you remember that second debate where he tried to intimidate her by getting into her personal space, but don't remember her schooling him in policy and just about everything else? Domestic policy? Foreign policy? The nuclear triads, which he had no idea about?

Debates hardly ever swing the needle that much so, again, I wouldn't prioritise them over Biden's China policy and certainly not over his VP pick which will be by far the most important of the three.
Yep, I'd say it's VP:debate:GYNA 80:5:15
Trump maintains coronavirus will 'just disappear' at some point

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/505487-trump-maintains-coronavirus-will-just-disappear-at-some-point

White House looks to make 'we need to live with it' the new tone on coronavirus: report

Trump administration officials say the White House plans to adopt a new message on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the coming weeks, with the overall tone summing up as "we need to live with it," according to a report by NBC News.

Unnamed officials from within the administration told the outlet that President Trump wants to acknowledge that the virus is not going away in the near future and will likely be a lingering problem through the November election. The plan, NBC reports, is for top officials to emphasize the need for the economy and life to move forward regardless of the virus.

Promoting pharmaceuticals and current treatments for the virus will reportedly be emphasized as part of the White House strategy.

"The virus is with us, but we need to live with it," an official told NBC.

More frequent coronavirus task force briefings are reportedly also part of the administration's plans, with more meetings starting this week in response to climbing cases of the virus nationwide.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/505827-white-house-looks-to-make-we-need-to-live-with-it-the-new-tone-on

"Tough Shit 2020"
That's not the complete message I'm sure. It's: We need to live with it. You need to die from it.
