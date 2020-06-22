« previous next »
Ill Douche - Fungal Dick

Online BarryCrocker

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 01:04:22 PM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 12:50:50 PM
Stupid c*nt has never heard of reference numbers and barcodes.


He needs to catch a bullet between the eyes.

Barr in a Foxnews interview.

Quote
BARTIROMO: Well, theres a big discussion right now about mail-in voting.

BARR: Yes.

BARTIROMO: Hillary Clinton said, its fine, its fair.

BARR: Well, it absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud. Those things are delivered into mailboxes. They can be taken out. Theres questions about whether or not it even denies a secret ballot, because a lot of the states have you signing the outside of the envelope. So, the person who opens  person who opens the envelope will know how people voted. Theres no  right now, a foreign country could print up tens of thousands of counterfeit ballots, and be very hard for us to detect which was the right and which was the wrong ballot. So, I think it can  it can upset and undercut the confidence in the integrity of our elections. If anything, we should tighten them up right now.

He also added this:

Quote
BARR: Im also worried about undermining the public confidence in the integrity of the elections. The thing we have going for us, especially when theres intense division in the country, is that we have peaceful transfers of power. And our way of resolving it is to have an election. But when government, state governments start adopting these practices like mail-in ballots that open the floodgates of potential fraud, then peoples confidence in the outcome of the election is going to be undermined. And that could take the country to a very dark place, if we lose confidence in the outcomes of our elections.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 01:08:27 PM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 01:04:22 PM
Barr in a Foxnews interview.

He also added this:

He also said that the Russia investigation was the nearest they've ever come to a political assassination since Lincoln.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 01:11:41 PM
Kentucky slashed primary location voting locations from 3,700 to 200. 1 polling place for 610,000 voters. Barr and co know exactly what they are doing with this election and calls to not bailout USPS.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/kentucky-cuts-polling-locations-angry-mob-long-lines-georgia-election-day-disaster-confusion-a9577501.html
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 01:20:29 PM
Offline 24∗7

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 01:50:49 PM
Offline stoa

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 02:04:26 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:14:52 PM
They claim it somehow just got through their usually stringent checks. I'm guessing they've got a whacko on the staff that deliberately let it through.

Or the wackos were prepared to pay more money than usual to get the ad published. It's not as if newspapers are swimming in money nowadays and I would imagine some extra cash might come in handy. At the same time, I would imagine that the editor had no clue about it, unless he was informed about it by some guy in sales. I don't know how it works in the US, but I work for a local paper and we don't really know what the ads in our paper actually are. They are handled by sales and we don't get to see them before. I also know that that's the way it works in some German magazines...
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 02:33:32 PM
Over the moon he was.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F-MVKdlkDsE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F-MVKdlkDsE</a>


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9zoiTTvDjGg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9zoiTTvDjGg</a>
Offline Red Berry

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 02:41:00 PM
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 02:04:26 PM
Or the wackos were prepared to pay more money than usual to get the ad published. It's not as if newspapers are swimming in money nowadays and I would imagine some extra cash might come in handy. At the same time, I would imagine that the editor had no clue about it, unless he was informed about it by some guy in sales. I don't know how it works in the US, but I work for a local paper and we don't really know what the ads in our paper actually are. They are handled by sales and we don't get to see them before. I also know that that's the way it works in some German magazines...

Yeah. The simplest explanation is that they weren't expecting to be called out on it, so plead ignorance. Newspapers hatf this kind of scrutiny.
Offline Ray K

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 03:45:58 PM
Offline Gnurglan

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 05:20:13 PM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 01:08:27 PM
He also said that the Russia investigation was the nearest they've ever come to a political assassination since Lincoln.

;D
Offline Red Berry

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 05:32:30 PM
Bill Barr is a bad meff who will hopefully be in jail by this time next year.
Offline soxfan

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 05:55:34 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:32:30 PM
Bill Barr is a bad meff who will hopefully be in jail by this time next year.
He looks like the smarter, far more evil version of Fred Flintstone.
Online Max_powers

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 06:04:54 PM
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 05:55:34 PM
He looks like the smarter, far more evil version of Fred Flintstone.

I don't know if he is smarter, to be honest.
Online ShakaHislop

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 06:30:10 PM
Berman refused to criticize de Blasio over social distancing rules for religious gatherings, not protests: report

Geoffrey Berman, the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, refused to sign a letter criticizing New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) for okaying protests but not religious gatherings a day before Attorney General William Barr announced he would be replaced, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Justice Department supervisors asked both Berman and Eric Dreiband, the head of the agency's civil rights division, to sign the letter, but after a brief back-and-forth, Berman objected to its characterization of de Blasios handling of the protests as a double standard and said signing the letter would hurt relations between the city and his office, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The letter was never sent.

It is unclear whether the episode contributed to the Justice Departments removal of Berman.

The agency announced late Friday that Berman would step down as U.S. attorney, after which Berman denied resigning, leading Barr to announce that President Trump had fired him.

The people familiar with the matter said Barr had no direct role in discussions over the letter with Berman. Justice Department officials and Barr associates denied Berman, who was reported to be investigating close Trump associates including Rudy Giuliani, was removed over any single incident.

However, two people familiar with the matter told the Journal that the incident compounded Barrs existing frustration with Berman.

These sources told the Journal that Barr already viewed Berman as stubborn and difficult to work with. Barr had already been in search of a replacement for Berman and acted once he learned that Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton was interested in the position.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/503895-berman-refused-to-criticize-de-blasio-over-social-distancing-rules
Offline stoa

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 07:42:12 PM
Wasn't there talk about Trump as a father recently in here? Here's the answer to that question: https://youtu.be/N-UVS5fX7Ck :D
Online ShakaHislop

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 09:28:41 PM
Quote
Two additional members of President Trumps reelection campaign have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after attending Saturdays rally in Tulsa, Okla.

https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/503943-two-more-trump-campaign-staffers-test-positive-for-covid-19
Offline soxfan

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 09:30:50 PM
EDIT: Shaka beat me to the story. :wanker


 :P :)
Offline Machae

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 10:13:32 PM
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 05:55:34 PM
He looks like the smarter, far more evil version of Fred Flintstone.

Has a John Goodman look about him
Offline Red Berry

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 10:52:45 PM
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:13:32 PM
Has a John Goodman look about him

Oh yeah.  I could see him playing Barr in the movie when all this is over.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 12:13:47 AM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:49:07 PM
What are the 'others'? Aliens from other planets?

Quote
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!

22.1K
9:16 PM - Jun 22, 2020


Online ShakaHislop

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 01:09:25 AM
Graham: Trump visa order will have a 'chilling effect on our economic recovery'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Monday the order President Trump signed earlier that day suspending certain temporary work visas through the end of the year will have a chilling effect on the nations economic recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This decision, in my view, will have a chilling effect on our economic recovery at a time we should be doing all we can to restore the economy, Graham said in a series of tweets.

The order Trump signed Monday applies to H-1B visas, H-2B visas, H-4 visas, L-1 visas and certain J-1 visas.

Under ordinary circumstances, properly administered temporary worker programs can provide benefits to the economy, the order reads. But under the extraordinary circumstances of the economic contraction resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak, certain nonimmigrant visa programs authorizing such employment pose an unusual threat to the employment of American workers.

Graham said such visa programs are positive for the American economy, adding that those who believe legal immigration, particularly work visas, are harmful to the American worker do not understand the American economy.

The senator underscored his comments by saying that work visas for temporary and seasonal jobs can only be issued AFTER American workers have had a chance to fill the job position.

Before coronavirus, legal immigration and programs like these played an important role in helping President Trump create the strongest economy in generations. I have little doubt that programs like these would help him build it again, Graham said.

Graham said he fears Trumps decision to temporarily shut the program will create a drag on our economic recovery and said doing so may not lead to employment opportunities for displaced American workers but could instead increase the cost of consumer goods for Americans -- particularly service industry related products.

https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/503985-graham-trump-visa-order-will-have-a-chilling-effect-on-our-economic-recovery
Online ShakaHislop

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 01:11:02 AM
State Department mutes reporter on briefing call for asking about Bolton book

Quote
The spokeswoman for the State Department on Monday muted the line of a reporter asking officials about allegations in former national security advisor John Boltons new book during a conference call announcing new restrictions on Chinese media outlets.

Morgan Ortagus cut off Reuters reporter David Brunnstrom, who attempted to ask a question about Boltons book, saying thats not what this calls about.

OK, AT&T, we can mute that line, she said, before moving onto a question to another reporter.

The State Department held the press briefing to discuss its latest decision, which designated four more Chinese state-backed media outlets as foreign missions, requiring them to report their numbers of personnel, certain identifying information and where they hold real estate in the U.S.

Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell told reporters that the U.S. system guarantees press freedom while China subordinates the press to the Communist Party, in announcing the actions.

Bloomberg reporter Nick Whadhams followed up asking how the U.S. can send a message on press freedom while cutting off reporters asking questions.

Ortagus called that question pretty offensive, defending the State Departments availability and willingness to answer questions by the press as available 24/7.

We like to focus these policy briefings on the policy, but any insinuation that we havent made ourselves available or responsive to your questions  Nicks insinuation is offensive and I just would like to go on the record that thats totally inaccurate, she said.

https://thehill.com/policy/international/503996-state-department-mutes-reporter-on-briefing-call-for-asking-about-bolton
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 01:19:54 AM
Donnie get trolled by a blue Wiggle.

Online ShakaHislop

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 01:38:07 AM
I always had my suspicions (now confirmed) that the Wiggles were part of the Deep State.
