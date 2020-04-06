« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1554 1555 1556 1557 1558 [1559]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick  (Read 2718204 times)

Offline The North Bank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62320 on: Yesterday at 07:23:57 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:32:24 PM
Simply not true,most US polls are done through landline calls & it's mostly Republicans who are sat on their arses complaining about moochers & socialists during those times.

Last elections, a lot of people afterwards said they voted for trump but didn't want to admit it when they got polled.

I don't see how he will lose the elections, he ll win this one for the same reasons he won the last one, if anything, I see a bigger winning margin this time round as Hilary for all her faults was a stronger politician than biden and the democrats were in power then. The incumbent president always has an advantage, the whole devil you know in times of crisis, and his supporters will double down on him in a sense of national duty, patriotism, and all the rest of the bullshit that makes America the greatest country in the world.

Logged

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,847
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62321 on: Yesterday at 07:33:30 PM »
Trump will wipe the floor with Biden. I'd be amazed if he doesn't win by a comfortably bigger margin than 2016.

Trump, much like Johnson, can say and do whatever he wants. On the left you have to be perfect, which is the sort of image Obama had in 2008. Sanders would have been similar in that his consistency over the years has won over the trust of young voters. Biden though is so prone to gaffes and slips of the tongue. Trump and his crazed fanbase will jump on every single mistake he makes, and there will be plenty.
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,901
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62322 on: Yesterday at 07:40:14 PM »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 07:33:30 PM
Trump will wipe the floor with Biden. I'd be amazed if he doesn't win by a comfortably bigger margin than 2016.

Trump, much like Johnson, can say and do whatever he wants. On the left you have to be perfect, which is the sort of image Obama had in 2008. Sanders would have been similar in that his consistency over the years has won over the trust of young voters. Biden though is so prone to gaffes and slips of the tongue. Trump and his crazed fanbase will jump on every single mistake he makes, and there will be plenty.

I'd just temper this with a good chunk of Donald voters are starting to notice, polls show, that they are dying under his leadership.
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62323 on: Yesterday at 07:44:05 PM »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:23:57 PM
Last elections, a lot of people afterwards said they voted for trump but didn't want to admit it when they got polled.

I don't see how he will lose the elections, he ll win this one for the same reasons he won the last one, if anything, I see a bigger winning margin this time round as Hilary for all her faults was a stronger politician than biden and the democrats were in power then. The incumbent president always has an advantage, the whole devil you know in times of crisis, and his supporters will double down on him in a sense of national duty, patriotism, and all the rest of the bullshit that makes America the greatest country in the world.

And yet he only won the college by less than 100,000 votes.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,033
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62324 on: Yesterday at 08:41:57 PM »
Biden has a massive weapon Trump doesn't have. A non-stop barrage of ads using Trump himself underestimating the pandemic from January through March. Those ads should be run every week on every station, & everywhere on the web. Let Trump's own mouth sink him.

Let Trump and his vile swamp take shots at Biden's personality. Biden should focus on reminding the average American that their grandpa, or their neighbor, coworker or mom died from the virus and that they might have been saved had Trump acted sooner.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,862
  • I live!
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62325 on: Yesterday at 08:43:18 PM »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:23:57 PM
Last elections, a lot of people afterwards said they voted for trump but didn't want to admit it when they got polled.

I don't see how he will lose the elections, he ll win this one for the same reasons he won the last one, if anything, I see a bigger winning margin this time round as Hilary for all her faults was a stronger politician than biden and the democrats were in power then. The incumbent president always has an advantage, the whole devil you know in times of crisis, and his supporters will double down on him in a sense of national duty, patriotism, and all the rest of the bullshit that makes America the greatest country in the world.

A stronger politician she may be, but an infinitely more hated one as well. They've burned effigies of her before. As for the Democrats being in power, that actually contributed to Clinton's demise. A lot of voters - and not necessarily just the MAGA hat wearers - were supposedly looking for something new, different and unpredictable. Even if it was batshit crazy like Trump.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,085
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62326 on: Yesterday at 09:02:00 PM »
RB will probably put this in the video thread but Joe really loses his shit over Trump in this, a superb rant.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L9ulmDDoRcU
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,862
  • I live!
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62327 on: Yesterday at 09:21:03 PM »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:02:00 PM
RB will probably put this in the video thread but Joe really loses his shit over Trump in this, a superb rant.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L9ulmDDoRcU

He's literally just told the Biden campaign everything they need to do
Logged

Offline Franny

  • RAWK Director of Geo-location
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 570
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62328 on: Yesterday at 09:57:34 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:26:00 PM

Only a fucking Moran would think that The W.H.O isn't a good thing for humanity or that they don't do great work in extremely difficult circumstances.

And only a complete and utter dumb fucking c*nt would think that a world health crisis is a good time to try and strong arm The WHO and use them as a shield to your own fucking inadequacies.

Sadly too many people are too polarized to evaluate things for themselves.
  :wellin
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:34:59 PM by Franny »
Logged

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,033
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62329 on: Yesterday at 10:11:26 PM »
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump

Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!

Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump

Once we OPEN UP OUR GREAT COUNTRY, and it will be sooner rather than later, the horror of the Invisible Enemy, except for those that sadly lost a family member or friend, must be quickly forgotten. Our Economy will BOOM, perhaps like never before!!!

Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump

The Radical Left Democrats have gone absolutely crazy that I am doing daily Presidential News Conferences. They actually want me to STOP! They used to complain that I am not doing enough of them, now they complain that I shouldnt be allowed to do them. They tried to shame........the Fake News Media into not covering them, but that effort failed because the ratings are through the roof according to, of all sources, the Failing New York Times, Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale" type numbers (& sadly, they get it $FREE). Trump Derangement Syndrome!

Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,099
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62330 on: Yesterday at 10:50:33 PM »
Him sucking his own cock over ratings throughout this crisis is up there with worst things he's done/said. I don't say that lightly.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,176
  • Justice.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62331 on: Yesterday at 11:11:27 PM »
Fucking hell. Fox News grifters talk about something and a couple of days later he's out there trying to sell it. Now it's zinc. It could literally be anything and he'd start trying to sell it as the answer. Terrifying.

Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,879
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62332 on: Yesterday at 11:19:14 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 11:11:27 PM
Fucking hell. Fox News grifters talk about something and a couple of days later he's out there trying to sell it. Now it's zinc. It could literally be anything and he'd start trying to sell it as the answer. Terrifying.



He should try promoimg those steaks again.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,176
  • Justice.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62333 on: Yesterday at 11:23:19 PM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Yesterday at 11:19:14 PM
He should try promoimg those steaks again.

"We teach success. That's what it's all about. Success. It's going to happen to you."
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62334 on: Today at 02:48:22 AM »
Quote from: soxfan on April  6, 2020, 05:23:52 PM
I'll give you a guess who appointed this twat and supports the decision.

Acting Navy secretary blasts ousted aircraft carrier captain as 'stupid' in address to ship's crewhttps://www.cnn.com/2020/04/06/politics/uss-tr-crozier-modly/index.html

Just reading he flew to Guam in the Navy's private Gulfstream costing a quarter of a million - what a fucking dickhead

Ex-U.S. Navy secretary's Guam trip to ridicule commander cost taxpayers $243,000

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-usa-navy/ex-u-s-navy-secretarys-guam-trip-to-ridicule-commander-cost-taxpayers-243000-officials-idUSKCN21R030
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,630
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62335 on: Today at 09:41:19 AM »
I hope the CNN reporter Jim Acosta keeps following up on his question about voter fraud and where is the evidence that Trump has. The state of Wisconsin put the lives of hundreds of thousands of voters at risk by not allowing them to post their vote in & Trump thought that was a great idea. The fecker puts personal gain before the lives of thousands and thinks he will get away with it. His argument that we had a tremendous amount of tests, no one is testing like us etc etc why the hell did the ramping up of tests only happen in mid/late March? When other countries were doing thousands of tests a day the great old US of A was conducting about 100 and Dr. Fauci told members of Congress that the early inability to test was a failing of the administrations response to a deadly, global pandemic. Its not my fault Trump will claim as he deflects the blame to everyone else but himself which again shows what sort of leader he is. There should be a picture of nurses and Drs going over the top of the trenches screaming wheres our support while Trump in the background is playing golf.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,862
  • I live!
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62336 on: Today at 10:01:52 AM »
They'll just probably deny Jim Acosta a press pass if he hammers him on that. They already did it once.
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,155
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62337 on: Today at 10:08:30 AM »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:41:19 AM
I hope the CNN reporter Jim Acosta keeps following up on his question about voter fraud and where is the evidence that Trump has. The state of Wisconsin put the lives of hundreds of thousands of voters at risk by not allowing them to post their vote in & Trump thought that was a great idea. The fecker puts personal gain before the lives of thousands and thinks he will get away with it. His argument that we had a tremendous amount of tests, no one is testing like us etc etc why the hell did the ramping up of tests only happen in mid/late March? When other countries were doing thousands of tests a day the great old US of A was conducting about 100 and Dr. Fauci told members of Congress that the early inability to test was a failing of the administrations response to a deadly, global pandemic. Its not my fault Trump will claim as he deflects the blame to everyone else but himself which again shows what sort of leader he is. There should be a picture of nurses and Drs going over the top of the trenches screaming wheres our support while Trump in the background is playing golf.

He tried to say the faulty tests were inherited.  Yep, faulty tests for a virus that didn't exist before last October/November were inherited by his administration

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/coronavirus-test-trump-pandemic-white-house-inherited-faulty-test-a9456456.html
Logged
Believer

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,288
  • Dutch Class
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62338 on: Today at 10:30:27 AM »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:41:19 AM
I hope the CNN reporter Jim Acosta keeps following up on his question about voter fraud and where is the evidence that Trump has. The state of Wisconsin put the lives of hundreds of thousands of voters at risk by not allowing them to post their vote in & Trump thought that was a great idea.

The issue was over Wisconsin not wanting to delay in-person voting. Something which several other states have done. Trump's rattling on about vote-by-mail so he can claim widespread voter fraud in November
Logged

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,033
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62339 on: Today at 01:23:52 PM »
The CDC just said "fuck you, you dumb ape" to Trump. ;D

CDC website drops guidance, anecdotal data on Trump-backed hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment
Quote
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has abruptly switched its guidance for use of a drug touted by President Donald Trump as a possible treatment for COVID-19, dropping its reference to anecdotal dosages to say simply that there are no approved drugs for dealing with the disease.

The CDC's online advice for hydroxychloroquine was updated April 7, three days after Reuters reported that the CDC was offering what the news agency called "highly unusual guidance" for the drug's use based on "unattributed anecdotes rather than peer-reviewed science."

The updated, and shortened, guidance says simply that "hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are under investigation in clinical trials for use on coronavirus patients and "there are no drugs or other therapeutics approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to prevent or treat COVID-19."

The CDC originally told Reuters that the earlier guidance was crafted for doctors at the request of a White House coronavirus task force, which had urged prompt action.

Quote
Hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug, was thrust into the spotlight by Trump, who has regularly touted its potential to fight the virus, saying there are some very strong, powerful signs of its potential.

Although health experts say that the data on the drug's effectiveness is extremely limited and that more study is needed, Trump said recently that if it does work, it would be a shame we did not do it early. He added: But what do I know? Im not a doctor.

As a sign of the president's influence on the issue, Trump noted this week that the federal government had purchased and stockpiled 29 million pills of the drug. We are sending them to various labs, our military, were sending them to the hospitals, he said.
Quote
We often see antiviral therapies (that are promising) in the test tube and animal models. But before we give it to patients with confidence, we really need to see the data in humans, said Jeffrey Klausner, a professor of medicine and public health at the University of California-Los Angeles.

Elisabeth Bik, a microbiologist and scientific integrity consultant who writes the medical blog Science Integrity Digest, says it is "very unusual for the CDC to promote a drug that has no proven ability to cure or prevent a disease."

"The CDC is one of the most reliable sources in this country, and their online information is usually very well curated and trustworthy," Bik says, speculating that the CDC might have initially felt pressure "from high-level leadership."

"So it looks as if the CDC is indeed listening and responding to these concerns by changing their statement and removing the recommended dosages," said Bik, who has challenged the findings of a French study of the drug. "I applaud them for doing the right thing."

https://www.yahoo.com/news/cdc-website-drops-guidance-anecdotal-165821932.html
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,737
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62340 on: Today at 01:51:37 PM »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 02:48:22 AM
Just reading he flew to Guam in the Navy's private Gulfstream costing a quarter of a million - what a fucking dickhead

Ex-U.S. Navy secretary's Guam trip to ridicule commander cost taxpayers $243,000

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-usa-navy/ex-u-s-navy-secretarys-guam-trip-to-ridicule-commander-cost-taxpayers-243000-officials-idUSKCN21R030

That`s the kind of people they are; scammers, charlatans and carpet-baggers. If only Hugo Boss was around to design them a special uniform.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62341 on: Today at 02:43:04 PM »
Another 6.6m jobless claims this week- bringing the total to about 15m over the last 3 weeks (or 10% of the workforce). So scary how bad this is affecting the economy.

Another potential 20m jobs could go in April, now way he gets a second term if they feel let down and abandoned by the administration
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,003
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62342 on: Today at 03:21:50 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 11:11:27 PM
Fucking hell. Fox News grifters talk about something and a couple of days later he's out there trying to sell it. Now it's zinc. It could literally be anything and he'd start trying to sell it as the answer. Terrifying.



Maybe he was watching the Simpsons about Zinc?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U1iCZpFMYd0&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U1iCZpFMYd0&amp;feature=share</a>

Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,879
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62343 on: Today at 03:23:19 PM »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:43:04 PM
Another 6.6m jobless claims this week- bringing the total to about 15m over the last 3 weeks (or 10% of the workforce). So scary how bad this is affecting the economy.

Another potential 20m jobs could go in April, now way he gets a second term if they feel let down and abandoned by the administration

I think it's closer to 17M. In the last three weeks! That's horrible numbers. I'm guessing that compares to roughly half the size of the UK workforce.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62344 on: Today at 03:41:31 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:01:52 AM
They'll just probably deny Jim Acosta a press pass if he hammers him on that. They already did it once.

And CNN took them to court to have it reinstated
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,862
  • I live!
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62345 on: Today at 04:45:00 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:41:31 PM
And CNN took them to court to have it reinstated

Yeah, but would it surprise you even one bit if the Trump admin pulled off the same shit once again? Perhaps not with Acosta but with someone else.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62346 on: Today at 06:09:19 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:45:00 PM
Yeah, but would it surprise you even one bit if the Trump admin pulled off the same shit once again? Perhaps not with Acosta but with someone else.

Not in the slightest because he is nothing more than a wannabee Mussolini.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online skipper757

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,429
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62347 on: Today at 06:09:41 PM »
 ::)

https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/09/media/pence-office-tv-bookings-coronavirus/index.html

Vice President Mike Pence's office has declined to allow the nation's top health officials to appear on CNN in recent days and discuss the coronavirus pandemic killing thousands of Americans, in an attempt to pressure the network into carrying the White House's lengthy daily briefings in full.

Pence's office, which is responsible for booking the officials on networks during the pandemic, said it will only allow experts such as Dr. Deborah Birx or Dr. Anthony Fauci to appear on CNN if the network televises the portion of the White House briefings that includes the vice president and other coronavirus task force members.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,912
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62348 on: Today at 07:11:25 PM »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:43:04 PM
Another 6.6m jobless claims this week- bringing the total to about 15m over the last 3 weeks (or 10% of the workforce). So scary how bad this is affecting the economy.

Another potential 20m jobs could go in April, now way he gets a second term if they feel let down and abandoned by the administration

This sounds like fake news. I know for a fact that Ivanka personally created 15m jobs recently. Her dad said so.
Logged

Offline 24/50 geek!

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,579
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62349 on: Today at 07:18:46 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:11:25 PM
This sounds like fake news. I know for a fact that Ivanka personally created 15m jobs recently. Her dad said so.
Wrong kind of jobs though, so.......
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,862
  • I live!
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62350 on: Today at 07:24:28 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:11:25 PM
This sounds like fake news. I know for a fact that Ivanka personally created 15m jobs recently. Her dad said so.

I'm sure Kayleigh McEneney is probably preparing to say just that very same thing during her first press conference as Press Secretary.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62351 on: Today at 07:35:38 PM »
New York governor earlier; were in the first battle of a war.

Trump; were at quarter final...there is light at the end of the tunnel.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,862
  • I live!
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62352 on: Today at 07:57:32 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:35:38 PM
New York governor earlier; were in the first battle of a war.

Trump; were at quarter final...there is light at the end of the tunnel.

When is the draw for the semi final?
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,165
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62353 on: Today at 07:59:09 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:57:32 PM
When is the draw for the semi final?

There is no semi final, because the light is a train... ;)
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,965
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62354 on: Today at 08:03:34 PM »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 07:59:09 PM
There is no semi final, because the light is a train... ;)

Trump is Yosemite Sam.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
Pages: 1 ... 1554 1555 1556 1557 1558 [1559]   Go Up
« previous next »
 