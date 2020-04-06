I hope the CNN reporter Jim Acosta keeps following up on his question about voter fraud and where is the evidence that Trump has. The state of Wisconsin put the lives of hundreds of thousands of voters at risk by not allowing them to post their vote in & Trump thought that was a great idea. The fecker puts personal gain before the lives of thousands and thinks he will get away with it. His argument that we had a tremendous amount of tests, no one is testing like us etc etc why the hell did the ramping up of tests only happen in mid/late March? When other countries were doing thousands of tests a day the great old US of A was conducting about 100 and Dr. Fauci told members of Congress that the early inability to test was a failing of the administrations response to a deadly, global pandemic. Its not my fault Trump will claim as he deflects the blame to everyone else but himself which again shows what sort of leader he is. There should be a picture of nurses and Drs going over the top of the trenches screaming wheres our support while Trump in the background is playing golf.