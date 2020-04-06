Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrumpBernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrumpOnce we OPEN UP OUR GREAT COUNTRY, and it will be sooner rather than later, the horror of the Invisible Enemy, except for those that sadly lost a family member or friend, must be quickly forgotten. Our Economy will BOOM, perhaps like never before!!!Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrumpThe Radical Left Democrats have gone absolutely crazy that I am doing daily Presidential News Conferences. They actually want me to STOP! They used to complain that I am not doing enough of them, now they complain that I shouldnt be allowed to do them. They tried to shame........the Fake News Media into not covering them, but that effort failed because the ratings are through the roof according to, of all sources, the Failing New York Times, Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale" type numbers (& sadly, they get it $FREE). Trump Derangement Syndrome!