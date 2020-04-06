« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1554 1555 1556 1557 1558 [1559]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick  (Read 2716511 times)

Offline The North Bank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62320 on: Yesterday at 07:23:57 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:32:24 PM
Simply not true,most US polls are done through landline calls & it's mostly Republicans who are sat on their arses complaining about moochers & socialists during those times.

Last elections, a lot of people afterwards said they voted for trump but didn't want to admit it when they got polled.

I don't see how he will lose the elections, he ll win this one for the same reasons he won the last one, if anything, I see a bigger winning margin this time round as Hilary for all her faults was a stronger politician than biden and the democrats were in power then. The incumbent president always has an advantage, the whole devil you know in times of crisis, and his supporters will double down on him in a sense of national duty, patriotism, and all the rest of the bullshit that makes America the greatest country in the world.

Logged

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,847
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62321 on: Yesterday at 07:33:30 PM »
Trump will wipe the floor with Biden. I'd be amazed if he doesn't win by a comfortably bigger margin than 2016.

Trump, much like Johnson, can say and do whatever he wants. On the left you have to be perfect, which is the sort of image Obama had in 2008. Sanders would have been similar in that his consistency over the years has won over the trust of young voters. Biden though is so prone to gaffes and slips of the tongue. Trump and his crazed fanbase will jump on every single mistake he makes, and there will be plenty.
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,901
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62322 on: Yesterday at 07:40:14 PM »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 07:33:30 PM
Trump will wipe the floor with Biden. I'd be amazed if he doesn't win by a comfortably bigger margin than 2016.

Trump, much like Johnson, can say and do whatever he wants. On the left you have to be perfect, which is the sort of image Obama had in 2008. Sanders would have been similar in that his consistency over the years has won over the trust of young voters. Biden though is so prone to gaffes and slips of the tongue. Trump and his crazed fanbase will jump on every single mistake he makes, and there will be plenty.

I'd just temper this with a good chunk of Donald voters are starting to notice, polls show, that they are dying under his leadership.
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62323 on: Yesterday at 07:44:05 PM »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:23:57 PM
Last elections, a lot of people afterwards said they voted for trump but didn't want to admit it when they got polled.

I don't see how he will lose the elections, he ll win this one for the same reasons he won the last one, if anything, I see a bigger winning margin this time round as Hilary for all her faults was a stronger politician than biden and the democrats were in power then. The incumbent president always has an advantage, the whole devil you know in times of crisis, and his supporters will double down on him in a sense of national duty, patriotism, and all the rest of the bullshit that makes America the greatest country in the world.

And yet he only won the college by less than 100,000 votes.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,030
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62324 on: Yesterday at 08:41:57 PM »
Biden has a massive weapon Trump doesn't have. A non-stop barrage of ads using Trump himself underestimating the pandemic from January through March. Those ads should be run every week on every station, & everywhere on the web. Let Trump's own mouth sink him.

Let Trump and his vile swamp take shots at Biden's personality. Biden should focus on reminding the average American that their grandpa, or their neighbor, coworker or mom died from the virus and that they might have been saved had Trump acted sooner.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,851
  • I live!
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62325 on: Yesterday at 08:43:18 PM »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:23:57 PM
Last elections, a lot of people afterwards said they voted for trump but didn't want to admit it when they got polled.

I don't see how he will lose the elections, he ll win this one for the same reasons he won the last one, if anything, I see a bigger winning margin this time round as Hilary for all her faults was a stronger politician than biden and the democrats were in power then. The incumbent president always has an advantage, the whole devil you know in times of crisis, and his supporters will double down on him in a sense of national duty, patriotism, and all the rest of the bullshit that makes America the greatest country in the world.

A stronger politician she may be, but an infinitely more hated one as well. They've burned effigies of her before. As for the Democrats being in power, that actually contributed to Clinton's demise. A lot of voters - and not necessarily just the MAGA hat wearers - were supposedly looking for something new, different and unpredictable. Even if it was batshit crazy like Trump.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,084
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62326 on: Yesterday at 09:02:00 PM »
RB will probably put this in the video thread but Joe really loses his shit over Trump in this, a superb rant.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L9ulmDDoRcU
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,851
  • I live!
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62327 on: Yesterday at 09:21:03 PM »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:02:00 PM
RB will probably put this in the video thread but Joe really loses his shit over Trump in this, a superb rant.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L9ulmDDoRcU

He's literally just told the Biden campaign everything they need to do
Logged

Offline Franny

  • RAWK Director of Geo-location
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 570
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62328 on: Yesterday at 09:57:34 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:26:00 PM

Only a fucking Moran would think that The W.H.O isn't a good thing for humanity or that they don't do great work in extremely difficult circumstances.

And only a complete and utter dumb fucking c*nt would think that a world health crisis is a good time to try and strong arm The WHO and use them as a shield to your own fucking inadequacies.

Sadly too many people are too polarized to evaluate things for themselves.
  :wellin
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:34:59 PM by Franny »
Logged

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,030
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62329 on: Yesterday at 10:11:26 PM »
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump

Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!

Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump

Once we OPEN UP OUR GREAT COUNTRY, and it will be sooner rather than later, the horror of the Invisible Enemy, except for those that sadly lost a family member or friend, must be quickly forgotten. Our Economy will BOOM, perhaps like never before!!!

Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump

The Radical Left Democrats have gone absolutely crazy that I am doing daily Presidential News Conferences. They actually want me to STOP! They used to complain that I am not doing enough of them, now they complain that I shouldnt be allowed to do them. They tried to shame........the Fake News Media into not covering them, but that effort failed because the ratings are through the roof according to, of all sources, the Failing New York Times, Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale" type numbers (& sadly, they get it $FREE). Trump Derangement Syndrome!

Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62330 on: Yesterday at 10:50:33 PM »
Him sucking his own cock over ratings throughout this crisis is up there with worst things he's done/said. I don't say that lightly.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,169
  • Justice.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62331 on: Yesterday at 11:11:27 PM »
Fucking hell. Fox News grifters talk about something and a couple of days later he's out there trying to sell it. Now it's zinc. It could literally be anything and he'd start trying to sell it as the answer. Terrifying.

Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,872
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62332 on: Yesterday at 11:19:14 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 11:11:27 PM
Fucking hell. Fox News grifters talk about something and a couple of days later he's out there trying to sell it. Now it's zinc. It could literally be anything and he'd start trying to sell it as the answer. Terrifying.



He should try promoimg those steaks again.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,169
  • Justice.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62333 on: Yesterday at 11:23:19 PM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Yesterday at 11:19:14 PM
He should try promoimg those steaks again.

"We teach success. That's what it's all about. Success. It's going to happen to you."
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62334 on: Today at 02:48:22 AM »
Quote from: soxfan on April  6, 2020, 05:23:52 PM
I'll give you a guess who appointed this twat and supports the decision.

Acting Navy secretary blasts ousted aircraft carrier captain as 'stupid' in address to ship's crewhttps://www.cnn.com/2020/04/06/politics/uss-tr-crozier-modly/index.html

Just reading he flew to Guam in the Navy's private Gulfstream costing a quarter of a million - what a fucking dickhead

Ex-U.S. Navy secretary's Guam trip to ridicule commander cost taxpayers $243,000

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-usa-navy/ex-u-s-navy-secretarys-guam-trip-to-ridicule-commander-cost-taxpayers-243000-officials-idUSKCN21R030
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1554 1555 1556 1557 1558 [1559]   Go Up
« previous next »
 