Trump will wipe the floor with Biden. I'd be amazed if he doesn't win by a comfortably bigger margin than 2016.
Trump, much like Johnson, can say and do whatever he wants. On the left you have to be perfect, which is the sort of image Obama had in 2008. Sanders would have been similar in that his consistency over the years has won over the trust of young voters. Biden though is so prone to gaffes and slips of the tongue. Trump and his crazed fanbase will jump on every single mistake he makes, and there will be plenty.