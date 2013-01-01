« previous next »
Ill Douche - Fungal Dick

The North Bank

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #62320 on: Today at 07:23:57 PM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:32:24 PM
Simply not true,most US polls are done through landline calls & it's mostly Republicans who are sat on their arses complaining about moochers & socialists during those times.

Last elections, a lot of people afterwards said they voted for trump but didn't want to admit it when they got polled.

I don't see how he will lose the elections, he ll win this one for the same reasons he won the last one, if anything, I see a bigger winning margin this time round as Hilary for all her faults was a stronger politician than biden and the democrats were in power then. The incumbent president always has an advantage, the whole devil you know in times of crisis, and his supporters will double down on him in a sense of national duty, patriotism, and all the rest of the bullshit that makes America the greatest country in the world.

S

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #62321 on: Today at 07:33:30 PM
Trump will wipe the floor with Biden. I'd be amazed if he doesn't win by a comfortably bigger margin than 2016.

Trump, much like Johnson, can say and do whatever he wants. On the left you have to be perfect, which is the sort of image Obama had in 2008. Sanders would have been similar in that his consistency over the years has won over the trust of young voters. Biden though is so prone to gaffes and slips of the tongue. Trump and his crazed fanbase will jump on every single mistake he makes, and there will be plenty.
mallin9

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #62322 on: Today at 07:40:14 PM
Quote from: S on Today at 07:33:30 PM
Trump will wipe the floor with Biden. I'd be amazed if he doesn't win by a comfortably bigger margin than 2016.

Trump, much like Johnson, can say and do whatever he wants. On the left you have to be perfect, which is the sort of image Obama had in 2008. Sanders would have been similar in that his consistency over the years has won over the trust of young voters. Biden though is so prone to gaffes and slips of the tongue. Trump and his crazed fanbase will jump on every single mistake he makes, and there will be plenty.

I'd just temper this with a good chunk of Donald voters are starting to notice, polls show, that they are dying under his leadership.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #62323 on: Today at 07:44:05 PM
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:23:57 PM
Last elections, a lot of people afterwards said they voted for trump but didn't want to admit it when they got polled.

I don't see how he will lose the elections, he ll win this one for the same reasons he won the last one, if anything, I see a bigger winning margin this time round as Hilary for all her faults was a stronger politician than biden and the democrats were in power then. The incumbent president always has an advantage, the whole devil you know in times of crisis, and his supporters will double down on him in a sense of national duty, patriotism, and all the rest of the bullshit that makes America the greatest country in the world.

And yet he only won the college by less than 100,000 votes.
soxfan

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #62324 on: Today at 08:41:57 PM
Biden has a massive weapon Trump doesn't have. A non-stop barrage of ads using Trump himself underestimating the pandemic from January through March. Those ads should be run every week on every station, & everywhere on the web. Let Trump's own mouth sink him.

Let Trump and his vile swamp take shots at Biden's personality. Biden should focus on reminding the average American that their grandpa, or their neighbor, coworker or mom died from the virus and that they might have been saved had Trump acted sooner.
Caligula?

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #62325 on: Today at 08:43:18 PM
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:23:57 PM
Last elections, a lot of people afterwards said they voted for trump but didn't want to admit it when they got polled.

I don't see how he will lose the elections, he ll win this one for the same reasons he won the last one, if anything, I see a bigger winning margin this time round as Hilary for all her faults was a stronger politician than biden and the democrats were in power then. The incumbent president always has an advantage, the whole devil you know in times of crisis, and his supporters will double down on him in a sense of national duty, patriotism, and all the rest of the bullshit that makes America the greatest country in the world.

A stronger politician she may be, but an infinitely more hated one as well. They've burned effigies of her before. As for the Democrats being in power, that actually contributed to Clinton's demise. A lot of voters - and not necessarily just the MAGA hat wearers - were supposedly looking for something new, different and unpredictable. Even if it was batshit crazy like Trump.
John C

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #62326 on: Today at 09:02:00 PM
RB will probably put this in the video thread but Joe really loses his shit over Trump in this, a superb rant.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L9ulmDDoRcU
