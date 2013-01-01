Simply not true,most US polls are done through landline calls & it's mostly Republicans who are sat on their arses complaining about moochers & socialists during those times.



Last elections, a lot of people afterwards said they voted for trump but didn't want to admit it when they got polled.I don't see how he will lose the elections, he ll win this one for the same reasons he won the last one, if anything, I see a bigger winning margin this time round as Hilary for all her faults was a stronger politician than biden and the democrats were in power then. The incumbent president always has an advantage, the whole devil you know in times of crisis, and his supporters will double down on him in a sense of national duty, patriotism, and all the rest of the bullshit that makes America the greatest country in the world.