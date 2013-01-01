« previous next »
Ill Douche - Fungal Dick

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 07:23:57 PM
WhereAngelsPlay:
Simply not true,most US polls are done through landline calls & it's mostly Republicans who are sat on their arses complaining about moochers & socialists during those times.

Last elections, a lot of people afterwards said they voted for trump but didn't want to admit it when they got polled.

I don't see how he will lose the elections, he ll win this one for the same reasons he won the last one, if anything, I see a bigger winning margin this time round as Hilary for all her faults was a stronger politician than biden and the democrats were in power then. The incumbent president always has an advantage, the whole devil you know in times of crisis, and his supporters will double down on him in a sense of national duty, patriotism, and all the rest of the bullshit that makes America the greatest country in the world.

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 07:33:30 PM
Trump will wipe the floor with Biden. I'd be amazed if he doesn't win by a comfortably bigger margin than 2016.

Trump, much like Johnson, can say and do whatever he wants. On the left you have to be perfect, which is the sort of image Obama had in 2008. Sanders would have been similar in that his consistency over the years has won over the trust of young voters. Biden though is so prone to gaffes and slips of the tongue. Trump and his crazed fanbase will jump on every single mistake he makes, and there will be plenty.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 07:40:14 PM
S:
Trump will wipe the floor with Biden. I'd be amazed if he doesn't win by a comfortably bigger margin than 2016.

Trump, much like Johnson, can say and do whatever he wants. On the left you have to be perfect, which is the sort of image Obama had in 2008. Sanders would have been similar in that his consistency over the years has won over the trust of young voters. Biden though is so prone to gaffes and slips of the tongue. Trump and his crazed fanbase will jump on every single mistake he makes, and there will be plenty.

I'd just temper this with a good chunk of Donald voters are starting to notice, polls show, that they are dying under his leadership.
