Ill Douche - Fungal Dick

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #62200 on: Today at 03:04:01 AM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:23:02 AM
I have lots of questions but biggest one is has Trump shown, at any point, any realisation that this virus isn't going away after the next few weeks?
Judge for yourself.
Quote
In a conference call with major league sports commissioners on Saturday, President Donald Trump said he believes the NFL season should start on time in September, sources familiar with the call told ESPN.

Trump also said he hopes to have fans back in stadiums and arenas by August and September, sources said, although it is currently unclear if medical experts find that to be a realistic timeline amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

"I want fans back in the arenas," Trump said later in a briefing at the White House. "I think it's ... whenever we're ready. As soon as we can, obviously. And the fans want to be back, too. They want to see basketball and baseball and football and hockey. They want to see their sports.
"I'm an obese, stupid orange lazy pig and I need to get out of the White House and golf! I don't give a shit that poor people are dying!!"
Quote
They want to go out onto the golf courses and breathe nice, clean, beautiful fresh air."

Trump declined to give an exact date when reporters asked when he anticipates fans returning to arenas, saying, "No, I can't tell you a date, but I think it's going to be sooner rather than later."
Quote
"...They wanna get back; they gotta get back," Trump told reporters. "They can't do this. Their sports weren't designed for it; the whole concept of our nation wasn't designed for it. We're gonna have to get back. We wanna get back soon, very soon."
And let's not forget the children!
Quote
Trump also took to Twitter on Saturday to reassure Little League baseball players that their season will resume soon.
https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/28995399/sources-trump-says-nfl-start
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #62201 on: Today at 08:31:07 AM




:lmao

Why Tommy Lee Jones calls you a fucking  lunatic ... yiure a genuine lunatic.  A marvellous letter and use of invective on a grand scale.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #62202 on: Today at 08:50:45 AM
Coronavirus: Pastor who decried 'hysteria' dies after attending Mardi Gras https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-52157824

This guy was a pastor. He had been inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame. He died of Covid after visiting Mardi Gras. He thought the media were hyping up the risk from coronavirus in order to attack Trump -unfairly- in election year.

A telling line from his family. They think that both sides are as bad as each other. Trump has convinced them that he isnt any worse than the Democrats.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #62203 on: Today at 09:09:03 AM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:50:45 AM
Coronavirus: Pastor who decried 'hysteria' dies after attending Mardi Gras https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-52157824

This guy was a pastor. He had been inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame. He died of Covid after visiting Mardi Gras. He thought the media were hyping up the risk from coronavirus in order to attack Trump -unfairly- in election year.

A telling line from his family. They think that both sides are as bad as each other. Trump has convinced them that he isnt any worse than the Democrats.

At least he's probably going to heaven.  ::)
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #62204 on: Today at 09:15:19 AM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:50:45 AM
Coronavirus: Pastor who decried 'hysteria' dies after attending Mardi Gras https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-52157824

This guy was a pastor. He had been inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame. He died of Covid after visiting Mardi Gras. He thought the media were hyping up the risk from coronavirus in order to attack Trump -unfairly- in election year.

A telling line from his family. They think that both sides are as bad as each other. Trump has convinced them that he isnt any worse than the Democrats.

Apple doesn't fall far from the tree,I wonder how many people his fuckery is going to take with him.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #62205 on: Today at 09:46:41 AM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:50:45 AM

A telling line from his family. They think that both sides are as bad as each other. Trump has convinced them that he isnt any worse than the Democrats.

I assume they won't bother voting next election then?
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #62206 on: Today at 09:51:47 AM
He's recently said that 'all Americans are praying for Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson'. !! Given that probably about 90% of them will not have a clue who he is I find it highly fucking unlikely.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #62207 on: Today at 10:13:51 AM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 08:31:07 AM




:lmao

Why Tommy Lee Jones calls you a fucking  lunatic ... yiure a genuine lunatic.  A marvellous letter and use of invective on a grand scale.

Funny as it is, Tommy Lee wasnt the author - he just shared it.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #62208 on: Today at 10:14:45 AM
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:13:51 AM
Funny as it is, Tommy Lee wasnt the author - he just shared it.
Who ever wrote it... it is a magnificent piece of invective.  Magnificent.

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #62209 on: Today at 10:53:52 AM
Quote from: soxfan on Today at 03:04:01 AM
Judge for yourself.

No counter-examples come to mind then? It's just a really weird thing which he hasn't seemed to process at all, among a whole host of them though I suppose.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #62210 on: Today at 12:03:18 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:53:52 AM
No counter-examples come to mind then? It's just a really weird thing which he hasn't seemed to process at all, among a whole host of them though I suppose.

You're talking about a man who stared into the sky during a solar eclipse with no protection for his eyes at all. Other than being a fucking idiot, he most likely doesn't listen to the people who tell him the truth about this virus not going away soon because he truly believes in his own mind that he knows better than them.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #62211 on: Today at 12:29:11 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:46:41 AM
I assume they won't bother voting next election then?

I posted this a few pages back about the rich republican that moved to Florida and said with a straight face that if Trump wasn't the president we'd all be dead.  That's how delusional his cult is.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #62212 on: Today at 12:46:07 PM
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #62213 on: Today at 01:36:25 PM
U.S. blocked twenty ventilators from going to Barbados that had already been paid for
https://amp.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/world/americas/haiti/article241783756.html?
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #62214 on: Today at 01:54:40 PM
Watching Fungus, P(ret)ence, Birx and Fauci sharing a lecturn and standing 3-4 ft from each other frequently.  Breathing the same air, touching the podium with the same grip.  Comedy gold.

Q to the Precedent: Aren't you worried about the Act of Succession by being less than 6 ft from the VP without masks?

A: Well we're a little confined up here and do you want me to be speaking to you from behind a mask?


Stay safe, Nancy.

These 2 buzzards go to the hospital and you'll be telling McConnell which way is up.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #62215 on: Today at 02:00:05 PM
Looking back . . .


It makes the Reagan years seem ok now!
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #62216 on: Today at 02:27:03 PM
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 02:00:05 PM
Looking back . . .


It makes the Reagan years seem ok now!

It makes the Bush years seem ok!
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #62217 on: Today at 02:35:58 PM
My President is focused on the important things this morning! :champ

Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump

Advertising in the Failing New York Times is WAY down. Washington Post is not much better. I cant say whether this is because they are Fake News sources of information, to a level that few can understand, or the Virus is just plain beating them up. Fake News is bad for America!

Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump

Thank you Gayle. I only wish the public could fully understand how corrupt & dishonest so much of our Lamestream Media is. My Press Conferences are vital. They are reaching millions of people that are not being told the truth, & havent been for years (Witch-Hunts, Fake News)!

Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump

@gayletrotter
  To this day the establishment media have not admitted that they were wrong and the President was right. @FoxNews
---------------------------

His equally stupid son sent a Fox News video out with this beauty of a tweet. ::)

Donald Trump Jr.
@DonaldJTrumpJr

Take a look back and RT what the liberal media and Joe Biden said about President Trump's aggressive, early response to the #coronavirus.
Thank God @realDonaldTrump is the one in charge during this scourge!
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #62218 on: Today at 02:45:59 PM
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 02:27:03 PM
It makes the Bush years seem ok!
trump really has rehabilitated bushs reputation as a fine statesman
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #62219 on: Today at 03:03:47 PM

Honestly, if only the people who believe Donald F Trump take his ignorant, selfish mdeical advice die of this thing the world will be a better place.

The irony is most of them dont believe in Darwinism.

Unfortunately there will be millions of innocent bystanders, who know enough to ignore him, but will still pay with their health and jobs.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #62220 on: Today at 04:13:36 PM
U.S. cutting off deliveries of masks to Canada now :wanker

Cynthia Mulligan@CityCynthia
BREAKING: In one on one interview Premier Ford tells me Ontario will run out of personal protective equipment for health care workers in one week. US stopped shipment from crossing the border yesterday. #covid19 ⁦@CityNews

Cynthia Mulligan@CityCynthia
The shipment that the US stopped from coming over the border had 3 million masks. Premier Ford says he doesn't know if the province will be able to get new masks in time before the current stock runs out (again he says that will be in a week) #covid19 @citynews
