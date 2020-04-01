« previous next »
Author Topic: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick  (Read 2708108 times)

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62160 on: Yesterday at 04:03:14 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 03:59:58 PM
Surgeon General Jerome Adams has warned the country of a devastating week ahead in the fight against coronavirus.

The next week is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment. Its going to be our 9/11 moment. Its going to be the hardest moment for many Americans in their entire lives, Adams told host Chuck Todd of NBC News Meet the Press.

 :'(

To be fair, they've already surpassed their 9/11 and Pearl Harbor moments.  Nearly three times more people have died of Covid-19 in the US already than on 9/11, let alone Pearl Harbor.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62161 on: Yesterday at 04:14:34 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 04:01:40 PM
This would be the second man accused of rape that you have defended to the hilt on here.

I have always said alleged, I'm pretty sure. Certainly try to anyway. Apart from Bloomberg, since it was about 60 people. Pretty happy to play the numbers on that one.

8 people is a lot too. He's a fucking terrible candidate, like Hillary. And when he doesn't win you don't get to blame Bernie supporters for this one either.

Hillary had a ton of baggage. And she fucked up campaigning in a number of states that Trump won by a few thousand votes which I would say is yes, terrible.

And if 25.7% of Bernie supporters go for Trump again this time around, you bet your ass I'm blaming them. It's incomprehensible really that even 1% would vote for Trump. How do you suddenly abandon your liberal views on life, politics, society and everything to do with it and vote for the complete opposite? Just out of spite? Well, you'd have to be a complete brain dead imbecile to do so. We'll see. Time will tell. Biden may be a horrible candidate. But since he's got the nomination 99% wrapped up and has annihilated Sanders in most primaries, I wouldn't call that terrible. It reminds of the opposition fans who used to call us awful or terrible when we just kept on winning match after match and breaking all sorts of records earlier this season.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62162 on: Yesterday at 04:20:02 PM »
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62163 on: Yesterday at 04:33:32 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 04:14:34 PM
Hillary had a ton of baggage. And she fucked up campaigning in a number of states that Trump won by a few thousand votes which I would say is yes, terrible.

And if 25.7% of Bernie supporters go for Trump again this time around, you bet your ass I'm blaming them. It's incomprehensible really that even 1% would vote for Trump. How do you suddenly abandon your liberal views on life, politics, society and everything to do with it and vote for the complete opposite? Just out of spite? Well, you'd have to be a complete brain dead imbecile to do so. We'll see. Time will tell. Biden may be a horrible candidate. But since he's got the nomination 99% wrapped up and has annihilated Sanders in most primaries, I wouldn't call that terrible. It reminds of the opposition fans who used to call us awful or terrible when we just kept on winning match after match and breaking all sorts of records earlier this season.

It was 12% that went from Bernie to Trump in the graphic you posted, not 25.7%.

I think you're thinking of this a little backwards, though, and I don't say that in an insulting way. Let's use Rogan, who fucking sucks and has done for a long time, as an example.

Rogan would not have voted for Joe Biden at any point. He's not a Democrat, and has never claimed to be.
After having Bernie on his show he said he would probably vote for Bernie.
Now that Bernie is finished, he is not voting for Biden, which he never would and is voting for Trump instead.

By your numbers, that's a Bernie supporter voting for Trump. But he was never going to vote for anyone other than Bernie or Trump. He's not a Bernie supporter in the sense you have assumed that 12% are (leftist/socialist/whatever). He's just a bald asshole that would vote for one Democrat and one Democrat only.

Leaving aside the fact that Joe Rogan is a dickhead, how does anybody the above reflect on Bernie or his legitimate supporters? This is why so many people are convinced Bernie can win in the general. There are a lot of people like Rogan out there (unfortunately) and Bernie can appeal to them in a way that Hillary, Biden, Harris. Warren etc never could.

It's all redundant now, since Bernie is done, but as I've been saying to you multiple times: it's nobody's fault but the losing candidate. Hillary had baggage, Biden has baggage, and if they can't motivate people to vote for them they are squarely to blame.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62164 on: Yesterday at 04:46:07 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 04:14:34 PM
And if 25.7% of Bernie supporters go for Trump again this time around, you bet your ass I'm blaming them. It's incomprehensible really that even 1% would vote for Trump. How do you suddenly abandon your liberal views on life, politics, society and everything to do with it and vote for the complete opposite? Just out of spite?
Again implies that it happened before, where are you pulling this number from? Yes, it will be different this time around because back then, it was unknown how Trump would be in office. You could have guessed and been right, but unknown. That some Bernie supporters went for Trump in '16 (I am disputing that a quarter of them did by the way) makes a modicum of sense when you look at what Trump was running on and if your views were 'the system needs a shakeup/overhaul' it does make some sense that a small percentage of Bernie supporters went Trump between him and Hillary. It makes much less sense now that he is a known quantity and I would expect the numbers to reflect that.

Again we are in a situation where Trump is coming up against the person least equipped to handle what he's going to dish out. Again I will implore everyone to vote D no matter what, and again I will be wholly uninspired while I do so. My biggest hopes are two-fold, 1. that Biden is that last thing boomers saddle everyone with, and 2. If Biden does win, there is impetus to reform voting in this country to not being on a single workday during working hours and making it easier to vote for the young and poor who are typically working multiple jobs and don't always have the luxury of being able to travel to the polling place and waiting in line for an hour to vote. Republicans have played a blinder in making it as hard as possible for the democratic base to vote.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62165 on: Yesterday at 04:51:14 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 04:33:32 PM
It was 12% that went from Bernie to Trump in the graphic you posted, not 25.7%.

I think you're thinking of this a little backwards, though, and I don't say that in an insulting way. Let's use Rogan, who fucking sucks and has done for a long time, as an example.

Rogan would not have voted for Joe Biden at any point. He's not a Democrat, and has never claimed to be.
After having Bernie on his show he said he would probably vote for Bernie.
Now that Bernie is finished, he is not voting for Biden, which he never would and is voting for Trump instead.

By your numbers, that's a Bernie supporter voting for Trump. But he was never going to vote for anyone other than Bernie or Trump. He's not a Bernie supporter in the sense you have assumed that 12% are (leftist/socialist/whatever). He's just a bald asshole that would vote for one Democrat and one Democrat only.

Leaving aside the fact that Joe Rogan is a dickhead, how does anybody the above reflect on Bernie or his legitimate supporters? This is why so many people are convinced Bernie can win in the general. There are a lot of people like Rogan out there (unfortunately) and Bernie can appeal to them in a way that Hillary, Biden, Harris. Warren etc never could.

It's all redundant now, since Bernie is done, but as I've been saying to you multiple times: it's nobody's fault but the losing candidate. Hillary had baggage, Biden has baggage, and if they can't motivate people to vote for them they are squarely to blame.
If anything is right in this world (doubtful), Biden's completely inept and devoid of leadership response to the pandemic will greatly shift primary voter habits in the remaining states. If Warren had opted to get out of the race before super Tuesday like all Biden's centrist opponents did, things would be different now.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62166 on: Yesterday at 04:59:30 PM »
Quote from: ericthered10 on Yesterday at 04:51:14 PM
If anything is right in this world (doubtful), Biden's completely inept and devoid of leadership response to the pandemic will greatly shift primary voter habits in the remaining states. If Warren had opted to get out of the race before super Tuesday like all Biden's centrist opponents did, things would be different now.

The flip side of that is if this had happened a few months earlier she'd probably be coming out of it way ahead. Shame.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62167 on: Yesterday at 05:10:28 PM »
Quote from: Garrus on Yesterday at 04:20:02 PM
https://twitter.com/CREWcrew/status/1245765508156268560

Shock. Horror. Vile c*nt.  :no
I'll print it out in full so no one here misses it.  :no :wanker :no
------------------------------
Citizens for Ethics
@CREWcrew

Massachusetts only received 17% of aid requested and Maine 5%, while Florida will receive its 3rd shipment of 100% of aid requested. Were investigating if the Strategic National Stockpile is distributing aid based on Trumps personal preferences.
------------------------------

Ok RAWK, so as of this moment, here's a comparison from worldometer. Nearly identical case and death numbers. Obviously the people of Florida deserve all of the help they can get, but so does everyone else.

MASSACHUSETTS (a state that is 100% guaranteed to vote against Trump in November)
cases: 11,736
deaths: 216
"Massachusetts only received 17% of aid requested"

FLORIDA (where Mar-A-Lago is; a state Trump won by only 1.2% in 2016)
cases: 12,151
deaths: 218
"Florida will receive its 3rd shipment of 100% of aid requested"




Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62168 on: Yesterday at 05:16:24 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 05:10:28 PM
I'll print it out in full so no one here misses it.  :no :wanker :no
------------------------------
Citizens for Ethics
@CREWcrew

Massachusetts only received 17% of aid requested and Maine 5%, while Florida will receive its 3rd shipment of 100% of aid requested. Were investigating if the Strategic National Stockpile is distributing aid based on Trumps personal preferences.
------------------------------

Ok RAWK, so as of this moment, here's a comparison from worldometer. Nearly identical case and death numbers. Obviously the people of Florida deserve all of the help they can get, but so does everyone else.

MASSACHUSETTS (a state that is 100% guaranteed to vote against Trump in November)
cases: 11,736
deaths: 216
"Massachusetts only received 17% of aid requested"

FLORIDA (where Mar-A-Lago is; a state Trump won by only 1.2% in 2016)
cases: 12,151
deaths: 218
"Florida will receive its 3rd shipment of 100% of aid requested"






A clear abuse of office surely.  Appears he can simply do what he chooses.  Checks and balances absent when it comes to Trump.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62169 on: Yesterday at 05:20:59 PM »
It's now turned into a full fledged dictatorship. Checks and balances no longer apply.

It's not even a pretense of Democratic.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62170 on: Yesterday at 05:32:21 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 05:10:28 PM
I'll print it out in full so no one here misses it.  :no :wanker :no
------------------------------
Citizens for Ethics
@CREWcrew

Massachusetts only received 17% of aid requested and Maine 5%, while Florida will receive its 3rd shipment of 100% of aid requested. Were investigating if the Strategic National Stockpile is distributing aid based on Trumps personal preferences.
------------------------------

Ok RAWK, so as of this moment, here's a comparison from worldometer. Nearly identical case and death numbers. Obviously the people of Florida deserve all of the help they can get, but so does everyone else.

MASSACHUSETTS (a state that is 100% guaranteed to vote against Trump in November)
cases: 11,736
deaths: 216
"Massachusetts only received 17% of aid requested"

FLORIDA (where Mar-A-Lago is; a state Trump won by only 1.2% in 2016)
cases: 12,151
deaths: 218
"Florida will receive its 3rd shipment of 100% of aid requested"





not a shock, more importantly shows the electoral college is unfit for purpose
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62171 on: Yesterday at 05:36:23 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 02:17:52 PM
Ah yes, the lesser of the two evils argument. One of the reasons why a maniac is currently telling us to put scarves on our faces only after saying it was a hoax just a few weeks ago.

You know, despite ordering death squads, running an underground pizza porno parlor, being part of the deep state and being a reptilian, I just have this feeling that she could have handled the current situation a little better. Only just a feeling.
With a country of 300 odd million if you can't find one person that can win against that fool then you're/we're fucked.

As for your second point read my post again, of course she was better than him, of course she would have handled the situation better that the prick. But what you fail to understand is that both her and Biden are shite and yet you still tell us that they are better than him. Both you, I and 99% of people that post on this site know this to be true but it doesn't stop the fact what he's running against are fuckin wank.

Now let me say this again so you understand.  Trump is the worst president in my lifetime and anybody than has run against him would/could have done a better job but that doesn't escape the fact they are shite, not half as bad as him (not by a long long way away) but shite.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62172 on: Yesterday at 05:48:04 PM »
POLITICO
'A searing time for whistleblowers': Ousted intel watchdog wrote private letter to Schumer
 By Natasha Bertrand
18 hrs ago

Two weeks before he was fired, Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson told the Senates top Democrat that the past six months had been a searing time for whistleblowers, and rebuked public officials who fail to defend whistleblowers when the stakes are highest.

In a letter to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer dated March 18 and obtained by POLITICO, Atkinson took a thinly veiled swipe at those who had failed to defend the intelligence official who first reported concerns about Trumps conversation with the president of Ukraine last summer.

As you know, the past six months have been a searing time for whistleblowers and for those who work to protect them from reprisal or threat of reprisal for reporting alleged wrongdoing, Atkinson wrote.

People may spend their entire careers publicly encouraging whistleblowers to come forward and sound the alarm if they observe suspected abuse or wrongdoing in the federal government. Many of those same people proclaim publicly that they will stand by whistleblowers and protect them from reprisal or threat of reprisal when they do sound the alarm. Those repeated assurances of support for whistleblowers in ordinary matters are rendered meaningless if whistleblowers actually come forward in good faith with information concerning an extraordinary matter and are allowed to be vilified, threatened, publicly ridiculed, or -- perhaps even worse -- utterly abandoned by fair weather whistleblower champions. It is precisely when the stakes are highest, and the conditions searing, that public officials must well and faithfully discharge the duties of their offices.

Atkinson -- who was the first to alert Congress last September about an urgent complaint he received from an intelligence official about Trump -- wrote the letter in response to Schumers request one month earlier that all inspectors general investigate instances of retaliation against anyone who has made, or in the future makes, protected disclosures of presidential misconduct.

Trump waged rhetorical war on the whistleblower last fall, calling for the anonymous official to be exposed and questioned, while accusing him of having ties to one of my Democratic opponents and perpetrating a hoax. Some lawmakers used closed-door hearings during the impeachment probe to gather information about the whistleblower and get his alleged identity into the congressional record.

Even Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who has had a reputation for protecting whistleblowers, initially cast doubt on whether the whistleblower at the center of Trumps impeachment deserved to be treated as one. If they are not really a whistleblower, they dont get the protection, he said in September. He changed his tune in a later statement, saying this person appears to have followed the whistleblower protection laws and ought to be heard out and protected.

Trump, for his part, continued the attacks during a press briefing on Saturday, saying that someone should sue [the whistleblowers] ass off.

As for Atkinson, I thought he did a terrible job. Absolutely terrible, Trump said. He took this terrible, inaccurate whistleblower report and he brought it to Congress.

National security attorneys and intelligence community veterans have long expressed concern that Trumps comments will have a chilling effect on future whistleblowers who witness government misconduct.

To that end, Atkinson in his March letter reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening whistleblower protections via the ICIGs Whistleblowing Program, and revealed that the ICIG had begun an awareness campaign at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to inform the ODNIs workforce of their legal right to make protected disclosures anonymously and free from reprisals.

But Atkinson was permanently sidelined by Trump on Friday night -- he was placed on administrative leave until his firing is made official in 30 days, which is the required amount of notice Trump was required to give the congressional intelligence committees of Atkinsons removal.

Atkinson's ouster follows that of former Acting DNI Joseph Maguire, who was fired after his staff briefed members of Congress about Russian interference in the 2020 campaign. Maguire was replaced in the acting role by Richard Grenell, Trump's fiercely loyal ambassador to Germany.

Weeks into the job, Grenell has plowed ahead with a series of internal changes despite the president announcing a permanent pick for the director of national intelligence post, Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas), whose confirmation hearing has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, the office of the director of national intelligence announced that Thomas Monheim, who has served in top legal positions throughout the intelligence community, was named acting inspector general.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/a-searing-time-for-whistleblowers-ousted-intel-watchdog-wrote-private-letter-to-schumer/ar-BB12aHS6?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62173 on: Yesterday at 05:54:10 PM »
Quote from: jason67 on Yesterday at 05:36:23 PM
With a country of 300 odd million if you can't find one person that can win against that fool then you're/we're fucked.

As for your second point read my post again, of course she was better than him, of course she would have handled the situation better that the prick. But what you fail to understand is that both her and Biden are shite and yet you still tell us that they are better than him. Both you, I and 99% of people that post on this site know this to be true but it doesn't stop the fact what he's running against are fuckin wank.

Now let me say this again so you understand.  Trump is the worst president in my lifetime and anybody than has run against him would/could have done a better job but that doesn't escape the fact they are shite, not half as bad as him (not by a long long way away) but shite.

Well then, what are we to do then? It's either we get behind the person who runs against Trump in November or we're all fucked. Even if he/she is "shite" as you describe it. America is facing a national security threat. An existential crisis. And no, I don't mean Covid-19. I mean Trump. But then look at how he's handled that too. He's royally fucked it up and people are dying. This HAS to end.

I want to wake up and turn on the television and see an American President who doesn't wear orange clown makeup and is an embarrassment to the world. One who doesn't ramble on and on about crazy conspiracy theories and has just even a basic understanding of well, anything.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62174 on: Yesterday at 05:57:50 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:16:24 PM
A clear abuse of office surely.  Appears he can simply do what he chooses.  Checks and balances absent when it comes to Trump.

How old is the c*nt? 73-74? If he loses in November, I'd love it if he was tied up in litigation until the day he dies. Or better yet, if he's actually sent to prison for the vast amount of abuses of power he's committed up until now.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62175 on: Yesterday at 06:02:04 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 05:57:50 PM
How old is the c*nt? 73-74? If he loses in November, I'd love it if he was tied up in litigation until the day he dies. Or better yet, if he's actually sent to prison for the vast amount of abuses of power he's committed up until now.
Let's remove the fantasy from the thread, lads.  You're raising expectations.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62176 on: Yesterday at 06:32:24 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 05:54:10 PM
Well then, what are we to do then? It's either we get behind the person who runs against Trump in November or we're all fucked. Even if he/she is "shite" as you describe it. America is facing a national security threat. An existential crisis. And no, I don't mean Covid-19. I mean Trump. But then look at how he's handled that too. He's royally fucked it up and people are dying. This HAS to end.

I want to wake up and turn on the television and see an American President who doesn't wear orange clown makeup and is an embarrassment to the world. One who doesn't ramble on and on about crazy conspiracy theories and has just even a basic understanding of well, anything.
I don't know what the solution is, I really don't.

But for me the system has to change and when I say that I mean that politicians can't be in the pocket of big corporations and do whatever they like because they can get away with it.

They need to be accountable for their actions and sadly they are not, too many people just brush off their lies, corruption, bullshit and the like as 'that's the way it is'.

So if you need to find the answer it's with us, as long as we keep empower these people to do as they like nothing will ever change.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62177 on: Yesterday at 06:50:35 PM »
Quote from: jason67 on Yesterday at 06:32:24 PM
So if you need to find the answer it's with us, as long as we keep empower these people to do as they like nothing will ever change.

There was a lot less wrong with America than is now.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62178 on: Yesterday at 06:57:36 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 05:54:10 PM
Well then, what are we to do then? It's either we get behind the person who runs against Trump in November or we're all fucked. Even if he/she is "shite" as you describe it. America is facing a national security threat. An existential crisis. And no, I don't mean Covid-19. I mean Trump. But then look at how he's handled that too. He's royally fucked it up and people are dying. This HAS to end.

I want to wake up and turn on the television and see an American President who doesn't wear orange clown makeup and is an embarrassment to the world. One who doesn't ramble on and on about crazy conspiracy theories and has just even a basic understanding of well, anything.
also Biden wouldnt have the likes of stephen miller and Jared fucking kushner involved in the decision making process
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62179 on: Yesterday at 07:05:43 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 06:57:36 PM
also Biden wouldnt have the likes of stephen miller and Jared fucking kushner involved in the decision making process
For all of Biden's shortcomings, if this virus drags on and he is elected in November, it wouldn't surprise me if he asks Obama to be a key member of the COVID-19 task force.

Obama over Kushner/Pence? YES PLEASE.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62180 on: Yesterday at 07:09:20 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 07:05:43 PM
For all of Biden's shortcomings, if this virus drags on and he is elected in November, it wouldn't surprise me if he asks Obama to be a key member of the COVID-19 task force.

Obama over Kushner/Pence? YES PLEASE.

If I was Biden, I'd ask Obama to be a key member of any task force. Just make one up. The Earth Defense Against Asteroids and Other Foreign Bodies task force. Just to piss off the likes of Trump and Republicans, and make Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Rush Limbaugh (if he isn't dead by then) froth at the mouth.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62181 on: Yesterday at 07:10:01 PM »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 06:50:35 PM
There was a lot less wrong with America than is now.
Apart from a million odd deaths Dubya oversaw but I'm sure Trump is trying to surpass even that, just happens to be on his own people.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62182 on: Yesterday at 07:22:20 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 07:09:20 PM
If I was Biden, I'd ask Obama to be a key member of any task force. Just make one up. The Earth Defense Against Asteroids and Other Foreign Bodies task force. Just to piss off the likes of Trump and Republicans, and make Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Rush Limbaugh (if he isn't dead by then) froth at the mouth.
The "Reinstate Any Obama Policies That Trump Killed" Task Force :D
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62183 on: Yesterday at 07:56:51 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 07:09:20 PM
If I was Biden, I'd ask Obama to be a key member of any task force. Just make one up. The Earth Defense Against Asteroids and Other Foreign Bodies task force. Just to piss off the likes of Trump and Republicans, and make Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Rush Limbaugh (if he isn't dead by then) froth at the mouth.
can give Rachel Maddow and joe Scarborough the medal of freedom too
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62184 on: Yesterday at 09:13:08 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 07:56:51 PM
can give Rachel Maddow and Joe Scarborough the medal of freedom too

Maddow perhaps, but Scarborough gave Trump far too much oxygen back in 2016.  Don't care if he's a Liverpool fan.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62185 on: Yesterday at 10:29:19 PM »
6 retweets from the Orange SphincterFace in the last 24 hours about "fake news" etc. Nice to see our President is laser-focused on the 1000+ Americans dying each day.
 
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62186 on: Yesterday at 11:21:47 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 10:29:19 PM
6 retweets from the Orange SphincterFace in the last 24 hours about "fake news" etc. Nice to see our President is laser-focused on the 1000+ Americans dying each day.
 

Least he's been consistent
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62187 on: Yesterday at 11:23:52 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:13:08 PM
Maddow perhaps, but Scarborough gave Trump far too much oxygen back in 2016.  Don't care if he's a Liverpool fan.
no idea he was a Liverpool fan but hes an ex republican who likes have a go at trump, or joe Walsh as thatd probably hurt trump more
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62188 on: Yesterday at 11:28:50 PM »
record gun sales for March..
http://www.madnesshub.com/2020/04/covid-19-outbreak-translates-to-new.html

Seriously, how did gun shops pass as essential supplies?


Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62189 on: Yesterday at 11:29:47 PM »
Anyone who votes for trump at this point is an enemy of the human race
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62190 on: Yesterday at 11:33:32 PM »
Quote from: Paul_h on Yesterday at 11:28:50 PM
record gun sales for March..
http://www.madnesshub.com/2020/04/covid-19-outbreak-translates-to-new.html

Seriously, how did gun shops pass as essential supplies?



so they can shoot the virus
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62191 on: Yesterday at 11:40:10 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 11:33:32 PM
so they can shoot the virus deep state liberals who conspired with the Chinese to infect Trump's followers and steal the election from God's President
Fixed!
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62192 on: Yesterday at 11:44:51 PM »
Because most of them actually think that America will turn into some lawless wasteland ala Escape from New York or Escape from L.A. after this is over where everyone will have to fend for themselves and they'll need to shoot anyone who is trying to steal their toilet paper.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62193 on: Today at 12:07:40 AM »
A governor "complaining" or not doing their job isn't appropriate terminology at this moment.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62194 on: Today at 12:35:05 AM »
Watching Bloomberg now. Trump in full flow at his press conference

Trump has bought millions of pills -  hydroxychloroquine, theyre cheap and doctors and nurses might do well to take them before their shifts, maybe. But check first with your doctor of course. Oh and pray yall, and not just so that we can get back to work as soon as possible, but for our wonderful doctors and nurses, who run into work donning protective gear as they enter hospitals, so keen are they to save lives. Its a wonderful sight - wonderful people. (Im paraphrasing).

So pray to a God all of you.

But he definitely wasnt electioneering, just trying to offer advice.

The whole press conference was like something from a really bad movie, where the main character - you - wakes up from a nightmare. Except its actually happening. A total sociopath is leader of the free world.

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62195 on: Today at 12:57:23 AM »
That man needs to rid himself of the sycophantic arseholes as he will end up killing so many needlessly and will rot in a cell when he’s finished as president

Btw does any of his family members have a stake in the company(ies) that are making this drug funded by the state?
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62196 on: Today at 12:59:38 AM »
All it's missing is the Alex Jones slot selling some magic vitamin pills to ward off all ailments. "Give the people hope."
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62197 on: Today at 01:00:59 AM »
https://www.axios.com/newsletters/axios-sneak-peek-c6325dc6-960a-41e3-8fe0-23ad9ec0471d.html?chunk=0&utm_term=twsocialshare

TL:DR fauci is probably getting fired over this because hes not up the idiots arse
