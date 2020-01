The real drug deal is Bolton sitting on his testimony so he can take in millions from his tell-all book. Sickens me.



It would be difficult to argue that Bolton has been a good citizen in all this. But, he is one of the few who would not go beyond certain lines. There were a few others in a similar vein, such as Tillerson, McMaster and Mattis. Though, I accept that those from the military serving the administration (such as McMaster and Mattis) were in a more difficult bind. And (unless I am very mistaken) none of them have instead chosen to publish (for profit) their concerns. It is also probably worth mentioning that things have become worse in the administration since they left. It was always going to be like this.