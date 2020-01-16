« previous next »
Author Topic: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick  (Read 2566726 times)

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60360 on: January 16, 2020, 10:55:44 AM »
Quote from: PhaseOfPlay on January 16, 2020, 06:20:47 AM
They are the Spurs of politics. Just when they get a bit of momentum, they bottle it through simple errors.

 :lmao

Best post on here in a while. That's such an incredibly apt comparison.
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60361 on: January 16, 2020, 11:28:53 AM »
Quote from: GreatEx on January 15, 2020, 03:07:06 AM
But but but CNN are Democrat-loving Trump-bashers!


Whilst a lot of mainstream media in the US have a socially progressive leaning and have disdain for the sort of toxic politics Trump brings, they're still corporations that chase profits first and foremost. The sort of economically-progressive politics that Sanders (and to a lesser extent Warren) espouse are not going to be popular with media corporation executives.

"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' "  Isaac Asimov

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60362 on: January 16, 2020, 12:54:56 PM »
Quote from: GreatEx on January 16, 2020, 09:07:16 AM
I'm as pure as motherfucking snow, I'll have you know!

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60363 on: January 16, 2020, 12:57:20 PM »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on January 16, 2020, 10:18:07 AM
It's not as simple as the economy doing well though. Most ordinary people aren't feeling the benefit of it (high stock market numbers mean nothing to them), and people he specifically promised to help are still struggling - steel and coal jobs have not come back, and farmers have been hit hard by his tariffs. On top of that, he promised to improve healthcare but has made it worse - many people who voted for him will have actually lost their healthcare or gone bankrupt because of it. His trade deal with China has been overshadowed by his impeachment and the Parnas interview last night, and his actions on Iran have not been as popular as he expected.

His national approval rating is at 42%, it should be much higher with a strong economy. Perhaps more importantly, his approval rating is underwater in 8 swing states that he won last time.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.politicususa.com/2020/01/13/trump-approval-rating-underwater-in-8-key-battleground-states-he-won-in-2016.html/amp

There's a saying that politics is 'a game of addition' - to win you have to keep adding people to your side...but all Trump has been doing these past three years is subtracting from his support. Even in 2016 he was less popular than his opponent, he only won because of tiny majorities in a few key states. Those people wanted a change and were prepared to give him a chance. Now that he's been exposed as utterly incompetent and corrupt and hasn't actually changed anything for the better, he's only going to be losing support. It will only take a few thousand votes in a handful of states to tip it the other way. Independents won't dislike his opponent like they did Hillary, Democrats will be more motivated to get out the vote and those who didn't vote because they assumed Hillary would win or were protesting that Bernie wasn't the nominee will be less complacent this time.

His opponent almost doesn't matter that much. All they have to do is appear sane and competent, and give clear, practical explanations of how they will help ordinary people. I'm not impressed with Biden, but he is way ahead of Trump in head to head polls. And Warren will not be 'embarrassed' by him, all he has is 'Pocahontas', she would destroy him in a debate.

I can understand the pessimism, but I just don't see how he keeps the support he had last time, even if his core supporters are still loyal, it's not enough to win.


If the Dems can get the lazy fuckers to the ballot box then the Repugs have no chance,a late entry or even one of the current mob with an ex General as a running mate would destroy him.
Online Giono

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60364 on: January 16, 2020, 02:16:01 PM »
Quote from: GreatEx on January 16, 2020, 07:36:31 AM
American politics is so fucked. I almost don't even care if Trump gets reelected, no one will ever make headway with the things that matter to the rest of the world, ie. Environment and world peace.

Obama got Russia and China etc. To sign a non nuke deal with Iran. Obama signed the Paris climate accord. Obama got a lot more people covered by healthcare.
Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60365 on: January 16, 2020, 02:28:32 PM »
I recommend The Fifth Risk by Michael Lewis.

Truly frightening & maddening, it tells the tale of the new Trump administration during the transition & beyond. Their ignorance & downright corruption is infuriating.
They werent interested in learning, they didnt want to fill jobs, they mostly just wanted to overturn anything Obama did.
The story of what they did at the Department of Energy is jaw-dropping; they had little I interest in anything other than facilitating the carbon fuels industries, going as far as demanding lists of scientists who had been to climate change seminars.
Theyre described as McCarthyist, but they very much remind me of the early nazi party mobsters in their zealotry & wanton ignorance.
Offline mallin9

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60366 on: January 16, 2020, 03:10:51 PM »
Good recommendation and yes, the GOP really does call to mind the Nazi party: if you're in the party we'll take care of you, we are in this together to burn down the govt (eventually, literally) and we don't care what we don't know, we just know what we label as foe.

Just met with a guy who runs a semi prominent science news site and he was very frank that while he considers it of life/death importance he does not carry content about manmade climate change for fear of driving away readers. A science site.  So, let's burn some books and celebrate THE REAL AMERICA

As usual, South Park has said all of this better. It just staggers the mind though, on repeat. Party>reality
Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60367 on: January 16, 2020, 07:49:05 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on January 15, 2020, 10:21:20 PM
The economy is the best it's been for 50-60 years. He just passed a big trade deal with China and made himself look strong on Iran. Anyone who thinks he isn't going to win a second term is deluding themselves. A bunch of has-been and no-mark Democrats fighting it out for the nomination aren't going to stop him.
I agree.

I haven't trusted the American electorate since 2004 at the height of the clusterfuck Iraq war, Bush still got a 2nd term then running against a decorated Vietnam vet who wanted to bring the troops home.

Democrat nominees are a pretty mediocre bunch, not even impeachment will sway the swathes of repugnican voters away from Trump.

Sad times over there.
Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
« Reply #60368 on: January 16, 2020, 09:42:54 PM »
Quote from: Giono on January 16, 2020, 02:16:01 PM
Obama got Russia and China etc. To sign a non nuke deal with Iran. Obama signed the Paris climate accord. Obama got a lot more people covered by healthcare.

True. I've probably fallen victim to the nihilist "both sides" narrative. Lots of conservatives assuring me the Iran deal was toothless and just passing the buck to Obama's successor, but on reflection, no one has actually provided any evidence or elaboration on that viewpoint (well, there was a quote from Homeland season 2 episode 3,which I watched last night....)
Online Rob Dylan

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60369 on: January 16, 2020, 10:36:07 PM »
After Lev Parnas' interview yesterday, when he said Trump knew about all the stuff he & Rudy Guiliani got up to in Ukraine, Trump said he doesn't know him and never spoke to him.

But of course, there are multiple photos of Parnas with Trump, Trump's family (even his ex-wife), and video of them talking. Apparently Parnas' lawyer says he has a picture or video to release every time Trump denies knowing him.
« Last Edit: January 16, 2020, 10:49:46 PM by Rob Dylan »
Online Giono

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60370 on: January 16, 2020, 11:39:03 PM »
Quote from: GreatEx on January 16, 2020, 09:42:54 PM
True. I've probably fallen victim to the nihilist "both sides" narrative. Lots of conservatives assuring me the Iran deal was toothless and just passing the buck to Obama's successor, but on reflection, no one has actually provided any evidence or elaboration on that viewpoint (well, there was a quote from Homeland season 2 episode 3,which I watched last night....)

Trump loves to tout that Putin is his friend and can get things done. Obama got them to actually sign on to the agreement. That's huge. That the ZuS, Russia and China signed anY agreement on anything was huge.

And Obama was behind the TPP. It was designed as a foreign policy initiative to isolate China and give them less leverage in the region while diversifying Asian industrial imports. Also Mexico and Canada signed the TPP. It gave the US benefits that NAFTA didn't...just pure reckless stupidity.
Online Giono

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60371 on: January 16, 2020, 11:40:32 PM »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on January 16, 2020, 10:36:07 PM
After Lev Parnas' interview yesterday, when he said Trump knew about all the stuff he & Rudy Guiliani got up to in Ukraine, Trump said he doesn't know him and never spoke to him.

But of course, there are multiple photos of Parnas with Trump, Trump's family (even his ex-wife), and video of them talking. Apparently Parnas' lawyer says he has a picture or video to release every time Trump denies knowing him.

Imagine...Trump and his crew calling anyone a liar.
Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60372 on: Yesterday at 12:15:55 AM »
Finding it quite entertaining the American bods basically saying "Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. We solemnly swear to do this right and not be fucking shady.. Blah blah blah blah.."

When everyone knows it'll just be a joke.

They want the world to look up to them as an example of Democracy, but they have little chance with these shysters in charge.

I wonder what history will make of it all - and I suspect it won't be kind to anyone involved in UK or UK politics from this era.
Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60373 on: Yesterday at 06:28:59 PM »
Loadsa sharp liberal minds currently speed poring Starr's Clinton arguments so as to augment his petard.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:29:15 AM by jambutty »
Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60374 on: Yesterday at 06:55:52 PM »
Jeez, I post less for a while and the place gets boring.


Try this:

The Washington Post
Youre a bunch of dopes and babies: Inside Trumps stunning tirade against generals
 Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker
1 hr ago

This article is adapted from A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trumps Testing of America, which will be published on Jan. 21 by Penguin Press.

There is no more sacred room for military officers than 2E924 of the Pentagon, a windowless and secure vault where the Joint Chiefs of Staff meet regularly to wrestle with classified matters. Its more common name is the Tank. The Tank resembles a small corporate boardroom, with a gleaming golden oak table, leather swivel armchairs and other mid-century stylings. Inside its walls, flag officers observe a reverence and decorum for the wrenching decisions that have been made there.

Hanging prominently on one of the walls is The Peacemakers, a painting that depicts an 1865 Civil War strategy session with President Abraham Lincoln and his three service chiefs  Lieutenant General Ulysses S. Grant, Major General William Tecumseh Sherman, and Rear Admiral David Dixon Porter. One hundred fifty-​­two years after Lincoln hatched plans to preserve the Union, President Trumps advisers staged an intervention inside the Tank to try to preserve the world order.

By that point, six months into his administration, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had grown alarmed by gaping holes in Trumps knowledge of history, especially the key alliances forged following World War II. Trump had dismissed allies as worthless, cozied up to authoritarian regimes in Russia and elsewhere, and advocated withdrawing troops from strategic outposts and active theaters alike.

Trump organized his unorthodox worldview under the simplistic banner of America First, but Mattis, Tillerson, and Cohn feared his proposals were rash, barely considered, and a danger to Americas superpower standing. They also felt that many of Trumps impulsive ideas stemmed from his lack of familiarity with U.S. history and, even, where countries were located. To have a useful discussion with him, the trio agreed, they had to create a basic knowledge, a shared language.

So on July 20, 2017, Mattis invited Trump to the Tank for what he, Tillerson, and Cohn had carefully organized as a tailored tutorial. What happened inside the Tank that day crystallized the commander in chiefs berating, derisive and dismissive manner, foreshadowing decisions such as the one earlier this month that brought the United States to the brink of war with Iran. The Tank meeting was a turning point in Trumps presidency. Rather than getting him to appreciate Americas traditional role and alliances, Trump began to tune out and eventually push away the experts who believed their duty was to protect the country by restraining his more dangerous impulses.

The episode has been documented numerous times, but subsequent reporting reveals a more complete picture of the moment and the chilling effect Trumps comments and hostility had on the nations military and national security leadership.

Just before 10 a.m. on a scorching summer Thursday, Trump arrived at the Pentagon. He stepped out of his motorcade, walked along a corridor with portraits honoring former chairmen of the Joint Chiefs, and stepped inside the Tank. The uniformed officers greeted their commander in chief. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Joseph F. Dunford Jr. sat in the seat of honor midway down the table, because this was his room, and Trump sat at the head of the table facing a projection screen. Mattis and the newly confirmed deputy defense secretary, Patrick Shanahan, sat to the presidents left, with Vice President Pence and Tillerson to his right. Down the table sat the leaders of the military branches, along with Cohn and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon was in the outer ring of chairs with other staff, taking his seat just behind Mattis and directly in Trumps line of sight.

Mattis, Cohn, and Tillerson and their aides decided to use maps, graphics, and charts to tutor the president, figuring they would help keep him from getting bored. Mattis opened with a slide show punctuated by lots of dollar signs. Mattis devised a strategy to use terms the impatient president, schooled in real estate, would appreciate to impress upon him the value of U.S. investments abroad. He sought to explain why U.S. troops were deployed in so many regions and why Americas safety hinged on a complex web of trade deals, alliances, and bases across the globe.

An opening line flashed on the screen, setting the tone: The post-war international rules-based order is the greatest gift of the greatest generation. Mattis then gave a 20-minute briefing on the power of the NATO alliance to stabilize Europe and keep the United States safe. Bannon thought to himself, Not good. Trump is not going to like that one bit. The internationalist language Mattis was using was a trigger for Trump.

Oh, baby, this is going to be f---ing wild, Bannon thought. If you stood up and threatened to shoot [Trump], he couldnt say postwar rules-based international order. Its just not the way he thinks.

For the next 90 minutes, Mattis, Tillerson, and Cohn took turns trying to emphasize their points, pointing to their charts and diagrams. They showed where U.S. personnel were positioned, at military bases, CIA stations, and embassies, and how U.S. deployments fended off the threats of terror cells, nuclear blasts, and destabilizing enemies in places including Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, the Korea Peninsula, and Syria. Cohn spoke for about 20 minutes about the value of free trade with Americas allies, emphasizing how he saw each trade agreement working together as part of an overall structure to solidify U.S. economic and national security.

Trump appeared peeved by the schoolhouse vibe but also allergic to the dynamic of his advisers talking at him. His ricocheting attention span led him to repeatedly interrupt the lesson. He heard an adviser say a word or phrase and then seized on that to interject with his take. For instance, the word base prompted him to launch in to say how crazy and stupid it was to pay for bases in some countries.

Trumps first complaint was to repeat what he had vented about to his national security adviser months earlier: South Korea should pay for a $10 billion missile defense system that the United States built for it. The system was designed to shoot down any short- and medium-range ballistic missiles from North Korea to protect South Korea and American troops stationed there. But Trump argued that the South Koreans should pay for it, proposing that the administration pull U.S. troops out of the region or bill the South Koreans for their protection.

We should charge them rent, Trump said of South Korea. We should make them pay for our soldiers. We should make money off of everything.

Trump proceeded to explain that NATO, too, was worthless. U.S. generals were letting the allied member countries get away with murder, he said, and they owed the United States a lot of money after not living up to their promise of paying their dues.

Theyre in arrears, Trump said, reverting to the language of real estate. He lifted both his arms at his sides in frustration. Then he scolded top officials for the untold millions of dollars he believed they had let slip through their fingers by allowing allies to avoid their obligations.

We are owed money you havent been collecting! Trump told them. You would totally go bankrupt if you had to run your own business.

Mattis wasnt trying to convince the president of anything, only to explain and provide facts. Now things were devolving quickly. The general tried to calmly explain to the president that he was not quite right. The NATO allies didnt owe the United States back rent, he said. The truth was more complicated. NATO had a nonbinding goal that members should pay at least 2 percent of their gross domestic product on their defenses. Only five of the countries currently met that goal, but it wasnt as if they were shorting the United States on the bill.

More broadly, Mattis argued, the NATO alliance was not serving only to protect western Europe. It protected America, too. This is what keeps us safe, Mattis said. Cohn tried to explain to Trump that he needed to see the value of the trade deals. These are commitments that help keep us safe, Cohn said.

Bannon interjected. Stop, stop, stop, he said. All you guys talk about all these great things, theyre all our partners, I want you to name me now one country and one company thats going to have his back.

Trump then repeated a threat hed made countless times before. He wanted out of the Iran nuclear deal that President Obama had struck in 2015, which called for Iran to reduce its uranium stockpile and cut its nuclear program.

Its the worst deal in history! Trump declared.

Well, actually . . ., Tillerson interjected.

I dont want to hear it, Trump said, cutting off the secretary of state before he could explain some of the benefits of the agreement. Theyre cheating. Theyre building. Were getting out of it. I keep telling you, I keep giving you time, and you keep delaying me. I want out of it.

Before they could debate the Iran deal, Trump erupted to revive another frequent complaint: the war in Afghanistan, which was now Americas longest war. He demanded an explanation for why the United States hadnt won in Afghanistan yet, now 16 years after the nation began fighting there in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Trump unleashed his disdain, calling Afghanistan a loser war. That phrase hung in the air and disgusted not only the military leaders at the table but also the men and women in uniform sitting along the back wall behind their principals. They all were sworn to obey their commander in chiefs commands, and here he was calling the war they had been fighting a loser war.

Youre all losers, Trump said. You dont know how to win anymore.

Trump questioned why the United States couldnt get some oil as payment for the troops stationed in the Persian Gulf. We spent $7 trillion; theyre ripping us off, Trump boomed. Where is the f---ing oil?

Trump seemed to be speaking up for the voters who elected him, and several attendees thought they heard Bannon in Trumps words. Bannon had been trying to persuade Trump to withdraw forces by telling him, The American people are saying we cant spend a trillion dollars a year on this. We just cant. Its going to bankrupt us.

And not just that, the deplorables dont want their kids in the South China Sea at the 38th parallel or in Syria, in Afghanistan, in perpetuity, Bannon would add, invoking Hillary Clintons infamous basket of deplorables reference to Trump supporters.

Trump mused about removing General John Nicholson, the U.S. commander in charge of troops in Afghanistan. I dont think he knows how to win, the president said, impugning Nicholson, who was not present at the meeting.

Dunford tried to come to Nicholsons defense, but the mild-mannered general struggled to convey his points to the irascible president.

Mr. President, thats just not . . ., Dunford started. Weve been under different orders.

Dunford sought to explain that he hadnt been charged with annihilating the enemy in Afghanistan but was instead following a strategy started by the Obama administration to gradually reduce the military presence in the country in hopes of training locals to maintain a stable government so that eventually the United States could pull out. Trump shot back in more plain language.

I want to win, he said. We dont win any wars anymore . . . We spend $7 trillion, everybody else got the oil and were not winning anymore.

Trump by now was in one of his rages. He was so angry that he wasnt taking many breaths. All morning, he had been coarse and cavalier, but the next several things he bellowed went beyond that description. They stunned nearly everyone in the room, and some vowed that they would never repeat them. Indeed, they have not been reported until now.

I wouldnt go to war with you people, Trump told the assembled brass.

Addressing the room, the commander in chief barked, Youre a bunch of dopes and babies.

For a president known for verbiage he euphemistically called locker room talk, this was the gravest insult he could have delivered to these people, in this sacred space. The flag officers in the room were shocked. Some staff began looking down at their papers, rearranging folders, almost wishing themselves out of the room. A few considered walking out. They tried not to reveal their revulsion on their faces, but questions raced through their minds. How does the commander in chief say that? one thought. What would our worst adversaries think if they knew he said this?

This was a president who had been labeled a draft dodger for avoiding service in the Vietnam War under questionable circumstances. Trump was a young man born of privilege and in seemingly perfect health: six feet two inches with a muscular build and a flawless medical record. He played several sports, including football. Then, in 1968 at age 22, he obtained a diagnosis of bone spurs in his heels that exempted him from military service just as the United States was drafting men his age to fulfill massive troop deployments to Vietnam.

Tillerson in particular was stunned by Trumps diatribe and began visibly seething. For too many minutes, others in the room noticed, he had been staring straight, dumbfounded, at Mattis, who was speechless, his head bowed down toward the table. Tillerson thought to himself, Gosh darn it, Jim, say something. Why arent you saying something?
But, as he would later tell close aides, Tillerson realized in that moment that Mattis was genetically a Marine, unable to talk back to his commander in chief, no matter what nonsense came out of his mouth.

The more perplexing silence was from Pence, a leader who should have been able to stand up to Trump. Instead, one attendee thought, Hes sitting there frozen like a statue. Why doesnt he stop the president? Another recalled the vice president was a wax museum guy. From the start of the meeting, Pence looked as if he wanted to escape and put an end to the presidents torrent. Surely, he disagreed with Trumps characterization of military leaders as dopes and babies, considering his son, Michael, was a Marine first lieutenant then training for his naval aviator wings. But some surmised Pence feared getting crosswise with Trump. A total deer in the headlights, recalled a third attendee.

Others at the table noticed Trumps stream of venom had taken an emotional toll. So many people in that room had gone to war and risked their lives for their country, and now they were being dressed down by a president who had not. They felt sick to their stomachs. Tillerson told others he thought he saw a woman in the room silently crying. He was furious and decided he couldnt stand it another minute. His voice broke into Trumps tirade, this one about trying to make money off U.S. troops.

No, thats just wrong, the secretary of state said. Mr. President, youre totally wrong. None of that is true.

Tillersons father and uncle had both been combat veterans, and he was deeply proud of their service.

The men and women who put on a uniform dont do it to become soldiers of fortune, Tillerson said. Thats not why they put on a uniform and go out and die . . . They do it to protect our freedom.

There was silence in the Tank. Several military officers in the room were grateful to the secretary of state for defending them when no one else would. The meeting soon ended and Trump walked out, saying goodbye to a group of servicemen lining the corridor as he made his way to his motorcade waiting outside. Mattis, Tillerson, and Cohn were deflated. Standing in the hall with a small cluster of people he trusted, Tillerson finally let down his guard.

Hes a f---ing moron, the secretary of state said of the president.

The plan by Mattis, Tillerson, and Cohn to train the president to appreciate the internationalist view had clearly backfired.

We were starting to get out on the wrong path, and we really needed to have a course correction and needed to educate, to teach, to help him understand the reason and basis for a lot of these things, said one senior official involved in the planning. We needed to change how he thinks about this, to course correct. Everybody was on board, 100 percent agreed with that sentiment. [But] they were dismayed and in shock when not only did it not have the intended effect, but he dug in his heels and pushed it even further on the spectrum, further solidifying his views.

A few days later, Pences national security adviser, Andrea Thompson, a retired Army colonel who had served in Afghanistan and Iraq, reached out to thank Tillerson for speaking up on behalf of the military and the public servants who had been in the Tank. By September 2017, she would leave the White House and join Tillerson at Foggy Bottom as undersecretary of state for arms control and international security affairs.

The Tank meeting had so thoroughly shocked the conscience of military leaders that they tried to keep it a secret. At the Aspen Security Forum two days later, longtime NBC News correspondent Andrea Mitchell asked Dunford how Trump had interacted during the Tank meeting. The Joint Chiefs chairman misleadingly described the meeting, skipping over the fireworks.

He asked a lot of hard questions, and the one thing he does is question some fundamental assumptions that we make as military leaders  and he will come in and question those, Dunford told Mitchell on July 22. Its a pretty energetic and an interactive dialogue.

One victim of the Tank meeting was Trumps relationship with Tillerson, which forever after was strained. The secretary of state came to see it as the beginning of the end. It would only worsen when news that Tillerson had called Trump a moron was first reported in October 2017 by NBC News.

Trump once again gathered his generals and top diplomats in December 2017 for a meeting as part of the administrations ongoing strategy talks about troop deployments in Afghanistan in the Situation Room, a secure meeting room on the ground floor of the West Wing. Trump didnt like the Situation Room as much as the Pentagons Tank, because he didnt think it had enough gravitas. It just wasnt impressive.

But there Trump was, struggling to come up with a new Afghanistan policy and frustrated that so many U.S. forces were deployed in so many places around the world. The conversation began to tilt in the same direction as it had in the Tank back in July.

All these countries need to start paying us for the troops we are sending to their countries. We need to be making a profit, Trump said. We could turn a profit on this.

Dunford tried to explain to the president once again, gently, that troops deployed in these regions provided stability there, which helped make America safer. Another officer chimed in that charging other countries for U.S. soldiers would be against the law.

But it just wasnt working, one former Trump aide recalled. Nothing worked.

Following the Tank meeting, Tillerson had told his aides that he would never silently tolerate such demeaning talk from Trump about making money off the deployments of U.S. soldiers. Tillersons father, at the age of 17, had committed to enlist in the Navy on his next birthday, wanting so much to serve his country in World War II. His great-uncle was a career officer in the Navy as well. Both men had been on his mind, Tillerson told aides, when Trump unleashed his tirade in the Tank and again when he repeated those points in the Situation Room in December.

We need to get our money back, Trump told his assembled advisers.

That was it. Tillerson stood up. But when he did so, he turned his back to the president and faced the flag officers and the rest of the aides in the room. He didnt want a repeat of the scene in the Tank.

Ive never put on a uniform, but I know this, Tillerson said. Every person who has put on a uniform, the people in this room, they dont do it to make a buck. They did it for their country, to protect us. I want everyone to be clear about how much we as a country value their service.

Tillersons rebuke made Trump angry. He got a little red in the face. But the president decided not to engage Tillerson at that moment. He would wait to take him on another day.

Later that evening, after 8:00, Tillerson was working in his office at the State Departments Foggy Bottom headquarters, preparing for the next day. The phone rang. It was Dunford. The Joint Chiefs chairmans voice was unsteady with emotion. Dunford had much earlier joked with Tillerson that in past administrations the secretaries of state and Defense Department leaders wouldnt be caught dead walking on the same side of the street, for their rivalry was that fierce. But now, as both men served Trump, they were brothers joined against what they saw as disrespect for service members. Dunford thanked Tillerson for standing up for them in the Situation Room.

You took the body blows for us, Dunford said. Punch after punch. Thank you. I will never forget it.

Tillerson, Dunford, and Mattis would not take those body blows for much longer. They failed to rein in Trumps impulses or to break through what they regarded as the presidents stubborn, even dangerous insistence that he knew best. Piece by piece, the guardrails that had hemmed in the chaos of Trumps presidency crumpled.

In March 2018, Trump abruptly fired Tillerson while the secretary of state was halfway across the globe on a sensitive diplomatic mission to Africa to ease tensions caused by Trumps demeaning insults about African countries. Trump gave Tillerson no rationale for his firing, and afterward acted as if they were buddies, inviting him to come by the Oval Office to take a picture and have the president sign it. Tillerson never went.

Mattis continued serving as the defense secretary, but the presidents sudden decision in December 2018 to withdraw troops from Syria and abandon Americas Kurdish allies there  one the president soon reversed, only to remake 10 months later  inspired him to resign. Mattis saw Trumps desired withdrawal as an assault on a soldiers code. He began to feel like he was becoming complicit, recalled one of the secretarys confidants.

The media interpretation of Mattis resignation letter as a scathing rebuke of Trumps worldview brought the presidents anger to a boiling point. Trump decided to remove Mattis two months ahead of the secretarys chosen departure date. His treatment of Mattis upset the secretarys staff. They decided to arrange the biggest clap out they could. The event was a tradition for all departing secretaries. They wanted a line of Pentagon personnel that stretched for a mile applauding Mattis as he left for the last time. It was going to be yuge, staffers joked, borrowing from Trumps glossary.

But Mattis would not allow it.

No, we are not doing that, he told his aides. You dont understand the president. I work with him. You dont know him like I do. He will take it out on Shanahan and Dunford.

Dunford stayed on until September 2019, retiring at the conclusion of his four-year term as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. One of Dunfords first public acts after leaving office was to defend a military officer attacked by Trump, Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council official who testified in the House impeachment inquiry about his worries over Trumps conduct with Ukraine. Trump dismissed Vindman as a Never Trumper, but Dunford stepped forward to praise the Purple Heart recipient as a professional, competent, patriotic, and loyal officer. He has made an extraordinary contribution to the security of our nation.

By then, however, Trump had become a president entirely unrestrained. He had replaced his raft of seasoned advisers with a cast of enablers who executed his orders and engaged his obsessions. They saw their mission as telling the president yes.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/youre-a-bunch-of-dopes-and-babies-inside-trumps-stunning-tirade-against-generals/ar-BBZ3qsx?ocid=spartanntp
Online Red Berry

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60375 on: Yesterday at 09:06:41 PM »
Y'see this is what we need.  This is what we need people to see.  Trump's rages are widely reported from behind the scenes.  His bad attitude, his insults, his foul language.  They need to get him on that stand and try to trigger him.

A good prosecutor tries to provoke the defendant.  If they lose their cool they might let something slip, or come across a certain way that turns a jury against them.  Of course, the GOP half of the Senate jury will almost certainly never turn on Trump; but the jury that is the electorate very well could.

Get him flying into one of his rages live and on air, for everyone to see.  Get him swearing and indignant and furious at his treatment.  Let people see him unhinged and throwing his toys out the pram.  It's what Republicans fear most - especially those in the purple states eyeing their poll numbers.  That Trump will demonstrate just how unfit he is for his office.
Online Rob Dylan

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60376 on: Yesterday at 09:22:32 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:06:41 PM
Y'see this is what we need.  This is what we need people to see.  Trump's rages are widely reported from behind the scenes.  His bad attitude, his insults, his foul language.  They need to get him on that stand and try to trigger him.

A good prosecutor tries to provoke the defendant.  If they lose their cool they might let something slip, or come across a certain way that turns a jury against them.  Of course, the GOP half of the Senate jury will almost certainly never turn on Trump; but the jury that is the electorate very well could.

Get him flying into one of his rages live and on air, for everyone to see.  Get him swearing and indignant and furious at his treatment.  Let people see him unhinged and throwing his toys out the pram.  It's what Republicans fear most - especially those in the purple states eyeing their poll numbers.  That Trump will demonstrate just how unfit he is for his office.

Will Trump have to testify though, or can he avoid it?
Online Giono

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60377 on: Yesterday at 09:33:55 PM »
So Epstein's lawyers are going to defend Trump? It's a small world...
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60378 on: Yesterday at 09:51:12 PM »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 09:33:55 PM
So Epstein's lawyers are going to defend Trump? It's a small world...

Hopefully the same result.
Offline Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60379 on: Yesterday at 10:03:46 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on January 15, 2020, 10:29:23 PM
It's the truth. You're probably assuming that most people care more about all of the truly awful things he's done and illegalities that he's committed than say the economy doing well. They don't. Besides, who's going to beat him?

Sanders? Don't make me laugh. Warren? He'll just embarrass her. Biden? He'll fracture the party and the uber-leftists who throw bigger tantrums than Trump when things don't go their way aren't going to vote for him in the same way they didn't vote for Clinton. Trump's got more money and resources than anyone he could potentially face. He's got it in the bag unfortunately.

I can't see any of the Democrats beating Trump if things stay the same. However, the economy is not as strong as it's assumed. There is real concern that the economy is very fragile and that we are heading for some serious problems. If Trump is lucky enough that things hold together during 2020, he will win a second term. If not, if the economy falls, then I believe he has no chance.

What Trump has managed to do all through his term is he has decided what the topic of discussion should be. If I stick with the economy, Trump has managed to keep everyone's focus on the stock market. Since it's up the assumption is all is fine. But if you dig deeper the picture isn't pretty. The low interest policy has encouraged borrowing. Companies have borrowed and bought back their on shares and that has driven the market higher. At the same time the low interest rates have eroded pension funds and it has been bad for banks. So bad that banks don't trust each other anymore. That was seen in a steep increase in interest rates between banks. This has forced the Federal Reserve to rush out. Basically they print money like crazy to help the banks. Essentially we are back in 2008 but with a much, much worse situation. If this crisis unfolds on Trump's watch then a palm tree would beat him in the election.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:05:28 PM by Gnurglan »
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60380 on: Yesterday at 10:32:09 PM »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 06:55:52 PM
Jeez, I post less for a while and the place gets boring.


Try this:

The Washington Post
Youre a bunch of dopes and babies: Inside Trumps stunning tirade against generals
 Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/youre-a-bunch-of-dopes-and-babies-inside-trumps-stunning-tirade-against-generals/ar-BBZ3qsx?ocid=spartanntp


Whilst it's always nice to read stories showing how much of a twat the fat, orange sex pest really is, I want to puke when seeing the bullshit peddled about US presences around the world 'protecting American security'. They're protecting American corporate & economic interests, and their military ARE 'soldiers of fortune' - although not for themselves, but for Wall Street. A very well armed privateer force, used to crush any government that doesn't acquiesce to Uncle Sam's corporate-capitalism blueprint.
Online GreatEx

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60381 on: Today at 12:27:04 AM »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:32:09 PM

Whilst it's always nice to read stories showing how much of a twat the fat, orange sex pest really is, I want to puke when seeing the bullshit peddled about US presences around the world 'protecting American security'. They're protecting American corporate & economic interests, and their military ARE 'soldiers of fortune' - although not for themselves, but for Wall Street. A very well armed privateer force, used to crush any government that doesn't acquiesce to Uncle Sam's corporate-capitalism blueprint.

Yeah, I don't mind the interventionist / neocons getting their noses bloodied. Of course, Trump wanting to charge countries for the privilege of having American soldiers setting up their strategic outposts is repulsive, and he is an evil idiot.
Online Red Berry

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60382 on: Today at 09:49:16 AM »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 09:22:32 PM
Will Trump have to testify though, or can he avoid it?

I'm guessing this is what McConnell is anxious to avoid. But fuck me, imagine a president not testifying at HIS OWN impeachment trial? Yep, definitely nothing to hide there!
Online Chakan

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60383 on: Today at 01:29:19 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:49:16 AM
I'm guessing this is what McConnell is anxious to avoid. But fuck me, imagine a president not testifying at HIS OWN impeachment trial? Yep, definitely nothing to hide there!

Well when you own the judge and the jury why would he need to ?
Online Red Berry

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60384 on: Today at 09:34:04 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:29:19 PM
Well when you own the judge and the jury why would he need to ?

Trump can perjure himself just sitting down. ;D
Online Chakan

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60385 on: Today at 09:36:01 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:34:04 PM
Trump can perjure himself just sitting down. ;D

Oh Im sure, hes incapable of actually telling the truth, theres just no need for him to testify which is a shame
