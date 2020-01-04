« previous next »
Author Topic: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick  (Read 2543872 times)

Offline lobsterboy

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59960 on: Yesterday at 01:22:52 PM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on January  3, 2020, 05:18:47 PM
How scary can this get?

A lot more yet considering the idiots, cowards and cold calculated psychopaths running the world at present.
Offline Gnurglan

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59961 on: Yesterday at 01:39:48 PM »
Had Iran taken out an American general it would have been called an act of war or a declaration of war. Now it's sold as some sort of clever move. It's an act of war and it's stupid.
Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Offline ALPH1217

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59962 on: Yesterday at 03:04:04 PM »
The dog is being wagged.
Online RedSince86

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59963 on: Yesterday at 03:11:44 PM »
Mike Pence accusing Suleimani as being part of 9/11.

Does Pence know of the actual Sunni/Shia divide.

#Desperation
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Red Berry

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59964 on: Yesterday at 03:21:35 PM »
He'll observe the polls to see if there's a bounce.  If there is, he'll try something else.  If there isn't - he'll probably try something else.

And this is an administration WITHOUT John Bolton.

Offline Gnurglan

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59965 on: Yesterday at 03:48:14 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 03:11:44 PM
Mike Pence accusing Suleimani as being part of 9/11.

Does Pence know of the actual Sunni/Shia divide.

#Desperation

Maybe it just shows how clueless they are. The people in the intelligence agencies must wonder why they collect information at all.
Offline Giono

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59966 on: Yesterday at 03:58:57 PM »
Quote from: Samie on January  3, 2020, 05:53:28 PM
Have been watching CNN on and off for the last couple of hours and they keep going on about the Strait of Hormuz being the most likely place Iran will likely retaliate almost like they want it to happen.

CNN are middle east warmongers. More than the rest even.

Offline Giono

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59967 on: Yesterday at 03:59:48 PM »
Quote from: Jake on January  3, 2020, 06:19:13 PM
Hopefully they'll just send a drone to take trump out and leave the innocent people to it.

Fucking hell, governments are dicks aren't they.

Trump hotel?
Offline ToneLa

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59968 on: Yesterday at 03:59:59 PM »
Offline Giono

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59969 on: Yesterday at 04:09:49 PM »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 01:18:44 AM
It's nothing short of stunning how the US continues to peddle the 'Iran terrorism' line, completely (conveniently) ignoring how their best mates in the Gulf brought and funded madrassas with Bin Laden, Al Qa'eda and ISIS.

Iran's regime is many things, far from good. But Iranians didn't fly planes into buildings, neither did they carry out suicide bombings in the west. No-one did more to stamp out ISIS from Mosul, and other parts of Iraq/Syria than Russia/Iran backed militias -inconvenient and uncomfortable as that may seem. The Kurds did a tremendous job, but it was mostly holding forts up north. The real surges against ISIS and driving them out of towns was done by these militias.

Again, Iran (and by proxy Hezbollah) are no angels. My own personal opinion is most of the time they're not fighting angels either.

However, to keep peddling this no.1 terrorists around the globe nonsense while the Saudi's, Qatari's and other gulf states get a free pass is fairly hilarious.

The US keeps baiting Iran for war; repeated sanctions aren't working as well as they hoped, so now this. Just come out and say you want a fight and save everyone the charade.


This.
Offline jambutty

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59970 on: Yesterday at 04:46:33 PM »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 03:59:48 PM
Trump hotel?

Call in a bomb threat, wait till they evacuate, then implode one of his ugly fuckers.

Total destruction, no casualties.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59971 on: Yesterday at 06:26:15 PM »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 03:58:57 PM
CNN are middle east warmongers. More than the rest even.

More than Fox Spews and OAN ?  Naa I'm not having that,they were just doing their job and pointing out the easiest,cheapest target that Iran can go for.
Online Jiminy Cricket

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59972 on: Yesterday at 06:47:27 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:26:15 PM
More than Fox Spews and OAN ?  Naa I'm not having that,they were just doing their job and pointing out the easiest,cheapest target that Iran can go for.
CNN is more than a bit shit, though. When the Malaysian airplane whet missing - and I am not exaggerating here - something like 98% of their coverage was on the missing plane for a full six weeks. I watched a lot of news back then, and every time I'd try their channel, they were still talking about it, with that Richard guy from the UK (who normally provided advice about booking flights, exchange rates, or other stuff related to holidays), or having one of their presenters in a flight simulator, or even in a mini-sub. It was fucking insane.

http://nymag.com/intelligencer/2014/04/cnns-9-most-deplorable-flight-370-moments.html
Offline Giono

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59973 on: Yesterday at 09:10:31 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:26:15 PM
More than Fox Spews and OAN ?  Naa I'm not having that,they were just doing their job and pointing out the easiest,cheapest target that Iran can go for.

Fox like Republican wars.

CNN has reach and they beat the war drum. Gotta sell more erectile dysfunction meds.
Offline jambutty

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59974 on: Yesterday at 10:32:28 PM »
CBS News
Iran expert calls strike on Iranian general "stunningly" stupid
 Grace Segers
2 hrs ago

An expert on Iran called the U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani this week "stunningly" stupid and counterproductive.

"It was a stunningly, can I say, stupid and counterproductive move on the part of the United States. And we're going to pay the price of this, and the people of the Middle East will pay the price for this for years to come," said Barbara Slavin, director of the Future of Iran Initiative at the Atlantic Council, a think tank.

Soleimani was the head of Iran's elite Quds military force and one of the most powerful figures in the Islamic Republic. His death has led to vows of revenge from Iran and fears of an all-out conflict.

President Trump said Friday Soleimani "was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel," and that the action was taken "to stop a war," not start one.

Slavin said in an interview with "CBS This Morning: Saturday" that she sees winners and losers from the strike.

"Winners from this are ISIS, al Qaeda, Sunni fundamentalists that hate Iran as well as the United States, Russia, China, which will become more powerful in the Middle East," Slavin said, adding that this action would make it "untenable for American forces to stay in Iraq."

Slavin also alluded to Mr. Trump's impeachment.

"Killing Soleimani does nothing but feed Donald Trump's ego, and distract attention from other issues involving him, very temporarily," she said.

Slavin faulted Mr. Trump for pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal last year. "Donald Trump decided to leave a deal that was working."

She said, "Donald Trump started this cycle of escalation. If there is a war, it is Donald Trump's war."

In a briefing with reporters on Friday evening, a senior administration official said the strike against Soleimani was aimed at de-escalation. The Defense Department said earlier he was behind recent attacks on coalition bases in Iraq, including one on December 27 that killed an American defense contractor.

The official also said they did not expect retaliation for the strike, but did not say why.

"I'm just saying that weakness invites more aggression," the official said. "Timidity will invite more aggression."

"We're speaking in a language the regime understands," the official said.

National security adviser Robert O'Brien reiterated those points in a call with reporters Friday evening, saying the "defensive" attack on Soleimani was "designed to prevent further bloodshed" and was "fully authorized" under the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution.

O'Brien said the president and other senior administration officials have briefed members of Congress and will continue to do so when members of Congress return from recess next week.

Mr. Trump did not inform some key members of Congress ahead of the strike. Senator Mark Warner expressed disappointment that the president did not brief the Gang of Eight  a group of eight high-ranking congressional leaders from both parties  before it happened.

"I believe there was a threat. The question of the time and place of us taking action on that threat is something that is still subject to some debate," Warner said. "I think it would have been appropriate for the administration to brief congressional leadership before this action was taken ... The fact that they didn't, the fact they chose not to, I'm deeply disappointed in, and I will be urging them to do a briefing as soon as possible coming up next week."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/iran-expert-calls-strike-on-iranian-general-stunningly-stupid/ar-BBYC0wi?ocid=spartandhp
Offline sashraf1066

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59975 on: Yesterday at 11:33:37 PM »
Don't think it was Trump's decision alone. Might sound bizarre but Trump is the Deep State's most controlled President ever. Everything they've asked, he has delivered.
Offline jambutty

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59976 on: Today at 12:05:53 AM »
CNN
Donald Trump warns Iran that 'we have targeted 52 Iranian sites' if any Americans are attacked
 By Greg Clary, CNN
34 mins ago

President Donald Trump said Saturday evening the United States has "targeted 52 Iranian sites" for attack should the country strike "any Americans, or American assets."

The string of tweets come after the White House formally notified Congress on Saturday of the US operation that killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani on Thursday.

"We have ... targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran" and "if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets... Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD," Trump wrote in a series of tweets.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/donald-trump-warns-iran-that-we-have-targeted-52-iranian-sites-if-any-americans-are-attacked/ar-BBYCxEl?ocid=spartanntp
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59977 on: Today at 12:35:49 AM »
This c*nt needs taken out. He'll start WW3. What an absolute fucking clown this stupid bastard is.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59978 on: Today at 12:39:58 AM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 12:35:49 AM
This c*nt needs taken out. He'll start WW3. What an absolute fucking clown this stupid bastard is.

I've been saying he needs a bullet from the beginning.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59979 on: Today at 12:49:41 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:39:58 AM
I've been saying he needs a bullet from the beginning.
I'm normally hesitant in jumping to hyperbole. But I'm not being hyperbolic now when I say that. This dickhead is so thick, he doesn't understand what he's doing, and any American out there backing this c*nt can get to fuck and all. What we're now going to see is retaliation from factions loyal to Soleimani itching for revenge, regardless if they are ordered to or not. The stupid c*nt has lit a powderkeg that can't be controlled.
Offline jambutty

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59980 on: Today at 01:30:21 AM »
The New York Times
White House Withholds 20 Emails Between Two Trump Aides on Ukraine Aid
 Charlie Savage and Eric Lipton
51 mins ago

WASHINGTON  The Trump administration disclosed on Friday that there were 20 emails between a top aide to President Trumps acting chief of staff and a colleague at the White Houses Office of Management and Budget discussing the freeze of a congressionally mandated military aid package for Ukraine.

But in response to a court order that it swiftly process those pages in response to a Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA, lawsuit filed by The New York Times, the Office of Management and Budget delivered a terse letter saying it would not turn over any of the 40 pages of emails  not even with redactions.

All 20 documents are being withheld in full, wrote Dionne Hardy, the offices Freedom of Information Act officer.

The Timess information act request sought email messages between Robert Blair, a top aide to Mr. Trumps acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, and Michael Duffey, an official in the White Houses Office of Management and Budget who was in charge of handling the process for releasing $391 million in weapons and security assistance Congress had appropriated to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression.

In her letter, Ms. Hardy cited exemptions to the Freedom of Information Act for correspondence involving the presidents staff and internal policy deliberations, suggesting that the disclosure of this material would inhibit the frank and candid exchange of views that is necessary for effective government decision-making.

David McCraw, a lawyer for The Times, said the newspaper would challenge the blanket withholding of the documents and would ask the judge overseeing the lawsuit, Judge Amy Berman Jackson, to approve an expedited schedule for briefs and arguments given the urgent public interest in learning more about the dispute.

The Trump administration has moved to withhold all the emails in full  not even disclosing the dates they were sent, or the shape of paragraphs covered by black lines.

The heart of the accusation against Mr. Trump is that he abused his official powers, including withholding a promised White House meeting and congressionally mandated military aid, in an attempt to coerce Ukraines president into announcing investigations that could deliver personal political benefits to Mr. Trump.

In October, the Democratic-led House Intelligence Committee had also subpoenaed the Office of Management and Budget for all Ukraine-related documents, but the White House refused to produce them. It also instructed several key current and former officials with inside knowledge of the episode not to testify.

Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, has portrayed Mr. Blair and Mr. Duffey as two of the four key witnesses he believes the Senate should call in Mr. Trumps impeachment trial, along with Mr. Mulvaney and John R. Bolton, Mr. Trumps former national security adviser. Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and the majority leader, has expressed opposition to calling witnesses and again criticized the House investigation on Friday.

The Trump administrations move to withhold all the emails in full  not even disclosing the dates they were sent, or the shape of paragraphs covered by black lines  is a step beyond its heavy censorship of a related set of emails it released in response to another Freedom of Information Act lawsuit brought by the Center for Public Integrity.

The documents released to the center consisted of about 300 pages of emails between the Office of Management and Budget and the Pentagon about the Ukraine aid package. While the officially released version was heavily redacted  and the center is contesting the censorship in further litigation  the visible portions showed, among other things, that Pentagon officials had worried that holding the funds could be an illegal impoundment.

A report on Thursday by the legal policy website Just Security added further fuel to the controversy by revealing what was under some, but not all, of the deletions. The website said it had been shown some of the emails in unredacted form, including an Aug. 30 message from Mr. Duffey to a Pentagon budget official stating that there was clear direction from POTUS  an acronym referring to the president of the United States  to continue to hold the Ukraine military assistance.

The Times separately reported this week that Mr. Blair warned Mr. Mulvaney to expect Congress to become unhinged if the White House went ahead with the hold on the aid.

Earlier on Friday, Mr. Schumer went to the Senate floor to praise the reporting by The Times, the Center for Public Integrity and Just Security as an additional reason for the Senate, as part of Mr. Trumps trial, to seek documents and testimony that the White House had blocked House impeachment investigators from obtaining.

What constituted clear direction? Mr. Schumer asked. Did he get an order from the president, or did someone like Mr. Mulvaney get an order from the president passed on to Mr. Duffey? Was there discussion among officials about covering up for the president in delay of military assistance? These are questions that can only be answered by examination of the documentary evidence and by the testimony of key Trump administration officials under oath in a Senate trial.

At least four collections of emails have now been released, or shared with reporters, detailing correspondence between White House officials and their counterparts at the Office of Management and Budget or the Defense Department.

Over all, these exchanges show growing tension between the White House and the Pentagon in late August and early September, as Defense Department officials questioned if they would be able to spend all of congressionally appropriated military aid to Ukraine before the deadline at the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/white-house-withholds-20-emails-between-two-trump-aides-on-ukraine-aid/ar-BBYB0h5
Online John C

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59981 on: Today at 08:57:55 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 03:21:35 PM

And this is an administration WITHOUT John Bolton.

This is what I've been wondering in the last few days. Why now or is it that USA just never had the opportunity until Thursday. And who is strategising with Trump?
Why the fuck couldn't this be one of the issues they just kept off his desk.
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59982 on: Today at 09:38:40 AM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:57:55 AM
This is what I've been wondering in the last few days. Why now or is it that USA just never had the opportunity until Thursday. And who is strategising with Trump?
Why the fuck couldn't this be one of the issues they just kept off his desk.
An impending election... thats the answer.

And probably crucially, he was not in Iran and an easy target.
Offline Samie

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59983 on: Today at 09:59:51 AM »
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59984 on: Today at 10:20:08 AM »
Quote from: Mimi on January  3, 2020, 05:43:24 AM
I cannot comment on what Iran will do but the entire history of trump is using a sledgehammer where a scalpel will do. If he feels he has won he will redouble his attacks.  This was why it was important to take away the 2001 AUMF away from him, which Representative Barbara Lee tried to do but was thwarted by her own Democratic colleagues.  There is no plan to contain the fallout from the strike; they are hoping Iran escalates, and if they wont, Trump will. The other part of Trumps history is people thinking he will control himself or they can control him. There is no control, logic or reason with Trump and those who surround him.

Yeah, after this much time to assess Trump it seems the people in charge of giving him the options still hadn't figured out you have to keep the extreme measures off the list...

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/04/us/politics/trump-suleimani.html

Not a great look for their military planners either if they can't read and obey the fact that despite wearing the cloak of President they're dealing with the substance of an insecure, cowardly man-baby.
Online Red Berry

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59985 on: Today at 10:24:54 AM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:57:55 AM
This is what I've been wondering in the last few days. Why now or is it that USA just never had the opportunity until Thursday. And who is strategising with Trump?
Why the fuck couldn't this be one of the issues they just kept off his desk.

They could never hope to keep him shackled forever, especially with him desperate.

But, well, judges...
Offline Samie

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59986 on: Today at 10:54:48 AM »
Obviously they're not going to confirm or deny this but our own buffoon has sent in the SAS into Iraq to basically get British personnel out of there. It's all over a few Sunday papers and social media.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59987 on: Today at 11:29:13 AM »
It's definitely time to take out the orange one.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59988 on: Today at 11:38:12 AM »
Quote from: sashraf1066 on Yesterday at 11:33:37 PM
Don't think it was Trump's decision alone. Might sound bizarre but Trump is the Deep State's most controlled President ever. Everything they've asked, he has delivered.

This sounds interesting. Who is calling the shots Sashraf?
Offline Cruiser

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59989 on: Today at 11:42:33 AM »
Coming from a non-political background and family of dodgers Trump doesn't really understand war and its consequences. He's thinks its like a computer game. His defence chiefs will brief him on assets available, targets and sustainability and he will respond 'yeah cool, fuck yeah, lets do 'em' without any understanding of the complexities invloved.

Its all game to this nutcase's extreme narcissism.

Offline No666

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59990 on: Today at 11:44:26 AM »
Images of repatriated body bags won't help his reelection.
Online RedSince86

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59991 on: Today at 11:50:41 AM »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 11:42:33 AM
Coming from a non-political background and family of dodgers Trump doesn't really understand war and its consequences. He's thinks its like a computer game. His defence chiefs will brief him on assets available, targets and sustainability and he will respond 'yeah cool, fuck yeah, lets do 'em' without any understanding of the complexities invloved.

Its all game to this nutcase's extreme narcissism.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1o_8b31GRnU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1o_8b31GRnU</a>

Online Red-Soldier

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59992 on: Today at 11:50:53 AM »
Quote from: sashraf1066 on Yesterday at 11:33:37 PM
Don't think it was Trump's decision alone. Might sound bizarre but Trump is the Deep State's most controlled President ever. Everything they've asked, he has delivered.

Nah, sounds legit to me  ;)
Offline Cruiser

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59993 on: Today at 12:01:33 PM »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 11:44:26 AM
Images of repatriated body bags won't help his reelection.

His supporters don't care. They'll deem it a sacrifice worth paying. Check out his twitter, his supports are crackpots.
