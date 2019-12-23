« previous next »
Ill Douche - Fungal Dick

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
December 23, 2019, 11:07:00 AM
Quote from: jambutty on December 23, 2019, 10:57:58 AM
Mediaite
Trump Attacks Windmills in Speech to Conservative Group: I Never Understood Wind
 Connor Mannion
5 hrs ago

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-attacks-windmills-in-speech-to-conservative-group-i-never-understood-wind/ar-BBYfIpV

It beggars belief and denigrates the US to imagine how so many people can support this gobshite.
That article really should have been titled Trump Tilting at Windmills. Though, maybe too obvious or has been done to death (I seem to recall that Trump repeatedly uses 'windmills' instead of 'wind turbines').

Yes, Trump is the gobshite league champion, and he wins every year. Winner.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
December 23, 2019, 11:11:32 AM
Oh he understands wind all right.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
December 23, 2019, 01:11:47 PM
Hes studied it better than anyone dontcha know.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
December 23, 2019, 01:22:22 PM
Old man shouts at turbine.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
December 23, 2019, 01:52:44 PM
Quote from: thejbs on December 23, 2019, 01:22:22 PM
Old man shouts at turbine.

It's a windmill!!

Because this = this!!

=
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
December 23, 2019, 02:37:46 PM
If it's not wind it's fake blew(s).
Enjoy the holidays, Rawkites!

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
December 23, 2019, 05:01:01 PM
Quote from: jambutty on December 23, 2019, 10:57:58 AM

President Donald Trump went off on a longtime subject of his ire, windmills,
That's some incoherent, incomprehensible, inaccurate ramble that.
laughing under sunny meadows

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
December 23, 2019, 05:09:42 PM
Quote from: John C on December 23, 2019, 05:01:01 PM
That's some incoherent, incomprehensible, inaccurate ramble that.
Yes. His words always should be read in the original Trumpese for their full effect.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
December 23, 2019, 05:34:53 PM
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 12:27:50 AM
POLITICO
House counsel suggests Trump could be impeached again
 By Josh Gerstein and Kyle Cheney
3 hrs ago
'
The House is open to the prospect of impeaching President Donald Trump a second time, lawyers for the Judiciary Committee said Monday.

House Counsel Douglas Letter said in a filing in federal court that a second impeachment could be necessary if the House uncovers new evidence that Trump attempted to obstruct investigations of his conduct. Letter made the argument as part of an inquiry by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals into whether Democrats still need testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn after the votes last week to charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

If McGahns testimony produces new evidence supporting the conclusion that President Trump committed impeachable offenses that are not covered by the Articles approved by the House, the Committee will proceed accordingly  including, if necessary, by considering whether to recommend new articles of impeachment, Letter wrote.

Its the first impeachment-related filing by the House since lawmakers voted, mostly along party lines, to impeach Trump over allegations stemming from efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rivals. It comes just hours after the Justice Department argued that the impeachment votes undercut lawmakers ongoing court case demanding testimony from McGahn, who was special counsel Robert Muellers central witness.

In a brief filed early Monday morning, DOJ lawyers acknowledge that the Houses approval of two articles of impeachment  focused on Trumps alleged effort to withhold aid from Ukraine and his blockade of the House inquiry  do not render moot the legal fight over McGahn.

However, the Justice Department attorneys said the House Judiciary Committees decision to move forward with impeachment means theres no longer urgency to resolve the Houses case. That bolsters the Trump administrations argument that the courts should simply butt out of the legal showdown, the DOJ filing says.

The reasons for refraining are even more compelling now that what the Committee asserted  whether rightly or wrongly  as the primary justification for its decision to sue no longer exists, the DOJ lawyers wrote, without elaborating on that claim.

A second Justice Department brief in a related case  the Judiciary Committee's demand for Mueller's grand jury evidence  suggests without basis that the Judiciary Committee's decision to advance articles of impeachment on the Ukraine scandal have effectively ruled out any effort to impeach the president based on Mueller's evidence, therefore rendering the matter moot.

It's unclear why the Justice Department argues that the committee has conceded that the Mueller impeachment investigation is over when House lawyers and lawmakers have described it as ongoing and active.

House lawyers indicated in advance of last weeks committee and floor votes that the panel planned to push on with its impeachment-related investigations. Democratic lawmakers who led the House impeachment inquiry have long contended that their efforts to gather more evidence would continue and that the timing of the impeachment vote reflected the urgency of the matter, not the conclusion of the effort to obtain witnesses and documents.

Letters new filing emphasizes the fact that nothing precludes the House from impeaching Trump again if it unearths new evidence, though no member of Democratic leadership has suggested such a course, particularly with a looming Senate trial and the presidential primary season imminent.

Letter also notes that McGahns testimony could become crucial evidence in the upcoming Senate trial.

McGahns testimony is critical both to a Senate trial and to the Committees ongoing impeachment investigations to determine whether additional Presidential misconduct warrants further action by the Committee," he argued. Letter added that McGahns testimony is important aside from these matters, as the House considers legislation that might arise from the details of Trumps conduct.

The filings landed Monday amid an ongoing struggle between Democrats and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell over whether a Senate trial  whose contours remain unsettled  will include testimony from witnesses who never appeared before any House panel. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, in particular, has requested testimony from acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton.

Justice Department attorneys argued in their new submission that the coming Senate trial is yet another reason for the judicial branch to stand aside.

If this Court now were to resolve the merits question in this case, it would appear to be weighing in on a contested issue in any impeachment trial, the DOJ legal team wrote. The now very real possibility of this Court appearing to weigh in on an article of impeachment at a time when political tensions are at their highest levels  before, during, or after a Senate trial regarding the removal of a President  puts in stark relief why this sort of interbranch dispute is not one that has traditionally thought to be capable of resolution through the judicial process.

This Court should decline the Committees request that it enter the fray and instead should dismiss this fraught suit between the political branches for lack of jurisdiction, the Justice Department lawyers added.

The DOJ filing was one of several submissions expected Monday in response to requests the appeals court issued about an hour after the impeachment votes last week, seeking clarification of the impact of the votes on the McGahn case and a parallel legal fight for access to grand jury secrets in special counsel Robert Muellers report on Russian interference in the 2016 campaign.

Both of those cases are expected to be heard on Jan. 3 by partially overlapping three-judge panels. The Justice Department, which brought the cases to the appeals court, is not urging any delay of those arguments. However, the DOJ lawyers said the court shouldnt rush to get out a decision in the McGahn case  potentially leaving a ruling until after the expected impeachment trial is complete.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/house-counsel-suggests-trump-could-be-impeached-again/ar-BBYhl2a?ocid=spartandhp
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 12:28:27 AM
Quote from: Chakan on December 23, 2019, 01:11:47 PM
Hes studied it better than anyone dontcha know.

Better than anyone in the whole wide world.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 12:50:13 AM
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 12:28:27 AM
Better than anyone in the whole wide world.

Being a stable genius must be so hard
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 01:11:33 AM
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:50:13 AM
Being a stable genius must be so hard
Nah.  It's easy for him.  He's a jeenyus. Got the answer for everything. Quickly. And much better.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 02:08:53 AM
Trump is goung to try to flip Massachusettsin 2020 by deregulating whaling to bring the jobs back. 
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 08:25:41 AM
Some insight into what we can expect from the impeachment trial, and how much wiggle room there is.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/nzqKN431Nes" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/nzqKN431Nes</a>
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 11:00:34 AM
It beggars belief and denigrates the US to imagine how so many people can support this gobshite.
Donald Quixote
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 05:45:16 PM
Happy Chrimbo and Chanukah you justifiably miserable bastards and bitches.

Fortunately, our Club's fortunes are a juxtaposition to those of the world.  That may be our greatest mitzvah in these times.

Hope for the best, prepare for the wurst.

Luv

JB
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 06:18:43 PM
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 07:22:14 PM
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 07:35:47 PM
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 07:22:14 PM
Inference noted.

Vote for Trump.

Ithankyew.

It's the primaries, and practically every dem at this stage is polling well against Trump.

Besides I thought it was exclusively the far left that had purity tests and told people to either vote for their candidate or leave the party. You want people to go vote for Trump because they don't like how Bloomberg is trying to buy this election?
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 08:37:59 PM
Quote from: vagabond on Yesterday at 07:35:47 PM
It's the primaries, and practically every dem at this stage is polling well against Trump.

Besides I thought it was exclusively the far left that had purity tests and told people to either vote for their candidate or leave the party. You want people to go vote for Trump because they don't like how Bloomberg is trying to buy this election?
I just have no interest in trying to influence you. :wave
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 08:38:58 PM
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 08:37:59 PM
I just have no interest in trying to influence you. :wave

You're welcome to not respond to my posts with recommendations I vote for Trump then :)
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 08:46:05 PM
Quote from: vagabond on Yesterday at 08:38:58 PM
You're welcome to not respond to my posts with recommendations I vote for Trump then :)
Cool.  You're on ignore.



In other news:

Washington Examiner
Editor quits after Christian publication backs Trump amid evangelical divide
 Mike Brest
5 hrs ago

An editor at the Christian Post announced his resignation after the publication came out with an editorial in defense of President Trump.

Napp Nazworth's decision to quit comes amid a divide among evangelical publications concerning President Trump. Nazworth, who had been at the outlet for more than eight years, announced his resignation on Twitter Monday night, calling the decision a "difficult choice" and adding that he "can't be an editor for a publication with that editorial voice."

"Like so many other media companies, they've chosen to silo themselves," he continued. "They've chosen to represent a narrow (and shrinking) slice of Christianity. That might be a good business decision, short term at least. But... it's bad for Democracy, and bad for the Gospel. It means there will be one more place where readers can go for bias confirmation, but one less place where readers can go to exercise their brains on diversity of thought."

Nazworth, whose Twitter biography now lists him as an "out of work writer, editor," announced his resignation after the Christian Post published a scathing review of Christianity Today's editorial from last week, in which they came out to support removing President Trump from office.

The Christianity Today editorial has been ardently defended by the publication's editor-in-chief Mark Galli despite it being detested by Franklin Graham, the son of the late religious leader who started the publication, among others.

The Christian Post's response piece is titled, "Christianity Today and the problem with 'Christian Elitism'" and attacks Galli for comments he made at the time of President Trump's election.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/editor-quits-after-christian-publication-backs-trump-amid-evangelical-divide/ar-BBYiXsy?li=BBnb7Kz&ocid=mailsignout
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 08:48:31 PM
Newsweek
Ex-GOP Rep. Says Republican Party on 'Demographic Death March' With Embrace of 'Trumpism'
 James Walker
4 hrs ago

A former Republican congressman has warned the party is walking a "demographic death march" and faces being "wiped out" in American suburbs as a result of "Trumpism."

Ex-Pennsylvania Rep. Charlie Dent told CNN on Monday that GOP leaders were "creating problems" for the membership by "fully embracing Trumpism" for their own advantage. He also said that the party needed to have a debate about what it will look like when President Donald Trump leaves office.

Dent's comments come as Republican leaders in both the Senate and House have rallied around Trump following his impeachment on December 18.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made it clear how GOP congressmen would respond to any impeachment trial, telling reporters he was "not an impartial juror" and slamming the process as a "political exercise."

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has also labeled the impeachment proceedings against President Trump a "coup" orchestrated by top Democrats, and taken similar lines to the commander-in-chief on the inspector general report.

Speaking to CNN Monday, Dent said it was "clear" to him that Republican leaders had gone "full in" with President Trump.

"They see it to their advantage to be closely embracing him," the ex-GOP congressman said. "And now I think by so fully embracing Trumpism, they're creating problems for their own members, particularly in the suburbs."

He went on to argue that Trumpism was "not playing well" in the American suburbs, adding that the GOP was getting "wiped out" in those areas.

Dent continued: "The real debate Republicans need to have someday is what is this party going to look like after Donald Trump? Is Trumpism going to die when Trump leaves office?

"This whole notion of nativism, isolationism and protectionism  loyalty to a man... is this party going to get serious about halting this demographic death march that is on right now?"

The former congressman then said the GOP needed to be more "socially tolerant," pro-free market and engaged "constructively" on the world stage.

Newsweek has contacted the Republican National Committee for a response to Dent's remarks, but did not receive a response by time of publication. Dent's claim the Republican Party is being "wiped out" in the suburbs follows losses in November state elections, including the Kentucky gubernatorial election.

Former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin lost his post in Kentucky to Democratic challenger Andy Beshear by 5,150 votes  partly thanks to falling support in the suburbs near Cincinnati.

The Campbell County suburb voted almost 52 percent for Beshear while neighboring Kenton County elected the Democrat with 49 percent of the vote. When Trump stood for election in 2016, the counties voted 59 percent and 60 percent for the president respectively.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/elections-2020/ex-gop-rep-says-republican-party-on-demographic-death-march-with-embrace-of-trumpism/ar-BBYiZvu
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 10:17:44 PM
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 07:22:14 PM
Inference noted.

Vote for Trump.

Ithankyew.
You really need to knock off that shit, jambutty. Just because some posters here take a different view to you about Bloomberg does not mean that they are de facto Trump supporters. I, for one, am rather disappointed by the Democratic field, but this does not mean that I think it is good idea to get behind a Billionaire as the Democratic candidate because.....why? I agree that that the Democrats needs to pick someone fairly centrist and non-toxic to swing voters. But neither should they pick someone who is toxic to a large cohort of regular Democratic voters. Else, they might just stay at home.

But none of my specific arguments and opinions about who should be the Democratic candidate are the point here. The real point is that people expressing their opinions should not be met with, 'well, go and vote Trump then'.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 10:45:23 PM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:17:44 PM
You really need to knock off that shit, jambutty. Just because some posters here take a different view to you about Bloomberg does not mean that they are de facto Trump supporters. I, for one, am rather disappointed by the Democratic field, but this does not mean that I think it is good idea to get behind a Billionaire as the Democratic candidate because.....why? I agree that that the Democrats needs to pick someone fairly centrist and non-toxic to swing voters. But neither should they pick someone who is toxic to a large cohort of regular Democratic voters. Else, they might just stay at home.

But none of my specific arguments and opinions about who should be the Democratic candidate are the point here. The real point is that people expressing their opinions should not be met with, 'well, go and vote Trump then'.
You misunderstand.  No problem.

Sorry if you took offense.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 11:11:59 PM
CBS News
Trump launches site to help people win arguments with "snowflake" relatives
 CBSNews
4 hrs ago

The Trump campaign launched a website on Christmas Eve to help the president's supporters win arguments with their "liberal snowflake" friends and family over the holidays.

The website, aptly named snowflakevictory.com, gives Trump allies pointers for talking about a range of issues  from the economy, to the border wall, to socialism. Instead of avoiding political discussions over the holidays, as some articles suggest, the campaign says it's showing people how to win them.

"We've all seen the news articles about liberal snowflakes being afraid to see their MAGA relatives at Christmas or holiday gatherings, so the Trump campaign wants people to be ready," Kayleigh McEnany, Trump campaign national press secretary, said in a statement. "We're not helping snowflakes avoid arguments  we're helping Trump supporters win them! As 2019 draws to a close and 2020 approaches, President Trump and Americans are going to be winning, winning, and winning, and then winning some more!"

Like a lot of Trump rhetoric, it isn't entirely accurate. It claims, for instance, that Elizabeth Warren's "Medicare for All" plan would "cost taxpayers 52 TRILLION DOLLARS  undoubtedly raising taxes on the middle class to pay for it." The plan she released specifically avoids increasing taxes on the middle class.

The website also claims that the Trump administration is "expanding health care access." While it has provided access to short-term plans that may not cover "essential health benefits" like maternity or mental health care, the number of Americans lacking health insurance has grown  by 1.9 million last year  since President Obama left office and Mr. Trump made a series of changes to undermine his signature law, the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare. By contrast, Obamacare pushed the number of Americans with health insurance to historic highs.


The website also weighs in on impeachment, which is weighing over the White House this holiday season after Mr. Trump became only the third U.S. president to be impeached. It reiterates the president's claim that there was no quid pro quo with Ukraine.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/elections-2020/trump-launches-site-to-help-people-win-arguments-with-snowflake-relatives/ar-BBYjmIt
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 11:50:40 PM
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:45:23 PM
You misunderstand.  No problem.

Sorry if you took offense.
Hi jambutty.

The thing is, your recent comments seem to echo what you wrote a few days ago:
Quote from: jambutty on December 19, 2019, 08:40:21 PM
Then vote for Trump
I don't really understand what point you were attempting to make. But I'll take your word that I misunderstood you. At the end of the day, none of us here wish to see Trump returned for a second term. So, I think, we all have more in common than we are different.

Good luck to you and everyone here.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 02:56:56 AM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:17:44 PM
You really need to knock off that shit, jambutty. Just because some posters here take a different view to you about Bloomberg does not mean that they are de facto Trump supporters. I, for one, am rather disappointed by the Democratic field, but this does not mean that I think it is good idea to get behind a Billionaire as the Democratic candidate because.....why? I agree that that the Democrats needs to pick someone fairly centrist and non-toxic to swing voters. But neither should they pick someone who is toxic to a large cohort of regular Democratic voters. Else, they might just stay at home.

But none of my specific arguments and opinions about who should be the Democratic candidate are the point here. The real point is that people expressing their opinions should not be met with, 'well, go and vote Trump then'.

Swing voters aren't the only prize. New voters are too. Obama won because he got new people to vote. Clinton lost for a few reasons, but the biggest was low turnout. Running centrists is not the answer in my opinion. It has to be someone who can get more people to vote.

I don't believe that Bloomberg is that candidate. 
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 08:21:56 AM
There's a separate thread to discuss the merits of the Democrat candidates.

For myself I think that, after four years of Trump, any reasonably minded Democrat voter who says to themselves come election day, "I'm just not feeling it with this candidate, so I'll stay home, " is a prize wally who deserves to be dragged through the streets for dereliction of their civic duty.

In any case, I propose we all swerve this thread for a day. It's Christmas  :wave
