He hasn't changed. The bad thing is we are so used to his crap so we don't even care most of the time. Your reaction is the healthy one.



I know he hasn't changed. It's his GOP enablers emboldening him to make increasingly hysterical, fascist statements discrediting due process because they've nowhere else left to go with this guy. I'm angry that they've allowed this shitstain piece of humanity to become untouchable. They're utter scum and it enrages me. It also enrages me that so many rank and file, right down to Republican voters, are just fine with this. It honestly makes me despair for humanity and Western Civilisation.He's only been able to do this because the GOP has let him. And they continue to let him. He's an arrogant punk who has been gifted everything and never had to slog for a dime in his entire life, and they still fawn over this piece of shit. Not one of them has a spine. They've just convinced themselves that their ideology is so important, and that some Americans are more American than others, that the ends justify the means - to the point they will do anything to preserve what they see to be their way of life, the right way of life, the only way of life that matters.