The legal authority, whether it's a Supreme Court judge or those tasked to hold to account a president, have to be completely neutral, apolitical. It has to be a requirement of the job, non-negotiable. Their legal system certainly comes away from the Trump stress test with a little credit here and there compared to the smoking ruins that is their political system... but the neutrality, impartiality aspect ultimately breaks it in two.
When it comes to the point where you are appealing to people to do the right thing, you have already failed in a professional capacity.