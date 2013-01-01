« previous next »
Author Topic: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick  (Read 2518466 times)

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Gnurglan on Yesterday at 10:12:51 PM
He hasn't changed. The bad thing is we are so used to his crap so we don't even care most of the time. Your reaction is the healthy one.

I know he hasn't changed. It's his GOP enablers emboldening him to make increasingly hysterical, fascist statements discrediting due process because they've nowhere else left to go with this guy.  I'm angry that they've allowed this shitstain piece of humanity to become untouchable.  They're utter scum and it enrages me.  It also enrages me that so many rank and file, right down to Republican voters, are just fine with this.  It honestly makes me despair for humanity and Western Civilisation.

He's only been able to do this because the GOP has let him.  And they continue to let him.  He's an arrogant punk who has been gifted everything and never had to slog for a dime in his entire life, and they still fawn over this piece of shit.  Not one of them has a spine.  They've just convinced themselves that their ideology is so important, and that some Americans are more American than others, that the ends justify the means - to the point they will do anything to preserve what they see to be their way of life, the right way of life, the only way of life that matters.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
The level of religious iconology and bible quotations being brought up tonight really creeps me out

I mean they literally comparing him to Jesus Christ
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Fungus didn't think what he said was untoward, and Cohn-like could never admit that he was wrong.

Now he's getting impeached.

Every other President has followed protocol on Head-of-State calls.

Garbage in/ garbage out.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:25:51 PM
I know he hasn't changed. It's his GOP enablers emboldening him to make increasingly hysterical, fascist statements discrediting due process because they've nowhere else left to go with this guy.  I'm angry that they've allowed this shitstain piece of humanity to become untouchable.  They're utter scum and it enrages me.  It also enrages me that so many rank and file, right down to Republican voters, are just fine with this.  It honestly makes me despair for humanity and Western Civilisation.

He's only been able to do this because the GOP has let him.  And they continue to let him.  He's an arrogant punk who has been gifted everything and never had to slog for a dime in his entire life, and they still fawn over this piece of shit.  Not one of them has a spine.  They've just convinced themselves that their ideology is so important, and that some Americans are more American than others, that the ends justify the means - to the point they will do anything to preserve what they see to be their way of life, the right way of life, the only way of life that matters.

He's also, because he won the election, been put in a position where everything he says and tweets is news. All media report what he says. This gives him an advantage. Basically he gets to shout louder than everyone else. Trump knows how to exploit it. He's the President of the reality show we have now.

A lot of people mistake this for Trump being a strong leader. He just shouts louder. But there's a flip side to this. We know he's full of shit, but there will be times when he's actually on to something as well.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 09:07:53 PM
What did he say?
Sorry mate. He articulately made a thoroughly compelling case with irrefutable detail to impeach Trump. The only people who'll disagree are those blind to truth and  decency.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:39:15 PM
The level of religious iconology and bible quotations being brought up tonight really creeps me out

I mean they literally comparing him to Jesus Christ

Because Trumpism is a fucking cult with memes as its own iconography
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
The best part of this all is how this is going to affect his ego.

He's gonna be on fire at the rally tonight.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Most commentators reckon that when he's acquitted he'll be looking for payback.  Will be depressingly interesting to see what form his revenge takes.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:47:40 PM
Because Trumpism is a fucking cult with memes as its own iconography

God guns country

In that order

U.S.A. U.S.A. USA !!!
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Who are these two D nays? Need to be primaried.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Geppvindh's on Today at 01:20:40 AM
Who are these two D nays? Need to be primaried.

Fuck knows but they need to be outed!!

Article 1 passes
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:26:22 AM
Fuck knows but they need to be outed!!

Article 1 passes

One was always going to be Jeff Van Drew who is expected to switch parties, wonder who the other was.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
What happened to the republican vote for yes??
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
What is Pres?

Yea Nay Pres
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:35:08 AM
What is Pres?

Yea Nay Pres

Gabbard voting present
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:38:18 AM
Gabbard voting present

Whats that mean? Sitting on the fence?

3 voted nay for democrats, spineless c*nts
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yes tulski sat on the fence
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Thread title change time?  He's been impeached, let's throw some spray tan around the joint
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 01:42:26 AM
Yes tulski sat on the fence

Spineless.

Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 01:43:34 AM
Thread title change time?  He's been impeached, let's throw some spray tan around the joint

Ah well least that happened, now to the senate to find him now guilty.

Not 1 republican decided to stand against trump, its a cult and its sad
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Geppvindh's on Today at 01:26:59 AM
One was always going to be Jeff Van Drew who is expected to switch parties, wonder who the other was.

What's the deal with representatives switching parties, anyway? In these partisan times you'd imagine people are voting for the party not the individual, so it seems that a party switch is cheating the electorate.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Trump just won the first popular vote of his career.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:56:07 AM
Spineless.

Ah well least that happened, now to the senate to find him now guilty.

Not 1 republican decided to stand against trump, its a cult and its sad

At least these spineless Dems allow the party to claim some degree of independent thought. Like you say, going 100% behind Trump exposes the Reps as lemmings.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
The legal authority,  whether it's a Supreme Court judge or those tasked to hold to account a president,  have to be completely neutral,  apolitical.  It has to be a requirement of the job,  non-negotiable.  Their legal system certainly comes away from the Trump stress test with a little credit here and there compared to the smoking ruins that is their political system... but the neutrality,  impartiality aspect ultimately breaks it in two. 

When it comes to the point where you are appealing to people to do the right thing,  you have already failed in a professional capacity.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:39:15 PM
The level of religious iconology and bible quotations being brought up tonight really creeps me out

I mean they literally comparing him to Jesus Christ

And they think it is normal. Theocrats are the base of the republican party now. 
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:38:18 AM
Gabbard voting present

Of course. She was gonna get primaried but has "decided" not to run again.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Giono on Today at 05:38:11 AM
And they think it is normal. Theocrats are the base of the republican party now. 

Compared to a Trump presidency, I'll take the weirdo Bible bashing shite any day of the week. But yeah, it does make them look like a bunch of medieval wackjobs. Maybe when they say "witch hunt" they mean it as a compliment?
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/mattberman/tulsi-gabbard-impeach-trump-present

Gabbard said she is "standing in the center" with her present votes. "I could not in good conscience vote against impeachment because I believe President Trump is guilty of wrongdoing," she said. "I also could not in good conscience vote for impeachment because removal of a sitting President must not be the culmination of a partisan process, fueled by tribal animosities that have so gravely divided our country."

Absolute garbage of a human being.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:39:15 PM
The level of religious iconology and bible quotations being brought up tonight really creeps me out

I mean they literally comparing him to Jesus Christ
Republican Barry Loudermilk compared the impeachment process to the fate of Jesus Christ. "During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than Democrats have afforded this president in this process," Mr Loudermilk said.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
so the ref whistled for penalty but it went to VAR?
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 05:56:23 AM
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/mattberman/tulsi-gabbard-impeach-trump-present

Gabbard said she is "standing in the center" with her present votes. "I could not in good conscience vote against impeachment because I believe President Trump is guilty of wrongdoing," she said. "I also could not in good conscience vote for impeachment because removal of a sitting President must not be the culmination of a partisan process, fueled by tribal animosities that have so gravely divided our country."

Absolute garbage of a human being.

As a Russian stooge, she should be stoking the fires of division. Possibly playing 4D chess. Anyway, no wonder my right wing friends think she should be the Dem nominee. Absolute Trojan Horse, this one.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/EseLkQAK3vk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/EseLkQAK3vk</a>
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Giono on Today at 05:42:40 AM
Of course. She was gonna get primaried but has "decided" not to run again.

At least not as a Democrat. Never too late to switch and run as a Republican.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:29:56 AM
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/EseLkQAK3vk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/EseLkQAK3vk</a>

"Single most important day of the Trump presidency" until 4th November 2020 when he's unfortunately reelected.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
It'll be nice to see him testify under oath, but he will survive. 
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:12:30 AM
It'll be nice to see him testify under oath, but he will survive.

I think the aim of the GOP is to avoid him testifying at all.
