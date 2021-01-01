Gomez/VVD kept 9 clean sheets in 10 games at one point during 19/20. They went seven games without conceding at another point that year. Their record when playing together is elite.



Keeping him was a very wise move, as he can play anywhere across the back line when needed. He's been such a useful player for us, and although he's had his injuries and isn't first choice anymore, he was a steal at £3.5m and he's been a great player who can be relied on when we need him. Him and Virgil were unpassable at times when they were playing together regularly.Can't believe he's still only 27. Hopefully he stays fit for a few more years yet, keeps on playing his part, and finally gets his first goal. Every successful team needs a player like Joe.